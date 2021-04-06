Keeping Your Notebook

The writer’s notebook is one of the most powerful gifts you can give yourself as a writer. It is personal, private, intimate, and real—pretty much the opposite of what social media asks of us.
That constant curated stream of social media prevents deep thought. Whether your poison is Instagram or SnapChat, Twitter or Pinterest or Facebook, the point is to create a clever or beautiful stream that shows how smart or tasteful we are.
Don’t get me wrong—I’m as addicted to social media as the next person. My particular downfalls are Instagram and Facebook, but I’ve been known to get lost in Pinterest, too. I love food photography and will scurry down that rabbit hole for hours. It’s relaxing, peaceful, restorative.
But only when used in small doses. More and more, I think of social media like wine. It’s great for a glass or two, but it’s less productive when you’re drinking a bottle over dinner and wishing for a little more as a nightcap.
The danger to writers is in the shallow nature of social media. That very shallowness is what makes it relaxing. The curated nature—the need to make things beautiful or smart or amazing to please a body of viewers—it what makes it dangerous to writers who need to pay attention to everything, good and bad, ugly and sweet and even politically incorrect. A writer writes best when she knows her own mind and viewpoint, and social media doesn’t facilitate that journey.
What does? A writer’s notebook. This is a notebook that a writer carries much the same way as an artist carries a sketchbook. It’s not meant for public consumption, only for capturing ideas, thoughts, titles, hopes, plot snippets, descriptions of landscapes, descriptions of people, overheard snatches of dialogue…any and everything.
A writer’s notebook is one of the cornerstones of good writerly habits, which I will discuss in another post. As creative people, we need habits and routines a little more than other people, and this is the place to start.
How do you begin with your notebook? Easy. Find something you like to write in. Maybe it’s a Moleskine, which come in a zillion varieties and have great paper. Maybe you just like a good spiral notebook, or a tiny Field Notes notebook that will fit easily in your pocket or purse. Choose something that’s easy to carry around, something you like to write in, and if the first one doesn’t work, find another one.
You need something to write with, of course. A good pen, one that moves easily on the page. When I was a girl, I had to have blue Bic pens, the thick lined ones with a crystal barrel, not the fine-lined, more expensive ones. These days, I like fountain pens or a good solid Pilot gel pen, but I’m not as picky now as I was then. What do you like to make notes with? Pencil? That works, too.
The one thing you cannot do is make this about a keyboard. It has to be an actual, analogue notebook, with paper, and a pen or pencil. No electronic note taking for this particular exercise.
The single most important thing to remember is that notebooks are personal, private, intimate, and real. You are never going to share it with anyone. That gives you the freedom to write clearly about your world.
Get in the habit of carrying the notebook with you, and then use it. Instead of taking out your phone when you stop in a coffeehouse, sip your coffee and notice what’s happening in the room around you. What does it sound like? Who is there with you? Can you overhear a conversation? What is the person at the next table wearing, top to bottom.
Try to be objective and just observe for now.
Maybe every morning or every evening, or at lunch at your day job, you can take out your notebook and write:
“In the moment, I am….”
And write for a couple of minutes on whatever is going on.
In the moment, I am sitting on my couch with a cat curled up on my left shoulder. My coffee has gone cold and I’d love another cup, but the cat would be disturbed and I don’t want to do it. There are lots of flies today—sprung up after the rain, I suppose, but they’re very noisy and irritating. My feet are bare, but in deference to October, I’m wearing long yoga pants to be warmer.
Go, get yourself a notebook and a good writing utensil and write a daily paragraph. Start getting used to always having the notebook in reach.
And remember: personal, private, intimate, and real. Just you and the page, nothing else.
We’ve talked about this before, but what is your favorite writing notebook? Do you carry one?
About Barbara O'Neal
Barbara O'Neal has written a number of highly acclaimed novels, including 2012 RITA winner, How To Bake A Perfect Life, which landed her in the RWA Hall of Fame and was a Target Club Pick. She is a highly respected teacher who also publishes material for writers at Patreon.com/barbaraoneal. She is at work on her next novel to be published by Lake Union in July. A complete backlist is available here.
Comments
Veronica Knox says
Love your post, Barbara.
I can see you perfectly. From the couch in my room, on Vancouver Island, it’s raining, so there’s rain pounding the windows.
I already have the ‘cat that must not be moved’ and now, yoga pants are on my shopping list.
May I add… when you find that great notebook, return to the store and buy a dozen.
Susan Setteducato says
Favortite tools; A lined spiral notebook (sizes may vary) and a black Flair marker. I remember sitting int he Expresso Cafe in Woodstock, NY, (ahem, won’t name the year) scribbling observations in my notebook. A guy came up to me and asked me if I was a writer. I didn’t think of myself writer back then. I was an art student, writing down my observations. And if that Woodstock stay produced a sketch or two, it also resulted in a handful of essays informed by those observations. The smells, the sounds, the snippets of conversation. Just sitting in a place and letting it soak into you is a wonderful practice. Thank you for the reminder, Barbara
Vijaya Bodach says
Barb, I love this post. Writing helps me to clarify what I’m thinking. And I totally get not disturbing peacefully sleeping cats even when the tea has gone cold :) At home I use my fast flowing Mont blanc pen that I bought over 30 yrs ago to write in the college-ruled spiral notebook (I like the 3 subject one with dividers and pockets so that I can have some prayer cards and newspaper clippings, etc. that I want to keep handy. I find I need the space so that my thoughts don’t get cramped. I keep smaller spiral notebooks with hardcovers in my choir bag, Adoration bag and purse so that I’m never without a notebook or pen to write. The only time I don’t carry anything is when I take my dog out for a walk but then must hurry home to capture some of those fleeting thoughts.
Jeffrey L Taylor says
I started writing with a pencil in spiral bound notebooks that I kept in a shoulder bag. Easy to write in. The wire binding ended up squashed. The pages shifted against each other smudging the pencil. I’ve switched to a pen in bound notebooks. More permanent.
Keith Cronin says
This is a lovely article, Barbara, and I absolutely love how you capture the intimacy of the writing process, particularly the parts of the process that no one else will ever see.
But I will argue with you on one front: on the notion that this must be written without a keyboard. Since I was a child, I was cursed with utterly horrible penmanship, and to this day I find the physical act of writing on paper to be both mentally and physically frustrating to the point of impossibility. I simply cannot write (or print) legibly by hand, despite hours and years of training and effort. I suspect that if I’d grown up in more illuminated times, I might be diagnosed with some minor disability in that regard. But I’m not looking for sympathy, since I have a perfectly good workaround.
I find a keyboard utterly liberating. It allows me to capture my ideas in a way I can actually READ, with the added bonus of being able to copy, edit and move the words I write – both in their original form, or into other documents and tools. To me, that is freedom, not restriction, and I feel no less connected to the words I type than the words I wish I could write by hand.
Luckily, I have found my own version of your notebook – in my case, a metaphoric one that serves the same functions you describe: simple, portable, and, to your most important point: “personal, private, intimate, and real… you are never going to share it with anyone.”
For me that notebook is an AlphaSmart NEO – a simple word-processing keyboard that allows me to do ONE thing: write. No internet. No email. No puppy photos. Sadly, NEOs (and their various AlphaSmart siblings) are no longer made, but there are still plenty available on Ebay, and I’m aware of a contingent of AlphaSmart and NEO users among our ranks here in the WUverse. The beauty of this particular brand is that there is NO boot-up time: you can literally turn it on and start typing just as quickly as you could open a paper notebook and begin writing. Its batteries last a LONG time, so there’s no need to plug into anything, so for me it’s every bit as useful as the paper notebooks you describe.
I think the key here is to have a tool or resource that allows/forces you to focus solely on writing. In that respect, I would agree with you that a laptop is a bad choice, with so many potential distractions. But I still think that there are options that don’t require paper or pen!