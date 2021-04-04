Comic Caption Challenge: Editor and the Easter Bunny, Take 2

We ran this challenge for the first (and only!) time in 2012, when author/illustrator Debbie Ohi was a regular contributor here at WU.
Let’s do it again. Leave your captions in comments!
And Happy Easter for those who celebrate the day.
About
Comments
Bob Iozzia says
“For the gazillionth time, you need to pitch article ideas other than why a rabbit’s foot is not lucky. I’m afraid you’ve put all your eggs in one basket.”
James Fox says
Every story is a balancing act between uniqueness and the suspension of disbelief. I think you fell off that playground seesaw and hit your head.
Susan says
“You’re right. If your story was half as good as those gorgeous eggs in your basket, neither of us would even be here. You’d be in Vegas and I’d be in the Seychelles.”
Christina Hawthorne says
“First of all, you aren’t wearing a mask. Secondly, submitting an entire manuscript on eggs … well, I’m sorry to say someone made an omelet with pages five and six. It happens.”
Bill LaRocque says
Editor. “Sorry, We’re looking for middle school mysteries with glass coffins buried in gardens with purple wolverines.”
Writer rabbit. “…so close.”
Ken Hughes says
“Yes, Hollywood now owns the trademark for ‘Easter egg.’ I told you not to use the contract to wrap baskets in.”
Marlene Chabot says
“Ma’am, I know you really thought the bunny story was a bit much, but I’m begging you take another look. It’s been a rough year for me. First it was having to hop around the countryside to find a place to keep a safe distance from other rabbits. Then it snowed so much we couldn’t even forage around our place for food. To top that off their were no eggs left for me to color. And coloring eggs is right up there with writing. Then today the wife says she’s pregnant and threatened to leave me if I don’t bring home the bushel of carrots I usually get from you.”
Ellen Ziegler says
.Mr. Mopey Looking Character: Please submit your Easter Card
designs to our Obituary Column Editor. Ears to your success.
. What? Easter depresses you? You want to hang yourself over a kettle of rabbit stew?
. You’re broke? You don’t know what to do with your life? Well, celebrate Easter: Our local sperm bank pays for eggs.
Anna says
“Digital submissions only. Proposal in the body of the message. No attachments. It’s all there on our website…..what, you didn’t check the website? Amateur!”