Please join us in welcoming new contributor and author Deanna Cabinian to Writer Unboxed!
Deanna Cabinian is the author of One Night, One Love, and One Try (aka The Thompson Series). She writes YA, middle grade, and sometimes dabbles in adult fiction. Her writing has appeared in Writer’s Digest, Writer Unboxed, and School Library Journal. She is a graduate of the Writing in the Margins mentorship program and is represented by Penny Moore of Aevitas Creative Management. When she isn’t writing she works as a consumer marketing director for a global media company.
Welcome, Deanna!
Four Writing Lessons From Binge-watching TV
Like many people, I binge-watched many shows in 2020—way more than I should have. It’s amazing how many hours I spent watching TV last year instead of writing. I binged comedies, dramas, and everything in between. Some of the shows I watched included: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Kingdom, Community, and The Queen’s Gambit. I even watched a Korean drama called Romance is A Bonus Book which was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen (typically I hate trying to follow subtitles, but the plot was so good it didn’t bother me). Watching these shows wasn’t a complete waste of time, however, as it reinforced the same writing lessons over and over.
Writing lessons learned from my 2020 binge-watching:
1. Establish a deep bench of compelling characters. Every show on the list above had a great main character, but also had equally fascinating supporting characters. If they weren’t fascinating, they at least had their own arc or provided comic relief (oftentimes both). Just like a single star player can’t carry an NBA basketball team, one interesting character is not enough to sustain a viewer’s (or reader’s) interest. Oftentimes if there’s only one good character they start to come off as indulgent or worse, boring. If your manuscript is boring you, maybe it needs a quirky sidekick or a ruthless, overbearing character.
2. Reveal characters’ traits, backstory, and motivations through action instead of words. In Kingdom, for example, we don’t find out the Kulina brothers’ mother has a history of drug use until Jay, the older brother, visits her one night in a seedy part of town. The viewer sees she is addicted to drugs and working as a prostitute. Showing Kristina (mom) in her current environment packs a much bigger emotional punch than merely stating Mom is out of the picture because of XYZ. Similarly, the best reveals in novels are through actions vs. the characters telling us.
3. End each episode (or chapter) on a cliffhanger. Romantic comedies are great at this. The long-lost ex showing up at the last minute. Someone presumed dead is actually alive. A character with a dark secret is not actually evil and has a good reason for keeping said secret. Romance is a Bonus Book was great at this. This show is also set in the publishing world which makes it extra compelling for writers. Try to end chapters in a way that leaves the reader thinking, OMG what will happen next? You always want readers to be flipping to the next page.
4. Add an element of the unique, weird, or curious. Adding something different can take many forms. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is unique because the main character Rebecca’s thoughts manifest themselves through song. In Kingdom, the world of MMA fighters is unique in itself. I found it especially intriguing and somewhat horrifying learning about the ways fighters lose weight for a match. In Romance is a Bonus Book I thought the modern, brightly colored wardrobe was part of what made it special. Think about how you can add a dash of the strange or awesome to your current manuscript.
Your turn. What have you learned about writing from binge-watching shows, and how have you applied it to your writing?
About Deanna Cabinian
Deanna Cabinian is the author of One Night, One Love, and One Try (aka The Thompson Series). She writes YA, middle grade, and sometimes dabbles in adult fiction. Her writing has appeared in Writer’s Digest, Writer Unboxed, and School Library Journal. She is a graduate of the Writing in the Margins mentorship program and is represented by Penny Moore of Aevitas Creative Management. When she isn’t writing she works as a consumer marketing director for a global media company. She lives in the Midwest but dreams of living by the ocean. Find her online at deannacabinian.com.
Comments
Christine Venzon says
Excellent post, Deanna. Back before binge-watching was a thing, I taped a whole mess of West Wing episodes. (Remember VCRs?) One of the pleasures was going back and reviewing the great scene-writing and dialogue. The best series are like master classes.
Deanna Cabinian says
Thanks, Christine. I do remember VCRs! I still have one at home and also taped a whole mess of shows years ago.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Deanna–Welcome to WU! (Sorry that the internet chose your scheduled debut day to temporarily knock WU on its metaphoric ass–such a bully!)
I’ve been thinking a lot about this. I think streaming and binge-watching these well-written television series really changes the game for fiction writers. In my genre (epic fantasy), speculative storytelling available via streaming is already showing not just how complex and in-depth those who consume the genre’s stories are willing to go. It’s shown that they’re insatiably hungry for that complexity and depth. Seems like the sky’s the limit as to the number of characters, settings, time-lines, as long as every strand is compelling and doesn’t lead to a dead-end (and even then, in fantasy/scifi, character deaths don’t always seem to “take” lol).
I think the days of being advised to stay focused on one protagonist, one setting, a straightforward timeline, etcetera are gone. The only rule is to keep it compelling.
Thought-provoking post. So glad it’s finally up! Great having you join us. Looking forward to your future contributions.
Deanna Cabinian says
Hi Vaughn, thanks for the warm welcome to WU! So glad to be part of this great community.
One thing I love about TV series is that overall there do seem to be less constraints/rules about genre, plotlines, etc. and what’s okay to do vs. when writing a novel. I also like that you get to see characters develop over a longer period of time (episodes) and really get to learn how they think and what they would do in certain situations which is sometimes difficult to do within the confines of a novel.
I agree, as long as the story and characters are compelling that’s all that matters and I think it’s what viewers and readers ultimately want. They just want to be entertained and forget about the real world for a bit.
Therese Walsh says
Hi Deanna, apologies that your WU debut was affected by the crash.
I love a bingeable series, and how my husband and I Siskel-and-Ebert our way through every episode. What worked? What didn’t? Where is this going? It’s a great exercise.
What has hit me is how INVENTIVE stories have become. I’m still marveling over WandaVision. Um, pun intended. Granted, established brands have earned leeway and production trust, and a TV series is not the same as a novel, but still there are lessons here for novelists. I think people may hunger for stories that can genuinely surprise us. And while a lot of that surprise can come from the story itself, a lot of it can come from structure. Where do you punch into your story to start the tale, when do you reveal backstory, and how? Be creative, be smart, be unboxed. That’s what I take from television. It’s a damned exciting time for storytellers.
It’s good to have you with us!
Deanna Cabinian says
Thanks, Therese and no worries on the technical glitches.
WandaVision intrigues me but we haven’t broken down and subscribed to Disney Plus yet. It’s on our list. Speaking of TV and storytelling, one of my favorite classes in college was a screenwriting course where we had to write an episode of our favorite TV show at the time, which for me was Gilmore Girls. Every once in a while I still “write for shows” as a way to get unstuck and get back into the writing groove. It’s fun working in an existing universe and a good way to get back into it without having to start from scratch.
So glad to be a part of WU!
Barbara Morrison says
Welcome, Deanna! You nailed four great lessons. I especially appreciate the one about having a deep bench of characters. Often with a series where I’m not interested in the main character’s story, I will stick with it solely because I love the supporting characters.
Television dramas really took off as lessons for me as a storyteller when they started having season-long arcs, e.g., with David Simon’s Homicide: Life on the Street and The Wire. They became a reminder to keep each chapter (episode) compelling and to provide payoffs along the way while pursuing the overall thread of the novel (season).
Deanna Cabinian says
Thanks for reading, Barbara! I have heard great things about The Wire but haven’t seen it yet.
Ada Austen says
I highly recommend Dead To Me for a lesson on cliffhangers, and plot twists and turns. Plus it’s funny as hell.
Kobra-Kai is a great example of how different a story can be based on Point of View. It shows there’s a villain and a good guy in everyone.
Flashbacks are becoming a big part of TV scripts, I notice. Maybe that’s why I’m writing so many in my WIP. Dead to Me uses them. Dublin Murders, Better Call Saul, too. They don’t just illuminate a character’s backstory. They can add mystery or clues to the story, too.
I think TV has always been best at showing what you can do with a good character. I am waiting impatiently for more Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. I don’t care what the plot of next season is, I just want to see him react to it.
Deanna Cabinian says
Great points, Ada! I haven’t run across a lot of the series you mention. I will have to check them out. I agree TV has the ability to illustrate and reveal character in a way shorter form media can’t (e.g. movies or books). Thanks for reading!
sam says
If I may comment on both your and Mathew Norman’s previous article here, I do agree how the selection of stories on small screens has hugely improved. So much to learn about story telling. I do feel there is a missing value as compared to books, words on paper. Movies and videos are like fast food. Words on paper require an effort of imagination that spoon fed images do not.
If ten people read mystery there are ten stories created, if ten people watch the same episode of some drama there is but one drama. Don’t get me wrong, I binge and I green off all kinds of story value. Books though, ah there is the depth and lush images.