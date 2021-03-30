We’re so happy that multi-published novelist Matthew Norman has joined the team here at Writer Unboxed!
Matthew Norman is the author of three novels. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Baltimore, Maryland and holds an MFA from George Mason University. His debut novel, Domestic Violets, was nominated in the Best Humor Category at the 2011 Goodreads Choice Awards. We’re All Damaged was an Amazon bestseller. And Last Couple Standing was named one of the best books of 2020 by Esquire. His latest novel, All Together Now, will be published in June by Ballantine Books.
Welcome, Matt!
Scenes Matter Most
I’ve been working on a theory about storytelling for the last 15 years or so. To support this, please allow a moment for some hastily thrown together historical context.
There was a time long ago when books were really the only game in town. Sure, plays were a thing, and so, too, were tales told by mouths next to campfires. But, if we’re speaking in generalities, our most important stories as humans were bound and read. After all, there wasn’t much else to do, especially in winter.
Then movies came along. And, wow, we loved those things. Our imaginations were thoroughly captured, and our most widely celebrated, most culturally influential stories came to be told through moving pictures of unreasonably attractive actors and actresses on enormous screens.
And then something equally as revolutionary got into the mix: prestige television.
Forgive me. My research gets fuzzy here. I’m not sure exactly what came first or who influenced whom, however, right around the time The Sopranos hit HBO, the film industry was starting to figure out that large, tent-pole movies and franchises were much safer financial bets than more daring, esoteric Oscar hopefuls. Consequently, screenwriters with stories to tell beyond Transformers and Faster Furiouser car chases found themselves turning to TV.
Fast-forward to today. We still love movies, of course, but the stories that are really shaking things up—that we discuss most with our friends while drinking either alcohol or caffeine—are shown episodically on TVs or streamed on smart devices.
What Does This Have to Do With Books?
The answer: a lot! The explosion of prestige television matters to us, the book- and story-writing community, because our readers watch these shows, too. And, if we’re being honest with ourselves, they’re probably watching more of them then they are reading our books. That’s not a knock on us. It’s just a time issue—the sheer logistics of the forms.
I hold myself up as Exhibit A. I love to read as much as I love doing anything. However, in the time it takes me to read a novel, particularly a long one, I may stream ten episodes of fantastically written, produced, and acted television.
I would argue that the storytelling shift that began with movies and continues on to the last show you binged on Netflix has fundamentally changed the way people want to be entertained. When a reader sits down with a book or an e-reader in hand, whether they realize it or not, they’re looking for the same energy and visual tapestry that they get from their favorite shows.
What Should We Do?
First off, we shouldn’t despair. Let’s think about some of the reasons people love prestige television. There’s character development, of course. Long story arcs. Pacing that isn’t so rushed. Lengthy flashbacks with intricate backstories. Tony Soprano’s weird dreams. Expertly woven storylines.
Do these things sounds familiar? Well, they should, because novelists invented them hundreds of years ago! The difference, though, is that screenwriters are forced to tell their stories entirely with scenes. Again, the logistics of the form. And scenes are, simply put, the most powerful weapons in a writer’s arsenal.
To compete for relevance and to keep thriving, I’m proposing that we focus on scene-writing in our work more than we ever have. I believe the days of lengthy exposition are behind us. The era of telling—even eloquently telling—has come and gone. The idea that readers will patiently sit through dense blocks of dialogue-free paragraphs for pages and pages has become wishful thinking.
Focus on Reader Engagement
Think of the last book you stopped reading without finishing. I’m willing to bet pretend internet money that you didn’t put that book down for the last time during a scene. You likely didn’t give up once and for all right in the middle of interesting dialogue. No, you probably quit during…well, during a bunch of blah blah.
Readers are at their most engaged—they are most interested in your story—when your characters are interacting with one another. You could tell me that this has always been the case and that I’m not saying anything new. Hemingway and Chekhov wrote plenty of scenes, right? Yes. However, the scene-based storytelling found in films and prestige television has made readers’ patience for anything that isn’t dramatic action more limited than it has ever been.
When In Doubt, Write In Scene
Many, many things matter when you’re writing a story or a novel. The quality of your prose. The sharpness of your wit and intellect. The relatability of your characters and the stakes of your plot. In 2021 and beyond, though, scenes matter most.
So, next time you find yourself telling something through exposition, consider having one of your characters say it in dialogue. Next time you’re eluding to a character’s experience in the past, try showing us with a fully fleshed-out scene in flashback, complete with feelings, sights, smells, and sounds. Next time you spy a lengthy bit of prose in your work that seems to go on and on, think about a way to break it up with a conversation or some dramatic action. This won’t always work, nor should it. Exposition can be a powerful weapon, too. However, more often than not, relying on scenes to drive your work will serve you well.
After all, the most important screens in the world are the imaginary ones in our readers’ heads. If we fill those screens with great scenes, they’ll want to keep watching forever.
Over to you: Is the advice here as simple as that old rule “show don’t tell,” or is it more complicated than that? In your own work, do you think in scenes first, or do you naturally find yourself starting with exposition? Who are some of the best scene writers working today? When you think about your favorite novels, do the scenes stand out most in your mind, or is it something else? Do you have a favorite scene of all time?
About Matthew Norman
Susan Setteducato says
I watched the Sopranos when the DVDs first became available. I didn’t have a TV and back then, there was limited streaming available, so, I binged on my computer. As a Jersey girl, I was riveted by familiar neighborhoods flashing by in the opening credits, but it was the story, told in scenes, that kept me watching. And fast forward to now, I have abandoned many Netflix series with front-loaded boring beginnings. Books, too. Too much back-story up front gets me flipping ahead for dialogue. As a writer, I love to both read and write in close 3rd person. So, favorite scene writer today (and yesterday)? Aaron Sorkin. I’ve binged the West Wing three times so far. And I can never get enough of Kate Atkinson’s novels. She totally transports me elsewhere. So yes, I think it’s as simple as ‘show, don’t tell’ but I don’t think it’s easy to do. As you say, many things matter in a story or a novel. Wonderful post. Thank you!
Matthew Norman says
Hi. Yeah, The Sopranos was definitely a life-changing show for me. So was Six Feet Under, another HBO gem. Agree on Aaron Sorkin. He’s a dialogue-writing genius.
Vijaya Bodach says
Wonderful post Matthew and I do believe that because of TV we’ve become a more visual people and perhaps less introspective. One thing I’ve noticed is jump-cutting in the more modern books, sometimes to excess. It used to jar me but I handle the cuts better now. In my own writing, I prefer a deep immersive POV. It has its limits, of course, but few people can pull off omni. I’m thinking right now of Cutting from Stone by Abraham Verghese and Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance. But yes, scenes to the rescue! Thank you. I’m revising right now, so will take your advice.
Matthew Norman says
Hello! I think revision is the perfect stage for trying some of this stuff. When you’re in 1st draft mode, it’s all about getting what’s in your head down on the page however you can.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Welcome to WU, Matt.
It’s funny, but as I read I was thinking how lucky I am to be an epic fantasist who utilizes multi-POVs. I suppose when most folks think of big ole’ doorstop epic fantasies, they’re thinking of them as being heavy on exposition, or at least laden with info-dumps for the sake of world-building. Perhaps because of it, and in the service of avoiding being bogged down by it, many of my old favorites in the genre have long relied on scenes as the workhorse of epic storytelling.
It’s a wise lesson, and an astute observation, linking it to episodic television. I’m sure shows like Game of Thrones have changed epic fantasy forever–or at least what readers expect of it. But I must say, in spite of Martin’s other shortcomings (ever expanding book length, plus… where’s the next book, George?), he’s always been a leader when it comes to building story with scenes as his primary building blocks.
Great to have you on board. Looking forward to more.
Matthew Norman says
Hey, Vaughn. Thank. I appreciate it. I like that: scenes as the primary building block. I’m going to steal that line next time I’m going on and on about scenes.
Donald Maass says
Huge topic. In the age of streaming, TV scenes have, finally, reached a level of art that the medium deserves. However, TV scenes differ in that they are written for actors and therefor tend to enact mainly one kind of change.
All scenes—when effective—produce change but one of three kinds: change in plot circumstances, change in relationship between characters, or change in a way of seeing or understanding. TV scenes are predominantly the second type and you can see why. It’s what actors can play and which audiences tune in to see.
Character reveals and shifting dynamics between people can make for great scenes but novelists need a broader range and, most of all, to understand the intent of any scene they are writing, meaning the type of change a given scene is intended to portray.
Like I say, huge topic. Glad to see you raise it, Matthew. Great to have you at WU.
Matthew Norman says
Hey, Donald. A writer I follow quoted Mike Nichols on Twitter the other day. Nichols said that all scenes are a fight, a seduction, or a negotiation. An interesting thought, for sure.
Donald Maass says
Nike Nichols is right, though I would call those all sub-sets of scenes which enact changes in character relationships.
Denise Willson says
Welcome, Matthew.
Great post to make one ponder scenes. I’ll read it more than once to let the juices soak in.
Yours,
Dee
Matthew Norman says
Hi, Dee. Thanks!
Karen (K.S.) Jones says
I write in scenes, because I see my story in scenes, but I didn’t realize I was doing that until I read your post today. Very insightful! I’m looking forward to reading more from you.
Matthew Norman says
Hi, Karen. Thanks. I’m the same way–I totally think in scenes, and I’m also very linear-minded. I think those traits are reflected in pretty much everything I’ve ever written.
Tom says
Matthew, lots of good stuff here–thanks and welcome to WU! Indeed scenes seem to be the pulse—sometimes an accelerated heartbeat, sometimes a low simmer—of much of fiction, shored up by some structural scaffolds.
Interestingly, the novel I’m reading right now, Richard Powers’ “The Overstory” seems less composed of scenes than something more like vignettes, often impressionistic and lyrical. And sometimes harsh.
There is a fair amount of telling in it, and some intimate close 3rd and omniscient narration, though there are what might be considered classical scenes as well. I think it is brilliant, and considering the range of characters and subject matter, fiendishly difficult to carry off, but he does it deftly.
I’m only about a third through, but I’ll look at it now with some of your thoughts on scenes, because I think he writes them with a fair amount of exposition that’s almost like Steinbeck, but with a modern hand.
Matthew Norman says
Hey, Tom. I haven’t read that, but I’ve heard some people talk about it like you have. Words like “challenging” come up a lot. Ha. That’s the thing about writing advice: there’s always a list of writers who go another way and somehow make it work.
Rose Gonzales says
Welcome, Matthew. Excellent post. To steal from Elmore Leonard; “think of what you skip reading a novel: thick paragraphs of prose you can see have too many words in them…I bet you don’t skip dialogue.”
As a reader, I’ll skim over long passages of exposition when it’s mainly fluff or details that don’t move the story or characters forward. And even then, it’s a thin line. I want to eavesdrop and get to know characters through their conversations and actions (the age-old rule of show vs. tell).
Do I skip dialogue?
Never.
Not even when it’s bad.