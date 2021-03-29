How Do You Know When Your Story Is “Finished”? A Final Check

Authors spend so much time perfecting our writing—making it say just what we want it to say as effectively as we can, trying to get our vision onto the page—but it’s hard to know when we’ve actually reached that finish line and the story is ready.

Yet because story doesn’t fully come to life until it reaches readers, at some point you have to push your fledgling out into the world or it’s never going to fly. There’s no objective marker for when a story is “finished,” but here’s a checklist that may help you know when it’s ready to leave the nest.

The Über-question

Is it on the page? This is overarching question for each element of story below. As authors we know our stories, characters, and worlds so well that it’s hard to objectively assess how well we’ve actually conveyed all of it on the page, versus how much we’re “filling in the blanks” in our own heads. For each question below, refer directly to the manuscript itself—not your notes, memory, or mental image of the story—and ask yourself, How do readers know? Specifically where and how can they glean it on the page?

Editing Checklist Overview

The big picture:

Is your overall story question clearly established early in, and does it propel the entire story? This seems so basic, but I’m often surprised how many manuscripts I work on haven’t yet clarified what main question the reader is turning pages to answer. This won’t necessarily be your manuscript’s only big uncertainty, but it’s the overarching one that should be posed early in the story and answered in the resolution (or its lack of answer should be intrinsic to the character’s arc). For The Vanishing Half it’s Will twin sisters Stella and Desiree be reunited? For The Hunger Games it’s Will Katniss survive to keep her family safe and together? In Little Fires Everywhere it’s Why did Izzy light the fires? This question is a main engine to define, unify, and propel your story. Without it your manuscript may feel muddy or unfocused to readers.

The micro-elements of story:

Is there some question or uncertainty in every single scene? Suspense keeps readers on the hook, turning pages to find out answers or resolution. Maintain the big overarching suspense questions throughout—will Katniss survive the Hunger Games?—but make sure you’ve seeded in microsuspense elements in each scene as well: Will she be chosen as a tribute; what will she do once Prim has; will Haymitch actually train them; can Katniss hone her skills enough to stay alive against more experienced tributes; will she get a good weapon in the first moments of the games, etc. As soon as you resolve one question, do you introduce another?

The mechanics of prose:

Is it lean? Is the prose streamlined, efficient, and economical in most clearly and vividly conveying your intentions? Check that you haven’t established the same things more than once, expressed a thought inexactly, used multiple modifiers where one would do (or perhaps none). Do you have echoed words or pet phrases that appear multiple times, potentially calling readers’ attention to the prose rather than keeping them within the fictive dream of the story? Have you overused dialogue tags or performed extraneous verbal gymnastics with them? (You know who you are, gaspers, exclaimers, and yelpers of dialogue.)

This isn’t an exhaustive checklist—the infinite nuances of story and style are part of why it can be hard to know when to let go of a manuscript and release it into the world. But checking that these key story elements are clear and vivid on the page—whether you write fiction or nonfiction—can ensure that your story’s most important elements are rock-solid, and give you the confidence to test its wings.

