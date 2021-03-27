shopify analytics ecommerce tracking
Walsh and Bolton Twitter Unconference Advertise Facebook Book Zazzle Search

Desmond’s Drops: March Edition

By 6 Comments

Welcome to our second edition of Desmond’s Drops! This month, enjoy three drops about:

  • Your character’s critical flaw
  • Advice from David Mamet
  • Setups and payoffs

Look for more of Desmond’s Drops in April. Have your own bit of wisdom to share? Drop it in comments.

About Desmond Hall

Desmond Hall, author of YOUR CORNER DARK, was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and them moved to Jamaica, Queens. He’s worked as both a high school biology teacher and English teacher, counseled at-risk teens, and served as Spike Lee’s creative director at SpikeDDB. He’s also written and directed the HBO movie, A DAY IN BLACK AND WHITE, which was nominated for the Gordon Parks Award. He’s written and directed the theater play, STOCKHOLM, BROOKLYN, which won the audience award at the Downtown Theater Festival at the Cherry Lane Theater. He’s also served on the board of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, and was a judge for the Addys, and the Downtown Urban Arts Film Festival. Named one of Variety Magazine’s 50 creatives to watch.

+4

Comments

  2. Wonderful advice, Desmond! I’ve been stuck on a scene for a few days, and I think you’re rattled something loose for me today. Many thanks. I look forward to April’s drops! :-)

    0
    Reply

  6. Great tips, Desmond, and I really like the videos. It’s hard sometimes for me to read a lot of text on the computer, so getting the verbal instruction was great for me. I especially liked what you said about scene, using the tips from Mamet. I had not heard that before, so I’m writing those down. Thanks!

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 