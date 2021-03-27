Desmond’s Drops: March Edition

Welcome to our second edition of Desmond’s Drops! This month, enjoy three drops about:
- Your character’s critical flaw
- Advice from David Mamet
- Setups and payoffs
Look for more of Desmond’s Drops in April. Have your own bit of wisdom to share? Drop it in comments.
About Desmond Hall
Desmond Hall, author of YOUR CORNER DARK, was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and them moved to Jamaica, Queens. He’s worked as both a high school biology teacher and English teacher, counseled at-risk teens, and served as Spike Lee’s creative director at SpikeDDB. He’s also written and directed the HBO movie, A DAY IN BLACK AND WHITE, which was nominated for the Gordon Parks Award. He’s written and directed the theater play, STOCKHOLM, BROOKLYN, which won the audience award at the Downtown Theater Festival at the Cherry Lane Theater. He’s also served on the board of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, and was a judge for the Addys, and the Downtown Urban Arts Film Festival. Named one of Variety Magazine’s 50 creatives to watch.
Comments
Julia says
Always great advice, succinctly given, in a form you can act on. Thank you.
Therese Walsh says
Wonderful advice, Desmond! I’ve been stuck on a scene for a few days, and I think you’re rattled something loose for me today. Many thanks. I look forward to April’s drops! :-)
Kathryn Craft says
More excellent tips, Desmond, thank you. So much power in the Emporer example!
Mary Incontro says
Love these! Thanks, Desmond!
Vijaya Bodach says
I’m revising so these are most timely. Thank you.
Maryann Miller says
Great tips, Desmond, and I really like the videos. It’s hard sometimes for me to read a lot of text on the computer, so getting the verbal instruction was great for me. I especially liked what you said about scene, using the tips from Mamet. I had not heard that before, so I’m writing those down. Thanks!