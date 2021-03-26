When Everything Changes – Capturing Profound Character Moments

A few weeks ago, coinciding with the anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global pandemic, several newspapers published accounts on the early days of the crisis as drawn from the lives of everyday Americans. Essentially the reports were a contemporary take on a person-on-the-street story focused on a singular question – What was the moment you realized your world had changed as a result of Covid-19?
I approached the articles with a tinge of curiosity and, not surprisingly, with a writer’s eye. I knew my own experience, of course. In the months since, I have recounted to friends the surreal visit to see my Mom in Florida, which happened to coincide with the week everything began to shut down, including ultimately her assisted living facility. I recall feeling lucky to be in her company during those last days of seeming normalcy, even while waking to the fact that we had no idea when it might be safe to return. Only later did my partner and I acknowledge our shared yet unspoken fear at the time, that perhaps we had already been exposed and might have unknowingly brought illness with us (fortunately we had not). Saying our goodbyes was especially hard, one of those times you see the fragility of life, deeply and starkly.
Reading the recent articles reawakened those feelings. The anecdotes recounted were often simple – an exhausted nurse sitting in her car, knowing the long shift she had just completed was merely a precursor of what was to come; a worried parent in their new “remote office,” fretting over how they could possibly manage their children’s online schooling when they could barely master a Zoom meeting; a grocery clerk receiving a mask and safety briefing from their store manager for the first time. But the emotions they shared were complex and compelling, genuine expressions of the anxiety we all felt to one degree or another this past year.
All of which has left me pondering how moments of profound change for characters are captured in stories. When do those scenes work, elevating the narrative? And perhaps just as important, what causes them sometimes to fall short? Admittedly I have only begun to scratch the surface of what could be a lengthy course of study. But I have a few opening thoughts, which may stir your own instincts. So, let’s dive right in, shall we?
Stories Need Pivotal Moments
It may seem an obvious point, but a good entry to understanding what makes a scene of profound change work is acknowledging the need for such scenes from the start. As Lisa Cron explains in her amazing book of craft Wired for Story, humans are drawn to stories because our evolution as a species springs from our ability to imagine a future and then to build it. Stories provide a means to explore possibilities and to learn from mistakes without actually having to make them in real life. In short, stories teach us how to change, how to grow.
For this reason, when we pick up a book or sit down to watch a production, we engage the parts of our brain that hunger for stories. From the first page or opening scene we begin to gather information, seeking clues and patterns, trying to understand motives of the characters. If given good reason (i.e., a worthy hook), we quickly bond with the protagonist, slipping into their lives and adopting their problems as our own, at least mentally.
But to keep us engaged, we need moments when the protagonist, faulted though they may be, takes stock of their situation. Or, if not the reflective sort, the protagonist must at times be forced to face an ugly reality they’d much rather ignore. For as the journey hardens, lessons from those moments will prove key to unlocking the true objective in ways the protagonist of page one might not even be able to fathom.
If your work in progress appears to lack such moments, or the opportunities for them, you may well need to revisit your premise. Perhaps you have been holding back on the underlying emotional journey of your protagonist, or perhaps you need to dig a bit deeper into that aspect. A good story, as we all know, is more than a sum of its plot points. It has to provide an emotional journey in order to fully engage the reader.
Subtlety and Surprise
If you have fleshed out a complete emotional arc for your protagonist, what next? How do you handle those plot points when the bottom falls out, or when a friend or foe turns the mirror upon the protagonist, forcing a reckoning?
In my experience, scenes of character discovery are more successful if they build slowly. Conflicts telegraphed chapters in advance can quickly grow tedious and often disappoint when they ultimately arrive. Offer only hints if a character is heading for a breakdown. As with our own lives, your characters won’t know their breaking point until they are in it, and in it deep. In retrospect, one of the most satisfying scenes for me from my first novel was when the mother of my protagonist shatters a family heirloom following a tense Thanksgiving dinner. She quickly convinces herself the act was an accident, as it was so seemingly out of character. Yet it was genuine frustration that had been building since her first appearance in the story, a buckling beneath the weight she carried not only for my deeply troubled protagonist but for her entire family. The moment was far from the end of her arc. But it represented a clear turning point, a recognition that things simply couldn’t continue the way they had been.
That is the type of surprise that sticks with a reader. Literary agency president Donald Maass speaks to this type of reveal, when a character acts outside their nature, in his breakout novel lectures and publications. Moments of discovery for your characters can also prove enlightening to readers, expanding their understanding of the forces at play, externally and internally, and raising the stakes of the story.
Draw Deep from within the Character
I used the word “capturing” in the post title rather than “crafting” on purpose, for moments of profound change or discovery for your characters are most compelling when firmly rooted in the experiences you have given them. It is important to have faith in the lives you give them, to the point that you can stand in their shoes and see the world through their eyes in scenes of deepest emotion. In the example cited above, the breaking point for my character – Elisabeth – was the realization that time was slipping away to heal her damaged family and knowing that if she failed she might find herself alone, with neither sons nor husband left to comfort her.
Her experience was a million miles from mine, yet I did know her. By the time I drafted this particularly scene, I had spent hours upon hours imagining her life, her childhood, and the many years of her marriage. I had felt the loss of her parents, her pride in her sons, and her complicated relationship with a husband she loved deeply. I knew it was vital for this particular scene that it not become a caricature of what it “might” feel like for a woman in her position. And I knew the only hope I had at avoiding that outcome was to allow myself to embody her and allow the words to come from those feelings.
Of course, as writers we can never know for certain if we have succeeded in conveying our intentions to readers. But I do know that upon revisiting the chapter some years later, I was struck at how true it still felt. The words really didn’t seem like my voice, though I know that I wrote them. If I could achieve that sense in every chapter I craft, I would be a very satisfied writer indeed.
The bottom line is this – Trust your instincts when it comes to the moments that matter most for your characters … and trust your characters as well.
Those are my observations, and ideas that have worked for me. How do you approach profound moments in your stories? Do you ever find yourself writing from within your characters? Or do you find it better to maintain a perspective from the outside? Do you have other suggestions for approaching the turning points, or breaking points, your characters experience? Please share. I look forward to hearing from you.
John J Kelley crafts tales of individuals at a crossroads, exploring themes of growth, reconciliation and community. His debut novel, The Fallen Snow, about a young soldier’s homecoming at the close of WWI, received a Publishers Weekly starred review and earned an Honorable Mention nod at the 2012 Foreword Reviews Book-of-the-Year Awards. Born and raised in the Florida panhandle, John graduated from Virginia Tech and for a time served as a military officer. Today he lives with his partner in Washington, DC.
Comments
Tiffany Yates Martin says
Great advice here on letting readers’ into character’s inner lives. Sharing!
John J Kelley says
Thanks, Tiffany. I’m glad you found it helpful.
So many times writer conversations serve as nudges on those lessons we once learned, and later relearned, and now see in a different way.
I certainly need lots of nudges, and an occasional shoulder. But don’t we all? Have a great day! Happy Spring!
Beth Havey says
Hi John, great post that Tiffany posted on Women Fiction Writers. Now I’m staring at your chosen photo, knowing that sometimes it is both ME and my MC who are looking down on the world of the story and wondering if I should or CAN move forward. Of course I will, but each plot point, many character realizations, should include that moment when it’s crucial as to how they respond after an incident in their life (big or small). Your example of your character Elizabeth (great name) emphasizes that everything in story works, everything in the lives of our characters affects their arc. Great reminders.
John J Kelley says
Big thumbs up to this — “everything in story works, everything in the lives of our characters affects their arc.”
The importance of delving deep into characters, off the page as much as on it (if not more) has big payoffs for when you need to draw upon them to get a crucial scene right.
I find that when a scene is difficult, it’s often because I haven’t yet put in the work on the characters. I’m not there yet in understanding how the characters involved will act – or act out.
I have at times set it aside for revisiting later (a big “x” that says “confrontation”). But it does disrupt the flow when that happens.
Hope you are well. All settled in on your return to your roots?
John J Kelley says
PS — This is the fastest I’ve ever selected a photo for a post. I typed in the word “abyss” (because that is what those moments feel like for a character) and it was in the first page of images that appeared.
I zeroed in on it immediately because sudden awareness feels dizzying like this sometimes, in our own lives and for our characters too. We have all been there, haven’t we?
And yet those feet seem pretty grounded nevertheless, which speaks to me too. Paralyzed or standing strong? Sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference, and maybe sometimes it’s both.
Beth Havey says
Interesting about the photo. It’s an eye catcher.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey John–I’m always glad to see your byline appear at the top of the WU page. And it’s always a good writing day when I’m scrawling notes at 9am, inspired to look at my WIP in new ways by an immersive essay on WU.
Did you watch Ted Lasso? (It’s on Apple TV, so I’m finding some folks missed it.) We just finished rewatching the series, and we are decidedly NOT the rewatching types (okay, *I* have revisited the LOTR movies and several other favorites more than I care to recount, but my wife, not so much).
Anyway, you not only got me thinking about pivot points in my WIP, but also how brilliantly the Lasso writers leveraged pivot points in that series. There are SO many powerful moments, when characters’ assumptions are exploded, and they are forced to appraise one another in a new light. Damn, I could go on and on. Say, maybe there’s a post of my own in there (if I do it, you’ll receive inspiration credit, for sure).
Thanks for not only providing the writerly launchpad this morning, but also the fuel. Happy Friday!
John J Kelley says
Thanks, Vaughn. I’m glad I could assist with your scribbles started this morning. It always a good thing when I find myself furtively noting my musings over breakfast.
I absolutely must check out Ted Lasso (we do have AppleTV). You are the third or fourth person to recommend it just recently. Plus I need to start soon before I hear too many deets. Thanks for leaving it open-ended.
Have a great day!
Denise Willson says
What a wonderful post, John. I love how you dig deep into your characters.
For me, I have an inner tool I use to know if I’ve gone deep enough with my characters. If I’m not laughing out loud, crying, or angry enough to throw things when reading a scene, I’m not invested enough. I need to dig deeper.
It comes down to FEELING what your characters feel. If I don’t feel it, the reader certainly won’t.
Great post. I’ll share!
Hugs
Dee
John J Kelley says
Yes! (Yes, Yes). I’m very much a feeler, openly and unabashedly. Maybe not so much in my everyday life these days – that’s a whole story in itself, maybe for a therapist. But definitely in the writing my emotions need to be engaged, even while editing.
If I’m not feeling the story, something is definitely amiss. And the only way to fix it is to dig deeper.
Take care, Denise!
Ada Austen says
I like reading memoirs and autobiographies to find reflections on those moments of change. It’s often something minor, that no one else would notice, that is a spark that enlightens and motivates the writer to make a change. And as you say, there are hints of it coming before it’s clear. First a hint of the need for it and then a hint of yearning for it.
Thanks for reminding me of those hints that should be sprinkled into the story.
John J Kelley says
You’re most welcome, Ada.
I believe the “hints” part is important to both writer and reader. If we understand our characters well, aspects of their past, both joys and sorrows, will naturally weave into our writing. Even if not explicitly spelled out, some mannerisms and reactions will give clues to hidden anger, or uncertainly, or even excitement.
Meanwhile readers, detectives in a sense, pick up on those hints. If during a moment of payoff or discovery, we can then draw upon those elements or bring them fully to the surface, I think it adds power and realness to the scene.
Happy hunting as you revisit your writings! Be well.
Tom Bentley says
John, you capture well that sense that seeding the work with subtle suggestions or intimations about a character, whose motivations might be unknown even to themselves, can really pay off for the reader who has an “Aha, that’s why!” moment of deeper understanding of the character later on.
That delight might even be an unconscious (but satisfying) reaction in the reader, not necessarily recognizing that you’d lit an earlier smoldering fuse, if your hints are truly below the surface. Good stuff.
Thomas says
Thanks very much, John J. K.! I always find help in your posts, and this one came when I’d already begun the workday with specific pondering over the effectiveness of pivotal moments for my characters–your timely words spur me on to emotionally deepen the journeys of their soul.
John J Kelley says
I’m thrilled this arrived “just in time” for your next efforts!
It seems there are many good moments happening for writers these days, which warms me as much as the bright sunshine streaming in my front window.
Here’s to spring after a long, long winter … in many ways. Take care, Thomas. May your day be productive.
David Corbett says
Hi, John:
The sneaky truth about developing our characters is that all the techniques we employ to flesh them out only work if we also make the time and put in the effort to truly take our own discoveries about them to heart. Only then can we “capture” them meaningfully, not from the words and ideas we’ve chosen but from a deep intution, from the heart. It may — and arguably should — feel uncomfortable, knowing them so intimately, but facile descriptions or snappy dialogue won’t get us there. You’re experience with Elisabeth bears this out.
As for capturing that transformative scene, I wonder if we often don’t need to over-write on our way to it, then cut away in revision to make sure we aren’t foreshadowing in too obvious, even heavy-handed a manner. As someone on Twitter said just this week, the reader doesn’t need to know everything you needed to know to understand your characters. And as Josh Mohr wisely advises, “Learn to respect the pages the reader will never see.”
Great post to end the work week. Thanks so much.
John J Kelley says
Thank you for the wise observations, David.
I agree wholeheartedly on the need to understand characters well enough to write from an intuitive place when it comes to the difficult moments in their path.
Your advice on allowing yourself to overwrite your way into a transformative scene, and then returning to trim the excess (those things that helped flesh out the writer’s understanding) is an excellent idea that I will keep in mind going forward.
And, lastly, that quote from Josh Mohr — “Learn to respect the pages the reader will never see” — is positively frame-worthy, and good advice for any writer.
Thanks again, David. Have a wonderful weekend!
Vijaya Bodach says
John, what an excellent article on going deeper into those pivotal moments. I discovered that what Jim Bell calls the mirror moment to be true and in my novel, there actually is a mirror involved. These moments of transformation are quiet but a decision has been made and you are no longer the same person. And then you see it in both the small and big decisions the MC makes. I write from the interior–I have to inhabit the characters as opposed to the more objective, omni POV.
John J Kelley says
I quickly googled “Jim Bell mirror moment.” And, yes, I very much like the concept. While I am not entirely sure I buy into the idea of building my novel around a single pivotal moment in the middle, I’m probably not one to speak since for me identifying a clear ending point (not necessarily a scene) is key to my understanding my protagonist and their story.
Thanks, Vijaya! Good to hear from you again; it’s been a while since we chatted, so to speak. Be well!