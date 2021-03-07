The Odyssey Writing Workshop
One of the top workshops in the world
for writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror
Held at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH,
June 7-July 16, 2021
Only 15 students. The most intense learning experience you’ll ever have.
Application deadline: April 1
Six weeks of directed study with Jeanne Cavelos,
former senior editor at Bantam Doubleday Dell,
bestselling author, and winner of the World Fantasy Award
Guest Lecturers:
David Farland * Gregory Ashe * Meagan Spooner
Djéli Clark * Melissa Scott * Sheree Renée Thomas
Virtual Guests:
David Brin * Scott H. Andrews
In only six weeks, the Odyssey Writing Workshop taught me more about the craft and business of writing fantastical fiction than years of reading writing books, attending writing seminars and other workshops, and my many attempts at writing a novel that works.
–Scott Gray, Odyssey class of 2020
Odyssey was life changing; Odyssey was eye-opening. It’s one of those rare experiences that changes the way you approach everything for the rest of your earthly existence, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to attend.
–R. F. Kuang, award-winning author of The Poppy War and Odyssey 2016 graduate
Become the writer you’ve always known you could be!
6 scholarships and 1 work/study position available
Learn more at https://odysseyworkshop.org/
Christine Row says
Jeanne will ask you to dig deeper than you ever thought possible…She brings together an amazing group of aspiring and published authors, challenges you to write better and more prolifically, and commits all of her energy and attention to the workshop participants. Her critiques and feedback were life changing for me. These six weeks are the best thing you can do for your writing.
~ Christine (Odyssey 2012)