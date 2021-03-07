The Odyssey Writing Workshop

One of the top workshops in the world

for writers of fantasy, science fiction, and horror

Held at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, NH,

June 7-July 16, 2021

Only 15 students. The most intense learning experience you’ll ever have.

Application deadline: April 1

Six weeks of directed study with Jeanne Cavelos,

former senior editor at Bantam Doubleday Dell,

bestselling author, and winner of the World Fantasy Award

Guest Lecturers:

David Farland * Gregory Ashe * Meagan Spooner

Djéli Clark * Melissa Scott * Sheree Renée Thomas

Virtual Guests:

David Brin * Scott H. Andrews

In only six weeks, the Odyssey Writing Workshop taught me more about the craft and business of writing fantastical fiction than years of reading writing books, attending writing seminars and other workshops, and my many attempts at writing a novel that works.

–Scott Gray, Odyssey class of 2020

Odyssey was life changing; Odyssey was eye-opening. It’s one of those rare experiences that changes the way you approach everything for the rest of your earthly existence, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to attend.

–R. F. Kuang, award-winning author of The Poppy War and Odyssey 2016 graduate

Become the writer you’ve always known you could be!

6 scholarships and 1 work/study position available

Learn more at https://odysseyworkshop.org/