Hope Springs Eternal: Hang on, Writers. We’re Almost There.

I stepped outside this morning and heard birdsong, smelled melting snow on the air, and noticed the sun felt slightly warmer. Spring is coming, and it couldn’t come at a better time. I hit a pandemic wall last week (I suspect many of you are experiencing similar feelings). The losses nationwide have been incredibly difficult, crippling for some, and to compound all of that, the restlessness has set in.
I’m done being indoors and I’m done being isolated. I’m done NOT seeing my friends and family, not seeing my writer friends. I want hugs and kisses and laughter. I crave inspiration that is difficult to find when your days look like Ground Hog Day.
But that lovely moment this morning got me to thinking about all of the hope on the horizon. The way it can come in the smallest of ways and in the smallest of places, so I thought I’d share it with you.
Household tasks that engender hope:
- Make a crude little map of your flowerbeds or your vegetable garden and figure out what you’d like to plant and where it will go in your beds.
- By some new gardening gloves or beautiful pots.
- Pull a Marie Kondo and do some spring cleaning. Clean out a closet and get rid of everything you haven’t worn or thought about in two years. (We can’t count last year, can we!)
- Today, think about how you will spend your extra hour of daylight. It’s a gift, after all.
- Surf the travel discount websites and make a list of places you’d like to go. Make a list of museums you never got around to visiting that will not only need your dollars, but will be a great inspiration for your writing—and your hope! (The restrictions will ease soon, my friends.)
Writerly tasks that engender hope:
- Read a craft book on your shelf that you’ve been meaning to get to, or order a new one.
- Buy a new journal. (I’m currently obsessed with the gorgeous patterns on Papier.com. You can have your name embossed on them. They make great gifts, too!)
- Clean out your pen cup and buy new pretty ones (I love colored gel or sparkly pens). Sharpen all of your pencils. Toss dried up markers and get a fresh pack.
- Make a list of three outdoor spots where you can enjoy a “free write.” Bundle up and bring your new journal there and answer a writing prompt, or describe what you see and smell and hear all around you. Think about how these sensations bring you joy. Perhaps bring your craft book along on this little journey and work through the exercises in it.
Though simple, small tasks, they all bring about a sense of renewal, and a sense of replenishment of what has been used or lost. I think that will be my theme for 2021–replenishing what has been lost. It’s time to put the gut-wrenching, fearful, bored, lonely, grief-stricken thoughts and feelings that came with the pandemic behind us, or at least it’s time to try. It’s also time to start celebrating what is on the horizon that is good and hopeful, and maybe even a little exciting. Wouldn’t you say so? Hope springs eternal, after all, and I can smell it on the breeze.
What is giving you hope in these last days of winter (literally and metaphorically)?
About Heather Webb
Heather Webb is the USA Today bestselling and award-winning author of historical fiction. To date, Heather’s books have sold in over a dozen countries worldwide. As a freelance editor, Heather has helped many writers sign with agents and go on to sell at market. When not writing, she feeds her cookbook addiction, geeks out on history and pop culture, and looks for excuses to head to the other side of the world.
Comments
Katrina Kittle says
I needed this! This felt like a gift. Thank you, Heather!
Therese Walsh says
Writing-wise, It seems I’ve reached the end of a long, dark winter, and all signs point to a beautiful spring. The story hasn’t melted away. The characters haven’t lost any limbs to permafrost. Everything has been preserved and is ready for this next season, and so am I. Hope and gratitude, right there.
We built a pavilion last summer/fall, and didn’t have much time to use it before the weather turned NY brutal. Sean and I are both looking forward to being out there a lot once the nicer weather comes, for writing and relaxing both. And I cannot wait for the bluebirds to come back. We erected some little houses last fall and hope someone moves in for the season. My camera is at the ready.
Thanks for this, Heather. Looking forward was a great way to start the day!
Erin Bartels says
We’ve been blessed with a warm week of sun and part sun, and the day still has some light after 6pm, and that gives me hope.
The birds have been singing spring songs, and that gives me hope.
I have started sewing my dress for Easter, and that gives me hope.
I have been painting frogs and thinking about their life cycle characterized by dramatic metamorphosis, and that gives me hope.
I have been pushing though rising conflict in my WIP (which I had been unconsciously avoiding for months) and that gives me hope (because it means I am getting closer to finishing this draft I had planned to finish by last summer).
And I am now just a few months away from our re-scheduled-from-2020 family trip to Yellowstone, and that gives me hope.
Vijaya Bodach says
Lovely post. We’re working in the garden–but first, a deer fence. Those beautiful and placid-looking deer are stripping too much of the new growth off our fruit trees. I’m writing again, sometimes on the back porch in the afternoons, and it feels soooo good soaking up the sunshine, listening to the birds and squirrels and crickets. And always, singing…create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me…
Susan Setteducato says
Heather, I LOVE every one of your suggestions, especially the one about planning a garden. I was out with my dog this morning, inhaling those same smells and hearing that joyful lift in the birdsong. It felt heady and hopeful. What sustains me is the knowledge that this will pass, and that we will be stronger for having made it through, meltdowns and all. Many of us have had our limits tested in ways we never imagined, and I know that as writers, we will use those tests to deepen the stories we write going forward. Happy almost Spring to everyone!!
Mike Swift says
Wonderful tips, Heather. It’s been a helluva year. Or has it been two years? Actually, it’s been more like a helluva half-decade.
It’s hard enough to remain chipper during a pandemic that keeps us isolated, but to also experience tragedy, like so many have over the months, allows the isolation to fuel a depression that can really eat away at one’s soul.
Hope keeps me afloat while my current sorrows pass, and the pain gradually diminishes. My job is to keep living until I feel alive again.
Julie says
Hit that wall too. Thanks for posting these reminders of the many ways we can refresh and rejuvenate!