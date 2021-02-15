Why We Need Tragic Stories, Now More Than Ever

Well, I just finished another revision pass on my WIP. This one was for the final edition of a trilogy, and revising the ending has really gotten me thinking. Not just about the story. It’s also made me take a look at myself—at who I am as a storyteller, and how this process has changed me. As well as how my story and I reflect the times and fit into the world around me.
Before I go on, I’m going to offer a mild potential spoiler warning to anyone who plans on someday reading my upcoming trilogy…. Hey, stop laughing. Honest, it’s coming. Oh, I see—you’re laughing because you think it’s cute that Roycroft is worried about some dubious future audience. I suppose I deserve it. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you.
Ready? Here’s the spoiler: My trilogy is a tragedy.
Some of you might now be wondering how much of a spoiler that statement could possibly be. I suppose we’d better lay down some definitions and parameters for the discussion.
Webster’s defines tragedy as:
1a : a disastrous event : calamity. b : misfortune.
2a : a serious drama typically describing a conflict between the protagonist and a superior force (such as destiny) and having a sorrowful or disastrous conclusion that elicits pity or terror.
Since we’re talking about a story, we’re obviously referencing the second definition. But if you look into the specifics of literary tragedy, you’ll find that most experts narrow the definition to the protagonist in question being “brought low.” In other words, for a story to be considered a true tragedy (not just a tearjerker or a horror), the hero ends up either dead, or better off dead.
Hence my warning.
My Tragic Storytelling Past
Seriously, when I considered broaching the topic, I really did pause for a moment. But only for a moment. I mean, does knowing in advance that a story ends with a protagonist’s death keep some readers away? Probably yes, right? But do I really want to court those readers? Probably not. Not that one and all won’t be welcome. But I certainly don’t want to invite people who are going to (hopefully) become invested, only to get to the end of three books to be disappointed. Or worse, outraged.
The potentially constricting nature of the element begs the question—why tragedy? I’m already dealing with a limited audience of adult epic fantasy readers. Why add another hindrance? Honestly, I’m still seeking the answers to that question. It’s why I’m writing this post. It’s also a big part of what I love about this gig. It forces us to constantly question ourselves.
My brother-in-law is a visual artist, and we occasionally find ourselves in deep-ish (I add the ‘ish’ because there are usually libations involved) conversations about art and the artist’s life. I remember, about a decade ago, when I first started drafting this story, he asked me whether I knew how the story ends. Because it’s a prequel to my first trilogy, I did. I said something like, “Well, I know the protagonist dies.” He asked me why, and I immediately said it’s due to the fact that this character is dead in the timeline of the preexisting world-building.
But my BIL—ever the provocateur—pressed me, “But why?” He correctly observed that I still had a clean slate. Nothing was published. I could invent any ending I pleased. Even something like this guy faking his death and laying low on a Mykonos beach. Why start a project, and work so hard on it, when it culminates in tragic death? He caught me off guard and I didn’t answer right away. I think I eventually said something about wanting to write stories “that matter.” He wasn’t buying that either, and our conversation meandered to what makes stories matter. We ended up agreeing that death isn’t required for it, and that death doesn’t necessarily ensure it.
Clearly the question stuck with me. And yet I persisted. Making the question all the more intriguing a decade later.
My Tragic Analysis
I’ve got to admit, even a decade after I composed the first draft of this story, the ending still busts me up. Every. Time. I suppose I ought to be glad that it still moves me. But my enduring reaction got me wondering. I obviously know what’s coming, and yet I spent hours afterward more or less grieving. Which makes me wonder what it is about this tragic ending that has kept me in thrall to it for so long. I know it has much to do with redemption, and with the choice to take virtuous action (after a crap-ton of far-from-virtuous choice). It’s also about the power of love, and the willingness to sacrifice for it.
The issue got me poking around on the internet, and you probably won’t be surprised by Aristotle’s swift appearance in my search. I don’t want to get into a deep dive on the aspects of drama, but something Aristotle said about tragedy really caught my attention:
Through the elicitation of pity and fear, tragedy effects the proper purgation of these emotions.
Of course he’s talking about catharsis. I’ve used the term a lot over the years. But I always thought of catharsis as simply being a purging of pent-up emotion. We’ve all experienced the feeling that we could use a good cry. I thought of catharsis as simply being the release. Researching Aristotle has honed a nuanced understanding—one I don’t think I could’ve gained without the context of my story.
A tragedy can’t be just sad or frightening. Tragedy has to evoke both pity and fear. We have to be taken to what Aristotle terms tragic wonder, which is a sense of emotional or spiritual transcendence.
This, for me, is where the death of the hero becomes essential. If I’m effectively placed in the shoes of the protagonist, I am being taken to the place I fear most (death). I am forced to confront that which I normally refuse to face. Which evokes the emotions of that worst case (grief, loss, regret). Along with the dying protagonist, I confront the very worthiness of existence–whether life has lacked meaning or memorability (fear). From the perspective of the protagonist, I experience the realization of, and their reckoning with, their lack of virtue. Which prompts me to long for their redemption (pity).
If the story is effective, we are brought to and pushed past fear and pity—hence their “proper purgation.”
When we face death and its consequences, we are forced to confront our own naked truths. We are forced to ask ourselves the questions we may not otherwise face. This may involve big, existential questions, like why are we here, or what is love. But for me, and for this story, there are more specific questions, too, like:
*What truly constitutes a good life? To whom? Is being remembered well important?
*Who truly matters to us, and how do we matter to them?
*When does ambition become harmful? When does it become hubris?
*What is worthy of sacrifice and why? What do we owe to our sires? To our progeny?
*When, if ever, are we truly redeemed? To whom other than oneself does redemption matter?
*What is the nature of forgiveness?
*What defines our legacy? What would I change if I found out death was imminent?
When we confront our naked truths, we inevitably reflect not just on ourselves but on our relationships. I suspect that psychiatrists and philosophers alike can agree that relationships are among the most fulfilling aspects of the human experience. If a story elicits an examination of our relationships, the result can be cautionary enlightenment, which can lead one to seek reparation and forgiveness. But it can also provide an enhanced appreciation of our relationships, which can nourish love and gratitude.
Is any of this sounding transcendent yet? It works for me. I’ve come to believe that those cathartic releases I experience are due to Aristotle’s tragic wonder. My tragic story unlocks pent-up feelings. It results in the purgation of pity and fear, spurring me to confront my naked truths. Which offers transcendence and, ultimately, nourished love and gratitude.
I think even the lingering mournfulness I experience is enlightening and transcendent. I think it has something to do with the sad beauty of death’s inevitability. Tolkien called it “The Gift of Men,” and said of mortality, “It is as fate to all things else,” and that “With this Gift, Men are to fulfill the world down to the finest detail.”
The Tragic Current Context
As the title says, I believe tragic storytelling is as important now as it’s ever been. As I write this, those of us here in the US are witnessing democracy on the brink. Daily, we witness a lack of moral courage in the name of ambition. We face an ongoing pandemic in response to which we—as a nation—have yet to behave for the common good. We face seldom-seen levels of selfishness and divisiveness, isolation and loneliness. The digital age has ushered in a profound lack of empathy.
Never before have we been so unwilling to confront our true selves and so unable to find our common truths.
Inaction, complacency, and a lack of empathy have yielded a pervasive hopelessness.
It may sound counterintuitive, but I believe that by confronting our naked truths, even if through our own death, we fuel our hope. I believe that tragedies reveal to each of us what is virtuous. By the elicitation of our deepest fears and most anguished pity we are stripped of selfish impulse, of greed, of pride. In seeking beyond the barriers of our purged emotions, we judge less hastily, embrace more readily. We are shown not just the sanctity of giving and receiving forgiveness, but the futility of its delay.
I believe that through experiencing tragic wonder, we are brought to recognize anew the value of enduring love, compassion, friendship, and honor. The resulting transcendence shows us the way to seek for our truest selves, and to life’s higher calling.
I don’t know about you, but I can’t think of anything more needed than humans seeking their truest selves and a higher calling.
What say you, WU? Would knowing about the death of a protagonist keep you from reading a story? Has a tragic story ever made you better appreciate certain aspects of your life? Your relationships? Do you believe that catharsis can lead to transcendence? Do you think Roycroft will ever get his damned stories out there?
Kathryn Craft says
This was thought-provoking, Vaughn. As you know, my second novel was based on true events that occurred on the day of my first husband’s suicide standoff. My publisher wanted me to talk about those events while promoting the title.
I asked my husband, “Don’t you think that’s a huge spoiler?” And he said, “You went to see Titanic. Were you hoping that this time the ship wouldn’t go down?”
Yet somehow that question does hold the duality of my viewing experience: knowing, yet hoping for a better outcome for the sake of Rose and Jack…a duality the writers embraced as one survived, and one did not.
It’s the journey and the striving that makes our lives count for something. Death is a given.
In stories where the characters pay the ultimate price because they cannot change—such as the Montagues and the Capulets in Romeo and Juliet, or the American alcoholic fighting with the deposed Iranian colonel for their right to own the same home in Dubus’s The House of Sand and Fog—sometimes it takes tragedy to awaken the reader’s heart to the true cautionary nature of the tale.
So for me, no. The foreknowledge of the protagonist’s death would not influence my decision to read.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Kathryn–Funny, but in an early draft of this post, I considered citing Titanic. I had a similar line of thought to yours–that we know going in that some survived. I suppose it draws a distinction between disaster stories and tragedies. Also, if you take the oldest definitions of an epic (a label that I think fits this work), the story should be of one’s entire life. Which I would presume includes their death. Splitting hairs, maybe?
I love what you’re saying here about the journey and the striving, and that death is a given. Death is a particular sort of given for my protagonist. As a very young man, he’s told by a Seer that he is destined for greatness, but that in seizing it he assures his doom. He laughs it off at the time, but (as his story does for me) it stuck with him.
By the end, he comes to see that his journey is defined by what his foretold death should *mean.* His understanding of it evolves (due to the relationships in his life). In the end, he has to strive for a very different sort of worthiness. He’s a protagonist through three longish books but, for me, it’s not until those final chapters that he truly becomes a hero.
Thanks for a wonderful enhancement of the conversation. Much appreciated insight from a master with super-relevant experience!
Erin Bartels says
Kathryn, this makes me think of the opposite phenomenon as well–when we know a story will end happily, yet the way it is told we are still biting our nails.
Our theater is replaying Hidden Figures during Black History Month, so our family went to see it yesterday. Even though I knew that these three women achieved unprecedented progress for Black women (in the country, in the South specifically, in the space industry, in the sciences in general) the way the story was told did not make that feel like a forgone conclusion. Even with John Glenn’s orbit of the earth, which I knew turned out fine because of course he was still alive when I was a kid, they filmmakers made feel tenuous and tense, eliciting actual physiological reactions of held breath, tightened shoulder muscles, my hand over my mouth.
So even when we know something is NOT a tragedy, the storyteller has the ability to make us brace ourselves for tragedy. What incredible power we wield!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Great point, and really important addition to the conversation, Erin. And a wonderful film, as well.
Same goes for Apollo 13, too. I think I was more tense watching that film than I ever was during the actual newscasts at the time!
Anna says
Vaughn, this is your best yet. You show the organic links between our personal, social, political, and storytelling selves clearly and with conviction. What am I doing on this planet? Why the heck am I writing this story, which regularly tells me at 3AM or 3PM that it’s worthless and insignificant, or the most stunning work of art ever to be?
One problem, I think, is that when our life practice and writing practice regularly include your naked-truth questions, our responses to them keep developing and changing. Now, in addition to revising my life (as you suggest and William Stafford insists), I have to revise the book. But time and life are running out. Where to stop the revisions and and call it done?
As for your trilogy, you haven’t spoiled the ending for me. I’ll read it anyway to enjoy the story and see how you got there.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Wow–thanks so much, Anna, for your kind praise.
Boy, do I feel you on the ongoing revision question. We continue to be “works in progress,” of course. And my work regularly points out that unavoidable truth to me. I think back on what this ending meant to me upon the first drafting of it in comparison to what it’s become, and my head spins. It begs the question: What would it look like in another five years? Ten? …And on and on like that.
I have, however, reached a level of satisfaction that tells me that it’s time to let it go, to move on. I know the lessons will continue, and that my grasp of what life means will continue to evolve. If I were a winemaker, my instincts would be telling me this bottle has aged to a point at which lingering can only invite an increasing declining yield. Maybe partly due to my own ticking mortality clock?
Thanks again for your kindness and for a really intriguing addition to the conversation.
Veronica Knox says
Hi Vaughn
Knowing your protagonist dies encourages me to read your book.
Since I write time-slip adventures and ‘art historical mysteries delivered in ghost stories’ where portraits refuse to stay on the canvas, my protagonists either declare up front that they have died or it is understood due to a living protagonist’s interaction with them.
From the POV of the imagined afterlife, human protagonists require closure more than ever. ‘The Lovely Bones’ is a prime example.
I have just completed a ‘middle-grade-ish’ trilogy (for readers of all ages) where the protagonists are living but are assisted by several ghosts residing in a sentient stately home in England. This building has bizarre connections to Pangea and ancient Egypt with surprising consequences for its living residents.
I am presently writing the prequel about the child ghost of this home, narrating her strange story. She declares outright on page one that she has died.
It is my job as an author to make the beginnings, middles, and endings of my time-slip historical novels, surprising. The only ‘spoiler’ in my books would be giving away those surprises.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Veronica–You really start with the premise of tragic wonder, don’t you? I love it! Spirits seeking closure and redemption through the living–what a fantastic foundation for storytelling. The very premise defines what I spend three books seeking. Good for you.
I’ve always loved a good time-slip story. Thanks for the heads-up, the reassurance, and for the added insight!
Barbara Linn Probst says
Love, love, love this post. I’ve never heard the phrase “tragic wonder” until now, and it’s perfect. To the description of “emotional or spiritual transcendence,” I might add the word “redemption.” Something is ennobled, lifted up, purified, redeemed. That’s what makes a story worth telling IMHO. Thank you for this stunning post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks much for your very kind praise, Barbara! Fills my heart right up.
I agree with you. I’d even say that tragic wonder occurs not just because of a purgation of pity and fear, but a purification due to the gift of realization that comes of transcendence. It’s the bedrock core of redemption, don’t you think?
Lovely observation. Thanks again!
marcy says
Your post especially resonates with me as I recently came up with an idea for a scifi which I then briefly outlined and discovered it didn’t have a happy ending. I’ve never written a story that didn’t have a mostly happy ending, and I thought, omg, I can’t write this. This is horrible! But now you’ve made me rethink my position. Maybe I can. Maybe I should.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Aw, Marcy–this is so great to hear. I’m honored to have inspired you to revisit your story idea. Might I suggest that, if it’s stayed with you as it seems to have, it might be all the more worthy. In my experience, the projects that frighten us are usually the ones worth pursuing.
Just my two cents. Good luck, and thanks for letting me know!
Lloyd A. Meeker says
Such an interesting post. Thank you.
My response to your question is that it depends on why the protagonist dies, and perhaps how. If it’s because of a hero’s hubris, I’m not so interested. I already know the stories of Icarus, Macbeth, and a dozen others.
On the other hand, death in service to a greater good is hard wired into the human psyche and feels different in every story. As you say, it can be cathartic (as long as it’s not just cheap ideological martyrdom). It can even imply life after death through service to a greater justice or balance than the personal.
I would definitely read the latter.
Stories that address individual obligation to a larger wholeness — ancestors, planet, justice, balance, whatever — don’t necessarily dictate the death of the protagonist, but if one does, I expect it’s got something powerful to say.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Lloyd–I so agree with you–there’s nothing worse than getting to a story death that only confirms the worst of human nature. Having said that, of course, the power of a death can only be increased through the transformation of the living. Hence, my character’s hubris prior to his redemption. I can only hope people are willing to stay with him till “the end.” Literally and figuratively, lol.
Not that I’d dare say you’d be satisfied, but I very much aspire to have my character’s death provide the powerful message you describe. Wish me luck? In any case, thanks for a great addition to the conversation.
Lloyd A. Meeker says
Wishing all the luck you need, which probably isn’t much. And of course I’ll read it!
Susan Setteducato says
This is a beautiful post, Vaughn. Spoiler alert, I want to read this story! Thanks for the poignant reminder from Tolkien about mortality and savoring the details. I was reminded of the lessons Don Juan Matus gave to a bumbling Carlos in the early books. Befriend death, he said, so you can free yourself to live. Your words today also made me think of the movie ‘Life is Beautiful’. The hero’s moment of sacrifice was so stunning and sad and exquisite and showed me how these things are interconnected. It changed me. And yup, I believe in you. I also believe that these times we’re living in are necessary, as are the stories that will see us through them.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Susan–I LOVE the Don Juan quote, and thanks for the reminder to rewatch Life Is Beautiful. Haven’t seen it in years.
I’m glad but not at all surprised that you’ve seen how story can reveal truths and change us. You provide evidence of those convictions every day, and I appreciate it.
Thank you, my friend! Your belief buoys me, more than you know. I have that same belief for you and your stories. And I think our shared belief in story is our superpower.
Vijaya Bodach says
Vaughn, thank you for a rich post on why we need tragic tales; they are love stories. And I mean it in the broadest sense. True love is always about sacrifice, about doing what’s good for the other. These stories resonate deeply. “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Vijaya–Oh, I so agree–love stories in the broadest but truest sense. What a perfect piece of scripture to illustrate the point. You’re a gem to share it.
Thanks for enhancing the conversation, as you so often do!
Tom Pope says
Vaughn,
Before reaching the end of your almost “a call to action” post for us authors/mortals, I found myself dressed in a tunic standing in a castle hall with all the knights. ladies, and villagers, cheering my king, who had raised his crown after speaking truth.
The evils of self-interest, ambition, and cravenness etc. that you point to rarely come to be recognized (much less atoned for) without consequences from great loss or upheaval. And tragedy is tragic because it more often befalls not for those who need to wake up, but those few who sacrifice themselves so that those who harm others MIGHT.
If we could be assured that sacrifice would wake the world up from evil, I would be tempted to push to the front of the line of sacrifice. Tragedy holds though that redemption and enlightenment are never guaranteed, which makes the literary form of it that much more valuable. We all come away from such stories with profound questions…Our future hangs on whether we dare explore them.
Well done.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Tom–What an enlightening addition to our understanding. See? My understanding continues to evolve. You know–from the input of guys like Aristotle and my friend Tom Pope.
I think you’re so right–tragedy is tragic precisely because it is undeserved. Sacrifice does not guarantee redemption or enlightenment. Indeed, with my characters, death comes without their grasp of having actually attained either. But I do think their grasp of the lack of those guarantees in those final moments only serves to make their sacrifice more heroic.
Your praise has always meant the world to me, and no less so today. Thank you. Hope you’re warm and well-stocked, with the time and space to ask important questions without any dire call to sacrifice (yet). Cheers.
Tom Pope says
You make me laugh and think all at the same time. Hats off. I look forward to you rolling this work out. It has been fun and edifying to watch you grow as an artist.
And like you, I belong to the club of authors that imbues stories with provocations to contemplate why we are here … and who is it that even asks that question.
Thomas Womack says
Very grateful for this, Vaughn — for your breadth and depth in exploring the questions, and for the exquisite manner of expressing it all. I could see your mind and work reflected when I looked back at some previously saved comments on tragedy from Arthur Miller, in his 1949 essay “Tragedy and the Common Man” — “No tragedy can therefore come about when its author fears to question absolutely everything, when he regards any institution, habit, or custom as being either everlasting, immutable, or inevitable. In the tragic view the need of man to wholly realize himself is the only fixed star, and whatever it is that hedges his nature and lowers it is ripe for attack and examination… ” That kind of fearless examination of a human life definitely appeals to me in a novel, all the more when it faces squarely the fact of death.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Thomas–Whoa, such an honor to be mentioned in regard to Miller’s wise words here. What a wonderful quote to bring to this discussion!
I’ve come to think of this gig not just as my calling, but as the greatest gift I’ve received. Without it, I don’t doubt I would’ve remained a sleep-walker. Indeed, I aspire to strive toward the “fearless examination” you kindly mention, but I must admit, it often scares the shit out of me. If you know what I mean.
Thanks much for a fantastic addition to the conversation, and for your very kind praise.
Beth Havey says
Vaughn, you write from the deepest knowledge of the human race. Death walks with us. It is part of human nature. I learned that early on, losing my father when I was only 3. I believe that event and the amazing role my mother assumed raising children by herself, has made me more empathetic. Then being a teacher, a maternity nurse–what are we really here for. Power and glory are phantoms that often recede. You wrote: I believe that through experiencing tragic wonder, we are brought to recognize anew the value of enduring love, compassion, friendship, and honor.
YES! Literature, music, the arts. They compel us to look at the reality we are living, to find connections, to embrace not only the life we experience, but the death that hangs over us. Humor is often about death. Fiction is often about death. We struggle with this, but it endures. Sorry my comment is so late. I am always eager to read what you have to say.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Gosh, Beth, your lovely and insightful take is always very welcome whenever it arrives. You’re certainly one who springs to mind when I think of leading a worthy life. Your mother evidently instilled bountiful empathy and recognition of the virtues that matter in her daughter, bless her.
Back at you! I am always eager to read your words, as well. Looking forward to your next essay for us here (hint, hint), and I’ll be first in line for your book on release day.
Thanks, as always, my friend.
Tom Bentley says
Vaughn, the towering mountain of deaths from the coronavirus alone, so many we can’t see the mountain’s top, sometimes numbs us to the aching bite of the losses—families destroyed, last words unsaid, and the terrible thoughts of what might have been. But when death walks into our own doors, we know its full weight. I lost several people this past year, good people, the people that Mr. Rogers would have called “the helpers.” People that made a difference.
If the author has done the work well, the loss of such people in stories pulls at us with that kind of stomach-wrenching. There’s a kind of contradictory sweet bleakness in reading stories where the leading light has gone out, but because of the characters’ essence, the light’s absence reminds the reader of how bright the light was.
I’ll stop now, because I sense that I’m churning my philosopher’s butter so hard it’s going to be bad cheese.
Anyway, a beautiful, thoughtful essay on the stuff that makes us what we are, or at least aspire to be, in stories and in life. Thanks.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Tom–Man, it can feel so overwhelming, can’t it? I mean, how can this be happening? How can there be meaning to all of this death and grief? How can we possibly think to throw a cloak over it and pretend it isn’t still there with us?
Anyway, the past year–heck, the past four or five–have shown me, clearer than ever, that all of my pen-scurrying and page-slogging is about just that: finding and pinning meaning in a meaningless cauldron of chaos.
I would never turn away any sort of butter, let alone well-churned stuff. And I firmly believe there is no such thing as bad cheese.
Wishing you healing and best wishes for your own pursuit of meaning. Thanks, as always, for your insightful, dairy-fresh take!
Keith Cronin says
Excellent, thought-provoking post, Vaughn. My belated introduction to Shakespeare made me aware of how compelling a tragedy can be. But I stumbled over the question you pose: Does knowing in advance that a story ends with a protagonist’s death keep some readers away?
I’d counter that question with some other questions: Is there any reason a reader SHOULD know in advance that the protagonist will die? Is there any advantage from giving away that plot point? Or is there something about the story that makes people NEED to know the character dies, such as in The Lovely Bones?
I would think you can make it pretty clear your story is a serious one, without the need to tip your hand. But not knowing your plot, I don’t know if foreknowledge is crucial to your story.
Thanks for a clear-eyed and compelling look at why tragedy can be a good thing for us – now or any time.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Keith–These are really excellent follow-up questions. I think you’re right, that mine is a story that doesn’t require the advance tip. Indeed, there are warnings peppered throughout the prose that death is a likely part of the resolution. I think anyone who found the idea unpleasant would likely stop reading before getting to the final chapters of a third book in the series. Indeed, I’ve actually had an editor drop out before book three, due to not wanting to put themselves through working so closely with such a potentially troubling ending.
I occasionally watch the various fantasy-fan BookTube channels, and the question comes up fairly often (who might die; did die; deserves/doesn’t deserve to die, etc.). Of course, it always catches my interest, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by younger fans’ general consensus. If a death is fitting to the story, seems there is not just widespread acceptance of it, but almost a general accolade for it. Seems fans often feel more cheated by a character cheating death (particularly repeatedly, or somehow coming back to life once thought dead).
Thanks for your kind praise, and for keeping me thinking about the issues that relate to the topic. Whether or not readers ‘should’ know is very worthy of consideration. Cheers!
Bob Cohn says
The original tragedies, those written by Aeschylus, Sophocles, and Euripides, among other things, chronicled the development of a culture and its mythical history, and illustrated a moral code- a way we should live. Most of the time, that gave meaning to the protagonist’s pain and suffering. The protagonist represented all of us, which made him or her “larger than life,” and therefore more meaningful. The protagonist who sacrifices his or her life for justice may be tragic. The protagonist who goes out for a six-pack of beer and gets hit by a car is just as dead, but less likely to be seen as a tragic hero.
Sometimes justice is unreachable. Tragedy reminds us not only of that, but also that it may be worth dying for.
I’m a Pollyana. When rain cancels the picnic, I’m the one who says, “but it’ll make the flowers bloom.” I struggle with a lot of unhappy endings, when the unhappiness or death or whatever doesn’t feel to me either necessary, if I am to take the story seriously, or enlightening, embodying something uplifting which seems somehow more important than the pain or even the death. (I’m also an incurable romantic.)
So far, I haven’t been able to write anything like that, and I suspect I never will, so thank you for taking it on.
Pain and death aren’t the part of life we celebrate, but they can be profound and meaningful experiences, those that, if they do not end life, change it even when we experience them virtually, like through a great story.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Bob–Thanks for the rich supporting material you provide here for the history of tragedy, and its importance in historical terms. I have to say, you sound a lot like my wife, with your optimistic view of the canceled picnic. And, boy, do I ever appreciate her and need her perspective on a day-to-day basis. (I’ll admit, I often have a slightly gloomier outlook.)
I’m so with you on the unnecessary deaths in stories. I am NOT on board with grimdark–death for the sake of death, or other such nihilistic story-takes. I’ll never forget when I was a kid, and begged my dad to let me watch a movie on TV that he wasn’t sure I was ready for. I must’ve been about ten. The movie: The Sand Pebbles, starring Steve McQueen. I was in shock, even a bit outraged, by the death scene at the end. I simply couldn’t accept it. Nor Ensign Holman’s final words: “I was home. What the hell happened?’ It seemed an admission that it wasn’t fair. I didn’t come away with any valuable lesson or insight. Just that life was unfair and death was certain.
I guess I’m saying that I think life should have meaning, and the ultimate sacrifice in stories SHOULD provide meaning for others. I’ve only watched the film again once since then. Came away almost as dissatisfied as 10 y.o. me. I wouldn’t foist that on anyone.
Thanks again for the awesome additions and for your very worthy take on the topic!
Erica says
Beautiful, profound and moving. I have nothing to add, but I can’t wait to read your trilogy.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Thanks, Erica! I’m honored by that.
Erin Bartels says
Vaughn, I have the utmost faith that you WILL get those stories published at some point, and when you do we will all be able to see in their scope and quality why it took you so long. :)
I love a good tragedy. I love the feeling of catharsis. I love it when a story guts me at the end. I certainly never thought as deeply as you have about why that is, but your reasoning makes sense.
I think on a more surface level, many of us lead fairly boring, routine lives. Our ups and downs are not nearly so up and down as those of the characters in our favorite books and movies. Just as vicarious triumph makes us feel part of something more grand and important than our own common lives, vicarious devastation makes us feel like part of something bigger as well. The human condition, the way we reach for (and fall short of) the divine, the depths to which we will sink, and how it all makes me like my fellow human beings. I can’t be the best. I dare not be the worst if I can help it. I putter about in the middle of things, wishing to make an impact but ever tripping over the mundane.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Aw shucks, Erin–your belief is humbling and buoying. I’m honored by it.
I think you’re on to something here, with being taken from the mundane. It’s sort of the Bilbo in all of us. We wouldn’t really want to be in danger. We’d really rather be having biscuits and honey between meals. But we sort of long to be brought along. The vicarious aspect of being wrenched by the death of someone larger-than-life is a big part of my tale.
I think the thing I hope for most of all is that my two MCs are seen as one of those epic love stories, that are so much larger than life. Maybe because it’s the one thing I think I have a shot at, memorability-wise. Helps when we’re sharing the journey with our best friend. (Helps even more when she’s a kickass warrior queen. ;)
Thanks for your astute insight, and for filling my heart right up with your encouragement and belief.
Christine Venzon says
Vaugn:
Your post raises so many great issues and points of discussion I can add only this one: My first encounter as a writer with a “he dies in the end” story came when I was about 13. It was a short story that appeared in the outstanding Scholastic magazine. I couldn’t believe the ending — not that the protagonist dies violently and pointlessly, in fact. but that a writer could do that. And yet, that’s what the story required to be true to its purpose. As Anna noted in an earlier comment, compelling literature requires personal and professional honesty. A writer owes that to herself/himself and to the readers, even (perhaps especially) in fiction.
Re spoiler alerts: I recall a cartoon in which people are in line to buy tickets for the movie Titanic. An older man remarks, “I hear the special effects when the ship sinks are amazing.” The young man behind him says, “Sure — spoil the ending for me! Thanks a lot!”
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Christine! That cartoon caption cracks me up! But honestly, I was probably about the age you were when you had your mind blown by that Scholastic Magazine story when I first saw the John Wayne version of the movie The Alamo. I was staying overnight at a friend’s, and I had no idea that they all died. As the credits rolled, I said something about how shocking and sad it was. My friend’s whole family sort of turned to me with incredulity written all over their faces. I felt so dumb. And even then I considered myself a bit of a history buff.
I suppose we can never assume. I guess the idea is to never stop learning. Thanks for the laugh, and for the great addition to the conversation!
Lara Schiffbauer says
Yes, I totally believe Roycroft will get his stories out there! I tend to avoid tragedies, because I hate crying. However, I have been reading Shakespeare plays and Greek tragedies with a group lately, and I must say there are not many stories as emotionally evocative as a tragedy. And there is something so noble in self-sacrifice. I think you are right, we need stories that point out the folly of humanity or the honor of putting other’s needs above our own. So, please do write your tragedies and get them into the public so maybe they can reach and shape at least one person to be a kinder human being. Sometimes the small changes can morph into big ones, after all. :D
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Lara–Aw man, I’m so humbled by your support. I have such a great (and very supportive) group of writerly friends!
I agree about the nobility. And the lack thereof these days. Isn’t it weird, to think that we, as authors, can affect even ONE human being whom we’ve never met. That’s such a cool part of the gig. I hope our cumulative small changes can make a dent in this crazy scene.
I keep saying to Mo–Just more readers! Tragedy or not, that would make a huge difference.
Hope you and your fam are staying cozy and warm–and safe!–through this crazy weather. Thanks so much for your ongoing support, my friend. And camaraderie!
Leslie Budewitz says
Vaughn, I don’t know if you’ll get those stories published, but I hope you do — not least because Roycroft is a terrific name for a fantasy author!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Lol–thanks for that, Leslie! It’s a start, right? Thanks for reading and reaching out, too!
David Corbett says
Thanks for invoking Arthur Miller, Thomas, one of my literary heroes. And he knew well the need for tragedy in a democratic society, as an antidote to the false confidence of authoritarian arrogance.
I’d add this from Robinson Jeffers, another peppery American soul:
I have hardened my heart only a little: I have learned that happiness is important, but pain gives importance.
The use of tragedy: Lear becomes as tall as the storm he crawls in; and a tortured Jew becomes God.
Thanks, Vaughn, for the extremely thoughtful post. I’m pretty confident that, by the time I finish your trilogy, I will have totally forgotten your spoiler. Not because of any delay in my reading it, but in the increasingly faulty nature of my memory.
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
Have you seen ‘The Dig’ on Netflix?
In case you haven’t, I’m leaving a short synopsis with spoiler alerts here:
A woman who has a home in the English countryside hires a local man with excavation experience to dig into a mysterious mound on her property. They suspect the rise is a Roman or possibly a Viking grave. But, a much more incredible discovery is in store. They dig up a burial ship with an astounding and far more ancient past, not to mention treasure, belonging to an unknown Anglo-Saxon Warrior-King.
As all this is happening at the forefront of The Dig, WWII is starting up in the background, AND THEN the woman discovers she has a terminal illness.
The scene that has haunted me since I viewed The Dig is where the woman knowing she will die soon, has a campout in the remains of the ship with her young son, and they look up at the stars, and she realizes the same stars on the very same boat guided the Anglo-Saxon King home.
One of the most influential books ever written besides the Bible (spoiler, the main protagonist in part II of the Bible dies gruesomely) is perhaps Thomas Malory’s saga about King Arthur. The title lays it right out, too, Le Morte d’Arthur.
Also, Beth dies in Little Woman. (That was a biggie for me growing up). :)
It didn’t stop people from reading any of the books mentioned above, and there are scads more, too. A lot of ’em deemed “Classics.”
Faulkner nailed it when he explained it from a human perspective:
“The past is not dead; it’s not even the past.”
So, your protagonist after a three-part saga dies. If it’s right for the story and the journey has been an extraordinary one (which, IMHO from what I’ve read of your work, it’s bound to be), your readers will not only understand but embrace it.