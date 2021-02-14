A Writing Conference for All Levels of Writers

Are you looking for a quality conference that helps writers on all levels move closer to their publishing goals? Do your objectives include instruction from respected professionals within the industry, an opportunity to pitch to agents and editors, and discussions with successful writers who have experience and knowledge? How about options to participate either in-person or virtually?

Look no further! The Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference—May 30 through June 3 is for you!

Directors Edie Melson and DiAnn Mills work year-round to ensure this conference soars beyond writer’s expectations. Often referred to as the premier conference of the south, the BRMCWC always brings the finest professionals in the industry. In addition, acclaimed Robert Benson will instruct a day-long post-conference workshop Friday, June 4th on the topic of “Writing to Discover the Movement of the Holy One in Your Life.”

The 5-day conference includes workshops, practicums, and continuing classes which cover nonfiction books, articles, devotions, screenplays, fiction, children’s books, marketing, promotion, social media, and spiritual guidance. These sessions are taught in beginning, intermediate, and advanced instruction levels, referred to as Act I, II, or III. Each level of class assists writers in adding more tools to their craftsman belt.

We encourage conferees and faculty to network, giving everyone numerous opportunities to grow before, during, and after the BRMCWC. We also urge writers to join our Blue Ridge Conference Facebook Group where questions are answered, and discussions enlighten writers all year long.

The Ridgecrest Conference Center nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina offers hotel-like accommodations at different price points, spacious meeting areas, and a spirit-filled environment. A favorite spot is Clouds, a coffee house with the best coffee in the state, one of many places all over the campus where conversations and laughter echo across the mountains.

Register now at The Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference and reserve your in-person or virtual ticket at this life and career changing conference.

See you there!