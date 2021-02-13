Desmond’s Drops: February Edition

Please welcome new Writer Unboxed contributor Desmond Hall to Writer Unboxed today! Desmond pitched a drops-of-wisdom-via-videos idea to us that we just loved, and we think you will, too. You’ll see him here once a month from now on, and each of his posts will offer three of Desmond’s “drops.” Desmond’s debut YA novel, YOUR CORNER DARK, released just a few weeks ago. He has a rich history as a teacher, a counselor, an award-winning playwright and filmmaker/director, Superbowl-Commercial writer, and creative director for Spike’s Lee’s ad agency — and that’s just a sampling. Learn more about Desmond on his bio page HERE, and enjoy his drops of wisdom! Welcome, Desmond!

This month’s drops include:

Structure points that make scenes come to life

Tips on ACTION

Advice from Budd Schulberg

Look for more of Desmond’s Drops in March. Have your own bit of wisdom to share? Drop it in comments.

About Desmond Hall Desmond Hall, author of MY CORNER DARK, was born in Jamaica, West Indies, and them moved to Jamaica, Queens. He’s worked as both a high school biology teacher and English teacher, counseled at-risk teens, and served as Spike Lee’s creative director at SpikeDDB. He’s also written and directed the HBO movie, A DAY IN BLACK AND WHITE, which was nominated for the Gordon Parks Award. He’s written and directed the theater play, STOCKHOLM, BROOKLYN, which won the audience award at the Downtown Theater Festival at the Cherry Lane Theater. He’s also served on the board of the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, and was a judge for the Addys, and the Downtown Urban Arts Film Festival. Named one of Variety Magazine’s 50 creatives to watch.