The Favorite Writer I Never Knew I Had

True story: When I was seven or eight years old, I found my calling. I was inspired to become a drummer by Micky Dolenz, the drummer for The Monkees.
Or so I thought.
It turns out the music on the early Monkees albums was not actually played by Micky, Davy, Mike and Peter. Instead, like the vast majority of rock and pop albums in the ’60s and early ’70s, it was played by a group of professional studio musicians who became collectively known as the Wrecking Crew, which included drummer Hal Blaine, whom many consider “the most recorded drummer in history.” Seriously, if you listened to an hour of music on the radio in the ’60s, you probably heard about 40 minutes of Hal on drums. Check out this partial discography, to give you some idea of just how omnipresent his drumming was.
As I grew older and more serious about music, I began to pay far more attention to who was playing drums on the records I liked. I would take deep dives into the recorded works of particular favorites like Hal, who has had an indelible imprint on my own drumming. And I was fortunate enough to grow up in the age of vinyl record albums, most of which came with this mystical, magical thing called “liner notes,” which told you who did what on that record. <begin grumpy old fart rant> If you ask me, one of the biggest downsides of the transition to digital music is the death of liner notes. </end rant>
Although I eventually was allowed to take some drum lessons, and went on to attend a major music conservatory, I determined early on that while books and theory were nice, there was no substitute for directly studying the work of the artists who were actually out there DOING the thing I wanted to do.
When I started getting serious about writing, I took that belief along with me. While I’m an admitted geek about writing how-to’s that explore the theory and mechanics of this thing we do, the way I learn the most useful lessons about writing is to read the books of authors I admire, and then ask, “how did she DO that?”
Which is why I’m embarrassed to admit to a major blind spot in my study of writing. It’s something I’ve known about myself, but have long ignored. But something happened a couple weeks ago that woke me up to what a significant gap it really is, and made me aware that it was time to change my behavior.
So what was it? Just an episode of a show that’s been off the air for 15 years.
In which Keith crushes on Aaron Sorkin
I’ve been an avid Aaron Sorkin fan for many years. I love nearly everything he’s written, and his highly distinctive style – in particular, his dialogue – has been a massive influence on how I write, and even how I speak.
Whether you’re a fan or not, there’s no question that the guy is a heavyweight, with a body of work filled with legendary films and TV shows including A Few Good Men, The Social Network, The Newsroom, Moneyball and many more. But to me the crown jewel of Sorkin’s creations is The West Wing, which is officially Keith’s Favorite TV Show of All Time®. (Incidentally, I’m usually not one for choosing favorites. I don’t have a single favorite author, or drummer – I like far too many of them to choose just one. But The West Wing wins the TV show category for me, hands down, and it’s what made me such a Sorkin fanboy.)
So a couple of weeks ago, I decided to re-watch my alltime favorite episode of The West Wing (which I’ve watched enough times to be able to quote most of the dialogue, but it still slays me every time). But this time around, I was struck by a new thought. This episode was from the sixth year of the seven-season series. I was aware that Sorkin had left after season four, but suddenly, 16 years after the episode aired, I found myself realizing for the first time that my favorite episode was therefore not written by Aaron Sorkin. (Yes, Keith is quite the quick learner. Do try to keep up.)
Then who the hell wrote it?
Presenting Keith’s new crush
The episode in question is Drought Conditions, a masterful piece of storytelling that combines sexual tension, politics, violence, comedy, grief, environmentalism, not one but two mistaken-identity scenarios (one of which directly involves the audience), and wait – it even has a drum solo at the end. A freaking DRUM SOLO. Seriously, this one checks off every box I can think of, and it still holds up after more than 15 years (and, I’m sure, more than a dozen viewings).
And as it turns out, Drought Conditions was written by Debora Cahn, whom I now know to be quite the heavyweight herself, with an Emmy and two Writers Guild of America awards to her name, along with writing and producing credits that include Grey’s Anatomy, The West Wing, Homeland, Paterno and more. Yes, one could say that Deb’s got some game.
As I began to explore Cahn’s lengthy list of credits, I found myself falling even more hopelessly in love with her writing. Holy crap – she also wrote what is probably my second-favorite West Wing episode – The Supremes – and came up with the story for numerous other beloved episodes, and was a staff writer on SO many of my other favorites. As the great philosopher Keanu Reeves once said: “Whoa!”
Down the rabbit hole I went, hungry for more insight into this writer who had been dazzling me for more than a decade. To my delight, I found podcasts that Cahn recorded about those two beloved episodes, which revealed her to be extremely smart (no surprise there), and highly articulate (ditto) about her background and writing approach. Incidentally, these were part of a huge series of West Wing podcasts co-hosted by former West Wing star Joshua Molina and Hrishikesh “Hrishi” Hirway, which I suspect I will be spending much of the foreseeable future exploring. For your listening pleasure, I submit:
- Debora Cahn discussing The Supremes, with Joshua Molina and Hrishi Hirway
- Debora Cahn discussing Drought Conditions, with Joshua Molina, Richard Schiff and Hrishi Hirway
Okay, enough with the fanboy geekfest. Suffice to say, I have a new writing crush. And it only took me a decade and a half to learn her name. My bad, Debora. My bad.
On the need to be curiouser and curiouser
I’ve long embraced the fact that TV and movies represent a huge influence on my writing, from The West Wing to The Sopranos, from Friday Night Lights to Richard Curtis rom-coms, from The Avengers to The Incredibles. I’ll analyze the techniques I see, in terms of story structure, character development, conflict, dialogue, escalating stakes, and so on.
In other words, all the key components of storytelling that we use in the books we write.
But while I’ve always paid attention to which authors resonate with me most powerfully, I’ve been largely oblivious to who writes the movies and TV shows I love, and in retrospect, I’m finding that’s a pretty big pothole in the logic that drives most of my decision-making. I mean, here I am trying to be a “serious writer,” yet I’m blithely unaware of the very writers who are influencing me both directly and repeatedly onscreen, with just a couple of exceptions (like Sorkin). I think that needs to change.
I remember a professional drummer I met in Orlando back in the early ‘80s, who played on the same circuit of clubs I was working. Expecting to enjoy some “shop talk” with him, I asked him what he thought about such-and-such drummer, and learned that he never looked at liner notes, had no awareness of who played drums on what song, and frankly didn’t care. He didn’t read Modern Drummer (then the Bible of drum magazines), and was unapologetically incurious about other drummers in general. He’d simply learn the drum parts to popular songs, and execute them faithfully – and utterly without embellishment – onstage in his cover band. And he was a pretty decent drummer!
While my years of teaching drums had led me to realize what a wide range of people can be attracted to the same instrument, I’d never seen somebody reach a professional level – and, for that matter, actually choose to play professionally, because that in itself is an unusual and challenging choice, requiring a lot of dedication and hard work – who lacked any interest in other drummers. I just couldn’t wrap my head around his lack of curiosity; to me, he seemed to be almost a different species.
But when I look at my years – hell, my decades – of movie and TV watching, I find surprising similarities in my own arbitrary incuriosity. I suppose I might try to write it off as a result of my cynicism towards Hollywood, and – more on the nose, perhaps – towards the concept of celebrity, a form of popular worship I dislike intensely. But in my efforts to distance myself from the cult of celebrity, I may have pushed back too hard. I make no effort to know many actor’s names, and Hollywood gossip is the last thing I care about. But my obliviousness has also led to a self-induced ignorance that, as I write about it, really embarrasses me. I’ve been “serious” about writing for more than 20 years. So would it kill me to watch the damn credits at the end?
Why it’s kind of a big deal – for me, and possibly for you
For those who think this post is getting a bit hand-wringy (hey, it might be a word), I have another confession to make, which is why this actually is kind of a big deal for me:
I watch more TV than I read.
There – I said it.
To qualify that, I don’t watch much TV. It’s never on during the day, and we don’t usually turn it on until 9 or 10 pm. But that still means I watch it two or three hours a day, mostly long-running dramas or movies. And when I compare that to how much time I spend reading actual books, I have to admit, TV is winning. By a longshot.
Ahem – cue the excuses: I’ve got a fulltime corporate writing job, which means I’m reading and writing nine or ten hours a day at work, so when I step away from the laptop, I’m not necessarily all that inclined to pick up a novel and read some more. This is not something I’m proud of, but it’s just the way things are in my life currently. And I suspect – particularly during this delightful era of COVID – that it might be just the way things are in some of your lives, too.
So if most of the storytelling I’m ingesting is coming to me via my television, I submit that it probably makes sense to pay more attention to the source of those stories.
Of apples and oranges
While I’ve been focusing on the similarities between books and screen entertainment, I’d be remiss if I ignored the differences. In addition to the fact that TV and film both leverage the visual aspect of storytelling in ways that books cannot, the actual creation of the stories we watch often reflects a massive team effort. That’s a situation vastly different from the typical book, which is usually written by a lone author, or perhaps a duo.
And as I think we all know, with a movie or show, it’s ultimately the director who truly shapes the story, using the raw material the writer(s) provided. As a result, many directors become stars in their own right, and often with good reason. My point? If, like me, you are influenced as a writer by TV and movies, it might be useful to get to know your directors. Here’s where IMDB is your friend. What else have they done? Were they writers before they began directing? Again, the rabbit hole awaits, because you’re likely to find countless articles and interviews with these people. For a writing nerd like me, this represents a treasure trove of geeky fun.
SIDE NOTE: Sifting through Cahn’s credits found me trying to decipher a confusing lexicon of seemingly very similar terms. Sometimes her credit was “written by,” but other times it said “story by” or “staff writer” or “teleplay by,” or even just “writer” – and sometimes it listed more than one of those terms for the same episode. If you’ve ever wondered what the differences are between all these terms, this article does a good job of identifying and clarifying the distinctions between what initially seems like a bunch of synonyms. I found it pretty enlightening. As that truly annoying social media meme would say: I was today years old when I learned what those terms actually meant.
In Jerry Seinfeld’s famous (and useful) “three rules of life,” he implores us to “pay attention.” I try to adhere to that, but this recent discovery on my part has belatedly identified a pretty big gap in my Seinfeldian compliance. And as I’ve already stated, I want to change that.
But this is not just about scolding myself – or anyone who’s reading this, in case it’s coming off that way. This is about the thrill of discovery. By finally taking a moment to check who wrote my favorite episode of my favorite show, I found myself swept up in a vortex of new-to-me information, full of happy surprises. Wait – she wrote THAT? and THAT???
Best of all, as I delved deeper into Cahn’s oeuvre (okay, that came out sounding WAY dirtier than I intended), I became more and more convinced that maybe I do have a favorite writer after all.
How about you?
Do you watch more than you read? Do you skip the credits? Do you know your writers and producers and directors, oh my? Who are some of your favorites? Please chime in – and above all, stay safe. Thanks for reading.
Beth Havey says
Good morning, Keith. Thanks for this post, especially your last line which made me laugh out loud, so I had to share with my husband. Your post helped crack into this gloomy day in Chicago. I too miss liner notes and love Aaron Sorkin–so DON’T MISS The Newsroom. It’s awesome and has some very emotional moments. Though once part of Dumb and Dumber, Jeff Daniels is stunning and so is the rest of the cast, Emily Mortimer, Sam Waterston. We’ve watched it twice. The second time it truly helped get us through the Trump years..
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, Beth – glad I could make you laugh!
I loved The Newsroom (and also watched it twice), although I sometimes had a hard time buying that Daniels’ and Mortimer’s characters were ever a couple.
But his monologue in the pilot, about why America is NOT the greatest country in the world – is some of the best television EVER.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wTjMqda19wk
Lara Schiffbauer says
I think I read in spurts. There was a period of about ten years where I read hardly any fiction. I still have to pick and choose when I read, and it does become a choice between television, reading and sometimes even writing. Fortunately I’m a fast reader, so I can cover a lot of ground in a short period of time! :D
I’d agree that the how-to books, which I love, seem to be a beginner’s course on what to look for and set down some vocabulary. The advanced courses in writing come from reading, watching and dissecting stories. Sometimes I learn as much from watching a terrible show or reading a book that I just can’t get into as from seeing the “Wow” writing. One of the how-to books from Hallie Ephron about writing mysteries has a person dissect their favorite television mystery. It was extremely helpful for me. I did two episodes of Murder She Wrote and developed an appreciation for those writers, although I don’t have any favorite’s. I do know that Angela Lansbury’s brother, Bruce Lansbury, was producer and writer on the show-often on the ones I like to re-watch the most. Apparently he also was the producer on Wonder Woman and Knightrider, too – both favorites of mine when I was a kid. How funny!
I became aware of the writer/producer/director group by way of the entire Marvel Franchise. Of Marvel, my biggest Wow writer is Joe Robert Cole and director Ryan Coogler. Black Panther is just a masterful story, in every way. I respect the entire franchise, but the story for Black Panther is so smooth, with multiple layers of story woven together…I’m just in awe. My kids have taught me who’s who in the writers, directors, and even musicians of the Star Wars universe. Of course I, like most of the franchise, tip my hat to David Filoni. I have watched different interviews and then the extras on Disney+ after the Mandalorian where he and the other directors sit around a round table and talk about Star Wars and the Mandalorian’s place in it. His knowledge of Star Wars is amazing, but more so that he takes all these pieces and parts and puts them into a cohesive, believable story. Very inspiring. I blame him for making my heart break any time I see Darth Vader now. Anakin’s character arc in the Clone Wars is so tragic. You know it’s tragic from the movies, but the show takes it to a whole new level because you get to know Anakin so much more intimately and how torn he really was.
Well, thanks for letting me fan-girl for a bit! I really need to get back to my day job, though. Have an awesome rest of your day. :D
Keith Cronin says
Thanks for fan-girling, Lara – that’s just the kind of input I’m hoping for! I’m with you in loving Black Panther.
You raise an EXCELLENT point that sometimes you can learn more by something done badly. Some of my biggest lessons as a writer have been in what NOT to do.
Now I need to check out that Ephron book – thanks for the tip. And you’ve also got me thinking I need to go back and see some of the Star Wars films I skipped – they lost me after Jar-Jar Stinks (hey, that should have been his name). I’m really enjoying The Mandalorian – and what a credit it is to the lead actor how much emotional nuance he can convey while basically wearing a suit of armor!
Lara Schiffbauer says
Oh, yes! I forgot Jon Favreau – the intersection between Marvel (Iron Man) and Star Wars (the Mandalorian.) And agree, Pedro Pascal is amazing! John Wayne’s grandson is also “in the armor” and lends to the movement acting (for lack of a better term.) The teamwork they must have!
liz michalski says
I love this post so much Keith. It embodies everything that is so fabulous about the Writer Unboxed community — a fresh way of looking at the world, a sharing of resources, and humor. I’m bookmarking it so I can return to it often.
I’m a huge Buffy fan and relentlessly stalked (just on the internet!) all the writers associated with the show. Marti Noxon is one of my favorites — she’s so sharp and brilliant. (Also, have you heard Sorkin on Master Class? He’s worth watching.)
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, Liz – much appreciated.
Buffy was a wonderful show – and here again my ignorance is exposed, because the only writer I associate with it is Joss Whedon. Let me fire up IMDB and check out Ms. Noxon. Thanks for the tip!
My ESO (extremely significant other) and I took advantage of a great sale price on Master Class, and bought a pair of one-year passes for this year. So I will definitely be checking out Sorkin and many more. Looking forward to it!
John J Kelley says
Morning, Keith! What a lovely read, and so much to unpack. My go-to is Mad Men, btw. I consider each and every episode a gem, and have argued that “The Suitcase” is the best single episode on TV ever, rivaling even the top West Wing ones.
So, yes, I’ll raise my hand on your query. I, John J Kelley, hereby admit to watching more than I read. And here is why —
First, I am a visual writer; I see scenes and reconstruct them on paper through the perspective of my characters. If I can’t see it, I simply can’t write it. And by seeing it, I mean everything … every little thing. The look of the rain blowing outside the train station, the peeling paint in the corner of the waiting hall, the smudges on the shoes of the protagonist … tons of stuff that may never make it onto the page, or be cut in editing, likely by me before I dare show it to anyone else. That’s just how I’m wired. For that reason, I am drawn to fully conceived visual storytelling, both in books and, yes, on screen.
Secondly, I consider this to be the golden era of streaming video content. Both established and new networks are spending tons of money to develop new content, competing to establish market share in a changing media landscape. This means more stories by more writers and show-runners – and more diverse writers and show-runners – are being created than ever before. And quite possibly more than will be produced in the future, when budget realities start reigning in the current extravagance. The expansion of content reinforces by faith that storytelling is what will move us forward as a society, national and globally, despite all evidence to the contrary these days.
In short, the multitude of excellent new works inspires me, opening my mind to stories within myself that I hope, in time, will make it onto the page, or screen.
PS — I miss liner notes too. Heck, if I can pull up lyrics on my iPhone while a tune plays, I ought to be able to read on-screen liner notes too. It’s just one more tab, and someone really ought to create it, like yesterday. Are you listening Google Music, or Apple Music? Make it so! :)
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, John.
Your comment makes me think I need to give Mad Men another try. I watched a couple episodes back when it came out, and bailed out early, although I don’t have a clear memory of why. I sort of remember thinking there were too many icky people (highly technical description, I know), but so many people love the show that I should probably give it another shot.
VERY interesting point about being a visual writer. It’s funny, I’m very visual person, but my writing tends to skimp on description. Wonder what that says about me?
Amen about this being a golden age of content. TV writing has risen massively in quality, and along with it, the level of talent of the actors, directors, etc. And I love this idea:
“The expansion of content reinforces by faith that storytelling is what will move us forward as a society, national and globally, despite all evidence to the contrary these days.”
Damn, I sure hope so. Thanks for such a thoughtful comment!
John J Kelley says
You are quite welcome. Sorry for the editing errors … hope they weren’t too distracting. I apparently count on those 4 minutes to review my ramblings. But, alas, as you know my comment escaped my grasp today :).
I do recommend your revisiting Mad Men, purely from a craft perspective (though the characters soak in over time as well). The story arcs from season to season flow seamlessly, and yet the devotion to crafting each episode as a stand-alone act is evident as well. I marvel at the pacing when I watch episodes again now.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I have a favorites list… for WU. And Keith Cronin is right in there, among an elite top tier. But when it comes to crafting an essay that gathers unique elements to a cogent and useful point, incorporating humor, personal experience, and an evident incorporation of well-researched detail to leverage that point, no essayist is more worthy of study.
Thanks for always going the extra mile. I always come away from your posts here with an enhanced or wholly new perspective. Much appreciated.
Keith Cronin says
Dang, that is high praise indeed.
Thank you so much, Vaughn – that means a lot to me.
Vijaya Bodach says
Keith, you had me at Aaron Sorkin. I had a dream about him and I don’t even watch TV. Weird. But I hear you on paying attention and started reading scripts from Go into the Story because I wanted to know how a movie looks on the page. I’m highly visual (I write picture books and still buying them even though my kids are in college) and see my longer stories as scenes. I can often spend an afternoon daydreaming…
So, some favorites writers, producers, actors–John Sayles (Secret of Roan Inish, Lone Star), Martin Scorsese (Hugo, Aviator), Saorise Ronan (Ladybird, Brooklyn)–when I love a movie, I want to look up what else they’ve made (imdb to the rescue).
Last summer I picked up a couple of memoirs by Mindy Kaling (Office) and I really enjoyed them–some good writerly stuff in there too. Still haven’t watched the TV show. Another memoir was Midwife by Jennifer Worth, which they also turned into a TV series, but haven’t watched, but the writing is so vivid, with historical context, I loved it.
I do think our own writing is influenced by all the things we consume. I always enjoy your musings, Keith. Still stumped about Aaron Sorkin.
Vijaya Bodach says
And I’m going to look up your youtube links :) Thanks.
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, Vijaya. That’s a great point about reading a script to see what it looks like on the page. I’ve only read a few scripts, and have been surprised each time by what is – and what isn’t – on the page.
Ooh, that’s a nice list of artists and films that I’ll need to check out. Thanks again!
Tom says
Keith, I was a big West Winger (not sure if that parallels being a left-winger) too, but when I was watching then, I didn’t pay attention to the credits that much, though I knew Sorkin was the lead writer for a long while.
I almost always read the credits on shows I watch now, and though I often forget the writers’ names not long after reading them, I do use IMDB to research some bio details once I see them recurring. One thing I have noticed is that writers for some shows are in ensembles, where there’s often a differing writer for individual episodes.
I still read daily, but do put in more hours of TV; the thing I’ve noted most about my reading habits is I don’t have the sustain I did: I never read for hours at a time like I used to; reading for a continuous hour seems to be my limit these days, perhaps because of overdosing on social-media chunking.
Always fun and informative to read your stuff. And yes, the death of liner notes, a crime. Don’t come within striking distance of my cane.
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, Tom.
I seem to have lost the marathon-reading chops I once had, too. But again, I literally read All. Day. Long. at work, and my eyes are definitely tired by the end of the day.
Barry Knister says
Hi Keith. I’m with you all the way about Aaron Sorkin. He represents the ten percent that Theodore Sturgeon had in mind (I think it was Sturgeon) when he said ninety percent of everything is crap. In my view, TV meant for almost everyone has gone the way of midlist novels written for almost everyone: they’ve been replaced by targeted, market- and genre-specific programming for this or that demographic. It’s like cable “news” programming.
Like you, I don’t watch much TV. It serves me like the ticking clock some people put in a puppy’s box: it comforts and soothes with flickering images, and makes me sleepy. Sorkin is the opposite: a provocation to stay up past this pup’s bedtime.
Thanks for the intriguing research you did, and the links to Debora Cahn. I’ve never heard of her. But you give credit where it’s due, and that’s a very good thing.
Keith Cronin says
Good call, Barry – Sorkin is somebody whose writing makes me sit up and take notice.
Cahn has now joined those ranks for me – I recommend The Supremes as a West Wing episode that captures just how smart she is, and it also shows how she shares Sorkin’s reach-for-the-stars sense of hope. She swings for the fences in The Supremes, and I think she scores.
Paul G Sadler says
Tripped over your article in a Feedly feed I got today, and quite enjoyed it. I wonder though if, in part, you are being too hard on yourself when it comes to TV.
For books, it is clear who the writer is. If you like the book, you like what the author did. You can see the skill. There’s always a chance of ghost-authoring, or editors with heavy pens, but generally speaking, like the book, like the author’s skills.
For movies, while things might go through multiple rewrites and it’s hard sometimes to tell where one person’s work begins and another’s ends, I think most of the time the key credits go where they should by percentage.
For TV, I’m not sure the same rules apply. So, as per your link in your post, many of the scripts you might like are not necessarily developed the same way. Suppose for example, it is a major showrunner and they are executive producing the show, and even worse if they’re the creator. They will dictate what the Ep should do, how it should look, what beats it should hit, and in many respects, what is canon and what is not. So as a writer, you’re playing in someone else’s sandbox. If you’re really good, people can’t tell the difference from the original master. If you try to sound a different note, you’ll get rewritten by either the creator or the room or both. Until it is “acceptable” to all. Different showrunners have different weight to their hands on the tiller, of course. But even when it says story by or teleplay by, much of that is negotiated and dictated by the showrunner’s preferences.
For me, the only true test of a TV writer is when they have multiple EPs in a season i.e. they’re contributing 1/3 or more of a season. Only then do I see voice coming through. Ideally, I only see it when they are also the show’s creators and still with the show. For WW, to me it is almost like Sorkin created a “school of visual and audio painting”, subsequent writers work within that school. Good mimics, but hard to say how good of writing it is.
And yet. There are some voices that come through pretty clear, and for me it often shows in comedies. I follow Ken Levine’s Blog (of CHeers, Mash, Frasier, fame) and he talks a lot about the writer’s room on his blog and podcast. Comedy is different from drama, but the process of Joss Whedon on Buffy is legendary for a “room writing” together and in the end, who knows who wrote what?
Anyway, I’m like you, I have favorite authors and I like to see how they do it. But for TV? There’s little direct correlation back to the original writer for me to get excited about. I like Chuck Lorre’s stuff, but he doesn’t do much of it himself anymore. So what am I liking? Likely his world creation.
Fun story though I wanted to share. Way back in the day, I was a young ‘un who loved anything written by Warren Murphy. Pulp fiction, Remo Williams, major mysteries, detective series, Arthurian legends, anything I could get my hands on. He just wrote in a style that seemed accessible to me, something that gave me hope I could write in a way that would get published (different story). But I went to see the movie Lethal Weapon 2. Wasn’t expecting much, but the humour in it, with Joe Pesci, I laughed out loud and HARD in several scenes. I’m way more reserved than that normally but I busted a gut a couple of times. At the end, I was like, “WHO wrote that????”. And sure enough, there’s Warren Murphy’s name in the credits. I had no idea he did movie stuff. But there it was, in big white letters on the screen. No wonder I liked it.
Soooo, TL;DR, I guess I feel like in TV attribution is not clear enough to say “I like writer X” unless they’re the showrunner. What I find more interesting is a show like Magnum PI in its new incarnation, where the WRITING SUCKS, yet I’m still watching as I like the premise. My tastes make no sense.
Thanks for making me think about these issues today…
P.
Keith Cronin says
Glad I tripped you today, Paul – thanks for weighing in!
Good points about the ensemble nature of TV writing, although Sorkin is known for doing the heavy lifting on most of his shows, and I think that model was maintained at least some of the time after his departure.
With the West Wing, the writers have the daunting challenge of trying to maintain the Sorkinesque vibe, while still doing their own thing. I think Cahn pulls this off wonderfully – for several of the shows I love the most, she gets the main writing credits, so I suspect we *are* hearing her voice to at least some extent.
Hope you come back and visit WU!
Rose Gonzales says
Great post, Keith. A few years ago I had to turn on closed captioning when I watch TV, and it has made a significant impact on how I absorb dialogue. By reading, I recognize and appreciate when it’s done well more than I ever did before.
Keith Cronin says
Thanks, Rose!
Wow, that’s a fascinating observation. I gotta try turning my CC on to see how that affects my reaction.
On the flip side of that, I have found that when I listen to audio books, BAD writing really stands out even more than it does on the printed page. In my corporate day gig, I run all my important writing through software that reads my text back to me via a robo-voice, so I can hear whether what I wrote works. Robo-voices are VERY unforgiving. In fact, that might be how the robots ultimately take over the world!
But when we’re watching an actor perform in a movie or TV show, we can get caught up in the visual aspect of their performance (including their sheer hotness), so I love the idea of reading along with watching.
Perception is a complex and interesting thing, no? Thanks for bringing this up!
Marianna Martin says
Music to my ears, Keith! In my past life in academia, I wrote my doctoral diss on strategies of genre storytelling in big sprawly serial texts like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and auteurial sandboxes like Joss Whedon’s ouevre, and how different textual authors will play the same hand of story elements totally differently (see Dollhouse and the mid-aughts Battlestar Galactica reboot).
Watching the credits util the bitter end, every gosh darn time–a habit instilled in me in Intro to Film–yields a world of information about how these stories end up getting told the way they do, as you watch for common DNA in terms of creative personnel overlap. Most critical conversations about television at a story level in fandom, tend to elide the collaborative (and indeed industrial) nature of how the end product comes to be, and just how many voices and decision points are coming through in what we see on the screen.
I’d argue that it’s unusual for directors to have a *strong* influence on series television storytelling/style unless they’re contracted for multiple episodes on an ongoing basis, but showrunners and staff writers and story editors can flavor everything, depending on how collaborative the room is. (And even producers! Case in point: author Charles Yu has a hand in two of my favorite series of all time, Legion on FX and Westworld on HBO.) Actors also (depending on the production) can take on an authorial role, ranging from actually consulting on story to simply providing a lot of the characterization and voicing that we writers of fiction have to provide on the page.
Because of my background in screen media, I’m obsessed with questions of how to harness some of the storytelling tricks of other mediums into my own text-only pages, and I was delighted to see this post teasing apart some lessons from television. I’d add an emphasis that we can be envious of how television writers, when they wow us big, literally have teams of dozens of other talented creatives behind them to help their work shine its brightest!