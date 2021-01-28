Writing Through the Pain

I know I’m not alone when I say I have been in a place where the pain is blinding, and the very idea of writing is unimaginable. This is one of those posts. It’s about survival and self-love and honesty. It’s also about finding joy.
My child was in great distress from early fall through the end of the year. I could not see or think or hear. I could only feel, and what I was feeling was intangible and immeasurable. It’s something I’m still grappling with, to say nothing of how I am trying to support my kid, but some days, I still feel as if I’m on a wild ocean current without a life vest. During those months, I also happened to have the largest number of deadlines I’ve ever had in my life. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, they say and I was—am—grateful for the projects under contract, but—
I had to allow myself the “but.” It’s the first “but” I’ve ever really used since I began my career as a writer. I’ve been a workhorse, doing my share and then some, always finding the bright side of things, even when the going got rough. When the main road was blocked off, I came at things sideways or sneaked under a bypass to find another way. This is who I am. I am one who fails and learns and perseveres.
But.
But as my stress mounted and my deadlines drew closer, I learned a valuable lesson. Sometimes, one cannot see a bright side. One cannot put everything aside and do what needs to be done for work or home or living. One must sit quietly and allow the pain to come. To wash over you, so you may feel it. Process it. Emanate it. In those moments, it is omnipresent, and there is nothing else. You are a vessel of pain. And you know what? That’s okay, because there is no fighting something you cannot control.
I stared at my computer screen for literal hours, days passing to weeks. Weeks passing to months. My brain was foggy, emotion clotted in my chest, and I could only call one word to mind over and over again: impossible. This was impossible, this writing, these deadlines.
Only it wasn’t impossible. It was different. Different in the way that I had come to a new understanding of what my limitations are and what is important. Unforeseen disruptions can be as annoying as a bathtub leaking through the ceiling or a Homer-style tragedy; a disruption that rocks the very foundation of our lives. So I owned it, this disruption. I started to think differently about my work—my writing—and about the list of things I didn’t, wouldn’t, and couldn’t do. How important were are all of these deadlines, in the end? In Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, they were at the top of the pyramid in my mind, and I was at the bottom.
I’ll never forget the incredibly inspired, lovely, funny, and ultimately heart-wrenching, keynote speech Ann Hood delivered at a conference I attended a few years ago. She lost her daughter to a virulent case of strep throat at around age 7 or so. She talked about the way the pain paralyzed her and closed the part of her brain that longs to tell stories. She couldn’t feel her way through a story anymore because it was to evoke her pain all over again. Her speech was honest, gut-wrenching, and moving, and yet, the audience also laughed and laughed. By the end of it, we cheered for this woman who had discovered something precious about herself, about life, and also about her writing. Her inspiration hadn’t gone away. It had only been on pause and during that difficult time, her creative and emotional well were quietly learning how to fill up again.
Though my story is different, the end result is the same. When I let go of trying to do and be and keep it all together, things were quietly falling into place. My agent, editors, and my writing partner who were all depending on me on the other side of those deadlines, knew me. They knew how much my writing and my professionalism meant to me, and they empathized with my struggle. All I needed to do was ask for help. For a little time. For a little understanding. I didn’t need to punish myself for the work I absolutely could not do. I was on pause, and that was okay.
Finding Motivation
Sometimes, making it through the day with small comforts is all there is. Other days, there is a glimmer of motivation—a craving for normalcy—and I learned to seize it. It’s how I found my way back in to writing. I was on a very long, cold, dark walk well into the evening when I heard a whisper from my protagonist. She was trying to show me there was a parallel to what I was experiencing; that I needed to take my experience and channel it onto the page. Soon, I found myself sitting down with a pen and a journal gifted to me by a friend.
I quickly jotted down this parallel my protagonist was trying to show me.
I wrote a journal entry that started out in my point of view and morphed into my main character’s.
I waded into a scene that needed to reflect on pain and loss and channeled everything I had into it.
And in subsequent days, I rediscovered a trick that has always helped me when my life, or my head and my heart are too full. I set an alarm and woke up so early I had to peel my eyelids back, with the promise to let myself nap later in the day. But the house and my head were quiet, and I found relief there, in that silence, and amid the fictional world I was trying to create. The words came back little by little.
To struggle is inherent with being alive. I know this on a cerebral level, but it is the stark and difficult emotional reminder that really threw me into a tailspin. Still, I like to believe my experience will shape me as a writer for the better, even if that is hard to see some days. And here, my friends, comes that looking on the bright side again that has, thankfully, ruled my life.
If you are in the midst of some unfathomable pain, I extend my hand to you. If coping means not writing right now, it’s okay. It’s good, even. It’ll come back to you, just as your joy will. All in good time. All in good time.
What are your coping techniques that help you find your way back to the page again, whether it be from a long spell away from it because of lack of motivation or from some difficulty that has arisen in your life?
About Heather Webb
Heather Webb is the USA Today bestselling and award-winning author of historical fiction. To date, Heather’s books have sold in over a dozen countries worldwide. As a freelance editor, Heather has helped many writers sign with agents and go on to sell at market. When not writing, she feeds her cookbook addiction, geeks out on history and pop culture, and looks for excuses to head to the other side of the world.
Barbara O’Neal says
Thank you for this elegant, heartfelt post, Heather. Life shatters us at times, but when we can write again, that shattering makes the work more.
Brian B. King, aka B.B. says
Brian B. King, aka B.B. says
Come here, Heather! Right now! Brace yourself for this bear hug, lady. I wanna hug the consciousness out of you. That’s it! I’m officially your Fanboy! You had me at “hello”. Oh, right, you didn’t say hello did you?
This was / is my Heather era. Many people might want to forget 2020. I cannot. I will not. It’s the year I got a little closer to Heather Webb. I browsed around her website (internet stalker?), read one of her books, told her I hated one of her beautifully written characters (Um hm, hate’em forever), and shared a laugh or two, maybe even snorted. Right?
The circumstances of 2020 allowed me the opportunity to connect with people who I normally wouldn’t have a chance to connect with. Ha! Seizing the moment was inevitable. Connecting is a constant for me. I’ve known this about myself for many moons. It’s one of the things I love about myself (self-love), and it’s one of my best coping techniques.
Connecting with people who will share vulnerable parts of themselves and willing to accept the vulnerable parts of me—PRICELESS—plus, a great help for character development.
Sarah Penner says
This is incredibly raw, and wise. I can feel the depth in these words.
Proud of you, Heather.
liz michalski says
Thank you for writing such a beautiful, honest post Heather. Pain and sadness and grief are so much harder to bear when we can’t do anything to change the causes of them. Thinking of you, and your family, and extending a hand back to you.
Brian B. King, aka B.B. says
Yay, what she said!
Carol Coven Grannick says
Thank you for this. So important for people to know, and to really believe: our feelings—all of them—are part of the experience of being alive.
Denise Willson says
You did let it out, Heather. You did pour it onto to the page . . . for us. And we are grateful.
Big, big hugs
Dee
Vaughn Roycroft says
Gosh, I’m feeling a little rattled. I know I’m older than you, but for more years than I can count anymore, you have been like my writerly big sister. For me, you are like a tower of strength, with a beacon of light, shining out, illuminating the writing/pub world. And I didn’t even know you were in pain, or struggling. Guess that’s probably due to your strong persona.
Thank you for sharing so much of yourself, both here and as is your habit. You’re a force of nature, always there for others, and I want you to know that I sincerely want to be there for you, in any way I possibly can be. Sending healing thoughts to you and yours.
Therese Walsh says
Heather, this is a beautiful essay, full of hope and wisdom. You are an inspiration, my friend, and we’re so very lucky that you share that wisdom with us here at WU regularly. Thank you. May your well continue to fill, and may things continue to heal and improve with your dear one. xo
Beth Havey says
I believe our characters live inside us and though we might have to let them sleep when our lives are in turmoil (we moved cross country during the pandemic) they will awaken and be there for us when we need them. Honest and beautiful post. Thank you.
Ralene says
I went through much the same thing recently. I’m sure our circumstances were different, but I still relate to the blinding pain and mind-numbing inability to put words on the page. I’m just coming out of it and rediscovering the joy of storytelling. Thank you for your encouraging article!
Susan Setteducato says
Your post left me both shaken and moved. You reminded me that the last person I ever give a break is myself. As Barbara said, above, sometimes life shatters us. Sitting in a pile of broken glass is not something I’ve done willingly. But the times I’ve been forced to the floor have made me more resilient and hopefully, empathetic. When I get up, and hopefully we always do, I’m changed. I feel your words in my bones this morning. Thank you for writing them.
Cynthia Herron says
Yes. This. SO MUCH THIS.
I lost my hero, my cheerleader, my beloved daddy – on December 2nd to COVID. Back up nine months prior. The nine months our family was not allowed to touch, kiss, or hug my father due to his care facility’s lockdown. (I understand the WHY. To keep him safe.) BUT. In this, the facility that determined to keep Daddy “safe,” is where he ultimately contracted COVID from staff and died.
Minutes before he died (I can hardly bear to utter the word), the nurse held the phone to Daddy’s ear so I could say “I love you, Daddy. I love you.” I’m sure I said it a hundred times. I really, really hope he heard.
The grief is consuming. At times, it brings me to my knees. The “how” he died. The “way” he died. The “why” he died. All of it.
Because I’m a Christian, yes, I know “he is in a better place,” free of pain, suffering, Alzheimer’s, COVID. Still…when a person is grieving, heartfelt platitudes (while well-intentioned) don’t offer complete solace.
Grief, I’ve learned, makes people uncomfortable. I understand that. It’s easier to say the easy things. Yet, people need to understand, too, sometimes, we just need others to share in our uncomfortableness and linger a bit. Allow us to wallow in the muck and mire for a while. Just “be.” Be with us as we figure out the road ahead and search for the sunnier path we believe is still there.
As one who’s also in deadline mode just now, please know your words, this post, touched me to the core. Thank you.
Prayers, hugs, and much love to you as you succeed in your goals and fulfill your mission.