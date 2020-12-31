Surprise! We weren’t supposed to be back to regular programming here at WU until tomorrow, but then Kelsey Allagood sent this gem to us. There aren’t many free days at WU in 2021, but today was free and so here is a gem of a post for you to enjoy today. Before we get to that, though, please meet Kelsey:
Kelsey Allagood (she/her) is a writer and trained political analyst specializing in the causes of war and systemic oppression. This background led her to begin writing fantasy fiction steeped in the anthropology of conflict. Her writing can be found in literary magazines such as Barrelhouse, GRIFFEL, Menacing Hedge, and Wanderlust. She has also written on peaceful resistance movements, art as a form of political resistance, and countering violent extremist ideology. Kelsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in international and cultural studies from the University of Tampa and a Master’s Degree in conflict resolution from Georgetown University. She currently lives in Maryland with her husband, mother, and a rescue dog named Henry. You can find her on Twitter @kelseyallagood and at kelseyallagood.com.
Kelsey, thank you for the post.
WU Community: Enjoy!
What Gandhi Taught Me About Telling Stories that Mean Something
I’ve been reading a lot lately on the role of story in today’s world: the world of Plandemic, of fake news, of conspiracies about everything from the results of elections to the contents of vaccines. Everything serves a narrative, I hear, no matter which side you’re on.
As writers, editors, publishers—as tellers and influencers of story and narrative—what is our role in this search for truth? Do we have a responsibility to always seek truth, or should we stick to what we know, recognizing that people will see what they want to see in the stories we tell?
In my fiction, I write the kind of stories I want to read, with happily ever afters and notes of hope in the final words. But I know from personal experience that bad things happen to good people, that endings are too often tragic, lives left unfinished. Am I being disingenuous, am I producing artsy propaganda, if I prefer to write stories that so blatantly fly in the face of these facts? Or am I just bored of retelling things I already know?
A few years ago, I watched an HBO series called Boardwalk Empire. It starred national treasure Steve Buscemi as a corrupt bootlegging politician in Prohibition-era New Jersey. The show had everything: great drama, morally gray characters, rich costumes, sex and violence. But as the show reached its final season, I stopped watching. All the characters I had cared about were dead; all that was left were the criminals, the liars, the killers. I just didn’t care about what happened to them. In what seemed like an attempt to show how circumstances can turn anyone bad, the show totally alienated me.
A similar thing happened with another HBO show, Game of Thrones. The medieval fantasy show shocked audiences by killing off its stereotypical honorable hero in season one. I liked this move, which made the point that simply “being good” isn’t enough to help you survive. By the last season, it seemed that the only survivors were the ones capable of being as coldly calculating as possible (yes, I will argue with you about this in the comments). Yawn. If I want to see tragedy unfolding in real time, all I have to do is check Twitter or turn on the news.
We all see bad things happening every day. Seeing our experiences represented in the media can be a very powerful thing—you can even see that in the current media-savvy president, whose supporters often praise him for “telling it like it is” (read: “how I see it”). This is not to argue that we should never present things as we see them. Authors from traditionally marginalized backgrounds, for example, deserve the space to tell stories that have for too long been brushed aside.
As an anxiety sufferer, I deeply understand the urge to consume media that tells me things are already bad. Thinking about every possible thing that can go wrong in a situation makes me feel prepared. Like I’ve thought through all the bad stuff, so nothing can surprise me.
Obviously, this is not how things work. I have been and will continue to be unpleasantly surprised by all of the bad things life can throw at me (see: the entire year of 2020). But by ruminating on them, I trick myself into thinking I’m taking action—that I have some control over something on this this spinning rock that’s hurtling through space.
This year seems to have proven that facts only matter as long as they confirm our preexisting beliefs. It doesn’t matter what the data or evidence says; if it challenges our perception of the world, our brains jettison it.
But if there is no universal truth—which is not my argument—and if readers will still take whatever they want out of the stories we tell, why do stories still hold so much power over our lives? As authors, saying that all we’re doing is helping individual readers connect with their own emotions and thoughts is completely ignoring the role that stories have and continue to play in our lives as members of a society. Those preexisting beliefs are the result of decades or more of narratives by people with something to gain. They tell us that our government can’t be trusted, that scientists can’t be trusted, that you can become a billionaire if you only work hard enough, that if big corporations and the ultra-rich make money so will you.
Of course our readers are going to look at our stories through their own lenses—the ones that stories have helped them shape over the course of their lives. Our role as storytellers is to write stories that help shift those lenses. Because one side is already doing it: the side of anti-science, of xenophobia, of cynicism. It’s time some other voices push back.
Why don’t they? Because it’s hard to imagine new, positive worlds. And it’s even harder to take action to create them.
In my first semester of college, which I spent at a small hippie school in North Carolina (I say “hippie school” but what I really mean is “private school where barefoot unwashed trust fund kids drove their new BMWs into town to attend drum circles every Friday”), I took an introduction to peace and justice studies. The professor was a small, mustached man who led a trip to Fort Benning, Georgia, every year for the School of the Americas vigil. The vigil is held to honor the victims of the School’s graduates, many of whom have gone on to allegedly commit crimes against humanity in Latin America.
Students were invited to attend the vigil, but the trip was independent of our college, and not tied in any way to our grades or credits. I thought I might go after learning about some of the victims, like the Guatemalan bishop Monsignor Gerardi, who was bludgeoned to death in a garage two days after releasing a report on human rights abuses during Guatemala’s civil war. Three army officers were convicted in his murder, one of whom was a graduate of the School of the Americas.
Today, the school has a new name (WHINSEC) and a required human rights curriculum, but it continues to operate as it has for decades. The vigil for victims attracts tens of thousands of people each year, including well-known figures like Pete Seeger and Susan Sarandon. In recent years, the Army has built higher and higher fences around Fort Benning to deter trespassers, but for a while there were always a few protesters that purposefully crossed onto Federal property to get arrested.
On purpose? I remember wondering, the eighteen-year-old only daughter of an overprotective former cop. Of course, I refused the trip. I was afraid of being arrested; I was busy with school; I didn’t want my parents to be mad. And in that, too, I came up against the uncomfortable truth of words versus action. The vigils go on, but the arrests have been minimized by razor-topped fences.
Despite tens of thousands of people holding vigil, graduates of WHINSEC continue to commit extrajudicial killings, like that of Berta Cáceres, a Lenca indigenous leader, feminist, and Honduran environmental activist, who was murdered in 2016. But a few hundred people over several decades trespassed onto Federal property, and the Army built razor-wire fences to interrupt their actions.
That same freshman-year class was where I first learned the term “satyagraha.” Mahatma Gandhi coined the term “satyagraha,” or “holding firmly to truth,” as a way to describe the brand of nonviolent civil resistance he led in India to resist British colonial rule. Satyagraha, in short, demands that a resistor always maintain principled, no matter the difficulty of the situation they may find themselves in. Satyagrahis must respect their opponent while nonviolently resisting orders given in anger, protect their opponents from insult and injury, submit peacefully to arrest, and cooperate with prison officials during one’s detention.
But there’s another branch of satyagraha, one that gets less attention because it’s harder, more complex: Gandhi called it the Constructive Program (CP). According to the Metta Center for Nonviolence:
“[CP] describes nonviolent action taken within a community to build structures, systems, processes or resources that are positive alternatives to oppression. It can be seen as self-improvement of both community and individual.”
When Gandhi was a political prisoner, he spun his own clothes on a charkha, or spinning wheel, which became a symbol of Indian independence. During the first Palestinian Intifada, in addition to protesting Israeli government policies, Palestinians planted community gardens, shopped locally, taught in neighborhood schools, and established social networks (the in-person kind). These actions are emblematic of the Constructive Program and of satyagraha, where people make themselves self-sufficient even during intense repression.
In other words, you recognize that things are bad, but you don’t just complain about it: you also gotta build stuff.
Authors from historically marginalized groups have been leading this effort for a long time. Queer authors have pushed for queernorm worlds—settings in which being queer is not something to hide or feel ashamed of—in fantasy and science fiction. Indigenous authors like Rebecca Roanhorse have imagined alternative earths where cataclysms have left mostly indigenous peoples alive. These worlds are not utopias. They are rough and real and tragic. But they are different from our current world, and that’s what’s hard.
Envisioning new worlds—not new planets, but new approaches to justice, or to coexistence, or to love—is hard. That’s why the slogan “defund the police” has gotten so much pushback, even from my highly liberal, educated friends, as well as Barack Obama. “You’re going to alienate people,” they say. Yes—because people don’t like the world to shift. It’s scary. It’s destabilizing. Imagining a world in which we don’t jail people for breaking societal laws is scary, because if that changes, what else can change?
It’s scary, but it’s also liberating. It’s no coincidence that the rise in queernorm literature has coincided with the increasing acceptance of queer people in mainstream life. Does that mean literature led directly to Obergefell v. Hodges? No—action did. Does that mean we’ve solved homophobia? Of course not. But we are taking steps toward creating a queernorm world, and queernorm literature is giving us ways to interact with those new worlds, making them less scary.
As storytellers, we have a special relationship with the truth. In a time when every day, truth seems to fall by the wayside in service of self-interested narratives, our responsibility as storytellers is not to engage with truth—or Truth, if you want to go the universal route—but to shape it.
How does that translate to our work as writers? In addition to living our lives according to our truths, as storytellers, we have a special superpower: the power not just to reflect honesty as we see it, or Truth in the universal sense, but to shape it ourselves.
Give me a community that bands together to defeat the Big Bad, not another Chosen One story.
Give me a queen who invites her enemies to the table and realizes that reparations are needed.
Give me that sweet, sweet truth and reconciliation commission drama.
Okay, that last one might be a little much, but I bet a skilled writer can make it interesting.
As writers, editors, publishers, people with decision-making ability over what gets seen or just what words we put to a page, let’s dream bigger. I’m not arguing that every story needs to have a moral, or that we all only write utopias, or even that the good guys always win in some noblebright fantasy. Ignoring the ugliness of the world doesn’t make it go away, and in the year 2020 (almost 2021), not acknowledging the pain and suffering of others does survivors a profound disservice and disrespect.
Yes, let’s get messy, roll around in that amoral or morally gray, grimdark world. But let’s also look for ways to deal with it. Small ways, like Gandhi’s spinning wheel. Can our characters try their hardest to be good and not harm others, even when it’s hard? Can we give others a model for how to overcome our fear around taking action, even when it’s risky?
Stories matter. Narratives matter. And by ignoring the stories and narratives that rule our current world, we’re abandoning a chance—even a duty—to change those narratives into something better.
Have you ever read a story that made you want to stand up and change something? Do you think storytellers have a responsibility to imagine different worlds? When writing, do you prefer to write stories that take a grimmer view of human nature? Do you think that the coldest characters (well, maybe not THE coldest) won Game of Thrones?
Comments
Tiffany Yates Martin says
What a lovely, thoughtful post this was to wake up to, Kelsey. And a hopeful note to end a fairly dreary year on. Thanks for this.
Kelsey Allagood says
Thank you so much for reading, Tiffany!
Ada Austen says
I accept your call to action. Everything is a choice and I choose to write a world that has the values of inclusion, because I truly believe that’s a story more people need to hear. Four years ago, some friends got together and committed at a kitchen table to live in our strengths. Do what we were best at to add good truth to the world. I write, so I wrote a novel of a multicultural romance where the focus is on respect, trust and understanding. Books are powerful. Words are powerful. Story is powerful. Writers should be humble and cognizant of what they put out into the world. Thank you for the post.
Kelsey Allagood says
“Do what we were best at to add good truth to the world.” I love this so much, Ada. So true that humility is such a critical trait for authors–I don’t think my words are going to change the world, but words are what I’m best at, and I’m gonna keep trying to add good truth with them as long as I can. Thank you so much for reading!
James R Fox says
Thank you for the post, Kelsey.
Do I think storytellers have a responsibility to imagine different worlds?
No, they don’t need to because each story is unique. I have a hard time imagining two wordsmiths spinning the same yarn. The closest I came up with is twin brothers from the enlightenment era who were raised separately in neighboring German villages and taught by a myopic professor who’d wander into one village and then the other the next week.
Game of Thrones lost me in book 5 when Theon was baptized in sea water. “What is drowned may never die.” Sorry GRRM, but that’s where I gave up.
Kelsey Allagood says
Thank you for reading, James! Is it bad that now I want to read the full story of the twin brothers and their severely myopic tutor?
I completely agree that every story is unique thanks to the life experiences and perspectives each author brings. And in many cases, that’s probably sufficient for new worlds to be imagined (and yet another argument in favor of more diversity in publishing: more perspectives = more great stories).
Vaughn Roycroft says
Whoa, Kelsey. You’ve really shaken my storytelling brain awake from its holiday slumber.
Okay, important stuff first—I think that beyond Ned Stark, who was definitely purposefully axed (literally) to let us know that no one was safe, one of the points of the story is that all humans are not just morally gray but in constant motion along that dark to light scale. Which begs the question of whether we have agency in our “scale position.” I think the show’s writers erred toward, if not a powerlessness, a resignation toward the ease of sliding to a darker and darker setting. That said, I think the biggest error was the rushing of Daenerys to that resignation to (and eventual embrace of) the slide to darkness. It was just to jarring. Because of it, the last season just didn’t feel true to me. So, I guess I don’t quite feel like the coldest survived, but more that a few characters were artificially, and too swiftly, deep-frozen.
Regarding my own work (epic historical fantasy), I have some serious issues with Grimdark. Darkness for the sake of darkness is a real peeve, as is violence for the sake of shock/gore, or sex for mere titillation (all GOT gripes). But I’m far from an HEA storyteller. My stories feature the death of those I create with the intention of reader relatability (protagonists +). But I think the reason for this is that finding meaning in death—both in the loss of loved ones and in seeking meaning in our own lives within the bounds of our mortality—lies at the very core of my writing journey.
Even though I’ve used a real historical period and its peoples at the foundation of my work, one of the things I love about the genre is the ability to reimagine the world—particularly when it comes to the roles of women, and societal attitudes about gender and sexuality. So I do see not just the opportunity to altering the narrative, but the advantages of doing so. As to whether or not I’ve leveraged those opportunities as far or effectively as possible, well, it’s a good thing to ask myself. Often. Continually, even. Thanks for offering such an excellent prompt to deeper consideration as we head into (hopefully) a year of renewal.
Kelsey Allagood says
I love all of this, Vaughn. Totally agree about the flash freezing of certain characters on GoT for the sake of rushing toward a finish. My main thematic gripe with the whole series actually ends up being the contrast between Jamie & Cersei (who, despite being coldly calculating, are still defined by their [gross] love for each other, and then die after choosing each other) and Jon Snow (who has had his love for other people systematically beaten out of him until he has “no choice” but to kill someone he loves because “duty”). Like, what an awful way to look at love. But that’s a whole other thinkpiece…
I definitely think death and suffering, especially of beloved characters, have a place in good art, because as you said so well, they help us find meaning. As a reader, it can be so powerful to come across stories that portray difficult things that I’ve also experienced. My favorite stories are those that find meaning even in the midst of senseless suffering–which I guess is really kind of just the whole point of living, maybe?
Thanks so much for your thoughtful response.
Susan Setteducato says
I gave up on GOT after finishing Book Two, before it took to the screen. Once it did, I only lasted for one disc. Beautiful writing, engaging dialogue, amazing world-building…but something was missing for me. I still don’t know exactly what this was, but if I had to guess, I’d say ‘heart’. Of the stories that have changed my way of seeing the world, no two are remotely alike. But they all have that ineffable something that makes me want to don armor, pick up a spear, and mount a fast horse. This is a powerful post, full of powerful ideas. Satyagraha. Standing fast. Planting a garden. Being a good neighbor. Not looking away. I can’t think of a better way to start a new year than with these things in mind. Thank you, and Happy New Year.
Kelsey Allagood says
Thank you so much for reading, Susan! Yes, I think “heart” is the perfect way of describing that was missing from GoT’s storytelling. I think it definitely had some potential there, but didn’t prioritize the development of it, and the story as a whole suffered for it. Plus, the older I get, the less time I have for stories that just make me want to crawl under a blanket and shut out the world. We’ve got work to do, and I want stories beside me that recognize that.
May you have a happy and healthy 2021!
Ruth F. Simon says
This is a wonderful post, Kelsey, and I’m grateful it’s up as we roll into a new year. As Vaughn mentioned, it’s a jolt of inspiration.
I read a lot of fantasy, science fiction, and lesbian romance. Those are also the genres I write, and a large part of that is for the reasons you outlined.
I want to read about and write worlds that better reflect the incredible diversity of ours. I want to ask tough questions and look for solutions to them. I want to explore other choices that could be made and their consequences.
Like you, I have anxiety. To me, that means my brain has a talent for imagining all the ways something can go horribly, devastatingly wrong. It’s also really good at figuring out how to address those worst-case scenarios (although that means a lot of sleepless nights).
And no, that doesn’t make living through challenges any easier. I always assumed that a year like this one would see me crawl deep into my writing and be more productive than ever.
But I haven’t written much. I also haven’t had the energy and focus to read at my usual breakneck pace. I’m starting to gain some traction with my reading, and I hope that means I’ll re-train my brain for the concentration writing needs.
As for GoT, I think I only read one or two of the books. I didn’t start watching the show until late in its run, and that final season left me unsatisfied. It felt like a lot was rushed and that the team tasked with running the show just wanted to focus on partying and reveling in their celebrity, not in finishing the show on solid footing.
A number of books have made me want to learn more about the world and expand my understanding of others. And I’m sure that many have made me want to change the world, although I can’t pinpoint specific titles right now.
NK Jemisin is the author I admire most at present. Her books ask tough questions and look at what the world might be under different circumstances. The results aren’t always hopeful, but she somehow makes those less-than-HEA endings feel satisfying.
Kelsey Allagood says
Ruth, I LOVE NK Jemisin. I find her books are the perfect example of what I was trying to encapsulate here–they don’t shy away from racism and oppression and awful, awful things, but the endings, while maybe not traditional HEAs, usually consist of some sort of transformation into something new and better. Thank you for reminding me to reread the Broken Earth trilogy this year.
I also gravitated toward SFF, despite a background in literary fiction, for the very reasons you describe: I love reading “realistic” fiction, but I found the real world to be too limiting for the types of stories that are in me right now.
And I didn’t read or write as much as I wanted in 2020, either–anyone who did is a superhero, in my view. But rest is also an important part of the creative process, and hopefully this year we may get to focus a little less on surviving, and more on living. Hope you have a restful AND productive 2021!
Tina Marlene Goodman says
Thank you! Gandhi is one of my three favorite people, so I appreciate learning more about his work whenever possible. And, thank you for posting links for further information in your article.
I’ve seen a movie about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa that was based on true events. The process was painful but necessary.
Kelsey Allagood says
Thank you for reading, Tina! I’m going to have to look up that TRC movie now–thanks for mentioning it!
Deborah Makarios says
Have you read Jehan Casinader’s book This Is Not How It Ends?
From the back cover copy: “This Is Not How It Ends chronicles Jehan’s four-year battle with depression, and how the power of storytelling helped him to survive. He argues that many of us think our brains are broken, but in fact, our stories are broken.
“Jehan began an experiment on himself. Could he rewrite his past? Could he reinvent his character? Could he create a whole new plot?”
I suspect this works on a communal and societal level as well. Are we telling stories focussing on our limitations and the circumstances we cannot control, or are we telling stories about what we are doing anyway? As you put it, “you recognize that things are bad, but you don’t just complain about it: you also gotta build stuff.”
Personally, I aim to write stories that give people respite from the struggles of life, heartening them to go on.