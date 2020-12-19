So Long, 2020

It’s time for WU’s annual hiatus, but I didn’t want to close the year without taking a minute to reflect on what has been and what will come next.

This has been a hard year for many of us. Some have lost loved ones, others have lost jobs. Many of us have experienced a level of sustained stress we’re unaccustomed to living with, which has impacted our ability to focus on creating. If you’ve felt disappointment in your output this year, please join me in cutting us all some collective slack. This has been a long moment. But this, too, shall pass. And something that Porter Anderson wrote yesterday deserves a second time in the spotlight here:

[My] wish for you is that you have the luck to work your way into 2021, as you see fit. May the work help you feel grounded and in touch with progress. May it be something you remember to return to when you’re scared. And may you demand your best work of yourself precisely when things are darkest.

Hear, hear.

Looking Forward to 2021

Several of our contributors will have books releasing in 2021, including some with debuts–including Nancy Johnson and Julie Carrick Dalton! We’ll be celebrating many of these releases via interviews scattered throughout the year, running–in most cases–the Sunday before their release days. I’m sure they’d all appreciate the support through comments, social media shares, and naturally through purchases and reviews of their books. (If you have book releases planned for 2021, let us know in comments!)

A few of our long-time contributors have made shifts this past year, stepping down from frequent postings to less present positions, which means we’ll be introducing you to some new voices in 2021. We’re excited to bring these new folks onto the team, and we look forward to getting to know them throughout the year along with you.

Last but not least, I want to take a moment to congratulate contributor Arthur Klepchukov on his video Aisles of Ideas, which was awarded 3rd place in the Library Film Festival! He’s allowed us to share this 2-minute book-celebrating gem here:

And that’s a wrap! See you back here on January 1st with a post from our own Jeanne Kisacky.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? Did you celebrate achievements in 2020? I’d love to hear about them in comments.

Meanwhile, stay safe, friends. See you on the other side of 2020. And, as always, write on.