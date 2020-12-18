Work Wonders in 2021

Doing a Lick of It
There are these people we call workaholics.
You’ve met them, I’ve met them.
We’re not always kind about them. Generally, the options are pity and derision. Sometimes envy disguised as disdain.
- “Yes, she does 15 pages a day, but she’s just a workaholic, you know. I’d rather have a life.”
- “Yes, he had 12 newspaper op-eds about the book ready for submission before he’d turned in his last draft. What a ridiculous workaholic.”
- “Sure that guy’s already on his third novel, but he’s not even on Twitter. The man’s a workaholic.”
And yet look at the plethora of phrases we have for progress based in work.
We work our way through it, we work something out, we work wonders. We get down to work on works in progress with working theories as to what’s needed to work it out.
And those who have come best through the weird ways of this year frequently seemed to be working.
Some, of course, were the heroes of mercy who work the overcrowded hospitals of the coronavirus’ most damaged victims. And our honor of these workers is absolute, unstinting, profound.
Many more, however, were those who made leaps of faith and daily ritual to work from home without a word, to keep things going without complaint. You could sometimes catch a sense that they’d found something interesting, even engaging and curiously intriguing in seeing just how gracefully they could appear to make adjustments while all around them were struggling to … make it work.
Those are the people, in my experience, who are are still at it, nine months into the best documented pandemic in history: They’re not just watching, they’re working.
Works a Cappella
I’m listening to work of Thomas Tallis as I write this. An English 16th-century liturgical composer of the Chapel Royal, Tallis’ life and work bridged Henry VIII’s break with the Vatican in 1534 and to listen carefully is to hear a body of work that all but floated a deeply shaken and conflicted nation safely to a new shore of rising power. He worked not only for Henry but also for Edward VI, Mary I, and Elizabeth I.
What you hear when you listen to Tallis’ work is an endless conversation–with himself, with his singers, with his royal patrons, with his congregations, perhaps with a deity.
This is the kind of music that works like a winding path through a forest of incidents. Sung without accompaniment–a cappella (or of the chapel)–his music sounds as if it never stops. This is intentional. World without end. The celestial conversation surges forward, singers cueing and answering each other in long, legato lines of gorgeously timed intersections and diversions. So good were he and his contemporary William Byrd at this that Elizabeth granted them a monopoly on polyphony (there’s a phrase, huh?) for 21 years.
And what did that royal grant include? A patent to print and publish music. So it is that we have that polyphony, in which more than one melody is being pursued at once, each singer prosecuting a line of inquiry, sometimes aligning in generous harmonic agreement and at other times branching out into new directions. It’s an enormous canon. One of Tallis’ works features eight choirs, each with five voices.
All this transporting sound, sheer sonics spun on Latin, took work. Talent lives in work. Skill lives in work.
Working Through It
Like Tallis, today’s writers of books have a certain advantage. While you may not yet have been handed a royal grant by the crown and brought to court to work your magic, the best writers are something Tallis had to be to meet the endless demands of the monarchs he wrote for: a self-starter.
We who write are blessed with safe work in an unsafe time. And we don’t have to have “By Order of Her Majesty” stamped on our efforts in order to do what we do.
Our work is attached to an industry that has thrived despite the nightmare.
As Kristen McLean at NPD BookScan told us earlier this week, as of the week ending December 5, the US book industry was “on the holiday rocket ship” with weekly print-sales volume topping 25 million units. In manufacturer’s suggested retail price, the value of the first week of this month in books was $190 million more than in the previous week. Barack Obama’s A Promised Land alone has sold more than 3,320,000 copies in all formats in the States and Canada alone. It was released on November 17 into 23 additional world markets.
(McLean notes that this puts the former president about 77,000 units up on the first lady’s memoir, Becoming. at the December 5 mark. Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets.)
The book publishing industry is on track for a very strong year, which is not what might have been expected in March or April. This gives us much to be thankful for and it reflects, of course, that reading, especially with the adoption of ebooks and audiobooks accelerating during the contagion, has its essential importance in times of struggle and fear and doubt and danger.
And as Tallis must have known while working through the upheaval of the Tudor storm, the blessing of work is a stabilizer, a constant ebb and flow of words and their secret melodies that you can focus on at any time. Or, if you don’t mind being called a workaholic, at all times.
We’re anticipating a 2021 of recovery, of new health and certainty, of much needed civic sanity and much longed-for delivery from pestilence. Please be careful this season. Many are dependent on each of us being scrupulously careful as we await the vaccines. Hunker now.
And my wish for you is that you have the luck to work your way into 2021, as you see fit. May the work help you feel grounded and in touch with progress. May it be something you remember to return to when you’re scared. And may you demand your best work of yourself precisely when things are darkest.
Workaholics, after all, may not be the unthinking, driven souls they seem. They may be onto the fact that their work is a gift they can deploy for themselves and others in good times and bad. There’s peace and light there, even in exhaustion.
Does your work help you get through tough times? Is it something you can return to as a haven? Do you sometimes think you’re becoming a workaholic? If so, any problem with that?
@Porter_Anderson is a recipient of London Book Fair's International Excellence Award for Trade Press Journalist of the Year. He is Editor-in-Chief of Publishing Perspectives, the international news medium of Frankfurt Book Fair New York. He co-founded The Hot Sheet, a newsletter for trade and indie authors, which now is owned and operated by Jane Friedman. Priors: The Bookseller's The FutureBook in London, CNN, CNN.com and CNN International–as well as the Village Voice, Dallas Times Herald, and the United Nations' WFP in Rome. PorterAndersonMedia.com
Comments
Linda Bennett Pennell says
So enjoyed this post!!! To borrow a thought from a certain movie, you had me at Tallis! Love to listen to his work and to sing it. The beautiful themes, harmonies, and use of astounding polyphony truly touch the soul as a singer and lover of music. As you pointed out, he worked through turbulent times and surely his work is the richer for it. His music had to have come from deep within his soul.
As you also pointed out, writers are working through turbulent times today. Soul rewarding work keeps us sane during times like these and I, for one, am glad to be able to shut out the messy world and write. It keeps me out of trouble!!
Here is my fav Tallis piece to sing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1WwNSfCom8 Love those Kings Singers!!
Vijaya Bodach says
Linda, you are a kindred spirit. If ye love Me is one of my favorites. I had to sing along too.
Porter, like Linda, you had me at Tallis. I love this music and often think of the secret Masses during Byrd’s time. In March, when our church was closed, we were working on his Mass for 3 voices (we are very tiny schola) and Ne irascaris Domine for 5 voices–give it a listen, it’s so full of longing, esp. when you think of how desolate we felt, the longest Lent: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wo8qfyK9c3c
This Advent, on Dec. 8th, we sang our first High Mass since the closures and we’re preparing for Christmas. It’s work that lifts my heart and soul to God. As does the writing. Alas, after my shoulder surgery I was unable to write for several weeks, pain a constant companion, and only just begun and how good it feels to again put pen to paper. I am so grateful we can do the work we love. All I can say is Deo gratias!
Merry Christmas, Porter. Here’s my favorite recording of Handel’s Messiah: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFjQ77ol2DI Enjoy!
Brian B. King, aka B.B. says
I think about becoming a workaholic quite often, now. They seem like the people who achieve the difficult feats in life, and I have some difficult tasks (maybe feats) to complete in the near future.
Beth Havey says
Hi Porter. Did you count how many times you wrote Work? In these times having a novel, a work in progress is a bright spot in my day. Reading a work while resting at the end of that day is necessary. You can get lost in the work. Even inspired. Wishing you health and a stack of new works under your Christmas tree.
Susan Setteducato says
Porter, your descriptions of Tallis was transporting. I’ll take any opportunity to time-travel back to Tudor England, so I know what I’ll be doing this afternoon. We have snow and land around us, so I’m going to cut loose the voices of the angels right into that silence. But only after I finish working. I’ve been accused of workaholism pretty much all my life. I think a lot of creative people get this tag. If you are always looking for the song, the image, the story, that search gets woven into everything you do. Work has sustained me through a lot of crap, but most especially through the last four years. Stay safe and keep provoking us! And thank you for this wonderful post.
Lara Schiffbauer says
When we shut down I kept doing my job from home, and then they kind of kicked us out of the office for good and told us we’d be working from home from now on. The flexibility has been beneficial, but I have to say that the lines between day job work and home life are becoming more and more blurry, and the work days are becoming longer bit by bit. I was a little resentful, too, because my writing nook became my work nook (insert sad face here.) It seems, though, that making that transition to working from home where I don’t have external eyes watching to make sure I’m working and getting things done, but have to motivate myself has benefitted me with developing that same skill in regards to writing. I seem to be working more diligently on my current story and holding myself accountable when I’m not. So, yeah, I guess I’m turning into a kind of work-a-holic, but writing has become enjoyable again and is part of that leisure in my own home, so it’s a win-win situation.
Wishing you a Happy Holidays and may our collective New Year be full of all those great things you mentioned, “a 2021 of recovery, of new health and certainty, of much needed civic sanity and much longed-for delivery from pestilence.” You said it perfectly!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Porter–A fun read, and thought-provoking, too. Although I’m unfamiliar with Tallis (my wife would say I’m more the “recalls the words to every obscure Top 40 hit since 1960” type), you had me at “world without end”–works that continue with storytelling ebb and flow; arcs that overlap and build, taking a pebble’s ripple to a bitchin’ set of swells. Sort of a literary polyphonic continuum.
I feel like I sometimes get the side-eye for having worked within the same story-world for fifteen years. I think it can be seen as being devoid of “new ideas.” But I’m here to testify that it was a boon during the pandemic. Writing in a “world without end” offers an assuaging balm to difficult times; a sort of “this too shall pass” effect that–for me–could be found in the open doc of the WIP. Knowing it’s part of a larger whole, and that there is much of that ongoing story vein that’s yet to be mined, has been what’s kept me coming back, day in and out. I count it as a blessing.
Thanks for always bringing a sustaining dish to pass to the WU feast, Bro. You’ve never been one to just stop at the 7-11 for rolls, and the effort is much appreciated. Wishing you merry Christmas and a safe and productive new year.
Therese Walsh says
What a gift of a post, Porter. Thank you for it. Stay well, my friend, and Happy Holidays to you.