What’s New and What’s Not About Book Launches Now

Last year, when my editor let me know that my novel The Arctic Fury was set to release in December of 2020, I thought, That’s great!
Then as 2020 rapidly fell apart as we all struggled (and continue to struggle) through a worldwide pandemic, bitterly fought election season, and something like the implosion of a thousand standards we all once took for granted, I thought, Well, it kinda feels like 2020 may not be the best time to launch a new book into the world.
And you know what? It’s not. The Arctic Fury came out on schedule last week. In some ways, it was deeply unlike releasing a book at another, let’s say “less disrupted”, time. But in other ways, it might have been even more satisfying. So let’s talk about what’s new and what’s not.
What’s new:
- In-person tours are off the table. Period. I’ve heard anecdotal bits about a few authors here and there doing limited-contact in-person appearances, but for the vast majority of us, the idea of getting on a plane (!) and staying overnight in a hotel room (!) to stand indoors for an hour with a dozen or more strangers (!) in the time of COVID has lost all appeal, no matter how much we love meeting readers.
- Frankly, people have a lot more on their minds these days, and with rising unemployment, many have a lot less money in their wallets. Book buying is a luxury, and while I haven’t looked at my sales figures, I don’t expect them to measure up to previous years.
Okay. So, that doesn’t sound so great. But! Here are some reasons not to despair:
- Even with all of our other concerns and distractions, I still feel all the love from other authors as they support new work making its way into the world. The outpouring of enthusiasm and love from the writing community this week has been absolutely stunning.
- There are still ways to reach readers. Social media has its pros and cons–that’s a topic for another day–but virtual events have really taken off in the past nine months, and in many ways, they’re better than in-person events. An author can work with bookstores and libraries regardless of location; I’ve been lucky enough to do joint events and panels with fellow authors located anywhere from New Hampshire to Los Angeles. When geography isn’t a concern, you open yourself up to far greater possibilities.
- While I love many things about in-person book tours, here’s a cold hard fact: I’m a far more productive writer at home than I would be on the road. With two young kids at home, an hour on a virtual event is exactly an hour of my time, as opposed to an hour at a far-flung bookstore, which could require as much as 24 hours of travel for that same hour of reader face-time. With COVID’s other challenges, I need every minute of writing time I’ve got.
Would I still rather be releasing a book in non-COVID times than COVID times? Yes, mostly because that would mean no COVID (ah, the dream). But the silver lining has been more substantial than I’d hoped for. We still have both the ability and the need to celebrate.
Q: What have you noticed about what has and hasn’t changed about launching a book this year?
About Greer Macallister
Greer Macallister's debut novel THE MAGICIAN'S LIE was an Indie Next pick, Target Book Club selection, and a USA Today bestseller, and has been optioned for film by Jessica Chastain's Freckle Films. Her novel GIRL IN DISGUISE, about pioneering private investigator Kate Warne, received a starred review from PW. Her latest novel WOMAN 99 is now out in hardcover, e-book and paperback. www.greermacallister.com
Comments
Julie Carrick Dalton says
Thanks, Greer. I’m about to launch my debut in January. It’s disappointing to know there won’t be a big launch party or a book tour, but I’m heartened by the support of the writing community and indie booksellers. In many ways, I feel like I’ve made more connections than I would have on an in-person tour.
Congrats on your launch! And here’s to hoping that our next books launch in person.
Julie
Greer Macallister says
I can imagine it must be so much tougher as a debut, Julie! But yes, we can and do support each other from anywhere. Bookstores and libraries have done an amazing job shifting to virtual.
Will be cheering you on!
Ann-Marie Nieves says
Hi Greer, I was just speaking with another client last week about how virtual launches are better. I do think it’s a lot easier for the author. I don’t think they are ever going away so it’s a matter of making them work better.
So much is different–PR and marketing-wise. We are used to big shifts in my industry and it’s important to be nimble. But, this year is really relevant in terms of ethical marketing and PR.
Greer says
Thanks for your perspective, Ann-Marie! It’ll be really interesting to see what happens when both virtual and in-person events are possible again. I really love that I can be in conversation with any author friend no matter where they are, and work with any bookstore, but there’s also plenty of competition on any given night. A new landscape to navigate, as you said.
Davida Chazan says
Silver linings aren’t always obvious, but they’re always there if we look for them. Thanks for the amazing books!
Greer says
Thanks for your support as always, Davida!
Erin Bartels says
My third book launches January 5th. I had been thinking during the spring and early summer of this year, “I am so grateful not to have a book coming out right now,” thinking that by the time 2021 rolled around things would be more or less settled and back to normal. Obviously that’s not the case.
But I am still grateful that it didn’t release near the beginning of the pandemic. By this point, everyone has figured out how to do life online, so I feel confident that, even if sales are slower and I miss the in-person aspect of publishing (and I do, more than I could have predicted) things will still progress and life will move on, and by the time 2022 rolls around and my fourth book comes out, I will be back to doing some things in person.
This year has been a setback, but it has been a setback for everyone. And it’s given us some (mostly) common ground as fellow humans dealing with the same crisis. Something good will come of that.
Greer says
I hear you loud and clear, Erin! The early days of the pandemic were definitely a different landscape than what you and I are launching into. Here’s hoping for another landscape entirely for our 2022 books.
Sarah Penner says
So true for many of us, Greer. But here’s a perk for me: I’ve been on some amazing panels this year with authors I highly admire, like YOU! I’m not sure that would have been possible otherwise.
Greer says
Yes! That’s been fabulous! Way harder to manage things like the Library Journal Day of Dialog if you have to get there in person, so it’s amazing how much starpower they can fit on one screen by removing that constraint. Hope we’ll be appearing together virtually in the future — and perhaps, one day, even in person.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I’m hoping to finish and launch the second book in my mainstream trilogy next year, after the vaccine has been administered and has taken effect in the retirement community we moved to – and where a whole bunch of new readers have told me they’re waiting for it.
I am going to have an in-person book launch like no other, with a cake shaped like the book, and whatever frills I can add – this place does parties fabulously (when we’re allowed to get together).
I had literally nothing for the first book beyond my blog – I don’t get out much! Here, I will ride my Airwheel S8 down to the appropriate room, and have a ball: the halls are all carpeted in this huge multistory building.
And when I’m tired, I’ll be minutes from the nap I’ll need. In my own bed.
I can already taste the cake.
Greer says
This is fabulous perspective, Alicia! Your plans sound wonderful, and a good reminder that the landscape looks a little bit different for everyone based on our individual circumstances. That cake is going to be so sweet.
Leslie Budewitz says
“Book buying is a luxury, and while I haven’t looked at my sales figures, I don’t expect them to measure up to previous years.”
This isn’t a given, Greer. Most analysis is showing that fiction sales are up, although h/c hasn’t risen like trade pb, e, or audio; your sales mix may be different. Libraries are buying more ebooks because their closures or reduced hours have led to more patron downloads. My 2020 release has actually outpaced the 2019 book, which has picked up quite a bit since the 2020 book’s launch. (They’re 4th and 5th in a cozy mystery series.) My April 2021 book changes direction a bit, though — my first hardcover, stand-alone suspense, so I appreciate the advice and cheerleading!
Greer says
Leslie, this is really interesting information — thanks for contributing it! It may be better for me to assume low sales and be pleasantly surprised with higher ones, but it does follow that people are reading more as they spend more time at home. This is my first release in trade paperback instead of doing the hardcover/then paperback pattern, so it’ll be something new no matter what. Good luck on your own new experience!