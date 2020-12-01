Royalties: What This Writer Made, Once Upon One Time

So, Covid19, right? I thought I’d talk about something less stressful—money! What? … Oh. Yeah.
For 1.222333222222111% of writers, things have been pretty golden. As for the rest of us 98.77766677777789% of writers, there are varying degrees of royalty money or not royalty money—honestly, I have vague ideas of what other writers’ royalties are but I always imagine many are doing just fine because they are wise and smart and savvy in their book-business—alternatively, I and a few others like me are confused and uninspired and stubborn.
I admit it. I just wanted to write books and hoped that was good enough to, while not make me a ton of money, at least make me a little steady money. Well, if that isn’t naïve, I don’t know what is, but that’s how early on I approached my “writing career,” and since it worked out (not) soooooooo well for me, I continued that way.
If it ain’t fixed, don’t broke it, right? Maybe my experience will help you, or be your cautionary tale.
A familiar conversation I’ve had with those who are thinking of entering the book business:
“How much money you think I’ll make?”
I say, “I dunno.”
“Like, could I quit my job within a year?”
“I dunno.” I fidget in my seat.
“Well, how much are you making?”
Noneya! I sniff haughtily. “I don’t like discussing my royalties.”
Looks irritated at me, as if I’m hiding something glorious that I won’t share. “Like, you think being a writer is a secret society or something? Not anymore! Why don’t you all just tell us what it’s really like?”
“We do! All the time! There’s a veritable glut of information, advice, and other stuff out there. Huh.”
“So, tell me how much you make from your book sales. I’ve been to your Amazon page—”
“—then you have an idea, right?”
“You are no help at all.”
Nope, I am not. Because it’s private. Because most people—writers and not-writers—don’t like to talk about personal finances. It makes our brains feel itchy. But is there an aura of secrecy and mystique with Writer Money and Writer Book Sales? Do we keep that magic curtain pulled tight so all the mechanisms are hidden, like the Wiz of Oz? Or are those the old days and we are much more open about the entire experience?
Creatives can let Creative Money define us in a critical way. We feel overwhelmed by what we think we should be doing as a business versus what we want to do as creators. We can grow stagnant and moldy, afraid to move forward, or languish into The Big Stop—
—I haven’t written a novel in about 7 years. Dang. Yeah. Feels judgy eyes upon her little tortured soul.
It’s not what you may think. It’s not just about money. But money plays a role.
So. Actual dollars and no sense. Your results can and may vary, or can and may have already varied.
Gulp … deep breath … scratch the itchy brain ….
The very first royalty check I received for my first published book around 2009, after everyone took their portion, was over $26,000, from a two-week promotion sale. I thought I’d faint—this, for me, was a windfall. During this promotion, my publishers spent the first part of it giving away my book for free—because I was a newbie novelist and they wanted to Get My Name Out There; as well, they were manipulating the Amazon free and paid lists that were side by side, unlike now how those lists are separated. I know that I had a lot of downloads of my book during that promo, but I was only paid for the non-free ones, of course.
Now maybe this amount isn’t much for some writers out there, but for me it was a haa-uuuuge dancin’-a-jig deal, and still is something I think about as a WOW big shiny moment for my very first novel!
Those days of freebies sent me to the number 1 spot on the Amazon free list, and when it switched over to the paid list, I stayed number 1 and then in the top 10 paid list spot for a time I do not recall, because I kind of ignored it. Yeah. Stooooooopid! But not on purpose stupid!
I remember thinking at the time of the Amazon promo: “But that’s just e-books. What about the real books? What about the real best seller lists?” I didn’t talk much about that number 1 spot on Amazon, as I wanted to be loyal to bookstores, particularly indies. As well, I thought it wasn’t a legit measure of success. Um, gee, did I think cats were downloading my books? Seriously. Even when an agency contacted my publishers to steal me away from them—how exciting!—I stayed loyal to my publishers and did not make a move.
But when I received that check, I thought, “Oops.” Because I’d missed an incredible opportunity to take advantage of that number 1 and top 10 spot. Duh.
A bit down the royalty road, a few more published books under my belt (writing two a year a time or two), I received a check for $7500. I took a step back from writing to consider what next, and what next was aimless head-in-the-cloudsness. Though, I did think, “Do I want this? There’s other things I could do.”
I’m a competitive person. I’m a person who wants to be The Best at what she does. I don’t like being half-assed; I am a complete ass.
I didn’t feel I was being The Best because I wasn’t attending or speaking at conferences like I used to and stopped all book signings. Maybe I was burnt out. Maybe the life-altering events happening at that time in my life had exhausted me. Maybe I was: Disillusioned. Disjointed. Disappointed. Discombobulated.
Anyone out there relate?
Later on arrived a check for $2100. Did I write another book? Nope. I did not. Aimless and my natural chaos do not bode well, y’all. I really wondered if I wanted to be a novelist any longer.
One fine day, I opened an envelope from my publishers, and tucked inside was a check for $500; I sat at my kitchen table and thought, “Well sheeeee-iiiit.”
I’m getting used to going to my mailbox, opening the envelope, and thinking, “I’m going to do something nice for myself,” so that the small amount feels more like an unexpected gift, which in a way it really is, after all this time of no new novel(s).
I take responsibility for a good portion of this decline. I did not want to market or brand myself. In those early days, I didn’t understand the process of e-books, and that the bookstores (and publisher?) I wanted to stay loyal to only care about you when you are making them money—they are a business, that’s how it should be—but whether my loyalty cost me a lot or only some I’ll never know. Those life-altering events that stalled my writing life did make an impact on my novelist-life (but seven years, Kathryn?, a voice whispers whisperingly).
It seemed so much easier not to be a novelist. So much pressure was lifted from my shoulders, and my heart. Oh, the freedom just to walk around as My-Self and not as Novelist. I tasted and explored and did stupid as hell crap and did smart as not-hell crap; I lived the life I normally gave to my characters. I busted out all over and created chaos and memories and that will enrich my writing if I’d sit down and actually do any.
I want to stress that I am not complaining about money I made or money I haven’t made or money I do or will make—I am saying that I never want to let the money, or lack of it, burrow into my brain and settle there as the complete measure of my success. There are other realms of success and I experienced that. For example, I’ve always been proud of my Amazon “star rating” on most of my works.
Look. We need money. I am a one-income home, so my mortgage and bills are all on me. Money is important in that way.
But this goes beyond money, doesn’t it?
It is also all the hard work we give to our writing. All the sacrifices we make. I asked myself around seven years ago or so: is it worth it? I thought it was not. I was wrong. It was worth every damned minute of sacrifice.
However, it is okay to stop. It really is okay. The sky may fall and the royalties may falter, but it really is truly okay to stop if that’s what it takes to find your writing heart again and set it to beating beating beating. Or, if you need seven years, or longer, take it.
I can begin new, from new perspectives. I have nothing to lose now, so why not write whatever the hell I want however the hell I want. Publish it, don’t publish it, set it on fire and dance around it. Why not?
If I were religious, I’d say I am having a Come to Jesus Moment: Make it all about money or whatever success marker you create. Or make it about the writing, again, and let the coins and lists fall where they may. Like it used to be. Way back when—
—when not knowing any outcome (or income), I still wrote my goddamned heart out.
$26,000,000 (hahahaha!), $26,000 or $260 or $160, or one day $60 or $6 or $0. No matter what comes in the mailbox, or eventually does not come in the mailbox, we are either a writer of books or we are not writing books. And we have to decide if we are happier writing books no matter what it gives back or does not give back.
We must come to a point where we ask ourselves: what do we really want/need? What is important to us? What will we accept? What are we willing to do to get what we want? And if we don’t achieve that, can we move on to something else, or change how we think about the process?
Because, really, for most of us, no matter what direction we go in, while there may be temporary success-of-a-fashion, or not, there will be no Big Huge Success. There will be no big royalty checks coming every six months. There will be no movie deals. No big book deals. No Harry Potter. No Hunger Games.
There will be the writing, or there will be the not writing. We’ll just have to figure out which one we can live with and still feel not only true to ourselves, but to feel our heart beating again.
And you? Care to share any of your experience(s)?
About Kathryn Magendie
TENDER GRACES, Magendie's first novel, was an Amazon Kindle Number 1 best-seller. As well as her novelist life, she’s a freelance editor, personal trainer, and former Publishing Editor of The Rose & Thorn. Her short stories, essays, poetry, and photography have been published in print and online publications. Her novels are available in print and ebook. Along with her freelance editing, she's website editor for Edge of Arlington Saw & Tool. She lives in the Smoky Mountains in a little log house in the Cove at Killian Knob in Maggie Valley, Western North Carolina with her wonky-toothed little dog named lil Bear. Sometimes there is vodka in the freezer. Critters love her. Some or all of this is likely true.
Comments
Donald Maass says
I’ve been a literary agent now for forty years. Two things:
Fiction careers (read “building an audience”) do not happen with one novel. They happen over time and a number titles.
When bookstores closed in March I worried about our clients’ royalties. I though that the fall royalty reports (showing spring sales) would be poor. In fact, 2020 has been the best year for royalties that I have ever seen.
In a disaster year for airlines and so many others, book sales have been strong, particularly for authors who built an audience. Which is to say, authors who keep writing. And writing. And writing.
Clear? Yes, it’s a choice, but there are no potential rewards to reap when the choice is not to write.
Kathryn Magendie says
That is the complete truth. You have to write. You have to remain current. You have to keep going.
I can use working to pay my bills as an ‘excuse’ but really if I wanted to write another book, I would.
And one day I will.
Donald Maass says
I hope you will not much longer deprive us of your stories. We–some of us, anyway–need them, and only you can write them.
Kathryn Magendie says
Now I am blushing – laughing.
I will say this: since I stopped writing books, I have been adrift. I have felt incomplete.
I was one of those Smug Writers who simply never understood writers who did not write. I’d look sideways at them and scoff (inside my head of course!) … and dang. Well – here I am – lawd!
Writing is a beautiful gorgeous lush thing. What have I been thinking giving it up?
Again: DANG!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Kat–Generally speaking, I love reading your essays, and this one is no exception. But this one is also:
1-Rare
2-Brave
3-Valuable to your fellow writers
Those, along with your usual hilarity, openness, and relatability.
Money and writing is a touchy subject for me, too. Touchy to me personally, I mean. Not that anyone else cares. I’ve been at this as my primary vocation for almost a decade (over 15 years total), and what I’ve earned isn’t even worth mentioning. And though I’m far from the only writer who relies on a spouse’s support, it still hits a nerve sometimes. I mean, all of these years and years, and nuthin’ to show for it. Well, nothing much of monetary worth to show.
My wife and I built a business together. We’re a team, and her belief in the value of what I do day-in and day-out is monumental and unshakable. But every so often, I can’t help but wonder if, deep-down, she resents it. Even just a little.
Would I have done things differently without her support? Undoubtedly. Would I be in a different place as a writer? Without question. Would that have been a better or worse place? Who could ever know. I guess all I’m sure of is, I’m a lucky guy. It makes me want to honor the gift by making this the best series it can be. And by getting it out there. Which brings me back to your quandary about staying on top of the marketing aspects. That’s, like, another whole gig all its own.
I know in my heart that I need to stay true to my story and my characters. And I’m sure that my life-partner and primary supporter feels the same. So making sure it pays off monetarily might have to take a backseat to that compelling wish to honor the gift.
Thanks so much, Kat. You’re an inspiration. I admire you, and look forward to reading another Kathryn Magendie novel.
Kathryn Magendie says
I have been there – when I was married, I was able to write full time, do conferences, book signings, etc. It was a freedom I often miss, though I don’t miss the marriage part of it.
Having someone support your dream (as my former hb did do!) is special and invaluable. I hope one day to read your book and I’d hope it’d fly off the shelves (or into the e-readers!).
You are a treasure.
Jan O'Hara says
Kat, I know a number of writers who found early success in the e-market due to positioning, then took their declining sales as a sign of doomed prospects rather than their simple repositioning in the marketplace. Some quit rather than deal with the higher levels of competition.
Early commercial success can make it harder to be clear on the Why of writing. But when an author finds (or relocates) it, look out. They’ll persist despite the market’s reception.
Maybe that will be you. Maybe not. But FWIW, when I read Where the Crawdads Sing, I thought of you and your voice. xo
Kathryn Magendie says
I can say this – when I set my mind to something, I’ll do it. I just need to set my mind! Well, sometimes I set my mind and then I don’t do it.
Dang.
I have not read that book, but I will check it out.
Which is another weirdling thing: I also lost my reading of other books thang. I was a reader before I was a writer. Now I rarely pick up a novel.
Maybe I am morphing into something else. And that is how life is!
:D
Deborah Gray says
This came to my inbox this morning just when I’m struggling with my publisher’s lack of response – and lack of royalty payments – for almost eighteen months. He’s always been late, but never this flagrant. Yesterday, I wrote a final email demanding reports, payment and reversal of rights to me, then left it to marinate overnight. I don’t know what I thought would happen between last night and now. I suppose it’s the prospect of another major change, when I’ve already made some career-changing decisions recently.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that my first non-fiction book was published in 2011 and while royalties have been modest ($1200-$1600 a year) they have been consistent. But even with a publisher who is sucking the joy out of book sales, I consider being published to be a major success. Almost all my consulting clients come to me by way of my books and my consulting business is my family’s full-time support. They also gave me credibility to teach wine business classes at University level.
None of this would have been possible without publication of my books and I imagine this is the case with fiction writers who may also offer editing or consulting services. So, while I wrangle with my publisher for my hard-earned dollars, I haven’t regretted the time, and poorly compensated effort for a second. While joy may be denied by the publisher, I feel joy every time I sit down to write and that’s why I’m at work on my next book.
Kathryn Magendie says
This comment gave me joy!
It’s too bad you have to wrangle for anything.
Out of all the jobs I’ve ever had in my life, writing is the one where there are some who still believe we should do it for free or for whatever we happen to get. When we go to a stylist, do we ask him/her for a discount? Or could we pay her later? Or, could we pay him a dollar a month until paid?
Write away and find that joy!
I just envisioned me going into this business where I strong-arm publishers for writers’ money – complete with threats of breaking kneecaps and swimmin’ with the fishes – I’m so laughing!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I’ve been chronically ill for 31 years, and physically disabled on top of that for over ten. Writing is the only thing I do, the only reason I get out of bed, even though most days the writing physically doesn’t happen, and, when I do write, it is pitifully slow.
It gives me a unique perspective, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of the mainstream trilogy I’ve been writing since the turn of the century. Progress – another scene, another chapter – makes me giddy.
Every good book I’ve ever read (and a lot of the bad ones) has influenced me – and I’m making good use of that.
I am working on a legacy, delighted with the reviews of the first book (2015), battling the days to finish the second and get it out there (with some marketing), so I can launch the final volume’s writing.
I can’t imagine not writing – because this is me. A long line of women who worked on despite great odds encourages me to keep writing, regardless of the obstacles.
The only thing I fear is losing the mental capacity to do what I do.
Kathryn Magendie says
I started to say “I’m sorry for your illness” but then I looked at your comment again and read how strong you are! How capable! How determined! How can I feel “sorry” – I hate that you have a chronic illness, now that I can easily write, for I’d not wish that on anyone.
I never thought I’d ever Not Write, as prolific as I was.
Now these comments are inspiring me! Goading me! Teasing me! Give me hell for giving it up!
Wow!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
Wow – thanks!
And if you read it, you would see how I have used my personal and detailed knowledge of the assumptions about illness that readers both able and disabled bring with them to affect the character, the other characters, and the story. This story wouldn’t exist otherwise, so I am the one who must write it.
As I like to explain, I was vouchsafed this story in a single piece, and I have been working since 2000 to bring it to life.
Life gave me lemons – I am using them in a cake-creating contest.
I was not trying to affect your writing – you will write when you are ready.
Kathryn Magendie says
I know you were not!
Affected anyway and that’s a lovely thing.
Tiffany Yates Martin says
I love this essay so much, Kathryn–for its honesty and vulnerability, and frankly for your courage and self-determination in owning your decision not to write at the moment. So much writing advice to authors seems to be, “WRITE NO MATTER WHAT!” And I think that’s not always the most constructive or healthiest choice, and it doesn’t always honor what we want, how we might change, the way our priorities might shift at different times of our lives.
I think we have to give ourselves permission to stop when we want to stop. Not just when we need to, but when we want to. I don’t think that dishonors our calling or our work, and I sure don’t think it makes any of us less of an artist, a creator. Sometimes you create; sometimes you fill the well, as you wonderfully illustrated. How can anyone feel you shouldn’t have stopped when you write of that time something as affirming and self-nurturing as this: “So much pressure was lifted from my shoulders, and my heart. Oh, the freedom just to walk around as My-Self and not as Novelist. I tasted and explored and did stupid as hell crap and did smart as not-hell crap; I lived the life I normally gave to my characters. I busted out all over and created chaos and memories and that will enrich my writing if I’d sit down and actually do any.” That sounds marvelous, actually.
I love that you are owning what makes you happy, what works for you. And from this post, and the comments of others who clearly know your work, now I want to go read your past books and enjoy them. And if you write more because you want to, good for you! And if you don’t because you don’t, good for you! The freedom I think it offers us as creators and as humans to divorce ourselves from external barometers of our success or worth like royalties or sales or or a constant slate of new titles is what creativity is all about, to me–it reconnects us to the joy we take in the creation itself.
Thanks for such an open and thought-provoking post. I’ll be sharing it in my next editorial newsletter.
Kathryn Magendie says
This. This. This!
By the way, you write beautifully.
While reading, I smiled, then I teared up, then I felt proud. I really did. I just felt Danged ‘ol Proud of what I’ve done.
See how we touch each other here on WU? It’s a wonderful place.
Lara Schiffbauer says
Oh my gosh I love your post today! You have affirmed almost every thought I’ve had over the last six years (I think…may be less, may be more. Don’t want to take the time to figure it out for sure.)
I self-published my first novel, mostly to see what would happen, and, granted, I didn’t have the same level of success you did, but I had a really nice affirmation that I could write something and people (besides my family and immediate friends) would want to read it…and they actually enjoyed it! Some even paid money for it! I went to the top of Amazon lists (usually the free one), but had close to 10,000 thousand downloads in the first year (again, usually when it was free, but still!) and it felt really, really good!
Then, I can’t really say why I lost my writing way (it was lots of things), but I can say I totally lost momentum. And then I realized that momentum is everything in a world where support and being visual is key. I still finished the second book of the series and put it on Wattpad, where it dejectedly sits, waiting for anyone to care about it.
I sometimes wonder what could have been, if I had the second book ready to go, or even if I could have gotten it out within the next year. But, really, it’s over and what could have been is only a waste of time. I’m grateful that I have been able to come back to writing a little wiser about myself and the after-you’ve-written-the-story process. Because I have nothing to lose I switched genres because I love mystery and didn’t try to write one before due to my own lack of confidence. I’m having a great time figuring it all out.
I’ve decided it’s all a journey, and each novel is a stop in the tavern along the way. I don’t know what my destination with writing is, any more. I’ve decided to just enjoy the journey.
Kathryn Magendie says
Go back and take out all the “it was free sooooo” language and look again at the 10,000 number. That number means people wanted to read your book not because it was free, but because they wanted to read your book!
Having nothing to lose feels pretty danged good, doesn’t it? It’s a Freedom Feeling.
Enjoy this journey -wherever it takes you!
And revel in the success you had or have or will have or have had has have – uh, something like that.
Deborah Makarios says
My goal for my books is to have them be a net increase to the household income, not a net decrease (I’m self-published).
But perhaps it’s beneficial to have from the beginning this certainty that I write because It’s What I Do, not because it’s necessarily financially profitable.
Kathryn Magendie says
Yes! If you become bogged down in the money part, it can for some not all but for some it can wear away the joy and freedom of writing.
What happens is you feel you are letting someone down – be it your publishers, your family who may depend on your income or a spouse who has been supporting you while you write and on it goes!
But, if you don’t let this get in the way, and you know you will have successes and rises and falls, then you’ll be a healthier writer!
I’m going to try self-publishing, then I only have me to worry about disappointing if I don’t do well monetarily! Ha!
WRITE!