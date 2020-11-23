Back-Seeding Your Story: Writing in Spirals

I’ve been asked every imaginable question during author interviews. When did I decide to become a writer? What was my favorite book in childhood? Which of my characters was the hardest to write? The only question I was flat-out unable to answer was one that seemed, at the time, entirely absurd. Someone asked me, “What’s your favorite word?”
A single word? I was tempted to quote Lewis Carroll, who wrote in Alice in Wonderland:
“When I use a word,” Humpty Dumpty said, in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.”
“The question is,” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
“The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty, “which is to be master—that’s all.”
Now, however, I know the answer. My favorite word is recursive.
If you google recursive, you’ll find complicated mathematical definitions and descriptions of how computer coding works. For a coder, recursive denotes a process in which a program or piece of code continues to run until certain conditions are met.
For a writer, however, recursive means looping back to revise earlier material in light of what you’ve developed, rethought, or learned. It’s more than revising in the sense of “improvement”—making your writing cleaner and stronger, your scenes more vivid and compelling—although obviously you need to do that too.
Recursive writing is an organic, nonlinear refreshing of the parts in light of an evolving whole—something that most writers do, whether they think of themselves as “plotters” who’ve worked out the structure in advance, or “pantsers” who take a more improvisational approach. Even with a detailed outline, there are always elements that need to be revisited—many times. As Steven Pinker, Harvard professor and author of The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century, said in a 2016 interview for the Chronicle of Higher Education (https://www.chronicle.com/article/scholars-talk-writing-steven-pinker/ ), when asked how he approached the revision of his own writing: “Recursively and frequently.”
I was aware of the recursive nature of writing when I was an academic, writing scholarly papers. More often than not, my ongoing research led to new facts that required me to “loop back” and correct, enhance, or even rethink earlier sections of the paper—adding a reference that brought another nuance or perspective to the topic, offering more context, changing the order of the points I was making, and so on.
It’s not so different in fiction. As my mentor Sandra Scofield wrote to me in a recent email: “Every page you write casts its shadow over the pages that came before, and inevitably, you will discover you have to go back and change something, either then or in revision. I am in the last fifth of my book, and I spend more time going back than writing, adjusting, adjusting. Everything is in flux.” Then she added, “That’s what’s fun about writing a novel.”
Let’s look at some ways we can use recursive writing—or, I should say, recursive rewriting.
Correcting: At the most literal level, you might go back to fix an inconsistency or change a detail about a setting or character. You may have decided, two-thirds of the way through the story, that it would be better if the neighbor were a nearsighted widower or a young woman with a dog. You might also need to delete a reference, a bit of dialogue, a paragraph, or an entire scene that is no longer story-relevant. You might move a paragraph to another part of the book where it fits better or reverse the order in which characters are introduced—because you know things about the story now that you didn’t know when you wrote the scene.
Maximizing or minimizing: You might realize that an element is turning out to have greater importance than you’d originally thought—which means that it needs to be developed more, introduced earlier, cited more frequently, or highlighted in a new way. The reverse is also true, of course. You may have spent too much time on something that you originally thought would have greater importance than it now does, and thus need to trim it back.
Foreshadowing: To paraphrase Chekhov, if you want a pistol to go off in Chapter Twenty, you need to show us that pistol several chapters earlier—preferably more than once, in increasingly ominous ways in order to build tension, although not in a way that’s so overtly obvious that the shot becomes predictable and trite. Ideally, the reader will say to herself, “Oh my gosh, of course! Why didn’t I see that coming?”
You might not realize that you need a pistol shot until you’re in the thick of writing Chapter Twenty; that’s when a recursive back-seeding is called for.
That was the case for me, many times, when I was writing Queen of the Owls. For example, it wasn’t until I was working on the last quarter of the book that I realized social media could play a much more complex role in the plot than I’d envisioned. That meant I had to go back and not only back-seed specific references to social media on earlier pages, but I also had to back-seed character traits of the two people—the protagonist’s inquisitive young son Daniel and her lighthearted friend Phoebe—whose actions set the social media elements in play. Otherwise, those plot points would feel contrived rather than the organic oh no! moments that I wanted them to be.
Planting a signature trait: It can be useful for major characters to have gestures, phrases, habits, or something a bit unusual that makes them stand out or signifies an underlying psychological feature—especially if that gesture or trait is going to play a role in the plot or signal a character arc. If that gesture or habit “comes” to you midway through your writing, you need to go back and plant some earlier examples.
While I was writing Queen of the Owls, for instance, I realized that the motif of hair could serve a thematic function—so I went back and gave each major character a different kind of hair or hair-related behavior, and then made sure it was mentioned several times so it became associated with that character.
Planting a recurring object, setting, or symbol: I like to do this in threes, with increasing intensity for each occurrence of the object or setting.
In Queen of the Owls, there are several scenes that take place in the university library. In the first scene, protagonist Elizabeth encounters renowned professor Marion Mackenzie, who represents everything Elizabeth thinks she wants to be, and Marion offers an unexpected intimacy. In the final scene, Marion snubs Elizabeth, undoing the connection that was forged earlier. To make the contrast between intimacy and distance even more potent, I went back and had them meet in the women’s restroom the first time (the most intimate part of the building) and outside the library the last time (the most impersonal part)—a small change to an earlier scene that only occurred to me after I’d written the later one.
So, too, with recurring objects. When you realize that an object has evocative potential, you can go back and plant it in an earlier scene. It needn’t be a “symbol”—that is, something that is meant to represent a big idea like peace or innocence or death. Rather, it’s something that has story-specific or character-specific meaning. By back-seeding it, you create an association in the reader’s mind that’s evoked the next time the object is mentioned, thus thickening its emotional power.
To me, this is part of the magic of discovering my story’s hidden richness. It doesn’t necessarily mean stopping the flow to go back to an earlier scene. It’s fine to write a “note to self” and go back later.
And sometimes it’s “front-seeding” when you make a different kind of “note to self” that you want to be sure to mention an object or gesture or phrase again, later in the story, or return to a particular setting in order to evoke the memory in the reader of its first occurrence.
At least, that’s how I work. In layers and spirals.
What about you? Do any of the processes above ring a bell for you? Are any of them new ideas that you’d like to try? Are there other ways that you spiral back, recursively?
Rose Kent says
Well written piece, Barbara. Recursive writing for me is the thread that pulls the story together. And it takes much thread, stitching, restitching, and sometimes pulling apart stitches. For me, it’s been an intuitive process but I like how you broke it down into the different parts.
I just put Queen of the Owls on my to-read list. Can’t wait to dig in!
Barbara Linn Probst says
I love your analogy to sewing, Rose! A first draft is like basting :-) And yes, it’s true that one can do something intuitively and then, later, go back to look with a more analytic eye, and then do the same thing more intentionally. The other aspect, for me, is about timing and choice .. when to do something where it will be most effective. Thank you so much for your comments!
Barbara Linn Probst says
Dear Rose, I thought I’d replied already but must not have hit “post,” so am replying again … better to respond twice than not at all! I love your sewing analogy (a first draft is like basting). And yes, sometimes we do something intuitively, but it’s good to go back and ponder what we’ve done so we can do it again, intentionally. Thank you so much for weighing in!
Densie Webb says
Barbara, this was so me in my latest,” When Robins Appear.” It wasn’t until much later in the book I realized I had this thread that I could pull through. Even the title was changed at the last minute to tie in to it. I never know what my “theme” is until I’m well into writing. Thanks for this.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Hi Densie, Yes, it’s so true that the true theme may not appear until one is well into the book. That’s absolutely the case for me in my current WIP. I thought it was one thing, but it’s actually something much deeper. And once I saw that, THEN I could go back and re-seed the earlier chapters. So you raise such an important point about timing … not to back-seed too soon, before you’re ready. Thank you for that!
Tom Pope says
Babara,
in this post you have done marvelous scientific work on what is the deeply creative part of writing a novel. We start with inspiration and by itself those fleeting images and intuitive moments are enough to drive us on. But we usually don’t know what it is our creativity is nudging us to learn about our lives and life.
Readers may think our work is strictly for their entertainment, or sometimes, for their edification, depending on the genre. My experience of recursive writing is that it is myself I am reworking, burrowing down into realms where details and fragments of things have gathered themselves without explaining why. The pages and scenes of a book require that I gradually pull out clusters and snarls of potential insight that lie covered in river bottom muck.
There is great joy in sorting this all out and when my characters are finally at ease with their fates, no matter what happens to them, I become pleased with my own in ways I would never have discovered had not that first flame of inspiration pushed me to explore the depths. I have my own denouement.
Barbara Linn Probst says
So beautifully expressed, Tom! And yes, that burrowing and excavating do bring joy! I love those moments when I discover that I did something marvelous that I hadn’t even realized—or, rather, that one of my characters did :-). It helps to balance out the times when it seems so difficult to find my way. For me, it’s always a combination of the cerebral and the intuitive.
Susan Setteducato says
Layers and spirals. Yes, this rang bells. Gongs, actually! I use the word ‘iterative’. The revision process for me is a spiral for sure, and almost physical in the last few passes. A ping-pong game from back to front to middle, cutting, adding, refining. I also keep a running punch list. I love what you said aboutsetting, which I think of as another character. What you did in Queen of the Owls worked for me. I felt that last scene with MacKenzie in my gut. This post is going into my Craft file. Thanks Barbara.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Thank you for adding to the conversation, Susan, and I’m so glad that this post rang that gong for you! And yes, iterative is really a synonym for recursive. Back and forth, each spiral expanding and thickening and affecting the other spirals around it. “A running punch list.” What a great phrase!
Jill says
I thought of this Hawthorne quote for obvious reasons:
“Time flies over us, but leaves its shadow behind.”
Barbara Linn Probst says
I love this quote, which says so much in nine words … all the more so because Hawthorne was my “maiden name” (a funny expression, maybe we should find a new way to say that?) Thank you, Jill!
Marie Antonia Parsons says
Barbara once again you write a post that resonates in perfect sync for aspects I am tackling–happily so!
One method I have begun using, to keep characters’ quirks, actions, thoughts, etc clear, is to set up a kind of *chapter-by-chapter* or even *scene-to-scene* outline. I always have a PLOT in mind, but writing through that Plot makes me a kind of pantser-for the big picture. But writing a chapter or scene by scene ensures I focus on what has happened by, with or around any specific character.
Having said all that, you present an excellent set of suggested ways to tackle back-seeding. I have long adored the art of foreshadowing, but had never considered “planting a recurring object, symbol or setting.”
I think I might add a “plant a character” somewhere overlapping and interweaving through there. Having one specific character appear-for very good reason- in completely separate scenes-could be a foreshadowing and/or Maximizing/minimizing. I did something like that, spontaneously, in a draft of several scenes.
Thank you again Barbara! And best of great good fortune with your future works!
Barbara Linn Probst says
So glad you found this useful, Marie! And yes, we don’t always know until later what it is we actually need to foreshadow :-) Everything needs to have a purpose, but sometimes we don’t see that purpose until we’re further down the story path. Thanks for weighing in!
Sydney Clark says
Excellent article, and it’s true that we often don’t recognize our themes until we’re well into the writing, or that we begin writing what we think is one story but it winds up being quite another. Discovering new threads, layers, and coming to new realizations is what keeps us engaged as writers. Mesmerizing but terrifying at the same time.
Linda Rosen says
Barbara, as a pantser, your words were written in neon lights for me. I, too, go back and forth weaving, patching, having ah ha moments in the car or shower that make me go back and tweak, expand. That’s the true fun of writing for me and you expressed it so well in this post.
As with Densie, I also wasn’t aware of the actual theme in The Disharmony of Silence until I was deep into a fourth or fifth draft. Thankfully it didn’t take me that long when writing my upcoming novel, Sisters of the Vine.
Though I despise sewing, can’t get a button on a shirt without swearing, I do love stitching stories together. Thanks for a great post.