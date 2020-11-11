A Writer: Born or Made?

I’m not a hoarder. But some items are hard to give away. Books in particular. I try to limit new acquisitions to ebook format, but I do love the heft and character of a print edition. And as I spend a lot of hours gazing at the screen while working as a writer, it’s good to give my eyes a break when reading for pleasure. My house has multiple bookshelves in almost every room (the bathroom wouldn’t be kind to them.) My collection includes some precious old editions that belonged to my mother, among them The Golden Staircase: Poems for Children (1906), whose colour plates I remember vividly from childhood. The Golden Staircase contains such classics as Wordsworth’s Lucy Gray (who wandered out in a storm and was lost forever, but maybe still haunts the moors) and The Forsaken Merman by Matthew Arnold. Its dramatic illustration of the merman and his children reaching out from the waves for their lost human wife and mother is an old friend – when young, I could probably have recited the whole poem by heart. We were, and are, a family that values and enjoys reading.
I recently came upon a box of juvenilia: examples of my childhood writing, mostly in small lined exercise books. Some were written in pencil and are now faded beyond reading, but most are in pen and ink or typed neatly on a manual typewriter by my mother, who was always supportive of my efforts. So we have the story about killer robots, written at around age 8. It’s dramatic and bloody, but ends well when the practical kid saves the day. We have two adventures of Professor Frank Osborne, Naturalist, in which he firstly discovers prehistoric life in the fiords of New Zealand, and later goes on an expedition to Mars. The first story has a great conservation message. The second lacks scientific accuracy but I remember that my friends enjoyed it. That story, written when I was 11, includes not only a mad Russian scientist but a cat who stows away on the spaceship and has kittens during the voyage. After that, I suspect someone challenged me to write what I knew, as there’s a story about difficulties among school friends and another starring a pet rat (I had one at the time.)
The writing of slightly older Juliet reflects what I was reading at age 13-15: historical fiction by authors like Rosemary Sutcliff and Geoffrey Trease, along with myths and legends. I started experimenting with style and structure, sometimes quite well, sometimes not. It’s fascinating and salutory to revisit those early efforts. I see a nascent author there, and I remember how a story idea would grip me and refuse to let go until I got it down on the page. No wonder I had rather a limited social life as a teenager!
But then … I stopped. I didn’t do any creative writing from my mid-teens until my mid-forties. Instead I pursued a career in music, raised a family, made quite a few wrong turnings, and generally grew up a lot more. I kept on reading; fiction was a great solace and strengthener, especially when real life got too hard. I learned about being sad and angry and closed-up. There were many good parts, too. And eventually I started writing again. What drew me back to the craft? What made it possible after so long away?
Nurture came into play when nature was at a low ebb. For a long while I hadn’t believed in myself. But I made some radical changes in my everyday life, scary ones, and as a result I gained the emotional space to allow a story to sprout, take root, and grow into the beautiful thing it was destined to become. The process was gradual, but once I found the story I truly wanted to tell, that old magic awoke and I was able to complete what became my first published novel. What form did the nurture take? Several: being encouraged and supported to write as a child, growing up in a household where reading was valued, having access to excellent public library services – each helped build a future writer. At that time, the state school system in New Zealand was excellent and university education was free. Living in a university town provided exposure to a far broader range of cultural activities than would otherwise have been available. I never cease to be grateful for that solid foundation.
Every writer’s path is different. We’re all individuals. I remain aware of the many advantages I had. You don’t need a degree to become a novelist. But my education, from a solid foundation of grammar in primary school to Old English at university, not to speak of foreign languages and music, helped me enormously when I came back to writing after that long break. I had the tools of the trade; I knew how to write. And I’d been reading widely all through that period. I needed one more thing, something I’d had back in the days of Professor Osborne and the plesiosaur: the spark of creativity that exists deep in the spirit of a writer. The wonderful feeling of a story inside you that MUST be set down on the page. Some might call that the voice of the muse. I think of it as generations of storytelling forebears whispering in my ear. At my lowest point I thought that spark had died, but I was wrong. It was only waiting for the right time.
How have nature and nurture shaped your journey as a writer? Is a writer born or made, or maybe both? Do you have a stash of juvenilia?
About Juliet Marillier
Juliet Marillier has written twenty-four novels for adults and young adults as well as a collection of short fiction. Her works of historical fantasy have been published around the world and have won numerous awards. Juliet is currently working on a historical fantasy trilogy, Warrior Bards, of which the second book, A Dance with Fate, was published in September 2020. She has a collection of short stories, Mother Thorn, coming out in late 2020 from Serenity Press, with illustrations by Kathleen Jennings. When not writing, Juliet looks after Reggie, her elderly rescue dog.
Comments
Susan Setteducato says
Juliet, I found a poem I wrote in third grade among my father’s things after he passed, and there’s another poem in my HS yearbook. I kept ongoing journals and wrote snatches of things, some which morphed into stories. I wish I had them now!! Writing and drawing were how I figured everything out. I also devoured books that were deemed ‘over my head’ (my parents encouraged this) by one school librarian, along with myths and fairytales. But I, too, took a detour. I went to art school, then matriculated into the school of hard knocks, only to emerge in my forties with the seeds of a book lodged in my brain. What got me to now, with that book finished, and another four outlined, is the foundation I got from living in a house full of books. A good deal of my HS social life consisted of Friday night dates with the Encyclopedia Britannica. I was also blessed with parents who discussed (read; argued) everything from the latest headlines to global politics. My father and I fought a lot but he taught me to stand my ground, to research my arguments and organize my thoughts. As to your question? I think writers are born with a certain hunger which, if nourished, will blossom into full-blown form. For some, maybe, even discouragement can be a catalyst. To me, it’s a kind of ongoing Alchemy between nature and nurture. Wonderful to see you here this morning! Hope you’re well.
Juliet Marillier says
Great to hear from you, Susan, and I’m interested that your path to writing in many ways parallels mine. I completely agree about the importance of a household in which issues in the wider world are discussed openly and with vigour. I love your point about being born with a hunger that responds if nourished – the same would apply to any potential creative artist (painter, musician, dancer and so on) but the ideal form of nourishment would have some variations between those. In my case the musician was nourished also, but the true hunger was for writing.
I am well, thanks, and I hope you are too!
Beth Havey says
We just moved, which forced me to sort through boxes, where I had storied diaries that I wrote in high school. EVERY DAY, I wrote at least two paragraphs, never missed. I laughed at my tenacity. And yes there were poems and of course I took creative writing both in high school and in college. While teaching English, my first career, I wrote short stories and continued to do so, publishing in mostly little magazines. Eventually I went on to novels. Writing is the way I see the world–with one collection of stories published and the hopes for a novel or two. Writing will be with me forever. Thanks for your post.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Juliet–I’m yet another writer who walked away from writing in my late teens, only to pick it up again in my mid-forties. Also grew up in a house full of books with parents who read voraciously. I also still have a few notebooks from my early teens, unsurprisingly filled with warriors–Vikings and warrior women. What startles me about them is how extensively I used illustration/drawing for my storytelling, as I didn’t retain a lick of skill for it. I suppose due mostly to lack of practice, but still…
I’ve often wondered about your nature vs. nurture query. I don’t recall thinking about writing or storytelling much through my thirties. Heck, I didn’t even read much fiction through those years. What I do know is how natural it felt once I found my way back to it. It felt like my spirit or soul was sighing in relief, and then rewarding me for finding my way to my calling by flooding my waking self with the hidden wonders of the subconscious.
Thanks for the reminder that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be, doing what I am meant to do. Stay well and stay safe!
Christina Anne Hawthorne says
As a child, reading, especially fiction, was little encouraged. It didn’t help that I struggled in English because I was sickly and missed a lot of school. Yet, the desire to tell stories was there. I vaguely remember writing stories, but no longer have them.
Until I turned 15. That was the year I wrote a science fiction story (probably novella length) that was more romance than science. I wrote it by hand with a pencil. Five decades later, I still have it. Later that year, after moving for the fourth time in four years, I started high school in another new town, another new state.
In my English class, we were given a fiction writing assignment that was to be 3-5 pages. You could do it alone or in a group. Knowing no one, I worked alone. I poured every minute into it, staying up all night the second night to turn out a 60 page, handwritten story. Looking back, I wonder what I was thinking when I exceeded the limit.
I know what my teacher thought. She stopped me in the hallway and told me she was recommending me for Honors English the following year. I wrote a lot over the next several years, but then my life flew apart and I tumbled to the year 2000. I’d just returned to school and received my college degree where there was more encouragement. It was then I began developing a fantasy world and truly learning to write fiction. Following a decade-long illness, I began writing in earnest in 2015 and haven’t stopped.
Juliet Marillier says
Thanks for sharing your story, Christina! A triumph of the creative spirit, and a great example of dealing with challenges and keeping on, as well as seizing the right time when it comes along. I’m not at all surprised by your teacher’s response to that flow of storytelling (even if it did break the boundaries!) This is inspiring.
Bill R says
I suspect it’s a bit of both nature and nurture. I grew up around books and stories but until I went to high school, I was never encouraged to write. I credit one of the teachers there with sparking my interest in writing. If/when I sell a book, she gets the first copy. I want her to see that her time wasn’t wasted.
After many moves, not much of my juvenilia remains. Somewhere in the attic I think I have a box of papers from my D&D days. From the late 70s through the 80s, I worked on my D&D wilderness, producing a half dozen three ring binders full of neatly typed but badly written histories, legends, biographies, and atlases. In retrospect, I realize that I was far more interested in telling the stories than playing the game.
Juliet Marillier says
The writer will out, in one way or another! D&D gets the imagination going (and appeals to people who love to engage with story.)
Kudos to the teacher who encouraged you to write – I had one of those too, and they are precious.
Deborah Makarios says
My parents were recently having a clean-out and presented me with one of my earliest literary efforts, a slim volume entitled I Like To Cry.
Apparently I got all my angst out of the way early, so now in my 30s my writing is much more cheerful!
Juliet Marillier says
Deborah, now I want to know what’s in that slim volume – what a title!
I think my worst title was It Wasn’t a Dream.
Deborah Makarios says
The text reads (in its entirety): I cry in my bed. When I fell off the orange chair I hurt my head.
Not much of a plot, but it’s written on teardrop-shaped pages for added lachrymosity!
R.E. (Ruth) Donald says
Coincidentally, just today (before reading your post) I was thinking about the notebooks I kept as a teenager and wondering where they are. I have boxes intentionally left unpacked since my last move 7 years ago.
I think that to become a writer — to even want to write — it’s necessary to first be a reader. I’ve read a lot most of my life, and I attempted my first “novel” (which was probably more of a short story) before I reached my teens.
Something interesting though, is that I’ve always turned to writing for solace or comfort. If I’m confused, or worried, or depressed, or just feeling introspective, my first instinct is to sit down with a pen and notebook, or at a keyboard, to write down my thoughts. Writing has a way of grounding me.
To answer your question, I think that nature and nurture both play almost equal roles (not that there’s any possibility of quantifying them) in my journey. Like you, I wrote lots of prose and poetry in my teens, wrote and sang songs in my late 20s, but then didn’t come back to it until my late forties. Still it’s taken me 20 years of writing off and on to produce the 5 novels in my mystery series.
Thanks for posting, Juliet. I enjoyed reading about yours and others’ experiences and thoughts on the subject, and reminiscing about my own past.