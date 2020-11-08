Take Five: Gwen Hernandez and Blind Trust

Please join us in celebrating the October 26th release of Blind Trust, storyteller and WU Contributor Gwen Hernandez’s latest in her Men of Steel series.

A breathtaking story filled with suspenseful adventure and ardent yet sweet romance that puts trust and loyalty to the line and makes you question everything and everyone… The story delivered beyond my expectations! A fab romantic suspense read that is easy to recommend. ~ Five Spoons

– Books & Spoons

Growing up, Gwen Hernandez wasn’t brave enough to share the stories in her head with other kids, but they usually involved intrigue and romance. She was raised in the Army and Navy, and married an Air Force engineer, so it’s natural that her Men of Steele series features military heroes and heroines who must overcome danger to find true love.

In her free time, she likes to travel, read, jog, flail on a yoga mat, and explore southern California, where she currently lives with her husband and a lazy golden retriever.

Gwen tells us that along with this release, all of the books in the series received new covers. Congrats, Gwen, and thank you for joining us today to tell us about the story behind the story!

Q1: What’s the premise of your new book?

A woman, and the man who rescues her, battle deadly kidnappers and Montana’s extreme elements to save her best friend, all while fighting their attraction to each other.

Q2: What would you like people to know about the story itself?

It’s a romantic suspense that takes place in southern Montana (near Yellowstone). Former Air Force pararescueman Todd Brennan, has been a recurring character in my Men of Steele series, and I had fun finally writing the book for this sexy redhead with no filter.

He’s the perfect partner if you’re going to be stranded in the wilderness with dangerous men on your trail, so accountant Lindsey Garcia seriously lucked out when he pulled her off the side of a mountain.

Blind Trust is book six in the series, but it can be read as a standalone.

Q3: What do your characters have to overcome in this story? What challenge do you set before them?

In the quest to get help for her friend, who’s still trapped with their kidnappers, Lindsey must outpace the bad guys, survive a deadly fall, and learn to trust the stranger who saves her. She and Todd are trapped on a mountain with only one sleeping bag, trying to stay alive while dealing with unexpected snow, a murderous militia, unforgivable secrets, and an ill-timed attraction.

Q4: What unique challenges did this book pose for you, if any?

This one took me longer than any other book I’ve written, but not for technical reasons. I think the pandemic and the political environment interfered with my focus more than I anticipated. I always have issues figuring out the characters’ conflicts and motivations—especially the villain’s—and sorting out the details of the suspense plot, and that was no different this time. So, that was a predictable challenge, at least. ;-)

Q5: What has been the most rewarding aspect of having written this book?

I enjoy watching two characters come together, overcome their obstacles (both internal and external), and fall in love. The real world doesn’t always have happy endings, but in my books, no matter what hardships the main characters face, they always find a way to make their relationship work. That gift is as much for me as for my readers, and it feels good to put some joy into the world.

Readers, find out more about Gwen Hernandez and Blind Trust here.

Thank you and congratulations, Gwen!