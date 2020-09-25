Am I Still a Writer (If Words Evade Me)?

The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off” – Gloria Steinem
Novelist Barbara Kingsolver wrote her debut novel, The Bean Trees, while pregnant and suffering from insomnia. Not only that, she scribbled away at the draft inside a closet so as not to wake her sleeping husband. Jean-Dominique Bauby, author of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, suffered a massive stroke which left him paralyzed. Yet he managed to complete his novel by blinking to an assistant as she repeated the alphabet over and over again, only to pass away two days before its publication.
For the record, I haven’t sacrificed for my craft like Barbara and Jean-Dominque.
And though I may also never approach their authorial success, I could once relate to their devotion. There was a time when I possessed an admirable drive. I recall the furious energy, carrying a fire in my heart as I researched minute details of WWI France and forgotten Virginia mountain lore for my first novel. For nearly two years, I routinely rose in the dead of night to jot down scenes or descriptions that felt akin to me as my own memories. The desire to get the story right, for the emotions to ring true, filled me with an urgency that kept me going even when the destination was unclear.
I wish I could find that motivation again. But the promising vein, it seems, has turned to solid rock. My efforts these past few years have sputtered, again and again (and again).
Reasons exist, I suppose. Family matters have consumed my energies and brought details to the surface that eroded illusions of my youth. In addition, my empathetic nature, which in the past connected me to the world, instead now binds me into an emotional paralysis, punctuated by a formerly uncharacteristic rage. Some days, quite frankly, I am simply not sure I like people, at least not on the whole. As a consequence, the belief that I had something to add to the conversation – stories to share, feelings to explore – has faltered … horribly.
This understandably raises questions. Am I no longer a writer? Should I ask Therese to bequeath these periodic posts, one of my few strands of production, to someone else, allowing a “real writer” to share their insights, their gifts, and their generosity.
The latter will work itself out, I have no doubt. Writer Unboxed is my tribe and will remain so in whatever manner I serve (or observe). But the former, well, the very thought bruises my heart. Like some of you, my path into writing was a long time coming, following careers and pursuits galaxies away from the creative life. And it is for that reason, here and now I am taking a stand – I will not let this go without a fight. It is in that spirit, despite the uncertainties of our shared circumstances and my ongoing inner turmoil, that I pledge the following:
Going Back to the Start
Though I knew I wanted to write in my teens, life pulled me in another direction. Education and career propelled me far from pen and paper, and from the stories that bubbled so effortlessly inside me as a child. For that reason, when I found myself years later in a position to explore the latent rumblings, I exploded in hopeful giddiness. Everything I wrote was magical (at least in my eyes). My imagination felt boundless, and no hidden critic held me back.
I pledge to open that door again. It will not be the same because I am no longer the same. Still, I will take deep breaths and let the words flow, without judgement and without a clear aim. I will trust, as I once did, that the direction will become clear in due time, that the fruit will ripen as it should.
Set Limits / Set Goals
This is my confession – I have become a junkie to the turmoil of the world. I scan pandemic stats the way a financial broker monitors global markets. I quote virology studies like an armchair epidemiologist. On the political scene, I scan every breaking news story (and not just because DC is my home). I seethe; I swear; I rant. But ultimately all I really do is spin myself until I grow dizzy. These things have become my fixes, and I seek them out even when every fiber pleads to let them go. In normal times, I can hold these instincts in check. But in the shrunken world of the pandemic, my circuits have become overloaded.
I shall make boundaries, setting time-outs and establishing healthy routines while turning off and turning away those things which strangle my faith in others and suffocate creative instincts within myself. Furthermore, I will set goals for my mental, physical, and spiritual health. And I will let the initial play in my writing become achievable goals as mental muscles now strained and taut become limber and toned anew.
Find Alternative Creative Outlets
When one is ice-bound, everything freezes. It is not simply my writing that has withered on the vine. Many creative outlets I used to enjoy– taking photos during hikes, cooking new dishes, designing home projects – have suffered as well. To augment my “play” writing, and frankly to relieve pressure that is bound to appear, I will set aside time for pleasures I have neglected and make time for discovering new ones.
And that, dear writing clan, is my response to the question posed above. I am most definitely, and most defiantly, a writer. I will find a way to keep the flame lit and let it guide me through the dark of night.
Have you experienced a profound or prolonged gap in writing? If so, how did you find your way back? What are your secrets for keeping the pump primed? Has the current pandemic or political situation impacted your writing process, or short-circuited your creative juices? If so, in what ways? What lessons have you learned, and what challenges remain? Please share your thoughts — I look forward to exchanging ideas. Thanks!
About John J Kelley
John J Kelley crafts tales of individuals at a crossroads, exploring themes of growth, reconciliation and community. His debut novel, The Fallen Snow, about a young soldier’s homecoming at the close of WWI, received a Publishers Weekly starred review and earned an Honorable Mention nod at the 2012 Foreword Reviews Book-of-the-Year Awards. Born and raised in the Florida panhandle, John graduated from Virginia Tech and for a time served as a military officer. Today he lives with his partner in Washington, DC.
James Fox says
Hey Friend, do you have writer’s block? Social media induced procrastination? Frustrating Family commitments? Or election jitters?
Well, I have just the thing. Send one dollar to HAPPY DUDE. By sending just one dollar, you’ll receive the following; an instant smile, daily epiphanies for your WIP, a renewed zeal for your artistic craft, and an increased libido.
So don’t wait, send one dollar to Happy Dude. P.O. Box 433 Hollywood CA, 90078.
*Legal disclaimer: sending money to Happy Dude is symbolic and not a direct purchase of any product or service.*
All kidding aside, try writing something that makes you laugh. The first reader you have to hook is yourself.
John J Kelley says
Damn, and I tried so hard to avoid the WB term (you can’t say it out loud, you know, even when spilling your guts … it’s in the handbook somewhere).
But then you come along pointing out the obvious ;).
In all seriousness, though, clearly it is. More than that actually, kind of life block. One of my strengths, and I do have them (thank goodness), has always been an ability to work the issue, to get outside myself to find solutions. When I was a project manager, one of my far-from-writing ventures, that skill served me well. Now it’s as if all the gears are locked tight (one could say blocked), hence my public commitments today.
Your suggestion is a good one. Writing something dark seems to help too. It’s a part of loosening up the rusty joints.
Thanks!
Bob Ivey says
Hey John: Your article spoke to me but I don’t know what to do about finding a way to fix the situation about words failing me. Like you my career was far away from writing except for the technical sort. The difference was that I never envisioned myself as a writer and only came to it in retirement. Yes, current events are extremely disturbing and I find myself spending an hour or two a day agonizing over them. Politically I don’t understand how we have allowed ourselves to fall down this hole we are in and why we are seemingly forced to suffer with all the chaos.
John J Kelley says
My university education was in engineering, which I never technically used (see what I did there?). But I worked with engineers and then programmers for over a decade. Part of my confessional now is realizing that way of thinking is still my default mode – itemizing the givens, “figuring things out” and consider options, even if it may not my personal task to solve. That part was always countered with a good deal of personal empathy, an introvert who wants to understand, to care and to connect.
But in these times, with the fire hose of angst and anger and even fear ever present (even as we isolate), it’s just too much. Too many objects in the air, too many hazards to assess … and a resentment that it’s there in the first place.
I don’t think there are easy answers. The times we live in are beyond our individual control. As writers, all we can do is figure out what that means for our craft. For some – of whom I’m envious – this may all be mildly annoying noise from across the room while for others it’s like writing within a burning building.
Good luck with your own writing. I’m glad you found it after a long career. Happy retirement!
kathryn magendie says
Boy, I relate to this post. In fact, I was set to email WU to say I couldn’t write posts about writing when in fact I am not writing and have not for some time.
There is no reason that I can figure out why. I’ve turned this over and over in my pea-head and, nuttin’ will answer the question of: Why would a rather prolific writer who could never understand writers who didn’t write quit writing, and for quite a long time too boot?
Reason 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 20, 1000 …. Doesn’t matter. I ain’t writing.
Am I a writer? Not sure right now about that answer. Am I a novelist? I was! Am I an author? Welp, yep, I have books published to prove it.
So I won’t label myself. I’ll just wait until I am ready again, if that ever comes. Dang.
Thanks for the post.
John J Kelley says
I did come across a nice quote earlier this week, thinking of this post (and then promptly lost it). But the gist was an optimistic take, an explanation that writer’s block is in some cases simply a realignment. It’s what happens when a writer is ready for something new, or has ideas that just haven’t fully gelled.
I have my doubts. I’m more inclined, frankly, to see it as a form of laziness. But I’m trying hard not to judge too harshly. But I do think there is something to be said that my future writings will be different, that something from this will most certainly infuse them. It was true of past experiences in my life, so it only stands to reason the same would be true going forward.
You will write when it’s time. My faith in others is undiminished, truly.
Have a wonderful day, wherever it may take you, even if it’s just to the back yard.
Vijaya Bodach says
John, I’m so sorry about the writer’s block and the rage and sorrow–when you want to write but can’t it’s the pits. When I feel blocked I return to a tried and true exercise–write what’s in front of me. The very concrete nature of this opens a path–this is all longhand so that I can take my notebook to a park or the porch. I hope this little exercise works for you too. Because you ARE are writer.
Might I gently suggest that if the news cycle is hurting you, to turn it off? To write, it helps to have silence and the world is much too noisy.
We’ve not had a TV for 30 yrs since I was a grad student and oddly enough haven’t missed it. Raised two kids without it. We stay informed through subscriptions to newspapers and magazines and I read only what I want. It’s very freeing not having to know everything that’s going on. I read a gem of a book: The Power of Silence: Against the Dictatorship of Noise by Robert Cardinal Sarah.
This summer, I worked on some fun and frivolous books with my daughter and I still have two more I want to finish up. They’ve brought so much laughter into my life.
John J Kelley says
Thank you, Vijaya. My hikes, which I am resuming, are a lead into that — forming descriptions, recalling memories, occasionally drifting into stories. Even before the writing, I would sometimes journal after a hike. The fact that I haven’t seems a clear starting point, so thanks for that nudge.
And the Power of Silence intrigues me. The title alone is a draw, and any book that mentions transubstantiation catches my attention. I was raised Catholic, though I have lapsed.
I love that you are working on projects with your daughter. How wonderful – for you and for her. That is so special, and laughter is what we need in times like these. Cherish those moments, as you already know.
Sue Coletta says
My writing amped up once I started avoiding the news. James Scott Bell wrote a clarifying post for the Kill Zone about why, in this current climate, some writers don’t feel like writing. Perhaps it’ll help: https://killzoneblog.com/2020/09/why-you-dont-feel-like-writing.html
John J Kelley says
Thank you, Sue! That is an excellent post. Plus it feeds me need to understand.
And as an aside, to you and others, I hope this post didn’t come across as too down. Yes, I have my moments – don’t we all? But for me it’s a moment of optimism too. Autumn is my season, when I have always reawakened and reevaluated. It’s when I am most creative as well. So for me this post is about announcing my intentions to the universe (and to myself). It’s time to stake out a direction after a long season of hovering (and stalling).
And, yes, the news is deadening in any number of ways.
Happy Writing! I’m delighted to hear your efforts are moving forward.
Beth Havey says
John, much of this could have been my column–and thanks for writing it. You know where I have been. You see what I am writing–often short and painful. And we share that pain. But to answer your question, I haven’t stopped writing. I blog once a week, though moving from southern California back to my hometown of Chicago during a pandemic, has cut into my writing time. But we are here, safe, healthy, adjusting and settling in. It’s not wrong to want to garden, to feel sunny soil through your fingers or to scrub a floor or paint a wall. I think such necessities combined with some procrastination will end in November, though to what end, I have no clue. But as a writer, you know and I know that everything we encounter can fuel our work. I hold on to that, taking notes, dreaming, planning and I’m sure you do too.
John J Kelley says
I do, and I don’t always credit the things I accomplish. Though, being human, I sometimes need a good smack of reality on what remains to be done as well.
I’ve thought of you and your move. It must have all be quite unsettling yet exhilarating too. I’m glad you are settling in well, and before the winter snows crank up. One of the largest (at least top 3) snowstorms I’ve experienced in my life was after an impromptu drive from Columbus, OH, to Chicago in my twenties with Jim (our first year together). We went there for a weekend to “see snow” since the storm was predicted to miss Ohio.
Suffice to say it didn’t miss Ohio at all, and it buried Chicago in nearly two feet in blizzard conditions. But we made do, reaching the city just as it arrived, and enjoyed two days of urban hikes around a city used to operating even when the skies let loose. It’s a lovely, bustling city; and it must feel great to be back home.
Norma J Hill says
Thanks for this post. I feel like you are writing about my own writing journey. And you’ve encouraged me that it’s possible to get out of this down-time!
John J Kelley says
We are most certainly not alone, Norma. And we will find our way through.
I hope you find encouragement from the suggestions here (highly recommend the post Sue included in her comment, as a start).
Be well, and trust your instincts. Big hugs!
Denise Willson says
John, your post is both heartfelt and beautiful.
While I don’t aim to tarnish your enthusiasm for change, perhaps you’re being a bit hard on yourself? Yes, writers write. But writers also spend a large amount of time thinking, letting ideas marinate. Writers need to experience life, to live, so they can bring perspective to their work. And writers sacrifice huge chunks of themselves to the page, which has a cost. At some point, these holes need filling.
Anyway, I’m not suggesting you stop writing–goodness no. You are a beautiful writer. Just don’t beat up on yourself for taking the time you obviously needed. When you’re ready, the words will be there, waiting with baited breath. Your energy for the hunt will return. And the thrill of the craft will take over. Don’t worry.
You are a writer. Period. That fire will burn when it’s ready.
Hugs
Dee
John J Kelley says
Oh my gosh, Dee. Your words are so comforting, and so needed, especially when the lull is this deep. I know you have been there, and made it through. And that gives me confidence too.
Hope your writing is going well, and that the fires are burning bright in your part of the world.
Write On!
Ada Austen says
Yes, you are a writer. I was a writer that didn’t write for over a decade. I couldn’t handle the truth and power of words, what they might reveal about me. So I found my creative outlet in other forms, thinking I’d get back to the writing someday. And I did.
One push was witnessing a life cut short, along with all the future plans of creative pursuits. I learned if there’s something you always wanted to do, then now is the only time to do it. Futures are not guaranteed.
The other push was at a high school reunion. Someone else had kept my dreams for me. He remarked how he had always loved my writing and asked me, “So, what have you published? What are you writing now?” It was like my younger self asking me and I had nothing to give her. So, I found my way back to writing out of respect to my younger self. And I discovered that life in those 10 years had given me courage and strength and wisdom- enough to face the challenge of all those words.
My advice if you are blocked and uninspired is to go find another medium with a more abstract story form. Go to it with no expectations. You will find your way back, when it’s time.
Don’t write until you cannot not write.
John J Kelley says
Your words inspire me. I do trust that I will find my way.
I did come across examples while preparing for the post of writers who had large gaps in their histories. It was good to see, given the sometimes unspoken (and sometimes clear) expectations to produce.
I have been thinking a lot lately about other creative outlets — photos come to mind, or travel writing. I’m not sure if either will lead to anything, but both intrigue me. It feels good simply weighing possibilities. I know having them is a blessing in itself.
Thank you for the advice.
Ada Austen says
I’m very happy if the words inspire you.
Honestly, I believe the term “artist” or “creative” is the more important definition. We (at least fiction writers) are creatives first. That energy finds a way to be released, whether it’s arranging food on a plate or sketching or playing an instrument, etc. What medium we use is based sometimes more on our environment, class, stage of life, etc. Did you ever wonder why so many famous musicians went to Art school? I believe that is evidence that we start as “creatives” and get pigeon-holed into limited definitions like writer, painter, musician, crafter. When I allowed myself to follow the other forms, without guilt, I discovered it enriched the writing. No time is wasted when we’re creative.
John J Kelley says
That is a wise perspective, Ada. I agree the terms “artist” and “creatives” are more apt. I particularly like seeing all those who write, draw, photograph and craft as being creatives first, and having areas of focus second (which may change over time).
J says
Hi John! I think a lot of us have been there – the crazy checking of Corona stats (reminds me, I haven’t looked at the government dashboard today, seeing if “we” are the Corona capital of the Netherlands again, hurray!), not being able to start thinking of writing before having checked at least the three main news sites of the Netherlands, Austria and Germany (making sure none of “my” countries is on the verge of a catastrophe), alternatively hopping over to the weather forecast, back to the new sites … Exhausting. Suddenly the morning is gone – where did it go? And my beloved WIP seems so harmless and empty compared to everything going on in the world.
What helps me to get my senses back together is being outside. Nature soothes, gardening keeps my hands busy, my mind on the green task. Long walks let my thoughts fly everywhere. – Even before the pandemic, I had phases were writing was not happening at all. But always, at some point, the words would come back, often at the most unexpected moments.
So, be patient with yourself. Be kind to yourself. It will come. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe another day. But it will. And these times will pass, and we will look back and say, we managed.
Take care!
John J Kelley says
Thanks, J. I am a big believer in the healing powers of nature. It’s been a big part of my recovery from many trying times in my life, for my entire life really, even as a child.
I have a cousin in Belgium, raising two kids on her own, so I check those stats too. It’s disheartening to see the numbers rising again, particularly given how we never left the first wave on this side of the pond.
Stay safe, and stay sane. And thank you for the kind advice, for me and for all the rest of our clan who may need to hear it.
Thomas Womack says
Thanks, John, for your honest questions, self-examination, and determination. I look forward to seeing your future attestation here not only of writing progress but also of inner fulfillment in the doing of it. Fight the good fight!
John J Kelley says
Thanks, Thomas. It is my sincere hope that my end of year post will allow me to post a marker on my progress, as a lead-in to something more craft-oriented and less self-reflective.
Fight On and Write On! :)
Jan O'Hara says
John, I think it’s a rare writer who doesn’t have fallow periods, especially during times of personal and global turmoil. The exception would be the career writer who won’t eat otherwise, and then I suspect they still have internal conflict over the writing but just of a different variety. Am I selling out by writing so fast? Will my readership stick with me through this different book? What if I can’t replicate my earlier success? What if I have to cope with extreme fame? Etc.
A number of years back I read a bunch of Codependent Anonymous literature. One definition of codependency, which struck me like an iron fist across the face, is the tendency to immerse oneself repeatedly in turmoil without doing anything different as a result.
I’ve come to see the relentless pursuit of news as one such manifestation of a reactive mindset rather than a proactive one. I mean, will a person do anything differently if the Covid-19 positivity rate is 8% in their community versus 3%? Not in my case. So I do better to have my Freedom blocker set up to filter out the news sites before I arise until after my productive time finishes. Like you, I set specific minimal goals around butt-in-chair time (I worked up to 1 hour per day) and number of steps taken in the day (a proxy for time in nature). And from the comfort of that temporary newsless bubble, I find I’m better able to create future boundaries around my writing life.
The book I’m finishing first-drafting in the next few weeks suffered through a year-long period of neglect while I figured how to cope with grief and Covid. When I took it up again, it provided unexpected solace and refuge. It feels good to punch back against the monsters within my control.
Finally, I’m glad you’ve decided to stay part of the WU contingent! At some future date, you’ll be back to tell us all how you regained your writerly footing on a mountainous path of angst and doubt. You’ll help infinitely more people than if your path took you across a plain that gleamed with silver and gold.
Kate Victory Hannisian says
John, thank you for this post. Family issues have loomed large the last few years, sapping my creative energy and stilling the words. I like the idea of the commitments you’ve outlined, and equally like the counsel for patience and kindness to one’s self during hard times. The words are waiting, and the fires, when unbanked, may be different than the ones we had earlier in our lives, but those creative flames will burn again. Here’s to a return to writing!