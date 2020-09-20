DiAnn Mills Introduces AIRBORNE

ROMANCE, SUSPENSE, AND ADVENTURE!

Dear Reader,

Airborne follows the story of Houston FBI agent Heather Lawrence as she works under quarantine to find the person responsible for deliberately unleashing a deadly virus on a plane full of people. The prime suspect? Dr. Chad Lawrence, an expert in his field . . . and Heather’s estranged husband. As more victims fall prey days after the initial outbreak, time’s running out to track down the killer, one who may be closer to the victims than anyone ever expected.

When bestselling author DiAnn Mills began writing a novel about the shocking outbreak of an unknown airborne virus, she had no idea just how relevant it would become, coinciding with the real-life spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “The storyline for Airborne came to me three and a half years ago,” she explains. “All I had was a what-if: a virus unleashed on an international flight.” Airborne was originally scheduled for publication in September 2020. While print editions of Airborne release as planned, Tyndale released the e-book in April 2020 in response to growing consumer interest.

Mills, whose romantic suspense novels have won two Christy Awards, asserts that her vision for Airborne is to champion the selfless service of first responders during times of crisis: “My mission is to show a story that weaves together hope, reality, and the sacrificial work of first responders when a deadly virus spreads among innocent people.” As the world faces an unprecedented time of uncertainty and fear, Mills aims to be a source of encouragement. “My prayer is that people will experience God’s presence during our current global crisis.”

Here’s a direct link to the book’s page on DiAnn’s website where you can find a chapter excerpt, discussion questions, and more: https://diannmills.com/books/airborne

To view a short video promo about AIRBORNE, please CLICK HERE,

Praise for DiAnn Mills….

“Fast-paced and riveting action flow throughout [Fatal Strike] to keep the reader engaged and turning pages. . . . A great read . . . don’t miss it!” —Fresh Fiction

“DiAnn Mills will appeal to fans of Dee Henderson’s romantic suspense stories.” —Booklist

“The tension level rises as layers of lies are peeled away in multiple plot twists.” —Library Journal

“A complex action suspense filled with unforeseen surprises, twists and turns [that] also includes touches of humor, spirituality, and subtle romance.” Midwest Book Review Bookwatch on Burden of Proof

“Mills keeps a lot of plates nicely in the air. . . . Fans of clean romantic suspense will enjoy this well-plotted winner.” Publishers Weekly on Deadly Encounter

“[High Treason] will keep you guessing. DiAnn Mills knows how to develop her characters and make them seem real.” The Suspense Zone on High Treason

“DiAnn Mills is a master at fast-paced & intricately plotted romantic suspense.” —Colleen Coble, Bestselling author

“DiAnn Mills never disappoints….This story will tug on every emotion.”—Lynette Eason, Bestselling author

“In Burden of Proof, DiAnn Mills create[s] a suspense-packed story that will keep readers captivated until the very last page.” Nancy Mehl, Bestselling author

“DiAnn Mills has raised the bar for romantic suspense yet again. Good thing she continues to write such powerful novels.” Lauraine Snelling, Bestselling author

DiAnn Mills is a bestselling author who believes her readers should expect an adventure. She creates action-packed, suspense-filled novels to thrill readers. Her titles have appeared on the CBA and ECPA bestseller lists; won two Christy Awards; and been finalists for the RITA, Daphne du Maurier, Inspirational Reader’s Choice, and Carol Award contests. Firewall, the first book in her FBI: Houston series, was listed by Library Journal as one of the best Christian fiction books of 2014.

