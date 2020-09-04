Please welcome Liza Nash Taylor to Writer Unboxed today! Liza was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow and received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts the same year. Her work has appeared in Gargoyle Magazine; Deep South, and others. Her debut historical novel, ETIQUETTE FOR RUNAWAYS released on August 18 from Blackstone Publishing and is listed in Parade Magazine’s 30 Best Beach Reads of 2020 and Frolic’s 20 Best Books of Summer 2020 , and is the August book of the month for 50-Plus Today. A native Virginian, she lives in Keswick with her husband and dogs, in an old farmhouse which serves as a setting for her novels.
Learn more about Liza at lizanashtaylor.com | Facebook | Instagram| Twitter.
Late to the Party: On Being a Debut Novelist at Sixty
“Had you told me when I was 20 or 30 or 40 that I would write a novel someday, I would have laughed! Only in my 50s did I realize that I had something to say and that I could use the platform of fiction to say it.” – Alka Joshi, author of NYT Bestseller The Henna Artist
I never wanted to star in the school play. At fourteen, I had the shakes before my piano recital. I was interviewed on television, once, in my early thirties, and felt ill with anxiety beforehand and for days afterward.
Now, I’m sixty. Yesterday, I did two live radio spots, a taping for a podcast, and a 45-minute, solo Facebook Live takeover. Each of these events scared the hell out of me.
This is publication week for my debut novel, ETIQUETTE FOR RUNAWAYS. My publicist, Ann-Marie Nieves of Get Red P.R., has done a fabulous job booking virtual appearances for me. I’m constantly having to explain to the Facebook page host/radio interviewer/ podcast presenter that I’ve never done a page takeover/podcast/Instagram live before.
But I’m learning.
When I was 53, my youngest went to high school and I decided to take some literature classes. In the advisors’ office at my local community college I met with a harried young woman who said to me, “Now then, Mrs. Taylor.” She smiled, in a way I interpreted as condescending, then continued, “do you want to take this course for credit? You’d have to take the tests and exams. Or would you prefer to audit?” Well, that got my back all up. Audit, my ass. There and then I decided to pursue a second degree, in English. I’d show her. And so it began. I loved English 112; never mind that I was probably older than the mothers of my fellow students. Here, have a tissue. Keep the pack, I have more. Did you forget your pen, again? Who do you think is going to throw out that McMuffin wrapper?
They got used to me.
I went on to take every Literature class I could at Piedmont Community College. I branched out and took Philosophy, then French. This was just as online learning was beginning to take off, and I went on to take a class virtually at Harvard, called Crime and Horror in Victorian Literature and Culture. Me? Harvard? It sounded good. I was in Gothic heaven. When I had a choice, in my third semester, between a dull-sounding course on Literature of the Restoration and a class on writing fiction, I took the writing class, and never looked back. A few years later, at 56, with a published essay and several short stories under my belt, I began the low-residency MFA program at Vermont College of Fine Arts. I was not the oldest in my cohort.
I soon came to realize that as an undergrad in my late teens I hadn’t appreciated what a gift learning something new can be. I had taken learning for granted. After all, I had been doing it for all of my cognizant life. The MFA program offered me a sense of accomplishment and creative fulfillment that translated into a new sort of bravery. Yes, I would stand before a room full of people and read my work aloud, even if I started out trembling. Yes, I would complete and deliver my graduate lecture, and learn to make a PowerPoint slide show.
Alka Joshi, another recent debut author, published her fabulous novel, THE HENNA ARTIST (Harper Collins/Mira) in March, at the age of 62, following a long and successful career in advertising. From an article in Harper’s Bazaar India I learned that, like me, Ms. Joshi got an MFA in her fifties and her thesis became the starting point for her novel. After being broadly acclaimed, THE HENNA ARTIST reached #14 on the New York Times Hardcover Fiction list and was Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick for May. In mid-August it was optioned by Miramax, with Freida Pinto to star as Lakshmi. In the Harper’s Bazaar article Ms. Joshi says, of the move to virtual book promotion:
“Oh, I didn’t want to do it. I thought, all of these twentysomethings, they know how to do this. But I thought, okay, just one baby step at a time. Just like anything else in life. So I started small. Now I’m doing virtual book clubs every day, and do you know how fabulous that is?”
Delia Owens published her first novel, WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, at the age of 68. She had several well-received nonfiction titles published earlier, but we all know that CRAWDADS has been on the NYT Bestseller list for over 100 weeks and Reese is making the movie. It’s been a phenomenon. I met Ms. Owens at a cocktail reception at the Savannah Book Festival in 2019, just as her novel was really exploding. She was with a publicist from her publishing house. At that time, I had a book contract, and we chatted about being debut novelists. She was gracious and soft-spoken, and she seemed ill at ease with the attention she garnered. When I left to refill her publicist’s wine, I was stopped by an enthusiastic gentleman who asked me to tell him about my novel. I gushed enthusiastically, and about two sentences in I realized that he thought he was speaking to Delia Owens. We were both disappointed.
The three of us—Delia Owens, Alka Joshi, and myself, all have silvery hair and a few wrinkles. We have all had careers that were not novel writing; Ms. Joshi in advertising, Ms. Owens as a wildlife scientist working in Africa, and myself as a fashion designer with Ralph Lauren in New York and shop owner on Nantucket. Like Alka, writing a novel was something I had never considered in my twenties, or thirties, or forties, yet, as I began to learn the craft I saw that it was a creative process not unlike creating a garment—a bit of sculptural draping, a bit of mathematical pattern-making, and then a series of tucks and lots of trimming and embellishment to—hopefully—end up with a harmonious design. As older writers, I believe we have more perspective and perhaps more benevolent detachment to mine our individual file cabinets of emotional history and be kind to ourselves as we do. I can only speak for myself, of course, but I expect that many novelist do refer back to their own emotional milestones—that first heartbreak, the most frightening/humiliating/exhilarating thing that has ever happened to us. At sixty, we have a lot more files in that cabinet. And maybe we have fewer f***s to give.
Last week, minutes before my first Facebook Live event was to begin, I decided to run outside and cut a few hydrangea blossoms to put in the background. I walked out my back door and face-first into an enormous, sticky spider’s web. Or maybe it was a giant spider commune. I was covered, frantically clawing at my hair and clothes. As I began my presentation, I kept waiting to feel little hairy legs creeping up my neck. But I persevered, staying to the script I had printed out in 18-point type and mounted to a tall cardboard triptych behind my computer screen. Ten minutes in I felt like I could breathe, and was hitting my stride when I froze. I don’t mean I froze, as if in terror, but my image on the screen froze. Chat messages popped up: She’s frozen. What just happened? And this was a popular reading group with over 15,000 members.
I managed to switch to my phone, and I continued. And you know what? The audience stayed with me. I had 1,000 views. Afterward, I thought, well, now. You’ve been through the worst, so it can only go uphill from here. Or, wait…there must be something even worse that I haven’t thought of yet…
Today is Saturday, and I have two days off. It’s nice to not have to do the full makeup or “Zoom dress” as I call it—looking presentable from the waist up while wearing my lucky blown-out-at-the-knee jeans and ancient Converse. I’ve sort of memorized my talking points. I’m trying to mix it up a bit with each event. I’m learning to meditate with an app, to get a handle on my anxiety issues. Yesterday, I did a podcast from my closet while three power lawnmowers roared away outside my house. Entering week two, I’m not feeling nauseated before I go on.
This is progress.
This is learning.
This is, at sixty, doing things that scare the hell out of me.
My second novel comes out next August, also from Blackstone. I hope I’ll be able to have a traditional book tour and a launch party and attend some of the book festivals that were canceled this year. Those things will mean more performance hurdles, and more possibilities of things going wrong.
This is publication week, and it’s all new to me. But make no mistake about it, this is something I’ve wanted as much as I’ve ever wanted anything in my entire life. This, my friends, is sixty.
What scary new thing have you tried lately?
Comments
Lori Nelson Spielman says
Congratulations, Liza! Love this post and your inspiring story! Best wishes!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you, Lori!
Sharon L Hamilton says
Loved this. As an author who began her writing career at 60, I can so relate. You’re right. Our plate is full of memories that are a literal treasure trove of ideas for story plots and characters. I used to think I too was late to the party, but now, at 71, I realize the party is just getting started!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Party on, Sharon! Thanks for reading.
Carol Coven Grannick says
Congratulations! Different events for me, but debut next week at 71!
Liza Nash Taylor says
How exciting, Carol. If you want to, DM me some info about your book. I hope you have a smashing success.
Linda Rosen says
Congrats to you, too, Carol. I debuted in March at 72. It’s never too late.
Barbara Linn Probst says
I can’t begin to tell you how much I love this post! And you are far from alone. There are LOTS of us out there :-) It’s wonderful to have the freedom and nerve and space to be able to recreate oneself at this stage of life. Like you, I’m blessed to be one of the fortunate ones with the inner and outer resources to be able to do this glorious thing. Thank you for putting it all into words so beautifully in your post.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thanks Barbara. I love hearing from my fellow re-inventers!
Nancy A says
Write on, Liza! Congratulations!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you so much for reading, Nancy.
Lloyd A. Meeker says
Heartiest congratulations, Liza! I’m inspired and encouraged by your journey. In a society where intergenerational nourishment can no longer rely on family and small-town interdependence, I think novels by folks in our age group can help fill the void.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you, Lloyd.
Leone says
What an inspiring post. If it had a Twitter link, I’d tweet it!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you Leone!
Janis Robinson Daly says
Thank you for this inspiring article! At 58, my debut novel is out to a second round of beta readers with hopes to be querying in a couple of months. Given the timeline of publishing, I anticipate celebrating my 60th with a book tour!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Hi Janis. Best wishes to you for the whole process. Querying can be tough.
Linda Rosen says
Spiders! I can only imagine how your stomach churned and blood pressure soared. Congratulations on your debut and overcoming the fears. It’s never too late to become a novelist. My debut came out in March and I am 72. I love what you wrote about our file boxes. Wishing you huge success.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thanks, Linda. Congratualtions to you as well.
Susan Setteducato says
As I approach a birthday that puts me squarely in this brilliant group, I’m just coming off my first PitMad challenge. My own serious writing education spanned my fifties (and is still ongoing) in the form of writer’s groups and retreats and revision upon revision. Now I’m shopping a series and hanging out in a never-ending learning curve. Your post delights and encourages me! Sounds like you’re handling things with honesty and grace.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you, Susan! Best wishes to you in your journey. I never had the nerve to to PitMad, so good for you.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Nice Friday encouraging thought: since I’m 59, I’m choosing to believe that our 60th year has a little more magic and can be my year, pub-wise, too. Great point about those extra files we’ve acquired. Now if I could only find the one I need among all these dusty old file-boxes when I need it.
Congratulations, Liza! Wishing you the best. Thanks much for sharing your experience with the WU community.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Vaughn, thank you. I hope you have a magical year.
Sarah McCraw Crow says
This is such a lovely and inspiring post, Liza! So well said!
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thanks, Sarah! I am loving YOUR BOOK, THE WRONG KIND OF WOMAN, and looking forward to your debut in the fall.
James Fox says
Woot! Congrats. Double Woot! Some honest-to-goodness positivity.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thanks, James.
Ann Malbon says
Congratulations Liza!!!
I am enjoying this book very much!!!!
Beth Havey says
Congrats! You bring encouragement to many of us.
Liza Nash Taylor says
Thank you, Beth.
Patty Matteson says
Bless and thank you for this column. I have had a novel in mind for a decade and still haven’t gotten it down. You have inspired me to persevere!
Carol Baldwin says
Congratulations. I love hearing 60+ stories!