Rights Reversion: How to Give an Out-of-Print Book New Life with Self-Publishing

I recently reached out to the Writer Unboxed Facebook Community to find out what writers want to know about independent publishing. Women’s fiction author Densie Webb replied:
“The rights to my first book (with a small publisher) revert back to me in January. I’ve thought about self-publishing, but I don’t have a clue how to go about it.” Densie asked for help evaluating the decision, a simple step-by-step process for self-publishing a book, and inexpensive resources to help her navigate the process.
As a creative entrepreneur, I think Densie has an exciting opportunity on her hands, and I’m thrilled to help her consider her options. But before we dive in, I’d be remiss not to acknowledge that rights reversion is a nuanced topic largely dictated by the author’s publishing contract. We’re not going down that rabbit hole today, but to learn more about rights reversion, check out Authors Alliance’s free guide, “Understanding Rights Reversion: When, Why & How to Regain Copyright and Make Your Book More Available.”
For the sake of exploring Densie’s situation, I’ll assume all rights will revert to her and she will have complete creative control over her work.
Is There Value in Self-Publishing an Out-of-Print Book?
At some point in your writing career, you might find yourself in a position like Densie’s, weighing whether it’s worth your time, energy, and money to self-publish a title that has reverted to you. I liken the situation to owning a rental property and letting it sit vacant. Your book is an asset, and sidelining it feels like a missed opportunity. Assuming the subject matter is not obsolete, you can leverage your book to expand readership, promote other titles, and generate income for the rest of your life and 70 years after your death (if it was created on or after January 1, 1978; learn more about copyright duration).
Rights reversion can open a world of new possibilities for you and your book, not the least of which is a do over. If you didn’t like your publisher’s cover or title, this is your chance to change it. If the publisher only exploited some of the rights it purchased, you now have the freedom to release the book in new formats, translate it into different languages, and expand distribution to new platforms and geographies. This can also be an opportune time to take a bold new marketing approach—or at least update your book’s front matter to showcase your full list of titles and its back matter with a call to action for readers, such as leaving a review, signing up for your email list, and/or following you on social media.
Can Self-Publishing Rejuvenate Low Sales?
There’s nothing like low sales to shake an author’s confidence. But rather than letting it send you into a negative shame spiral, see it for what it is: a symptom. Your job is to uncover a symptom of what?
Conduct a post-mortem investigation of your book’s previous publication lifecycle to identify what went wrong and build a new plan to increase its chances of success.
Consider questions like:
- How was your book positioned in the market? Did the previous publisher target the right audience? Was it listed in the right categories on booksellers’ websites? Are there opportunities for you to position it differently?
- How does the cover compare to competitive titles in your category? Does it stand out and grab readers’ attention, or is it a wallflower among the pack?
- Is the book’s description as compelling as it could be? Does it sound current or outdated? Does it hook readers and leave them wanting more?
- What did readers think of the story? Read the book’s reviews to learn what resonated with readers and where they felt the story fell short. Is there an opportunity to strengthen the story?
- What kind of marketing and public relations activities did the publisher use to promote your book before, during, and after its launch? Did you participate in a book tour or blog tour? Did you guest post on relevant blogs and websites or participate in podcast interviews? Did you hold giveaways or price promotions? What promotional activities earned the best results? What types of activities were missing from your mix?
An honest evaluation of your book and its publication lifecycle can help you replicate effective tactics and eliminate or change those that underperformed. It can also expose areas that may require professional support. Just because it’s called self-publishing or independent publishing doesn’t mean you have to go it alone.
Do I Need to Buy an ISBN?
Changing publishers calls for a new International Standard Book Number (ISBN). Libraries, bookstores, and distributors use ISBNs to identify, keep track of, and properly catalog important information about your book, including author and publisher and what the book is about. Technically, you don’t need an ISBN to publish with most self-publishing platforms, but not purchasing one may limit where you can print, distribute, and sell your title, resulting in fewer opportunities for your book to be discovered and purchased.
Many self-publishing platforms offer authors a free or cheap ISBN when they use their service. However, this type of ISBN usually lists the service’s imprint as the publisher, not you or your publishing company. For example, if you use a free ISBN through IngramSpark, it will hold IngramSpark’s imprint, Indy Pub.
Don’t be fooled by discount ISBN websites, either; Bowker is the official ISBN agency for publishers physically located in the United States and its territories. Buying your own ISBN ensures you or your publishing company is listed as the publisher and eliminates any questions about what you can and cannot do with your book.
What About My Reviews and Sales Rank?
Even if you’re publishing the exact same book, a new ISBN will cause booksellers’ systems to view it as a new product, so you will be starting from scratch in terms of reader reviews and sales rank. Depending on your situation, this may or may not be a significant loss.
If your book earned some strong reviews, consider copying a handful from the book’s previous product page and showcasing them in the description field of its new product page as well as on your author website. If you’ve got enthusiastic blurbs, as Densie does, you can take those with you as well. And you can use this new release as an opportunity to secure additional blurbs for the book’s product pages, its cover, and/or its front matter.
While self-publishing may mean walking away from some value, you will likely take some value with you as well. You will continue to benefit from any promotional activities your publisher pursued to introduce your work to readers who may have never heard of you otherwise. Perhaps the experience set you up with a strong author website, blog following, or newsletter list that you can continue using to reach readers. Maybe it scored you some interviews on popular websites or podcasts that will be enjoyed by new readers for years to come. Take whatever value you gained from the experience and build on it.
How Do I Get Started?
Before you dive into self-publishing, take some time to consider your big picture goals. Is indie publishing a route you might consider for future titles or will your self-publishing pursuits be limited to this one book? If the former is true, you can realize many benefits by establishing your own publishing company. (If that’s a path you want to explore, read my post about how to start your own publishing company.)
If the latter is true and you’re planning to self-publish only one title, I’ve laid out a simple step-by-step roadmap for what to do next. Of course, this assumes you’ve already got a professionally edited manuscript in hand. (If not, check out my post about how to find the right editor for your book.)
- Purchase an ISBN and barcode to identify and sell your book. Most retailers require an ISBN, so purchasing your own enables more efficient marketing and distribution of your title. You’ll only need a barcode for physical copies; it’s placed on the back cover. Buy an ISBN and learn how to use it.
- Create a cover that connects with readers. If you didn’t love the cover your publisher used or you don’t have the right to use it, you’ll need to create a new one. Learn more about this process by reading my post about how to create a book cover that connects with readers.
- Hire a book formatter. If your publisher does not hand over publication-ready files—or if you want to correct typos, change the story, or spruce up the design—you can hire a book formatter, use online tools like Scrivener, Vellum (only available for Mac users), or try the built-in formatting tools available within many of the self-publishing platforms in the next step. Publication-ready files generally include a print-ready PDF for producing print copies of your book, a .mobi file for creating a Kindle e-book, and an ePub file for all other types of e-books.
- Set up your distribution network. Create an account with the self-publishing platforms you want to use to sell and/or distribute your book. These may include:
-
- Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) – Amazon’s self-publishing platform; it enables authors to publish paperbacks and Kindle e-books and sell them directly on Amazon sites worldwide without having to pick, pack, ship, or worry about inventory.
- Barnes & Noble Press – B&N’s self-publishing platform; it allows authors to publish print and e-books and sell them directly on Barnes & Noble’s website.
- Apple Books – Apple’s self-publishing platform; it makes it possible for authors to publish and distribute e-books and audiobooks through Apple’s bookstore.
- Kobo Writing Life – Kobo’s self-publishing platform; it empowers writers to publish and sell e-books in Kobo’s e-bookstore.
- Google Play Books – Google’s self-publishing platform; it allows authors to publish and distribute e-books through Google Play and reach over 2 billion Android users worldwide.
- Audible Creation Exchange (ACX) – Amazon’s platform for creating, publishing, and distributing audiobooks via Amazon, Audible, and iTunes.
- If you don’t want to sell directly into any (or some) of the channels above, you can use a distribution platform with a broader reach, like:
- Smashwords – an e-book distribution platform that reaches many of the platforms listed above as well as Library Direct (a service that allows libraries and library networks to acquire and establish large collections of e-books), Baker & Taylor Axis 360 (a digital media circulation platform serving libraries), OverDrive (an e-book and audiobook distributor that many libraries use to lend digital content, like e-books, audiobooks, and digital magazines), Scribd (a subscription reading service), Gardners Books (an e-book retailer in the UK), and more.
- Draft2Digital – Like Smashwords, D2D reaches the major e-book retailers worldwide as well hundreds of digital storefronts.
- IngramSpark – Owned by Ingram Content Group, the world’s largest wholesaler of print and e-books, IngramSpark is a print-on-demand publishing and distribution tool that enables authors to distribute print books and e-books to independent bookstores, bookstore chains, internet retailers, and specialty markets as well as other wholesalers.
- Publish! Each publishing and distribution platform will walk you through a step-by-step process to upload your book and cover files, select your sales categories, provide information about your book, set a price, and publish.
There are additional activities that can enhance your publication experience and increase your book’s exposure in the marketplace, but these five steps represent the basic self-publishing process. If you want to explore self-publishing in greater detail, check out this free resource, “Successful Self-Publishing” by Joanna Penn.
If the do-it-yourself nature of self-publishing doesn’t appeal to you—or, if you simply don’t have the time—you can opt for the hands-on guidance of an independent publishing consultant, like fellow WUer Mary Shafer, founder of Indie Navigator, who specializes in helping traditionally published authors take back control of an out-of-print work.
Final Thoughts for Densie
Not only is self-publishing an opportunity for Densie to give an out-of-print book new life, it’s a chance for her to learn new skills that will benefit her writing career. Even if she only self-publishes this one title, she will gain a behind-the-scenes look at the publishing process and learn firsthand about its challenges and opportunities. This knowledge can serve her well when negotiating future book deals and marketing other titles.
Do you have a question about independent publishing or life as an indie author? Leave a comment below or email me (erika [at] erikaliodice.com), and I may answer it in a future post.
Have you self-published an out-of-print book? What helpful advice and/or resources can you offer to Densie and other authors facing this decision?
About Erika Liodice
Erika Liodice is an indie author and founder of Dreamspire Press, where she is dedicated to teaching curious minds about unknown worlds through story. She is the author of Empty Arms: A Novel and the children’s chapter book series High Flyers. She is also a contributor to Author In Progress, the Writer Unboxed team’s first anthology. To learn more about Erika and her work, visit erikaliodice.com.
Comments
paula cappa says
Ericka, this is a subject that is so important. My indie publisher (print versions only) passed away and it was a legal mess for all his authors because he was so small and had no other executives in his company authorized to revert copyright. The company closed. Long story short, I got my copyright back. Fortunately, I have a decent stock of print books in my closet. So, I became an Amazon seller and opened my own bookshop on Amazon as a third party seller with my stock. I am actually selling more books than my publisher did. At some point, when my stock sells out, I’ll have to publish a “reprint” of my novels. Not sure how to do that exactly. Perhaps you can advise on how an author can publish a “reprint” as a self-publisher? That would be very helpful. Thanks for this informative post today.
Mary A Shafer says
I’m currently in the process of doing exactly this with my first two books, each published by a different mainstream house. Feel free to contact me at success@indienavigator.com to schedule a free 15-minute introductory consult to see if I am a good fit to help move you through the process.
Erika Liodice says
Hi Paula,
Thanks for sharing your story. I’m sorry to hear about the challenges you experienced when your publisher passed away, but I’m glad it all worked out in the end and that you’re now experiencing success with the book.
With the popularity of print-on-demand (POD) publishing, many indies no longer get involved with print runs and inventory. However, if done right, it can offer many benefits. Thank you for the topic suggestion. I’ll plan to cover this in a future post.
Erika
Densie Webb says
Erika, thank you so much for pulling my question out of the pile and answering it in such detail. The idea of self-publishing give me heartburn, but you’ve managed to break it down into easily digestible bits. Thank you again for taking the time!! I’ll let you know if it happens.
Erika Liodice says
Glad to be of service, Densie. And remember, that “heartburn” might be a sign that there’s a growth opportunity ahead :)
Good luck!
Ken Hughes says
“When your backlist– No, let me start again, using 21st-century marketing language. When your *inventory*…” –Kristine Kathryn Rusch
That’s how important it is, to be aware of the possibilities each book can have, and how each continues to have them. Thank you for spelling out the steps to set them free.
Erika Liodice says
Happy to help, Ken. Thanks for stopping by!
Donald Maass says
Erika, four questions question on behalf of authors considering this option:
1) When an author publishes through one of the platforms you mention, what share or revenues is paid?
2) What happens to subsidiary rights such as audio and translation and movie/TV. Do the click-agreements give control of those rights to the platform?
3) Indie boosters tell of great riches reaped by writers who snub “New York” but is that common? What is a realistic expectation for self-pub revenues?
4) it is said that four thousand new titles appear in the Kindle bookstore every day, what strategies actually work to make a title stand out?
Thanks.
Erika Liodice says
Don,
Thank you for sharing the questions you’re hearing from authors who are considering the indie route. I’d be happy to answer these in an upcoming post. Stay tuned…
Erika
Mike Swift says
Looking forward to that!
Marta says
A few years ago, a small press in the UK published my first novel. A couple of years later, the press folded and gave me all my rights back, the files, everything, so I went ahead and self-published it on Amazon.
But my goal isn’t to be a self-published author. My question is about writing my bio for query letters. I always mention my short story credits, but do I mention this novel? To be clear, I am NOT shopping this novel. I am querying about a completely new manuscript. But do I mention the debut novel?
It seems like a positive to say someone chose to publish it. But now it is self-published and the publisher went out of business. This seems like a negative. Saying such-an-such publisher published it and not mentioning the self-publishing seems misleading. Trying to explain the situation in a query seems convoluted and a good way to drag down the query.
Any thoughts on this?
Erika Liodice says
Hi Marta,
Thanks for your question. I’m going to answer it here, rather than addressing it in a future post because my advice is relatively short and sweet.
First, I’m glad you shared your publishing goals because this helps inform my response. Since your goal is to be a traditionally published author, the fact that you were published by a small press certainly lends itself to your credibility.
The fallout thereafter is messy, and I agree that it’s too much to explain in your query.
My advice is to keep things simple. If I were in your shoes, I’d position it as follows…
…Name of Debut Novel, originally published by XYZ Press in 2017,…
By including the word “originally,” you’re both acknowledging that your novel was published by a traditional publisher and eluding to the fact that there’s more to the story. If an agent or publisher wants to know more, GREAT! Maybe it will start a conversation that leads to representation or a book deal. Another possibility is that the agent or publisher will mentally note your publication credit and continue reading. Either way, I think this approach keeps things simple and honest while enabling you to tout your traditional publishing experience.
That’s how I’d handle it, but I’d be curious to know what others would do. Does anyone else have helpful advice for Marta?
Erika
Marta says
Thank you for the thoughtful answer, and that is exactly what I thought of doing, but I really wanted validation. So thank you again!
Erika Liodice says
Happy to help. Good luck!
Mary Shafer says
Such a wealth of great advice here! I especially love the reminder to leverage new pages in the front and backatter to promote current books and subscription to mail lists, etc. Such powerful tools that won’t cost a dime, but which can potentially reap significant benefits forever!
Erika Liodice says
Thanks, Mary. As a marketer by trade, I’m all about maximizing those “little” opportunities to continue the writer-reader relationship.
Vijaya Bodach says
Erika, this is such a great post. I can share a friend’s experience. She sold her first trade book to a small house and it went oop in 9 mo. Once the rights reverted back to her, she designed a much better cover and republished it. She’s gone on to self-publish other novels. What she’s done right is putting out books that are well-edited and designed. She’s a marvelous storyteller.
Erika Liodice says
What a great comeback story, Vijaya. Thanks for sharing!