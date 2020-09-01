Writing While Black in Times Like This

I’m sitting at my computer, but my fingers have lost their rhythm. They’re rigid. Mechanical. Impotent. It’s as if they know or have been here before and recognize the shackles that bound my Black ancestors are the same ones we wear today.
History lacks originality, always emerging in new skin encasing the same old terror.
I’m a writer and I’m supposed to bring eloquence to our coarse dialogue, a balm to our pain, beauty to our ashes. But there’s nothing new to say, nothing but what’s been said before and will be said again.
The world knows Kenosha, Wisconsin now, and news anchors nationwide stumble over its pronunciation. I grew up not too far away in Chicago, and my first job as a television news reporter was with a small, independent station in Kenosha. The town fell silent about six years before I moved there when the Chrysler plant closed, and thousands of jobs disappeared. I remember the gaping hole of despair in that community with an empty assembly plant sitting in the heart of town, its hum silenced.
I also distinctly remember one photographer at my station who greeted me loudly every time I entered the newsroom: “Here comes Nancy, there goes the neighborhood.” Attempting to sweeten his venom, he often chased his insult with a chuckle. Decades later, in that same town, seven state-sanctioned bullets pierced the back of Jacob Blake and I can’t say I’m surprised about the devaluing of Black life. It’s in the DNA of Kenosha and every other corner of America.
I’m formally and professionally trained as a writer, but my real education comes from living in a Black body. That daily reality informs what I write, how I write, and why I write.
In my fiction, Black bodies tense in police encounters and face oppressive systems. Yet those same bodies allow muscle memory to transport them to the hand-clapping games and double-dutch rope of their youth. They slam their cards and trash talk at the Spades table. They live. They’re more than their pain. And I’m uniquely suited to bring them to life on the page.
I want my writing to be a guiding light of education and understanding, a bridge connecting Black and brown people with our white neighbors. Writing can be a lofty, altruistic endeavor, but it can also be hazardous. Living while Black and then writing about it can be injurious. Truth-telling costs. The emotional labor of justifying my outrage and explaining my humanity is exhausting.
The importance of this work complicates everything. People say this is the largest multiracial movement for change ever in the history of America. After a string of deaths of unarmed Black people this year, white folks began reading about the Black experience in this country. That is a good thing. Yet for the Black writer, there’s a price to pay even for that good thing.
We rejoice in building our careers and finding new audiences for our work. The gift of our voices is meeting the moment. However, something doesn’t feel quite right about it. Black trauma shouldn’t lead to spikes in sales for Black books. No one should consider patronizing a Black bookstore an act of charity. There should be no cause and effect. If you believe Black lives matter, then Black stories, Black authors, and Black booksellers should matter year-round, not just when another Black life is snuffed out.
It also needs to be said that one can’t cram for the anti-racism exam. Yet here we are. Some of my white counterparts are trying to binge-read what I’ve experienced in close to a half century of living. Even the most prolific text can’t close that gap. Still, I’m gratified by the empathy, the sincere interest, and the desire to understand. It’s important though to be a lifelong learner. The course syllabus is only a guide and it can’t confer a degree of changed policies or changed hearts. The things that last will be the genuine relationships you develop, the votes you cast, and the progress that you demand.
As writers, we know caricatures are poor substitutes for the complexity of real people. I’m always seeking stories that add color and dimension to the lives we’ve lost, because I understand that those victims are more than chalk outlines on black asphalt. Black lives are more than that.
We’re more than hashtags.
We’re more than our spilled blood.
We’re more than our private pain made public.
Breonna Taylor loved driving her Dodge Charger with the dual exhaust that made it go vroom!
George Floyd sang to his high school football team to lift the players’ spirits during tough practices.
Ahmaud Arbery surprised his Mom with handwritten notes and would give her a funny side-eye to make her laugh.
When we say their names, we must know that they were complex—scarred and beautiful like all of us—fully human people before they were defined in death and deified through memory.
It occurred to me that as a writer I’m the sculptor adding the texture, the layers that give a life or character its fullness, its richness. That’s how I can write through the pain to find Black joy, and tell that, too.
Blood is pumping through my fingers now. They’re limber. I guess it’s time to write.
I welcome your perspective and look forward to the conversation.
About Nancy Johnson
Nancy Johnson writes at the intersection of race and class. Her debut novel, THE KINDEST LIE, is forthcoming in 2021 from William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins. This is the story of an unlikely connection between a black woman searching for the son she never knew and a poor, 11-year-old white boy who finds himself adrift in a dying Indiana factory town. THE KINDEST LIE was named runner-up for the 2018 James Jones First Novel Fellowship Award. Nancy’s work has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine and has received support from the Hurston/Wright Foundation, Tin House Summer Novel Workshop, and Kimbilio Fiction. As a television journalist, Nancy received Emmy nominations and multiple writing and reporting awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. When Nancy’s not writing, you can often find her exploring bookstores, festivals, and restaurants in her hometown of Chicago. Nancy is represented by Danielle Bukowski at Sterling Lord Literistic.
Carol Cronin says
Love this, Nancy. Thanks so much for taking the time and mental space to share your life experience. Especially “as a writer I’m the sculptor adding the texture, the layers that give a life or character its fullness, its richness.” We definitely all have that in common, though not all of us sculpt as well as you do!
J says
Thanks for giving us all food for thought again, Nancy! I have to say recent events did shake many people awake, even over here in Europe. I am a white, middle-aged woman living in a comfy expat-bubble in the Netherlands. My kids go to international schools, so we are used to many cultures, colours and thoughts. But lately I started to think: while enjoying my international happy life, do I block out the depressing reality somewhere else? And just because it is better here, does that mean it is good enough? I started reading and thinking and reading more … and still thinking. – You are right, one cannot binge-read experience. But one has to start sometime and somewhere, right? Just before the holidays, our kids’ school started parent focus groups against racism. – You probably laugh now, because this sounds so intellectual, so not-down-to-earth. Will it do any good? Not sure … all I know that for me, everything starts in the mind.
Carol Dougherty says
Thanks, Nancy, for your post. You wrote, “The emotional labor of justifying my outrage and explaining my humanity is exhausting.” I felt that exhaustion at the beginning of your post, and the different energy with which you finished it. In that process you showed me something about my own process – my default is to say nothing, write nothing, blend into the woodwork.
That was useful as a kid, when I wanted my mother to leave me alone and to my private world of fiction. Not so useful as an adult, and clearly not useful now in this political climate that still includes racism that many people assumed was long gone.
My parents were Kennedy Democrats – liberals for five minutes in the 60’s – and taught us that everyone was equal and to treat everyone that way. On the face of it, that’s great, but it’s also naive. I’m glad my parents aren’t around to see their naivete cost lives.
When I first heard the phrase “white privilege” I didn’t understand. I didn’t feel privileged. I was a woman who saw men get things I would never get, financially insecure, and with a sexual orientation that did not please my parents, who made it clear they didn’t want to know about it. At all.
It took time for me to learn that one can have privilege in one way and not in another. It took time for me to see that my naivete might have been endearing when I was young, but was embarrassing as an adult.
So I appreciate what you’ve shared, as a writer, as a person I appreciate it, because not only do you show me your life/world/heart, you also show me mine. And that I’m not five, I’m almost sixty-five, and silence/fading into the woodwork is not an acceptable default position. Not now. Not ever. Thanks again.
Erin Bartels says
I love how your spirit comes through every word you write, Nancy. And I appreciate your long view, impressing upon us that what is needed is not spikes in interest when it’s trendy but sustained, sincere work that may fly under the social media radar but is where the real progress is made.
I’m excited about what the future holds for you. Excited to think about the ways in which you will bring black joy to the fore. It’s my fervent hope that white folks will understand that awareness of black pain is not the end of the story or the end of our responsibility but the beginning of developing real relationships built on honesty, trust, love, and shared dreams.
Ruth F. Simon says
Hello Nancy,
So many lines in your post stand out to me.
The first passage that caught my attention was “Writing can be a lofty, altruistic endeavor, but it can also be hazardous. Living while Black and then writing about it can be injurious. Truth-telling costs. The emotional labor of justifying my outrage and explaining my humanity is exhausting.”
I think we often are unaware of how much emotional work we casually demand others perform for us. How often we ask someone of a different background, religion, race, or orientation to explain their experiences for our education and/or curiosity.
I believe a lot of us think, “I’m asking questions because I want to learn about this other person’s experiences. I want to be a good friend/neighbor/colleague. I want to know how I can be an ally.”
And that’s admirable.
But we don’t consider how our questions put another person in the spotlight. We aren’t aware of how often that person has fielded questions or what kinds of trauma we’re asking to explore. And, we don’t realize that some people aren’t suited for and don’t want the responsibility of being an educator.
I keep thinking about an earlier period in my life when I first came out. At the time, not many LGBTQ people were out in my community. I fielded a lot of questions from colleagues and casual acquaintances.
As someone who wanted to be seen as “a good person” and who wanted to help make other LGBTQ people’s lives easier, I answered a lot of those questions. Until I realized that some discussions veered into prurient interest. Or were about aspects of the LGBTQ community that I simply wasn’t able to address.
The urge to point at the library and say, “Hey, why don’t you try reading a book” was strong. I don’t think I ever used it, but I now wonder why I didn’t.
That brings me to another line from your post: “It’s important though to be a lifelong learner.”
That is true for so many topics.
Hearing that bookstores couldn’t keep anti-racism books on their shelves gave me both a good feeling but also a sense of despair.
I’m thrilled people want to learn and are reaching for recommended titles. But I am frustrated that it’s taken this long for some to notice what’s happening.
And I see those who actively resist, who are willfully clinging to biases. I am not sure how to reach them.
I guess I hold onto the hope that most people want to learn and change. That we are growing toward our ideals.
Thank you for today’s post. I’ll be printing it for review.
Lara Schiffbauer says
Every bit of your eloquent post is true, and extremely powerful. I agree that white people words of change need to be backed up by long-term action, and I’ve been watching the last several months with honest to goodness fear that the white community is going to let the Black community down. White people don’t have the best track record with supporting the Black community. I’m hopeful, though, that this time in our lives is a movement, not a moment.
Part of why I’m hopeful is because of the stories. Not just the anecdotes that Black people have shared about their own experiences of racism, but the own-voices stories of fiction, that do share the Black experience not related to slavery or living in the deep south. The stories of Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy, the stories of family and relationships and friendships. These are the stories that are making the difference in white people because it helps white people like me who grew up in rural America where there isn’t a whole lot of diversity see Black people and understand their experiences.
I’m hopeful because maybe my generation and my parent’s generation are stupid about race relations and are having to catch up for the anti-racist exam, but my kids, and their friends, are growing up with all these stories and movies, and seeing and experiencing Black life vicariously. That is so much more powerful for them to develop empathy for the Black community than me just talking to them about it all. It’s also why it is so important to have own-voices stories in my opinion.