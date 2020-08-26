A Writer’s Sacred Task to Observe

As writers, one of our sacred tasks is to observe, to pay attention to what’s happening around us. Some of us journal or keep diaries, but that’s not the only way to observe. We can also just stay present, be here now.
Our now is not particularly pleasant. It’s weird and uncomfortable and unpredictable. Are we nearly through this whole mess, or will it resurge in the fall? What’s going to happen to us politically? Socially? As a country with a national identity?
No one knows.
Not knowing is getting old, for all of us. It was one thing to imagine we’d just hunker down for a big crisis, get through it, and then pick up our lives on the other side. We didn’t expect this long, endless slog. I mean, it’s not getting bombed every night for nine months, which is what happened to London during the Blitz. It’s not the Black Death. It’s not a lot of things.
But…you know, it’s now. It’s Our Times. As writers, one thing we can do is stay present and notice what’s happening. In March and then in June and now, and continuing on until we are finished. (Even the Blitz ended. Even that war. Even the Black Death. Even this.)
Last week, I took a photo of my granddaughters and me in my garden. It’s a lush summer day. Squash vines wander up the trellis in the back. Blanket flowers burst in exuberance at our feet. Lavender and phlox are blooming.
Observation: My garden is a marvel this year. I have bushels of cherry tomatoes, three kinds of squash, and an experiment with the seeds of Aloha peppers that is yet to be finished. It may be that I end up with some form of ordinary sweet pepper, but as I was stuck in my house and feeling fearful that I might not ever be able to shop the way I had in the past, the experiment with the seeds seemed worthwhile.
The garden is lush, of course, because I’ve had time to lavish upon it. I haven’t gone anywhere since late January, so planning and rearranging and starting seeds in the new greenhouse have been my passion, my relief, my escape, as gardens have been across the country. It’s one of the blessings of the pandemic, this focus on growing, touching the land, burying our hands in the earth to bring forth things we can eat.
Looking at that photo, I felt the sense of time speeding up. Traffic is more noticeable again, and parking lots are a little busier. The numbers in my state are dropping dramatically, so people feel safer, and wander out, blinking, to socially-distance shop.
One day, sooner than we can imagine, it will be over. All of this—our pain and fear, our strange new pastimes and happy explorations of homely arts, our stockpiling of cleaning products, our long days home—will slip away into the past.
So where are we now? What’s happening? What can you see from where you are? What has changed, both in your local world and for you personally?
It might be worthwhile to spend some time writing about what you see from here, right now. Right now, you might be able to capture and incorporate some of the observations that we missed during the height of our fears.
In my neighborhood, people started walking. It’s an outdoorsy state, so there have always been people out, but the number of daily walkers has exploded. Couples, friends, siblings, little family groups with dogs and tricycles, everyone out for a daily constitutional. I hope that continues. Walking is a kind, healthy, simple habit.
I hope the gardening continues, too, and the bread baking, but—will they? It’s time consuming if you’re working and commuting, balancing family and exercise and all those other things people did every day before the pandemic.
Will that change, I wonder? Will people really want to pick up the intensity of those overly-busy lives? Will time be more precious?
Things have shifted for me. I spent so many days on the road last year, teaching and helping with family challenges, that I was an exhausted, grouchy wreck by the end of the year. I was also writing a novel, and then revising it, much of that work done in hotel rooms. I love travel, but …do I like that kind of travel?
Maybe I don’t.
If there had been no pandemic, I’d be on trip five or six by now, at the very least. I’d be struggling to eat well on the road and telling myself it wasn’t at all lonely, and that I liked sleeping without a cat on my head, all things I told myself to keep moving, keep fulfilling my responsibilities.
The book I wrote this year came easily, mainly because I wrote it right here at my desk, with an ergonomic set up that suits me, and all my things around me (a cat on my feet, my special Auckland coffee mug, laundry tumbling in the dryer down the hall, my healthy snacks just a flight of stairs away). Despite the worry and the weirdness, I wasn’t constantly exhausted. I spent my energy on that garden, and the reward is remarkable.
Before the pandemic, would I even have noticed that I was so tired?
I don’t know. I doubt it. I would have just kept saying yes because I thought I should. The gift of this time for me is a chance to stop and listen to what I might really want. I still want to travel, desperately, but maybe not the way I was doing it before.
How about you? Have you learned something about yourself and your life? Write about it. This pandemic season will end, sooner or later. What will you miss? Write about it.
These are the things I’m observing in my world, mid-pandemic. What are you observing about yourself and your world? How will these things influence our writing going forward? Let’s talk about it.
About Barbara O'Neal
Barbara O'Neal has written a number of highly acclaimed novels, including 2012 RITA winner, How To Bake A Perfect Life, which landed her in the RWA Hall of Fame and was a Target Club Pick. She is a highly respected teacher who also publishes material for writers at Patreon.com/barbaraoneal. She is at work on her next novel to be published by Lake Union in July. A complete backlist is available here.
Comments
Tiffany Yates Martin says
Love this, Barbara. <3
Ane Mulligan says
I’m noticing details in nature a lot more. I’m cooking more healthy meals, since they take time. Most of all, I’m enjoying the simpler life we once did when I was a child. The only thing I miss is the theatre. I miss directing actors and producing plays.
Barbara O'Neal says
I miss a lot of things. Restaurants. Concerts. Theater. Getting on an airplane and settling in for a long flight. Planning trips.
But I suspect I will miss some things about now, too.
Ada Austen says
Finally a writer post that reflects my reality! Thank you! I have also observed how special this time of the Mother Earth Reset has been. Every activity is now up for analysis. Priorities are so much clearer now. Since writing is one of my priorities, I’ve been super productive with it, even though I am also spending more time with family and cooking than I did preCovid. So, how is that possible? I’ve realized some of my time sucks – shopping for one. I’m so slow at it in a store. But now I can do grocery shopping at midnight online and wake up to the groceries at my doorstep. I think I will continue that. It’s allows me to use my best hours of focus on writing instead of chores.
Barbara O'Neal says
I discovered grocery delivery a couple of years ago when I wrecked my ankle and couldn’t leave the house for almost four months. (Preparation!) It’s heaven. I still sometimes go myself, just to browse, but for the usual round of groceries, I love ordering online and having them brought to my door!
Therese Walsh says
I love this post, and it has given me what I suspect is an unusual “aha!” moment. What resonates for me is a spin on your first sentence: As observers, one of our sacred tasks is to write, to pay attention—and then to record—what’s happening around us. It may be my unconventional path to writing, but I identify as an observer first, a writer second.
Barbara O'Neal says
Writers are observers first, in my opinion. That’s why so many of us are photographers and diarists and artists in addition to being writers. We are engaged in seeing.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Barbara–There’s a cozy familiarity to everything you write (here and in your books). I’m always grateful for it.
In regard to the pandemic, I think a lot of what keeps me on edge around here is the invasion of our quiet little resort community that it spurred. Chicago has been a hot-spot, for Covid cases as well as for marches and protests. Most have been peaceful, but there’s been violence and property destruction, as well. To top it off, Chicago’s property taxes have skyrocketed over the last few years. The cumulative effect has been a flood of strangers.
Normally this time of year–when schools start up again–our little world starts to settle. Normally, we locals breathe a little sigh of relief. This year’s different. Many have discovered they can work remotely. They’re staying put. And others are still coming. We’re starting to feel like our little world, with it’s quaint seasonal rhythms, might be forever changed. It’s added a dimension of uncertainty. We welcome new neighbors, but we really like our sleepy off-seasons, too.
There’s been something else happening around here over the past three or four years. The Great Lakes’ have been rising at an unprecedented rate. Normally there’s a seasonal ebb and flow, and a multi-seasonal rising and falling, as well. About a year ago, it began to feel not just unprecedented but alarming. Late last year, the lake levels exceeded the old record (set in 1987-88). Beaches and stairs to them disappeared–just washed away. Then houses actually started falling in, and many others remain in danger. The lake actually began to consume our dune–something that would’ve been unimaginable just a handful of years ago. The worst part is, due to global warming, the experts have thrown up their hands when it comes to predictions.
But guess what. After three alarming years of rising, with no certainty it wouldn’t just continue to rise, this past June NOAA and the Army Corps. of Engineers began recording receding waters. It’s officially down 6″ (after rising as much as 46″). This morning we noticed that some old revetment timbers (from 1988) that the high surf had exposed are once again buried in the sand. We breathed a sigh of relief in the realization.
Thinking about the uncertainty, and then reading your post this morning, sent me to my WIP. There’s a character who’s feeling great uncertainty. And I just finished a scene that didn’t feel right. I decided that what it’s missing was her deeply-held, dearly-protected hope. The kind of hope we often even forget we’re clinging to, holding deep inside. The kind of hope that makes you breathe a sigh of relief when you recognize even the smallest sign that brighter days can, indeed, lie ahead after all. I hope I’ve captured all of that.
Sorry for the super-long comment. Thanks for getting me thinking, and working through my uncertainty, and helping me to recognize my hope. And for always providing that cozy familiarity. Enjoy your garden, and cooking with the bounty it yields.
Barry Knister says
Hi Vaughn.
Aside from being thought-provoking for anyone who reads your comment, I think it has special relevance for writers–at least for this one. Unlike many, I shy away from novelty and surprise. A life of routine and predictability suits me just fine as a writer. Not having to contend with external surprises frees me to focus on what comes next in my latest projects.
In other words–perhaps like you in your cozy resort community–I am wholly unsuited to the current moment. Whether it’s a matter of social change, or lake levels threatening property, it’s a real test, and by no means an easy one. But those are the cards we’re being dealt, and so we’ll play them as best we can.
Barbara O'Neal says
I get it. With such destruction in California, we’ve had a lot of Californians flooding into Colorado. It has happened for decades, of course, but it’s more intense now, and it’s not a place with enough water for a ton of population.
But this morning, the skies were clearing of smoke, and rain might be on the way to put out the fires, so there is hope here, too.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I got up, and happened to check the coffee plants in our only east-facing window – and, in the background, was the eeriest morning sun – red sun at morning, sailor take warning – I have ever seen.
Through the PM (particulate matter), from the California fires, was a huge blood-red sun I didn’t even realize I was staring at.
So what do I do? I grab a picture – and blog about the weirdnesses of the day and the times, and the effort of reconnecting every morning to a world that has gone someplace else every time I look.
You are so right: a writer is one who, if she sees something, cannot NOT put words on a page about it.
Barbara O'Neal says
I’ve seen a very red sun at dawn lately, too. So much smoke!! My impulse is the same as yours.
Annie Feldman says
HI Barbara, Such a great post. I love your descriptions of the photo of you with your grandkids. And your focus on the garden (mine too! with an abundance of cherry tomatoes) and on being in the present, and your reflections on the super-busy life maybe not being the one you would choose if you could give yourself that choice.
Covid-19 is awful, but the lifestyle it has demanded of us has had its rich elements, at least for an introvert and writer like me. I hope to be able to transplant those tender elements to my post-Covid life. Like being in the present more, appreciating my immediate family as we have hunkered down together and carved out a way we could have fun in the present with amazing home-made dinners, pushing our latte machine to the max and allowing time for jigsaw puzzles and silly dancing. I want to keep up this level of closeness with my extended family and my friends who take the time to reach out and without whom I’d be nowhere. And I want to keep checking in with my mental health, saying no without a second thought to social events that do not feed my soul, so that I have more time for all the things that do. And travel, like you say, I do miss it terribly but maybe I will take it up in a new way when we finally can.
Thanks again Barbara! I have loved every one of your books, so I am glad your writing did well in these unusual times and I look forward to your next book.
Annie
Barbara O'Neal says
Yes, Annie, to saying no to social events that are not really what we want to do, and YES to things like doing puzzles with family and sitting in the backyard or on the porch or writing about something or nothing because there is time.
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for this post, Barbara. It’s a good reminder to me of how things have not turned out the way I expected at the start of the pandemic (nor has my garden, BTW, thanks to a murderous chipmunk and volunteer sunflowers where no sunflower has ever grown before),
I’m actually finding that I am much busier with the pandemic. All good things for sure: extra childcare for grandchildren, participating in online events (I moved to another part of the country a few years ago & have missed the communities I left behind, so I love that some are online now), leading two new weekly writing events to support my writing community during this difficult time, etc.
Still, at some point, I will have to rethink my schedule and cut it back to a better level for me. Thanks for reminding me that this strange season will come to an end eventually.
Barbara O'Neal says
I suspect the chipmunk might have planted the sunflowers. They’re sneaky that way.
Vijaya Bodach says
Lovely reflections, Barbara, and I love that you have an abundance of fruit from your labors in the garden. We have okra and tomatoes at least twice a week and I’m still not tired of them.
But this, too, shall end. As one who lives with chronic pain, I find that others are experiencing what is normal for me–being homebound, isolated, etc. It suits my introverted self and I’ve built a writing life that’s deeply satisfying. So as others return to their normal, I’ll still be in this place–paying attention to the small things that bring me joy.
The one thing I chuckle about is that everyone has become a virologist.
Barbara O'Neal says
It is funny that everyone is now an expert. Enjoy the garden!
David Corbett says
Hi, Barbara:
Well, your pandemic experience is going a lot better than ours. You remark you didn’t realize how tired you were. I’m more tired now than ever, worn out by the uncertainty.
We have to-go bags packed because of the NorCal fires, which seem to inch closer to our home every summer. Ready to pack up the car and flee at a moment’s notice.
And if we had to flee, where would we go? A friend’s house with an isolated unit, so we could appropriately social distance and not put their daughters at risk.
There’s the thing I’m noticing most–the isolation. As a writer, I’m used to being alone, feel very comfortable with it. But this is different. This is a cage. Because it isn’t just the solitude, it’s the sense of helplessness.
I’m blessed with a great marriage and two fun dogs, and without them I would be alone with my darkening thoughts, which the news only darkens further. Focus is difficult, and there is a sense of being confined, lessened, diminished, while an invisible meteor hurls toward earth.
That kinda sums it up: isolated, a sense of being trapped by factors beyond my control, with a premonition the worst might well be yet to come.
But I’m also cherishing more than ever my wife, the pooches. The high point of the day is playing with the dogs in the back yard then making supper with my bright, funny, sweet-natured bride.
Both the highs and the lows are intensifed, while the middle ground, emotionally speaking, reduces to a background hum.
And there’s that damn meteor…
Christine Venzon says
I’d forgotten about the meteor. Thanks a lot, Dave!
My heart now is with the people of Louisiana, bracing for Hurricane Laura. I used to live there and still think of it as home. I was there during Katrina (15 years ago this Saturday) and Rita, and I remember that feeling of helplessness and anxiety, literally pacing from room to room like a sick dog. On the other hand, I wrote a couple of pretty good pieces on the experience, so, yeah, there’s an upside to all this.
Maybe years from now we’ll have a celebrated canon of COVID-19 literature. People will read stories written in and about these times as we read Fitzgerald, Steinbeck, Edith Wharton, Ernest Gaines, et al.
David Corbett says
I’ve got friends in New Orleans I’m really worried about. I imagine you do too. Here’s wishing everyone a safe passage through the storm(s).
And yet this isn’t a window in time that will close. This is the new normal. It’s a way of life we will adapt to or perish–and by “adapt” I mean in many senses simply withstand. And what we write will chronicle how we found a way to soldier on. What mental, moral, emotional, and social resources we relied upon to stay sane, to continue believing in the value of life, to foster hope, maintain community.
Kristan Hoffman says
I’m more in this camp too, David. Tired, caged-in. I love my family dearly, but I am better able to appreciate them when we all have breathing room. When we can go places and do things, both together and separately. Now, with everyone stuck at home, I find myself even more in-demand as a mom, wife, and housekeeper. There is less time and energy for just me.
But yes, this will end, and in the meantime, I’m grateful for our comforts and privileges.
David Corbett says
It got worse with the fires here, because you couldn’t even step aside, the air quality was so bad. Yes, this too shall pass, I suppose. That’s the part I’m having trouble with, though.
I’ll bet it’s much harder for you as a mom, wife, homemaker, which dovetails with Barbara’s comments about how much harder it is for women to own their lives and honor ther dreams than it is for men. It probably feels like someone is turning up the heat ever so slowly. I truly hope that this does end soon for your sake and everyone facing a similar uptick in demands and constriction of outlets for release of the pressure.
David Corbett says
that should be “step outside.”
Beth Havey says
David, stay safe. We just finished a move from Westlake Village back to Chicago where we were born and raised. We haven’t lived here for many years, but our son is here and economics and having to evacuate because of the fires, convinced us it was time to leave. But I LOVE CALIFORNIA and I do miss it.
David Corbett says
I know Westlake Village and it’s a lovely town, but the fire situation is indeed serious there with all those parched grassy hills inland.
Barbara O'Neal says
That exhaustion is really a big thing for many of us. And the loneliness. I have friends and relatives who live alone and have been mainly on their own in an apartment in Manhattan or LA or right here since the start of the pandemic in March. That’s excruciating.
I’m sorry for all of you in the midst of the fires. We have quite a few burning here, too, one that promises to be the Biggest Fire We’ve Ever Had, at 135,000 acres. Then I read about the two Lightning Complex fires, each at over 700,000 acres and my heart just ached for everyone. It’s been really terrible in Northern California the past few years.
If I start thinking of climate change on top of pandemic and politics, I’ll go mad, so let’s leave it there. Kiss that sweet wife and those cute pups and soldier on for one more day.