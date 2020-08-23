Randy Susan Meyers Introduces WAISTED

Waisted tells the story of two women who torture themselves over the number on the scale, and are brutalized by others around weight issues.

What’s it like to have the scale be the scariest thing in the house? And why is that more true for women than for men?

Those were my initial questions when I set out to write Waisted. I wanted to write (and read) a novel based on “What if a woman’s desire to be thin overrides everything else in her life?” — all ranges of women from every background.

The first line—Everyone hates a fat woman, but none more than she hates herself—reverberated for years. They were words that came from the hate I often felt scalding me, but I kept them locked away, not wanting to face my scale-terror, my life-long battle with food. Yet, I found strength writing this novel, though once embroiled in the writing, I wanted never to eat again, and I wanted to eat every minute. I remembered how my mother stashed cookies on top of the tallest kitchen cabinet—teaching me to be a mountain climber—and how I began hiding cookies in the bottom of the hamper.

In Waisted, Alice and Daphne—both successful working mothers, both accomplished and seemingly steady—harbor the same secret: an obsession with their weight overshadows concerns about their children, husbands, work, and everything else of importance in their lives. Scales terrify them.

Daphne, plump in a family of model-thin women, learned at her mother’s knee that only slimness earns admiration.

Alice, break-up skinny when she met her husband, risks losing her marriage if she keeps gaining weight.

The two women meet at a remote Vermont mansion, at a free program that promises fast, dramatic weight-loss. Alice, Daphne, and five other women are desperate enough to leave behind their families for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The catch? They must agree to always be on camera; afterward, the world will see Waisted: The Documentary.

The women soon discover that the filmmakers have trapped them in a cruel experiment. With each pound lost, they edge deeper into obsession and instability until they decide to take matters into their own hands.

Emotional memories fill this novel. I remember my lovely grandmother scolding herself for having a piece of cake at her 94th birthday, as though she still hoped to zip up that mythical size-two dress.

I stumbled into memories of an uncle shaking his head, staring at my aunt lying in her casket. “She used to be stunning. Look how fat she got.” Then he turned and shook his head. “You better watch out.”

Our family’s words that assess or define their own lives can affect us as much as her critical remarks. My mother would look at my sister and me and say, in her most serious warning voice, “Never get old, girls.”

Now I am many years older than she was at the time of that warning. Would I rather be dead? Not old? No surprise, my mother did not age happily. My sister and I fight the fear of birthdays that she engendered in us. We are determined to accept and enjoy our lives at this and every age, but it requires daily work. We are not alone in this.

After writing Waisted, I wanted a nonfiction companion for my novel. I compiled an anthology of essays, poems, and stories about the relationships we have with our bodies, hair, and faces, how the world has treated us based on our appearance—and how we have treated others.

The women (one quoted below) who created the straightforward, humorous, and courageous work in Women Under Scrutiny—women ages seventeen to seventy-six—came from across the United States. They are a fantastic group who share one thing: the ability to tell the truth. They taught me many things—perhaps nothing more significant than this: No matter where we come from, who we love, how we worship, or the color of our skin, we share the wounds that come from striving for impossible perfection.

“My mother hated her body almost as much as she despised herself. As a child, I’d watch her eat-to-starve. Nothing dared cross those full lips, another body part she loathed unless the food product in question had been satisfactorily stripped of every viable calorie. This life-long regimen included consuming nothing but endless bottles of diet soda, and strong mugs of coffee––two packets of non-sugar sweetener and a dash of skim milk. My mother never left the house without ‘putting on her face’––a process that could take anywhere from an hour to a full morning, depending on how particularly depressed or manic she felt. On the occasional good day, she’d emerge from her bedroom––full of vigor and reeking of way too much perfume. Her wardrobe, consisting mostly of sexually revealing garments, had one mission: to make her look younger. Whenever asked her age, she reveled in apprising people that she was, “twenty-nine and holding.’ As a little girl, I never understood the holding part…holding onto what exactly? In her bedroom, she stashed candy in drawers. By her bedside, cartons of mentholated cigarettes and gum. In a zip-lock bag, lodged beneath a book or women’s magazine, she kept a colorful supply of pills…hundreds of them. A pill for pain, a pill for sadness, a pill for grief and a pill for dejection. She consumed pills for pills, readily supplied by a string of unwitting doctors. Under her bed, she kept a scale––the bane of her existence and the regulator of her skewed sense of self. What those numbers conveyed would determine the kind of day I would have in her care. After a time, I learned to trust her scale more than her empty promises. From early on, she made it clear that I was unwanted: ‘a mistake’…something she had tried to get rid of, but failed. When being particularly vile, she’d often lash out, reminding me that my existence caused her to be stuck; my birth ruining her options––her’ potential for a real career.’ Her manic personality towards me, her only daughter, remained largely a combination vacillating between what she supposed was motherly support and outright sabotage, often times, pooled. As my mother’s mental illness and self-hatred increased in severity, she began to implode, and I feared her. Feared displeasing her, always afraid of the unexpected threat, lie, slap, or worse. I yearned for her approval, making sure to tread the implicit line of self-assigned perfection in the hope of earning her love. Sadly, that never materialized. Her addiction to pills, diet soda, her cigarettes and scale, and layers of mood disorders were too powerful an adversary for me to ever compete against, and so I didn’t. Instead, I have spent an exhausting lifetime compartmentalizing my pain, pushing past creeping insecurities, ignoring my inner voice of humiliation, and burying long-ago memories best left disregarded––resolute in severing painful ties to her history of dysfunction and damage.” –Sahar Abdulaziz, a contributor to Women Under Scrutiny

Our mothers—they are only human. Fragile women like ourselves. But many of us are daughters and mothers, and many of us have learned—perhaps imperfectly—to rise above. Not to let history repeat itself.

But always there is this question: Where do those feelings go? Our questioning every bite we took, the belittled curve of our nose, the devaluation of our skin, our hair, our inability to compete in the traditional beauty arena.

I fight the lessons passed on from my mother, from the fashion and beauty magazines to which I am still addicted. When I look over my jobs from my past—from running community centers to writing novels—and every relationship in my life, I continually come up against the hardest truths I, like every woman, learn. Eventually. Hopefully.

Beauty flees. Waists expand. Wrinkles come.

I’m finally coming to realize that’s okay. Far more important is the core of who I want to be and the essence for which I’d like to be remembered. Though I’ll never turn my back on sharing the skin cream which best plumps my crow’s feet, the lessons I truly hope I’m passing on are these:

Smart is beautiful. Kind is magnificent. Wisdom can save the world.

Praise & Reviews for Waisted

PopSugar Summer Pick

Parade Magazine Summer Pick

Boston Globe “Hot Reads” Pick

CNN Ultimate Beach Read

BookBub Best Summer Read

“This deeply compelling (and thoroughly entertaining) tells the story of seven women who vow to take revenge against the exploitative filmmakers documenting their extreme weight loss journey, and the self-love and sisterhood they find in the process.”

—PopSugar “Meyers spins a compelling tale, raising critical questions about familial, social, and cultural messages about body image . . .”

—Kirkus Review “Meyers delivers a timely examination of body image, family, friendship, and what it means to be a woman in modern society. It will appeal to anyone who has ever dreaded stepping on a scale; even those who haven’t will learn from it. Culturally inclusive and societally on point, this is a must-read.”

—Library Journal “To Alice and Daphne, being thin is taking over their world. Meyers exquisitely explores body image, family, and marriage in this surprisingly deep novel. Though she starts with a fictionalized version of the TV show The Biggest Loser, she dips into major issues of race, culture, obsession, and sisterhood. Taking on the timely topic of how a woman is perceived in today’s society, she twists it into how far women will go to be what society deems right, and at what cost—a marriage, a family obligation, a personal goal? A compelling story that will leave readers giving their scale the side eye.

— Booklist “Full of wit, hard-hitting emotion and social commentary on being overweight in our culture, WAISTED is a novel that I devoured. In a fast-paced, easy-to-read style, Randy Susan Meyers dives thoughtfully into issues of ethics, family relationships, and cultural expectations surrounding body image, appearance and race. Put it on your TBR today!

—Bookreporter “It’s rare to see stories of plus-sized women declaring their own happiness in spite of what society wants their bodies to look like. Instead, we often get the narrative of the good fat person who finally buckles down and loses the weight to become a good and romantically desirable person. Thankfully, in fiction, we’re seeing the tides turn, and Waisted is one of those. Ultimately, a story about learning to love yourself, imperfections included, this book is worth reading because it makes clear that not every fat woman is a sad, lonely, single person desperate to be saved from herself or to be recognized by a romantic love interest. There’s always room on my bookshelf for empowering female friendships.”

—Get Literary

Randy Susan Meyers is an internationally bestselling and award-winning author of five novels, most recently Waisted. Her books have been translated into over twenty-five languages and been chosen three times as a Massachusetts Book Award “Must Read.” Besides reading, her obsessions include gardening, painting garden art, and, during the pandemic, binging on ER reruns. She lives in Boston, where she teaches at Grub Street Writer’s Center. You can connect with her via the following links:

Facebook

Instagram

Pinterest

Newsletter

Twitter

Goodreads

Amazon