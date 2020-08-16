Barbara O’Neal Introduces THE LOST GIRLS OF DEVON

Dear WU community, Over these past few months, I have been trying to immerse in the things that bring me comfort and joy . . . spending time with my family, puttering in my garden, testing new recipes, and losing myself in the reading and writing of books. If you have yet to check it out, I wanted to share with you my new release, The Lost Girls of Devon. The Lost Girls of Devon is recommended for fans of the following: Women’s Fiction Small Town Mysteries Family Fiction Anglophiles and armchair travelers I love writing about mothers and daughters and the complex, annoying, rewarding, painful aspects of that relationship. In this book, three sets of mothers and daughters grapple with each other, along with grandmother/granddaughter tangles to mix it up. One of my favorite things is the setting, a small village on the Devon coast, where the cliffs are dangerous and the sea restless, and tales of smuggling and pirates and drowned witches hang in the air. This is a story of betrayals, secrets, and reconciliation, along with some bittersweet romantic threads. I hope you’ll come away with me! Barbara

One of Travel + Leisure’s most anticipated books of summer 2020.

From the Washington Post and Amazon Charts bestselling author of When We Believed in Mermaids comes a story of four generations of women grappling with family betrayals and long-buried secrets.

It’s been years since Zoe Fairchild has been to the small Devon village of her birth, but the wounds she suffered there still ache. When she learns that her old friend and grandmother’s caretaker has gone missing, Zoe and her fifteen-year-old daughter return to England to help.

Zoe dreads seeing her estranged mother, who left when Zoe was seven to travel the world. As the four generations of women reunite, the emotional pain of the past is awakened. And to complicate matters further, Zoe must also confront the ex-boyfriend she betrayed many years before.

Anxieties spike when tragedy befalls another woman in the village. As the mystery turns more sinister, new grief melds with old betrayal. Now the four Fairchild women will be tested in ways they couldn’t imagine as they contend with dangers within and without, desperate to heal themselves and their relationships with each other.

Praise for Barbara O’Neal:

(Starred review) “A woman’s strange disappearance brings together four strong women who struggle with their relationships, despite their need for one another. Fans of Sarah Addison Allen will appreciate the emphasis on nature and these women’s unique gifts in this latest by the author of When We Believed in Mermaids.” —Library Journal “The Lost Girls of Devon draws us into the lives of four generations of women as they come to terms with their relationships and a mysterious tragedy that brings them together. Written in exquisite prose with the added bonus of the small Devon village as a setting, Barbara O’Neal’s book will ensnare the reader from the first page, taking us on an emotional journey of love, loss, and betrayal.” —Rhys Bowen, bestselling author “The Lost Girls of Devon is one of those novels that grabs you at the beginning with its imagery and rich language and won’t let you go. Four generations of women deal with the pain and betrayal of the past, and Barbara O’Neal skillfully leads us to understand all of their deepest needs and fears. To read a Barbara O’Neal novel is to fall into a different world—a world of beauty and suspense, of tragedy and redemption. This one, like her others, is spellbinding.” —Maddie Dawson, bestselling author

Barbara O’Neal is the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and #1 Amazon Charts bestseller of When We Believed in Mermaids and The Art of Inheriting Secrets. Her award-winning books have been published in many countries around the world and she loves to travel (or did, once upon a time.) She lives in the beautiful city of Colorado Springs with her beloved, a British endurance athlete who vows he’ll never lose his accent. Connect with her via the following links:

