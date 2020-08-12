Begin at the Beginning … or Maybe Not

Lewis Carroll advises, through his creation the King of Hearts: “Begin at the beginning, and go on till you come to the end. Then stop.”
The King of Hearts is speaking about telling a story aloud, to a listener. As novelists, we don’t always tell our story in chronological order, and that’s fine. But when we do break the King’s rule, we need to know why we’ve chosen to do that, and why it’s the best way to start this particular book.
A few things to keep in mind as we try to pin down that opening sentence and scene …
Principle #1: The beginning of the story is rarely the beginning of the POV character’s life (unless you begin with his birth). The character had a history and an existence before the events in the book occurred.
So where do we enter the character’s life? Before the key event happens, the one that launches the tale? Right smack in the middle of the event? Afterward, when the character is grappling with the consequences?
Take the first sentence of Barbara O’Neal’s novel When We Believed in Mermaids, as an example. “My sister has been dead for nearly fifteen years when I see her on the TV news.” This is the hinge, the moment when Kit’s world is upended. O’Neal opens her book right at the pivotal instant.
She could have begun in a different place, of course. She could have shown us Kit’s life as-it-is before the inciting incident occurred. Or she could have started with Kit boarding a plane to New Zealand where she will search for the sister she now thinks is alive—after the inciting incident—and reveal the events that led up to the plane ride bit-by-bit.
Kathryn Craft’s The Art of Falling also opens in mid-story, though differently. She shows protagonist Penelope as-she-is-now, after certain key events have taken place, but before the main story begins to unfold. Certainly, Craft could have opened the book by showing us the event that landed Penelope in the hospital. Instead, she chose to withhold that event until the reader has had time to bond with the protagonist.
In her recent—and brilliantly structured—book The Last Flight, Julie Clark opens with a short prologue on the day of the flight, the pivotal moment, and everything that follows is told in relation to how long before or after that moment it occurred. It isn’t until the very end of the book that we are back in the “day of” and learn what happened.
One of the most perfect openings ever, to me, is the first line of Celeste Ng’s Everything I Never Told You: “Lydia is dead. But they don’t know this yet.” Ng has begun smack in the middle of the story and let the reader know the very thing that the characters will spend most of the book trying to find out. We read to find out why Lydia died and how—something that’s not fully revealed until the very end.
There are many books that proceed from beginning to end, following chronology, just as the King of Hearts recommends. Lily King’s Writers and Lovers and Jennifer Rosner’s The Yellow Bird Sings do that, and it suits the stories they’re telling.
No right or wrong, better or worse. Just different ways to do it.
Principle #2: The story and the book aren’t necessarily the same thing. If that sounds odd, think of it this way: sometimes the book opens long after the story has concluded, as the POV character looks back and reflects.
Elizabeth Strout does exactly this in My Name is Lucy Barton, which begins: “There was a time, and it was many years ago now, when I had to stay in a hospital for almost nine weeks.” The book begins long after than the story that Lucy is about to relate took place.
There are many other examples. To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee opens in the voice of the narrator, Scout, looking back over a long span of time: “When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow. When it healed, and Jem’s fears of never being able to play football were assuaged, he was seldom self-conscious about his injury.”
In One Hundred Years of Solitude, Gabriel Garcia Marquez straddles two time frames in his unforgettable opening sentence: “’Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice.”
Principle #3: The beginning can be in-scene or in-voice—that is, with a statement about how the world works or a commentary that shows how the POV character views the world. The first is what we tend to think of as showing, the second as telling.
There’s nothing wrong with telling; great authors have been launching their books that way for years. One could hardly think of a better opening line than either of these:
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”
More currently, Kristin Hannah does the same thing in the opening sentence of The Nightingale:
“If I have learned anything in this long life of mine, it is this; in love we find out who we want to be; in war we find out who we are.”
These books begin with a statement about how life works—the book’s premise. The story that follows will demonstrate that the premise is true.
In other cases, the story takes us right into the mind of the narrator, letting us know what kind of narrator this is and how he or she perceives the world. Nothing actually “happens” for a while. A well-known example is J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye: “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of crap, but I don’t feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth.”
Another is Pat Conroy’s The Prince of Tides: “My wound is geography. It is also my anchorage, my port of call.”
No inciting incident, not yet. The book begins with the narrator’s voice—with character, rather than event.
In other cases, the reader is plunged right into an event.
The Dark Tower by Stephen King: “The man in black fled across the desert and the gunslinger followed.”
The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman: “There was a hand in the darkness and it held a knife.”
Again, one way isn’t better than another. It depends on the kind of story and the author’s style.
Principle #4: An opening can do several things at once.
Here are the opening lines of my own novel, Queen of the Owls:
Everyone had to meet somewhere. If Elizabeth thought about it that way, the fact that she met Richard at a Tai Chi class was no more or less auspicious than a first meeting at—say, a book store or bus stop. It was only later, looking back, that everything seemed heavy with meaning.
The first sentence is a statement about how the world works; the second is a retrospective reflection; and the third gives a hint of Elizabeth’s character as someone introspective and analytical. The overall effect of the paragraph is to raise a story question about Richard’s impact on Elizabeth’s life. It also lets us know that Elizabeth is the POV character and that this is going to be a contemporary, realistic novel.
How can you know which kind of opening you should you use? That is, how can you determine the “right moment” to begin the story?
Beginning early means taking the time for a gradual (but intentional) build-up to the inciting incident—and the story question that follows—in order to acquaint the reader with the setting and characters.
If you start the book too early, however, you might fail to engage the reader’s interest.
If you’re concerned that you’ve started too soon, try starting the book with the second scene, or even the second chapter? If you’re sure this absolutely is the right scene to open the book, try deleting the first paragraph, or just the first sentence. For example:
I was pulling the overgrown cone-flowers from the patch of garden near the deck when I heard a buzzing behind me. The bee had come out of nowhere. Instinctively, I raised a hand to ward it off, and it stung me by the corner of my right eye.
Now get rid of the first sentence. Much stronger, right? You can let the reader know later that you’re in the garden.
You can try that with whole paragraphs as well.
Beginning later means that the inciting incident has already happened and its consequences are already in motion.
If you start too late, you might end up with extensive flashbacks that break the momentum and end up lowering the tension.
If you’re concerned that you’ve started too late, consider whether you may want to open with the inciting incident itself—or even sooner. For example, you can begin with an evocative scene that shows us something important about your POV character.
Try imagining a situation that would show something important about your protagonist—how she responds to the unexpected, like a small challenge or encounter or interruption, that gives the reader a telling glimpse into what she’s like in her “life as usual” state. This small scene, preceding the inciting incident or “horizontal” to it (i.e., outside the main narrative line) will introduce the character and allow the reader to bond before things start to heat up, thus enhancing the reader’s stake in the story that follows.
And now we come to Principle # 5: There’s no “right place” to begin. Experiment!
Try starting your story in different ways: with a bit of dialogue, a descriptive detail about something in the immediate environment, a reflection, a gesture. See what that brings.
You can also look at books you admire, identify where the author began the story, and visualize what the book would have been like if she had begun sooner or later. In other words: experiment!
No matter which kind of opening you decide on, remember that the beginning and the ending of a book are mirror images. It’s only when the reader comes to the end of the story that the beginning will be fully illuminated. In fact, John Grisham, author of twenty-eight best-selling novels, advises: “Don’t write the first scene until you know the last one.”
What about you? Is there an opening line from a book that you absolutely love? Anyone brave enough to share the opening line of the story you’re working on now?
Wish you could buy this author a cup of joe?
Now, thanks to tinyCoffee and PayPal, you can!
About Barbara Linn Probst
Barbara Linn Probst is a writer, blogger, former teacher and therapist, and “serious amateur” pianist living on an historic dirt road in New York’s Hudson Valley. Her debut novel QUEEN OF THE OWLS launched in April 2020 from She Writes Press--the story of a woman’s search for wholeness framed around the art and life of Georgia O’Keeffe. QUEEN OF THE OWLS has garnered stellar advance praise and will be the May 2020 selection for the Pulpwood Queens, a network of nearly 800 book clubs across the U.S. It was also named one of the most anticipated books of 2020 by Working Mother. Her second novel is slated for publication in April 2021. Before switching to fiction, Barbara published two nonfiction books and more scholarly articles than she cares to remember. She’s proudest of WHEN THE LABELS DON’T FIT (Random House, 2008), a book to help parents raise, understand, and nurture out-of-the-box children. An out-of-the-box child herself, Barbara has a PhD in Clinical Social Work and worked for many years counseling, teaching, doing qualitative research, and advocating for people with mental and emotional challenges.
Comments
Ken Hughes says
Marvelous breakdown, on one of the most fun, intimidating things there is about writing.
About Grisham’s advice at the end, there’s a different way many writers should consider it. We can write the first lines, or write a placeholder or even skip them, and then come back and rewrite when the rest of the story’s done. There’s no law that our opening words are set in stone… based on when they *were* the first words we wrote when we were first trying to understand the story.
First insights this good sometimes launch the whole story. Or it can take the whole story to define the perfect starting place — but either works.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Hi Ken! And yes, that’s how I take Grisham’s advice too. Most first lines are provisional, since a story has to start somewhere :-) I have to say that the first line of “Queen of the Owls” never changed, but the first line of my second book (releasing next April) changed dozens of times—in fact, the first scene changed nearly that many times! The most important thing, I think, is to consider what you’re trying to accomplish in the story’s opening—which is to engage the reader’s interest. When I was a therapist, we had a saying that the goal of a first session with a new client was to get him to agree to a second session! In other words, engagement and a desire for more ….
Maggie Smith says
Beginnings are so important – I’ve taken to paying particular attention to the new books I pick up – reading through the first five pages as an agent or publisher might – to see what impression I get from them, what story questions are raised, what the mood is that the author created. Then at the end I see if they fulfilled that promise. There are so many ways to go – but that’s what makes the whole discussion fascinating.
Barbara Linn Probst says
I love your point about how the end of a book has to fulfill the “story promise” at the beginning. (Bill Johnson’s book, “A Story is a Promise,” is a classic exposition of this idea.) So, in a way, the beginning and end work together, in a sort of recursive process … I also appreciate your point about overall impression. It’s so true! We can tell right about what kind of book this is—voice, tone, mood. No need for info dump in the first sentence or two; that’s not what engages a reader! Thanks for commenting, Maggie!
Sarah says
Hi Barbara! This is a thorough, interesting and unique take on this subject! I enjoyed your points as well as your writing style. I will refer to this as I start my second novel. Well done!
Barbara Linn Probst says
So glad it was useful, Sarah! I save a lot of blogs and tuck them away for when I need them! Good luck with your second book :-)
Anna says
Taking your challenge with my first line:
If Martin Foster had been in the habit of blessing anything, he would have blessed the day he picked up a copy of National Geographic in his dentist’s waiting room.
One person in my writing group wanted me to take out the introductory phrase and start with “Martin Foster blessed the day…” Absolutely not. I wanted to give that hint about his character right away, and my friend’s suggested change would have wrecked that (reversed it, in fact).
Barbara Linn Probst says
Hi Anna. What a great example of: (1) nuance, and (2) why not all advice is helpful. In writing groups and classes, it’s natural that members and teachers want to be helpful by offering suggestions. Otherwise, we’d feel annoyed (and maybe even cheated) by a lack of feedback. A small change, from someone else’s perception and voice, can result in a big shift in meaning. I agree that that your opening phrase tells volumes about Martin’s character!
Ray Rhamey says
If you were to go through all the Flog a Pro posts here on WU, you would experience the wide realm of ways to open a book/story. And you would see, in the voting, how successful they were in engaging a reader. By the way, John Grisham’s openings tend to not fare well with WU readers. Thanks for this insightful exploration of the ways a story can do what it needs to do.
Barbara Linn Probst says
A thumbs-up from you is the gold standard, Ray, so thank you! I would only add that different openings reflect different genres and appeal to different readers. I’m not surprised that Grisham isn’t the first choice of many WU readers :-) There’s no magic formula, of course, but I do find that it helps to play with one’s opening and to revisit it periodically while working on the MS—while not obsessing about finding the “perfect” first sentence!
Barbara Linn Probst says
A thumbs-up from you is the gold standard, Ray, so many thanks for weighing in! I’d only add that different openings will appeal to readers of different genres and to different “reading personalities,” so it might not be a matter of majority vote (and no surprise that Grisham isn’t the cup of tea for many WU readers). I find that it helps to play with the opening and have a little fun, and to revisit it periodically while working on the MS—without obsessing about finding the “perfect” first sentence.
Vijaya Bodach says
Barb, openings are so important and I love how you showed the many different ways and what they accomplish. I have several different openings for my historical that I’m still wrestling with. Thoughts?
1. I’ve always been the good-luck child, but it changed the day I turned thirteen. Ever since then, I’ve been trying to reverse the trajectory our life took.
(begin at the beginning)
2. It began like any other monsoon afternoon in July. The heavens opened up and washed everything clean, but the earth couldn’t contain it, so abundantly the rain fall.
(inciting incident–death of father)
3. I left my childhood dolls behind and became a woman the year Jeet thundered into our lives on his blood-red Honda.
(in media ras but requires backtracking)
I won’t post anymore openings but already this is giving me a sense of how best to make a promise to my reader that the story fulfils. It’s also very interesting how much the oral tradition, which is what I’m used to, differs from the written. Thanks Barbara, for helping me think through this.
Barbara Linn Probst says
I love how you’re experimenting with different openings and what each offers! Each of your choices sets up a different arc and rhythm for the story, so it’s good to think that through (as you’re doing) and decide what’s best for the kind of story you want to tell. And yep, your point about the difference between written and oral stories is spot-on. In general, the oral tradition tells a story in chronological order (though not always), while there are many more choices open to us. Styles also come and go. The way books opened a hundred years ago isn’t the way they tend to open now! Anyway, best of luck to you in your writing!
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
I fight this battle with every scene. That ‘first line’ is critical because it sets the tone for the whole.
After trying out all kinds of possibilities, I find the writing moves better once I figure out how to start this one.
My novels have a number of starts: the first line of the prologue. The first line of the Part (of the trilogy). The first line of the first epigraph. The first chapter title.
With a few carefully selected firsts, the reader can slip into a complex story, and recognize that it is layered and connected. Each first is critical.
Barbara Linn Probst says
What an important point you make, Alicia! As you note, there is a “first line” to each scene and chapter, not just to the book as a whole. That first line orients the reader to time, place, point of view. I’ve done the exercise of going through the first sentence in each scene of my book to see what kind of opening it is—a bit of dialogue, an interior observation, a detail about the environment, and so on—and then made sure to vary the scene openings so I don’t have four in row that all begin with a line of dialogue. So thank you for bringing that into the conversation!
David Corbett says
I do not consider death a tragedy, any more than I consider life a triumph. Life gets lived, then it doesn’t—that’s the miracle, if you find yourself in need of one.
Better yet, if it’s the miraculous you’re after, allow me to introduce Georgina Chantrea St. Victoire.
Barbara Linn Probst says
Oh, I love this! For me, it’s the voice that soars in this opening. I don’t need a dramatic action, but a voice will get me every time. Thanks, Dave!
Tom Bentley says
Barbara, I loved so many of the intros (and many of the books too) that you cited. I read Celeste Ng’s Everything I Never Told You recently, loved the first line, and thought the book fulfilled its promise.
I have been working on a memoir of my high school shoplifting years, and wanted an in media res beginning:
The hand on my shoulder wasn’t wholly unexpected, but a shock nonetheless.
“Son, I think you’ve got something that doesn’t belong to you,” came a soft, firm voice.
Heart pounding, I turned, while backing away several feet. Middle-aged guy, suit jacket but no tie, looking expressionlessly at me. I had no thought, just electric fear.
You’ll have to wait until the memoir is finished to know if that heedless kid got away. Thanks for the post!
Barbara Linn Probst says
Thanks Tom! So interesting that you know WHERE your story begins, but not exactly HOW. So you are trying to play with different approaches: (a) a narrative statement; (b) a line of dialogue; and (c) an emotional description (interiority in close POV). Three different voices and openings. Probably the one you choose will be the one that’s closest to the overall voice of the book … (And BTW I was a high school shoplifter too, got caught and know just what you’re describing!)