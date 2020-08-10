Please welcome guest Milo Todd to Writer Unboxed today! Milo is a Lambda Literary Fellow in Fiction, a writing instructor at GrubStreet, a regular presenter at the Muse and the Marketplace and the Boston Book Festival, and a consultant for transgender inclusion within the classroom. He wrote THE FALCON OF DOVES, a novel about a trans pirate and his surrogate cis father, during GrubStreet’s Novel Incubator Program, where he was a Pechet Fellow. An excerpt of the story was published in “Emerge: 2019 Lambda Fellows Anthology.” Milo’s work also has appeared on Dead Darlings, Grub Writes, Everyday Feminism, and others.

A Moment of Betterment in Flux

I instruct writing sessions, talk on panels, and chat with fellow budding writers at events. “How do you know when you’re finished?” is the most popular question I’m asked. Or rather, as I can see from the worry in their eyes that mirrors my own insecurities, “How do you know when it’s perfect?”

I tell them it’ll never be finished because it’ll never be perfect, and it’ll never be perfect because your work is always a reflection of yourself. Your work can only be passed off to that place of permanence when you feel you’ve done the best job you can in your current state of being in this current state of time in this current state of the world.

I say this because I’ve experienced it many times myself. After countless editorial passes with the diligence of an unhealthy perfectionist, I finally noticed that a detail in a scene I’d long since believed to be safe was wrong. Set in the late 1600s, my novel offhandedly mentioned a sugar cube, but sugar cubes weren’t invented until the mid-1800s. I was not only frustrated for overlooking this fact for years, but I’d also recently sent that exact scene off for publication in an anthology. It was too late for an edit. That flaw would be in print. Even if my full novel was ever published, I’d know there was that version of the scene floating around the literary stratosphere.

When I was on a writing panel last year, the presenter read aloud my pitch as part of my introduction—which included the phrase “sea daddy,” the term of the time for non-biological father-son relationships on the sea—and the crowd gave a few suggestive, lighthearted hoots. “Please change that phrase on your website to ‘surrogate father,’” my agent asked me soon after, we readying for the submission process. “I worry it’ll be misconstrued if any of the publishers Google you before reading.” I changed it, but the audio recording of the panel still remains on the permanence of the internet.

There are also countless examples beyond my own experiences. The “text speak” of YA novels is now considered cringeworthy. Countless hist fics were left in shambles when Jack the Ripper was believed to have finally been identified. I still have a 90s hardcover copy of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with a typo on page 285. Even “Jurassic Park” has lost some of its glow since scientists learned that most dinosaurs likely quacked instead of roared.

Change is swift, inevitable, and constant. It is the enemy of words fixed in place. If you’ve done what you believe is the best job you can—in research, in craft, in editing, in beta and sensitivity readers, in community, in self-reflection—then the issue isn’t imperfection so much as the anxiety of change, even if it’s for the better. For once you’ve changed, once you’ve improved yourself, you’re embarrassed that your old self not only ever existed, but that everyone can still see it.

“I swear I don’t think that way anymore,” you want to tell the world when you realize one of your plot points was shortsighted or bigoted. “I swear this was accurate at the time,” you want to say about your modern-day book that is no longer modern. “I swear I didn’t see that missing comma even after fourteen line edits by my own hand, eight by my agent, and six by my editor,” says every writer who has ever been published.

I swear I’m a better person now.

I swear I’m a better person now.

I swear I’m a better person now.

What a nice thing, to forever want to improve yourself, for wanting the world to know how far you’ve come in stride with it and in spite of yourself. A piece of published writing is not a state of perfection. It is a moment of betterment in flux. It is a physical marker you’ve placed down to look back upon later, to note how much further you’ve since come, even when you thought you’d already come so far. To do this publicly risks bigger consequences. But perhaps, when others know, when they see you improving yourself, it’ll encourage them to do the same.

Every writer hopes to change the world. It’s okay to feel humbled at the same time. Just keep improving yourself, for whether you like it or not, there will always be something to improve.

