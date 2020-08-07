Writing With Mental Illness

I can’t speak for everyone who has mental illness, and I’m in no way, shape, or form a medical professional. I can only speak about my experiences with it. I am diagnosed ADHD and bipolar 2, and it has taken me years to finally write this post. (I tried last August, but wound up pulling my punch and writing a more generalized post about anxiety.)
There’s a lot of romanticizing of mental illness by various writers and poets throughout history, either as a necessary element of creativity, or creativity as a balm for it. Do a Google image search on “madness” and “writers” and you’ll see dozens of arty quotes about “beautiful insanity” and the like. They see mental illness as this glorious, passionate, technicolor acid-trip of imagination… when oftentimes it’s just being shackled to a high-school bully who won’t shut up.
Allow me to illustrate.
When your brain is not necessarily your friend.
You write a thing.
After a brief burst of happiness, you start questioning said thing. Slowly, you convince yourself that the piece actually sucks. It’s not just “bad but revisable.” It’s trash.
It doesn’t stop there.
The piece sucks, your brain whispers, because your writing sucks.
The writing sucks because you suck. You are, objectively, a horrible human being.
At some point, you find yourself up at two in the morning, remembering (I am not even kidding here) some terrible, stupid, embarrassing thing you did in junior high school, which your brain has helpfully provided as “proof” that you are, without question, a horrible human being.
The next day, you go to write, but you find yourself paralyzed. Because your writing sucks, because you suck, and this is an empirical, proven, clinically tested and peer-reviewed fact which everyone knows.
(On some logical level, you suspect that you may be wrong. You probably aren’t horrible. But every time you brush against this thought, your brain starts to present more proof, so for sheer self-preservation, it’s easier to not examine it more carefully.)
What it looks like from the outside.
Let’s say you try to explain this problem to someone.
You don’t necessarily want to say it’s because of the mental illness – because the illness itself tells you it’s not its fault.
You’re not blocked because you have depression, it murmurs. You’re blocked because you’re a terrible writer, because you’re whiny and self-indulgent and a fraud.
So instead, you tentatively say that you’ve “got a bit of writer’s block,” and you’re “kind of bummed” about it, downplaying your emotions. Why? Because it seems overly dramatic to say “I am in agony over here” and the last thing you want to seem is over-dramatic.
(Because that would make you a terrible person, your brain whispers. People don’t like drama queens.)
And let’s say that the person you’re talking to 1) is neurotypical (i.e., does not have mental illness) and 2) does not realize that you are not neurotypical.
Good intentions.
They are then going to apply “solutions” that could possibly work… if you were neurotypical.
“Buck up” or “stay positive” or similar are often trotted out. “I don’t believe in writer’s block” is another goody in the bag. People share links to “increasing your productivity” posts and “increasing your word-count” vlogs and other “efficiency hacks.”
None of these things is inherently harmful. (Okay, I do hate the “I don’t believe in writer’s block” thing, because it strikes me as terribly uncompassionate. That’s like saying to someone who just got hit by a brick: “I’ve never gotten hit by a brick. I don’t think that’s a thing.”) They’re just not necessarily helpful.
But when you have mental illness, you take their commentary as further proof that you’re the problem.
If you had only been more positive, or more efficient, or basically less you, then you wouldn’t suffer the problems you’re experiencing. Some people “just need a good smack” to “get over themselves” and honey, that’s you.
It’s not bad enough you’re suffering. You did it to yourself.
You absorb that. Internalize it. Amplify it.
Rinse and repeat.
Gaslit from the inside.
It’s hard to fight something that’s constantly trying to hide its own existence. Mental illness feels like that.
Depression lies. Anxiety takes existing concerns and dials those suckers up to eleven. ADHD tries to convince you that you’re stupid.
They’re wrong. But you’ve got an enemy in your head, morning, noon, and night. How do you address something so pervasive?
Some things that (might) help.
Again – not a doctor, don’t even play one on TV. But I’ve been doing this enough for myself to have a few coping mechanisms up my sleeve.
In some cases – in my case – medication helps. Getting the right medication helps, too. (Turns out I was misdiagnosed with chronic depression as opposed to bipolar 2. That took some dialing in. I loved hypomania – wrote like a demon in that state – but the “productivity” is not worth the extended depressive crash.)
If you think you may have a mental illness, but you’re avoiding treatment because you’re afraid that it will negatively affect your creativity, I would suggest that it, also, might be a matter of a doctor helping you dial it in. Discussing it with one is a step in the right direction.
Some of those earlier neurotypical solutions can be helpful, if you’re aware of why and how you’re using them. The problem is, it isn’t as easy as “stay positive” or “buck up.” It’s more specific.
How do you get to a positive state, for example? Listing things you’re grateful for, even just one a day, can help. Being mindful, focusing on your breathing, meditating. Focusing on “where your feet are.” Doing things that you know make you happy. (Within reason. Four cookies? Good. Four dozen in five minutes? Perhaps less good.)
That’s why I often write articles about self-care. Self-care is crucial when it comes to managing mental illness. It’s hard, don’t get me wrong. But it’s worth it.
Finally, connecting with people who know you have a mental illness, and who understand what that entails and are sympathetic, can be a huge help. The problem then is reaching out and asking for help. That can be one of the most grueling exercises possible. Even when someone is reaching out to you, it can be hard to speak. Set a routine call if you can – it’ll keep you connected, whether you want to be or not.
It’s okay. Or it will be.
It’s not like I take pills in the morning and practice self-care and now I’m “normal.” I still wrestle with various issues, but I try to stay on top of it. (That’s especially important when the illness’s other party trick is saying “you’re fine now – stop taking your meds.”)
That said, I don’t think of myself as particularly “abnormal,” not in any bad way. It’s just an illness. I deal with it. So do lots of other writers who contend with mental illness. It’s okay. Or, if it isn’t okay, we’ll battle, or nap, or prop each other up until it is.
I know recognizing and addressing what you’re dealing with helps. Knowing you’re not alone in the struggle helps. Left untreated, unaddressed, it’s more dangerous than most people want to admit.
Finally, if you need it, I just wanted to say: I see you. I care about you. And I know it can get better, even in this time of catastrophic external upheaval. Hang in there.
A lot of these elements aren’t exclusive to mental illness. Do you ever “beat yourself up” for poor writing, or not writing? How harsh is your inner critic? Does it ever affect your feelings of overall self-worth? Just how much of your “self” is defined by your writing?
About Cathy Yardley
Cathy Yardley is the author of eighteen novels, published with houses such as St. Martin's and Avon, as well as her self-published Rock Your Writing series. She's also a developmental editor and writing coach, helping authors complete, revise, and get their stories published. Sign up here for her newsletter to receive the free course Jumpstart Your Writing Career.
Comments
James Fox says
That must’ve taken serious guts to write, Cathy. For that, you earned my respect.
I don’t know if I would ever talk openly about mental health issues, but it has influenced my writing. So, what you’ve described today is unique to you, but not so unique that it doesn’t resonate with me, and, I’m sure, other writers.
Thank You For Sharing.
Susan Setteducato says
Cathy, I have to echo what James said. I seem to be following him lately in the posts. Which is good because his comments always have value for me, as did your post this morning. Yes, you are brave. But further, by talking about this, you may be saving lives. I’ve lost loved ones to mental illness and the stigma that surrounds it. You are so right, there’s nothing abnormal about you. Your brain works the way it works. But that’s easy to say, and so much harder to be with out there in this judgmental world. We writers are pretty hard on ourselves anyway and the work is always hard. All of us hit walls. That is certainly a thing. But for anyone with a ‘disorder’ (I truly hate that word, along with so many other labels we give one another) it’s a different kind of hard. So thank you from the bottom of my heart for putting yourself out there so honestly and eloquently.
James Fox says
Appreciated, Susan.
Lyn Goodpaster says
One line in particular hit me especially hard, the one about two in the morning and junior high. A more regular occurrence than not. Once I grabbed a Kleenex and settled down, the hope you offer truly began to sink in. Thank you for that. Thank you for addressing, with utter transparency and vulnerability, something so important. Important for us who need to hear it – hope exists, we can do this. Important for neurotypicals – listen, show compassion. Thank you for this gift.
Meredith Rankin says
I am glad to know that I’m not the only one who agonized at 2 a.m. over things that I did in junior high school!
Benjamin Brinks says
Cathy, if you thought this post would make us uncomfortable: wrong. Bravery is nothing but inspiring.
This morning I am full of inspiration, and respect. Thank you.
Meredith Rankin says
Like you, Cathy, I have bipolar 2 and everything you wrote in this post resonates with me. It’s nice to know that I’m not the only one who wrestles with these things! Your words about self-care are exactly what I need to hear this morning. Thank you for your honesty, courage, and wisdom.
Liz Busby says
Thank you for writing this. I have a writing buddy who is struggling with bipolar 2. Pandemic isolation only makes it worse. I’m sending this on to her.
Sarah Callender says
Cathy! I also have a diagnosis of bipolar 2 … and was also misdiagnosed with depression for too long.
I joined an organization about four years ago … we’re a network in the US and (as of right now) five countries, and we’re all professional people with mental health conditions. We’re all willing to share our story–warts and all–so we offer hope AND reduce discrimination. If you’re interested, check it out: https://www.thestabilitynetwork.org/
Regardless, thank you for sharing. Isn’t it a bit of a relief to share your story and realize that people still like and love you? I personally think that having a mental health condition is like having a superpower. It’s a terrible burden sometimes, but it’s also a gift. Thanks for sharing your gifts! You have encouraged many others today … and don’t we need encouragement right now!
Vijaya Bodach says
Oh Cathy, I’m so sorry for your suffering and also amazed at your honesty and courage in living and thriving with it. Like you say, these feelings aren’t exclusive–I feel the same to varying degrees even without mental anguish, which I think is far more difficult to live with than physical pain. But it is the writing that saves me. Every time. God bless you.
Ann Jacobus says
Great post, Cathy! Thanks for your honesty, openness, and significant stigma-busting. Writers ARE statistically more likely to struggle with mental health issues themselves or within their families (check out Dr. Simon Kyaga’s massive Swedish study) and your superlative communication skills bring light and air to this subject, so needed now. Thanks also for plugging self-care.
Julie Duffy says
Thank you so, so, so much for writing this, Cathy. I can hardly read it for the roaring in my brain. I don’t even have words to respond to this yet except to say it is so, so appreciated.
K says
Thank you for your bravery in sharing. This is truly a beautiful gift!
Can I just say- instead of disease, why isn’t it said that our brains just work differently?
And yes, it’s a struggle, it’s hard, but it feels like sometimes others accidentally make it harder.
My son was diagnosed with ADHD as well and I got tired of watching how people treated him like he had a disease. He used to get so depressed in high school (and then they treated him for that- which didn’t help) when teachers made him feel like he had an illness and wasn’t equal to others. Even some doctors made him feel this way.
So what if he needed to use a keyboard instead of a pen. So what if he needed to doodle or listen to headphones while listening to the lecture. When the teacher called on him he always knew the answer. So what if he had to take medication to open a door in his brain – there’s no shame in that. I’m making my brainwaves work for me and proud of it!
Why can’t mental illness be looked at more like the Asperger’s spectrum? Where every individual brainwave comes with a different type of talent and gift. Every person is brilliant in their own way.
I don’t know, I just know that as a society we could make it easier for people with different brainwaves. Lessen the stigma. Then maybe the shame spiral wouldn’t be so torturous and the internal illness might have a shorter leg to stand on.
If it helps anyone, there’s a great book on ADHD by a guy in the top of his field called Focused Forward: navigating the storms of adult ADHD by James M. Ochoa. He has a podcast too.
That and a binaural app called Brainwave helped my son tremendously. Today he is his best Self.
Again, thank you for your vulnerability and bringing this to light. It’s most likely more common than any of us ever realized and there is hope and even joy. Thank you for making all of us feel less alone.