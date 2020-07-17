Finding Resilience: A Dog Story

Here’s a story about a little dog named Pippa. Pippa is a Miniature Pinscher, a breed originally designed for rat catching. Although she is very small – 2.8 kilos or around 6 pounds – she has the temperament of a mighty hunter. Or maybe Queen of the Universe might be more appropriate. (And yes, this will eventually come around to writers and writing.)
As a small puppy, Pip was given to a gentleman named Leonard as an 80th birthday gift. The giver was his friend Reg, who knew Leonard was lonely living on his own. Leonard named his puppy Pipsqueak after a character from an English cartoon he’d enjoyed in his youth. For the first four years of her life, Pip was a beloved companion to Leonard, who hand-sewed a wardrobe of little coats for her, fed her copious amounts of treats, and took her by car to the riverside park every morning for a little stroll. I got to know these two during those outings, as that was my local park and I also had a Min Pin.
Pip was not a sociable creature, but because my dog was of her own kind she accepted us. While Leonard chatted to me and his friend Reg, who had his own car and tiny dog, Pip would guard her man and his vehicle, seeing off both humans and canines with her mighty yap.
Then one morning, down by the river, Leonard and Pip were not there. Reg and I wondered about his absence, then went our ways. The next morning, still no Leonard. Reg had a key to his friend’s house and said he would check on him.
It was several days before I saw Reg again. He had both his own dog and Pip with him, and I learned a sad story. Leonard had collapsed on the floor of his home after a heart attack. For more than 24 hours he’d lain there semi-conscious, while Pip kept watch over him. After Reg found him Leonard was rushed to hospital, but he died a few days later. And while Reg took Pip home with him, he could not keep her as he was already breaking a ‘no dogs’ rule at his accommodation by keeping one. Two would be impossible.
Nobody in Leonard’s family was prepared to take Pip. Of course, I said she could come to me. I lived close to the familiar meeting place, I had a little dog she liked, and it seemed a kinder prospect than surrendering her to a rescue for rehoming. So Pip came to live with us, bringing her collection of cute coats and her imperious temperament. Her life had been turned upside down.
Fast forward eleven years, and Pippa (this became her official name when I adopted her) is an old lady of fifteen. She’s been with me nearly three times as long as she was with Leonard, but I have absolutely no doubt that in the afterlife she will leap straight into his arms with never a backward glance. She had to adapt to many changes when she came to my household. Treats on demand were no longer a thing. Guarding the car did not count as exercise. And she had to live with a changing crew of adoptive and foster siblings over the years, because I provide a home for old and frail rescue dogs. Pip has always been the smallest and always the boss. I’m not sure she ever really learned acceptance, but she coped. Among her health challenges, as she grew older, was spinal surgery at the age of 10. She bounced back in record time, though she didn’t think much of the mandatory six weeks of crate confinement.
What lessons are to be learned from this story? Older people should not take on puppies? And what has all this to do with writing?
In my posts this year I’ve often spoken of resilience, as we all try to get on with our writing in times of turmoil and uncertainty. I consider Pip’s example. As you can probably see from the picture, she is quite frail these days, but still retains the spark of that feisty, loyal little dog of old. She has seen massive change in her life. She kept vigil by what was, in effect, her beloved person’s death bed. She lost him. She lost the home in which she’d been raised with every comfort she desired. She found herself in a very different environment, one in which the familiar patterns of behaviour were gone. She survived. She outlived eight adoptive siblings and several foster siblings. Now she is sometimes wobbly and confused. She sometimes needs syringe feeding. I watch her every day to assess her quality of life. When she annoys me (there’s nothing like being deep in the writing zone and having a small dog suddenly yelp from behind your chair) I remember her story and do my best to be kind. I know she won’t be with us for much longer.
This is a little story about a little life. It’s also a powerful example of courage, resilience, and adaptation in the face of overwhelming change. Sure, humans are more complex in their thinking than dogs, but we have much to learn from our canine friends. For many of us, 2020 is a year of immense challenge. It’s all too easy to feel overwhelmed, powerless, adrift. I’ve seen a troubling number of writer friends affected by mental illness this year, and for some of them the creative well has run dry. I urge you to look beyond the turmoil and see the small, good stories. A simple act of kindness. A note of beauty in the natural world. A story of courage or love. I wish you the ability to find your inner strength. I wish you resilience.
As for older people and puppies, who would have denied Leonard and his Pipsqueak those four precious years of companionship? The older person just needs a succession plan – someone committed to taking on the dog should it become necessary.
How are you all doing? Managing to keep your creative work flowing? Do your animals help or hinder you – maybe some of both? What is your key to finding resilience?
Postscript: this post was written for July 8 2020, but a technical glitch meant it didn’t go up on the intended date. Pippa passed away quickly and peacefully on July 10. Run free, small one.
About Juliet Marillier
Juliet Marillier has written twenty-two novels for adults and young adults as well as a collection of short fiction. Her works of historical fantasy have been published around the world and have won numerous awards. Juliet is currently working on a fantasy trilogy for adult readers, Warrior Bards, of which the second book, A Dance with Fate, will be published in September 2020. She has a collection of short stories, Mother Thorn, coming out in late 2020 from Serenity Press, with illustrations by Kathleen Jennings. When not writing, Juliet is kept busy by her small tribe of elderly rescue dogs.
kathryn magendie says
So lovely a post. And to Pippa – soft sweet journeys, little brave one.
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Kathryn. After that courageous life, I thought she deserved a tribute.
Tj Reilley says
Her story and life inspire us all. Journey on, Pip, journey on …
Marina Sofia says
Awww, a very moving story and a wonderful tribute to a lovely little soul!
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Marina!
Susan Setteducato says
Juliet, I’m so sorry for your loss, but glad for Pip and Reg. Not only did you give each of them a gift in this life, but also in the next, as I truly believe we get to hang with these beautiful beings again in another realm. Animals teach us so many lessons, the least of which, as you describe here, is resilience. I’m fortunate to live in a place surrounded by woods and open spaces. With the nearby school closed and my neighbors ‘stuck’ in HI, the silence here has deepened. Deer, fox, flocks of turkeys, even weasels, have become constant companions. Watching them live in accordance with the rhythms of the seasons has been calming and inspiring. It also reminds me that I’m only one among many that call this planet home. A reminder, too, that we storytellers can be part of humans doing a better job at living sustainably and sanely. Thanks for the beautiful tribute to your friends. I hope you’re well. I’m looking forward to reading your new work.
Juliet Marillier says
Thank you, Susan. Your home environment sounds beautiful, and your description is a reminder that being out in the natural world is good for soul and spirit as well as for body. No weasels here, but plenty of birds, including magpies and crows that have taken to feeding in my back yard at regular times of day, as well as geese, ducks and pelicans on the river nearby. I tell myself that’s because I am writing a book called A Song of Flight.
Be safe and well.
Wendy says
I’m so sorry for your loss, Juliet. If such a thing is possible, I hope Pippa and Leonard found each other. Dogs are beautiful transparent souls that tell it like it is. A lot of writing inspiration in that.
Therese Walsh says
What a beautiful story, Juliet; thank you for sharing. I’m so sorry for your loss.
I’ve been working more since the virus took hold here; the distraction has been most welcome. I start my days, though, with creatures—tending to cats, our 14-year-old dog, Kismet, and so many backyard bird friends. As I write this, I spy a hummingbird breakfasting on sugar water, a titmouse nibbling seeds, and orioles battling it out over half of an orange. Another papa oriole is here feeding suet to his young son. A hairy woodpecker has arrived, and a female grosbeak, reminding me to throw a little oatmeal out on the deck. The bluebirds have young ones who were here this morning; we keep their food in the garage and try not to spend too much time with their wiggly selves, but feed the worms too—apples and oatmeal and little bits of potato. I’m so grateful for the creatures, even when Kismet wants in and out and in and out again for sunbathing. They keep me centered, I think. We’re all animals living in this moment; that we can help with their needs in some small way is a giant gift right now, to us.
There is a character named Pip in the work-in-progress spread before me, by the way. His nickname when younger was Pipsqueak. May your Pippa rest in peace with her Leonard. Stay safe!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Aw man, Juliet. Got me all choked up this morning. I think some of the most courageous and gracious moments I’ve witnessed in my life have been exhibited by dogs. Particularly in the face of death. As for whether my stalwart writing partner Gidget is helping me through these days, it’s an unqualified yes.
Gidge’s presence is vital. She keeps the routines going, starting by getting me out walking at first light. From there, she reminds me to take a lunch break and then when it’s time to knock off for the day. She shows me that there’s joy to be felt and beauty to be observed no matter how dire things look on the screens she diligently drags me away from.
If we’re willing, dogs show us not just how to live day-by-day, but how to face our mortality with grace and courage, to boot. Thanks for sharing Pippa’s story, Juliet. Wishing you joy and beauty-filled days.
Maggie Smith says
First time I’ve teared up at a Writer Unboxed post (that postscript was the clincher). The last few days have been rough ones for me so I appreciate the lesson to persevere and appreciate the small, precious things.
Diane Martin says
What a wonderful story! All of our dogs are rescue dogs. We have one, a beautiful white Husky mix, who was abused and starved by her previous owners. She ended up in the animal shelter where my kids and I volunteered that summer, and when we found out she was on the list to be put down, we knew we had to add her to our family. She’s the most loving, trusting, happy dog, and I am honored to have been a part of her path to a better life.
Thank you for being a “halfway house” for dogs needing a new home.
Jan O'Hara says
I’m one of the fortunate ones whose temperament and life circumstances mean I’m doing well on a personal level. In many ways, the pandemic has made my life simpler, the choices clearer. I’m trying to do what I can to be a port in the storm for others who face graver challenges.
One part of my resilience comes from my beloved Lulabelle. Just over a year old, she’s more dog than cat in her easy affection and willingness to cuddle. Those of us who love animals and are able to house them have a strong weapon against pandemic loneliness.
I’m sorry for your loss, Juliet. Stay well yourself.
Deborah Gray says
Such a beautiful story and then the postscript. I know Pippa had a long, fulfilling life, but it’s never easy whenever they go. My heartfelt sympathy for your loss.
I couldn’t imagine my life without an animal. Our latest rescue, a beagle/spaniel mix, is my constant companion and source of entertainment. We’ve only had him for six months and already I don’t know what we would do without him.
He has his own bed in our room, but between 5:30 and 6am he’ll jump up on ours and snuggle in beside me. If I’m stressed and having trouble sleeping, somehow the rhythmic breathing from this little body calms me and I can go back to sleep. He’s under my feet as I write and his constancy keeps me grounded.
Whatever our circumstances, we are all living with heightened levels of stress and uncertainty. A pet not only gives us unconditional love but takes us outside of ourselves, because they depend on us to be there for them.
Vijaya Bodach says
Aw, Juliet, what a beautiful story about Pippa, Leonard, Reg, yourself and your household. Animals are such a gift and I’m sorry for your loss. What a gift you give us today. Now Pippa et al live on in my memory too.
We have a golden mix who is 12 and doing well and enjoying all the extra attention from the kids. We have two rescued cats who are happy and healthy.
Our lives haven’t changed much given we were already homebodies but we have the blessing of having our grown kids at home with us. Thankfully, everybody is gainfully employed but I see lean times in our future. I grew up poor so it isn’t frightening; I know my happiness isn’t dependent on these externals. There’s a healthy detachment from the things of this world. I believe the key to resiliency is having a grateful heart. There are so many blessings–the beauty of this earth, our families, pets, friends, books, the time to write, sing, play and pray. Stay well, Juliet.