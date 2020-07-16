Would You Pay to Turn the First Page of this Bestseller?

Trained by reading hundreds of submissions, editors and agents often make their read/not-read decision on the first page. In a customarily formatted book manuscript with chapters starting about 1/3 of the way down the page (double-spaced, 1-inch margins, 12-point type), there are 16 or 17 lines on the first page.
Here’s the question:
Would you pay good money to read the rest of the chapter? With 50 chapters in a book that costs $15, each chapter would be “worth” 30 cents.
So, before you read the excerpt, take 30 cents from your pocket or purse. When you’re done, decide what to do with those three dimes or the quarter and a nickel. It’s not much, but think of paying 30 cents for the rest of the chapter every time you sample a book’s first page. In a sense, time is money for a literary agent working her way through a raft of submissions, and she is spending that resource whenever she turns a page.
Please judge by storytelling quality, not by genre or content—some reject an opening page immediately because of genre, but that’s not a good enough reason when the point is to analyze for storytelling strength.
This novel was number five on the New York Times paperback trade fiction bestseller list for July 19, 2020. How strong is the opening—would it, all on its own, hook an agent if it came in from an unpublished writer?
Following are what would be the first 17 manuscript lines of the first chapter.
You can turn the page and read more here.
When I was born, the name for what I was did not exist. They called me nymph, assuming I would be like my mother and aunts and thousand cousins. Least of the lesser goddesses, our powers were so modest they could scarcely ensure our eternities. We spoke to fish and nurtured flowers, coaxed drops from the clouds or salt from the waves. That word, nymph, paced out the length and breadth of our futures. In our language, it means not just goddess, but bride.
My mother was one of them, a naiad, guardian of fountains and streams. She caught my father’s eye when he came to visit the halls of her own father, Oceanos. Helios and Oceanos were often at each other’s tables in those days. They were cousins, and equal in age, though they did not look it. My father glowed bright as just-forged bronze, while Oceanos had been born with rheumy eyes and a white beard to his lap. Yet they were both Titans, and preferred each other’s company to those new-squeaking gods upon Olympus who had not seen the making of the world.
Oceanos’ palace was a great wonder, set deep in the earth’s rock. Its high-arched halls were gilded, the stone floors smoothed by centuries of divine feet. Through every room ran the faint sound of Oceanos’ river, source of the world’s fresh waters, so dark you could not tell where it ended and the rock-bed began. On its banks grew grass and soft gray flowers, and also the unnumbered children of Oceanos, naiads and nymphs and river-gods. Otter-sleek, laughing, (snip)
You can turn the page and read more here. Was the opening page of Circe by Madeline Miller compelling?
My vote: No and Yes.
This book received 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. One of the pleasures and appeals of reading a novel, for me, is an opportunity to be immersed in a world that takes me away from mine (not that mine is awful, but it’s so always there). More than that, this promises a fresh look at a world we’re vaguely (in my case) familiar with, Greek mythology. Another boon in a good novel is voice and writing that invite me in. This first page has those things.
Yet my bifurcated answer to the question “Is it compelling” begins with “No.” That’s because, for me, it lacks story, and that’s what I’m here for. So, not compelling. No tension in this opening. It’s pretty much all setup. But that leads to my “Yes” answer—it’s intriguing setup in a world that I want to visit that’s told with strong writing. So yes, there’s enough appeal here to get me to turn the page even though I could have just as easily walked away. Will the next page be enough to lead me on to the third, and then the fourth, and then . . . ? I guess the author has done a good-enough job of opening this novel if I am, at least, entertaining reading on. But a hint of story would have been so much better.
What are your thoughts?
Sherelle Winters says
I think this may be first one in a long time I said yes to! That I even got past the first paragraph of and that kept me reading all the way through. Even looked up the book on Amazon and alas, while the opening was certainly attractive to me, apparently the book itself falls pretty flat . Pooh
Libby says
I’m pretty interested…just because I love Greek mythology. I went onto Amazon as well and only 4% of 5100 reviews gave it a 1 or 2 rating. I also read the Immortals by Jordanna Max Brodsky as well so I’m game!
Sharkio says
The good?
I love the way this writer creates a sense of place with such little effort: ‘Oceanos’ palace was a great wonder, set deep in the earth’s rock. Its high-arched halls were gilded, the stone floors smoothed by centuries of divine feet. Through every room ran the faint sound of Oceanos’ river, source of the world’s fresh waters, so dark you could not tell where it ended and the rock-bed began. On its banks grew grass and soft gray flowers…’
Also love this beautiful, sit-up-and-look-at-me passage in the first paragraph:
‘We spoke to fish and nurtured flowers, coaxed drops from the clouds or salt from the waves. That word, nymph, paced out the length and breadth of our futures. In our language, it means not just goddess, but bride.’
The bad? This passage is weakened and enfeebled by repeated use of past tense variants of the verb To Be. There’s also, as you say, little happening except scenery being moved into place as characters stroll onstage. There’s no in medias res. And that’s what makes this passage feel flat.
Then again, the author didn’t have to work as hard to sell this after the huge success of Song of Achilles.
Sue Coletta says
It’s a no for me. I need tension. I need conflict. I want to escape into a compelling story world. Voice isn’t enough these days unless the voice alone has that certain je ne sais quoi.
Katherine says
No. Nothing happening.
Leslie Budewitz says
I voted yes, though I’d had the same “no” thoughts as you. I do see some hints of conflict, though, between the two very different Titans, and between the narrator and the rest of the story world, which doesn’t even have an accurate name for her. As well, this reads like part of a prologue, and I am much more tolerant of prologues than of true first scenes, because I don’t expect them to include all the elements of story.
James Fox says
Hey Leslie!
I hope you and yours are doing well.
BONI Hood River 2019 seems like a lifetime ago.
Keith Cronin says
This is one of the first floggings where I actually recognized the book. I voted no, because I remember giving up on the book quite early, although I did get past the first page.
I love mythology, so I was very interested when all the buzz around this book started happening. But I just didn’t care for how this author approached it. I’m fairly neutral about the first page you posted, but it doesn’t do much to grab me.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I was interested at the beginning, but then got quickly bored with all the description. I even ended up scanning the excerpt. I wanted to vote yes, because the idea of a story about a pseudo-nymph sounded interesting, but nope.
Anna says
Guess what: I went and voted yes, even though I was tempted toward a no vote because of the leisurely scene-setting. I liked the premise of fresh new female creatures being able to speak to fish and influence other natural phenomena. I began to sink back into my own experience of being a young child living close to the ground and in communion with what grew and flew and swam. The language was pretty.
But, like other commenters, I began to get restless and hope for some immediate action. It didn’t have to be knock-em-dead action, just some kind of action in the present that would set the narrative in motion.
Jan O'Hara says
Setting and voice? Wonderful. I’m intrigued.
There is a hint of conflict to come in her status as a lesser goddess and that her very name hints at marriage. Are these throwaway background items or a signpost to an unwilling sexual pursuit? Given the proclivities of Greek gods, I’m betting on the latter, and I do love a good marriage-of-inconvenience plot.
But the pacing is on the slow side for me. I’d turn the page without feeling compelled.
marcy says
I recognized this book immediately, having read it and loved it – but I knew it would be good because it was recommended by my sister who knows what I love so…
Not That Johnson says
I voted yes. If I were a first-read sort of person at a publishing house, I would probably give the author a bit more time even with so few hints of conflict, because the writing is so skillful, and who doesn’t like gods and nymphs? (Please. Rhetorical question.) Also, my personal inclination in my own work is to set the stage a bit to show the narrator/main character’s point of view, so I’m sympathetic.
Alisha Rohde says
I also recognized the book immediately, and I really enjoyed it when I read it, so I wound up voting yes (not a fresh/neutral assessment, I admit). That said, I agree with your reasons for both Yes and No, Ray. The voice was definitely what drew me in, and I like a bit of scene-setting when it’s done well.
This sentence, for me, really gets to the story question–or rather makes me want to find out more: “That word, nymph, paced out the length and breadth of our futures. In our language, it means not just goddess, but bride.”