It came to me in a dream…
Earlier this year (April, to be exact), I posted about the intriguing dreams I was having given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approximately a month after that posting, I had a particularly curious dream in which I was wandering the basement halls of a vast hospital complex. (The real-life correlate of this was when, almost twenty years ago, my late wife checked in to Stanford Medical Center for a clinical trial to combat her ovarian cancer. For some reason, we got lost in a series of basement corridors, which added disorientation to the alphabet soup of anxieties we were already experiencing.)
Returning to the dream: I don’t remember who says the words or even how or why they arise in the dream, but I distinctly recall the phrase, “A visitor and a sin,” and it was meant in the context of story.
Why this would arise while I’m wandering the desolate, labyrinthine basement hallways of a vast hospital complex currently escapes me. Thoughts, anyone?
Now, that phrase— Every story concerns a visitor and a sin—is the kind of pithy aphorism that has the ring of truth because it seems insightful, surprising, and brief. But a “ring of truth” all too often can mislead, because we are so susceptible to wanting to believe what confirms our own convictions, regardless of how accurate they are.
But the more I thought about it, the more that statement resonated with my understanding of what makes a story compelling, as long as I thought of both “sin” and “visitor” expansively.
Now, remember, what I’m discussing here is something that came to me in a dream. It’s not some mind-blowing fiction-writing breakthrough that will change your writing forever!(insert bullet points as needed.) This is a bit of a riff, nothing more. But bear with me. It might prove fun. (I almost said “instructional,” but I didn’t want to ruin the moment.)
The novelist Les Edgerton once remarked that all stories are about one thing: trouble. Replace “trouble” with “sin” and you approach what I mean by the latter term, with the added implication that the trouble doesn’t arise from nowhere, but emerges from some human failing.
Even stories premised on withstanding a natural disaster, to achieve real dramatic impact, ultimately rely on an investigation of how a lack of foresight, preparedness, or resolve intensifies the disaster’s impact on the main character(s).
Ditto stories involving tragic accidents—the plane crash in the middle of nowhere, for example—implicitly point toward the likelihood that some error of judgment either led to the accident or will greatly diminish the chances of the survivors to, well, survive.
In other words, by substituting “sin” for “trouble,” all we’re doing is recognizing that to some extent the trouble is either caused or amplified by some type of motivated agency—i.e., it’s caused by characters within the story, whether they be human, alien, supernatural, etc.
But what of the “visitor”? I puzzled over this for a while upon waking, and in the end came away with not so much a general definition as a set of examples:
- The protagonist is the sinner, and the visitor is the one who leads him into sin—will the protagonist succumb? Resist? Overcome? Some combination of the three?
- The protagonist is the sinner, and the visitor is another character who forces him to realize the damage his sin has on himself and/or others—example, a loved one who is harmed by the sin or sees the harm it is doing to the person she cares most about. The recognition offers the protagonist a chance to change his life—will he? (This also happens in many tales of revenge, where the visitor can be an ally, a bystander, or even the person against whom the vengeance is sought.)
- The opponent is the sinner, and the protagonist either recognizes or comes to recognize the threat of the sin (and, in most cases, seeks to defeat it). The protagonist may be the “detective” who uncovers the sin, or he may be victim of the sin who needs first to identify it and its cause and then defeat it or at least escape its harm.
- All the characters are blind to or complicit in the sin, and the visitor is an outsider (a narrator, or “a stranger who comes to town”) who comes to see the sin for what it is. Example: the bride-to-be who learns her husband’s disquieting family secret(s).
Again, the more I thought about this, the less it seemed purely academic—or merely dream-stuff.
In applying it to my current WIP, it made me clarify the core story problem (by identifying the sin and its human cause), made me identify the visitor (in this case, the person most unjustly harmed by the sin), and then plot out what had to happen once my visitor became aware of the sin (she accepts the help of a loyal ally to defeat the sinners and reclaim what they’ve stolen from her).
Most importantly, using the word “sin” to identify the core story problem helped me understand the moral premise of the story, which led me to answer the age-old question: What am I trying to say, and why? What is it in the human condition that I’m trying to reveal as harmful? What aspect of the human condition that I see as good do I seek to explore in opposition? How will that struggle play out? Who will prevail? Why?
In Moby Dick, it isn’t the whale that represents the sin but Ahab. The sin is the arrogant belief that nature can be controlled by man. Ishmael is the visitor, there to witness the consequences of Ahab’s sin.
The terms “sin” and “visitor” amplify the need for agency on the one hand and recognition/awareness on the other. They remind me of the need to root the story at every stage in the characters, not events (i.e., plot points inserted by the writer rather than generated by the characters).
Okay, I’m about to digress, but not by much. Hold on.
In his wonderful writing guide Save the Cat Goes to the Movies, Blake Snyder identified one type of story as “A Monster in the House.” Stories in the genre—which range from The Hand That Rocks the Cradle to Rosemary’s Baby to Alien—all require three basic elements: a house, a monster, and a sin. The sin is what introduces, invites, or lures the monster into the house.
The more I think about this setup, however, the more I see it encompassing far more than horror movies. And the monster isn’t always the character we think it is, nor is she necessarily “monstrous.” The example I provided above concerning the bride-to-be who learns her husband’s disquieting family secret(s) follows the same logic—but when the house is inhabited by the guilty, it’s the innocent visitor who’s the “monster.”
Other examples:
- In The Great Gatsby, even though Daisy and Tom end up being the most monstrous characters, it’s Gatsby who is the monster in their (wicked) house; he thinks he can enter given his mistaken belief money alone can bestow status.
- In A Streetcar Named Desire, it’s tempting to look at Stanley’s macho brutishness as the sin, but that’s mistaken—or at least only half the story. The principle sin is Blanche’s belief she can subdue through drink, denial (scarves over the lampshades), and misguided sexual escapades (including a tryst with one of her high school students) the naked truth of mortality: growing older, losing her sexual allure (her principle claim to power), and her inescapable death. That sin ultimately leads her (the monster) into the house of Stella and Stanley. The Fall of the House of Kowalski comes when she awakens the darkest side of Stanley’s brutishness. So it might be said there are two sins, Blanche’s and Stanley’s, and a battle between them for who rules the house—or which sin will destroy it. Or, in my a-visitor-and-a-sin formulation, the sin is denial of our true natures, and Stella is the visitor who sees that denial destroy both of the people she loves most in the world. It’s an open question whether Stella resolves to leave Stanley after he rapes Blanche and she goes mad. Maybe she, too, joins in the sin, embraces denial, and stays with him. What do you think?
As mentioned already, I’m riffing, spit-balling, making it up as I go along. This isn’t the presentation of some great new insight into storytelling as much my inviting you along as I think through the implications of what a raging pandemic slipped it into one of my dreams. Has it proved helpful? Confusing? Infuriating?
Is there a sin in your current WIP? Who is the sinner? Is there a visitor? Who is it? Why? Does answering those questions help you root the story in the characters? Does it help clarify your story’s moral premise?
Does your story resemble a Monster in the House? How? Why? What is the “house,” the “monster,” the “sin”?
Any armchair psychiatrists out there want to take a crack at why the phrase “A visitor and a sin” arose in my dream about wandering a maze of hospital corridors? (Caveat: I’ve already realized that my wife and I were the visitors, cancer was the sin. Do I have that right? Or…)
David Corbett is the author of six novels: The Devil's Redhead, Done for a Dime, Blood of Paradise, Do They Know I'm Running?, The Mercy of the Night, and The Long-Lost Love Letters of Doc Holliday. His short fiction and poetry have appeared in a broad array of magazines and anthologies, with pieces twice selected for Best American Mystery Stories, and his non-fiction has appeared in numerous venues, including the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Narrative, Zyzzyva, MovieMaker, The Writer, and Writer's Digest (where he is a contributing editor).
Lenore Gay says
Yes. That old-fashioned word – sin. And yet it’s the core of building some characters. What engages readers. I haven’t read your work, but will add you to my list. Thanks.
David Corbett says
Thank you. I’ve heard I’m very list-able.
Ken Hughes says
Really a good phrase.
Of course stories are about trouble. This means that the “sin” captures that trouble in human terms (absolutely right, a man-versus-nature story needs to shift focus to how the humans failed to face the problem). And the “visitor” ensures that the trouble’s caused or revealed in the course of a single story.
Like the visitor, this truly puts its finger on what’s going on.
David Corbett says
In fact, it’s so obvious one wonders why I needed a dream to realize it.
Sigh…
Thanks for the lovely comment.
Susan Setteducato says
Dreams fascinate me. What our subconscious minds do with our experiences and memories is both amazing and revealing. You paint such a vivid picture of that here, and your dream-phrase set my mind spinning. Yes, there’s a sinner in my current WIP. Not the bad actors, though. They are killing and causing mayhem in character with their bad-selves. It’s my protagonist who has forfeited her powers because she fears that they set her apart. She’s lost faith in herself, which is the the sin. Thank you for helping me see that this morning. And more of these dream-posts, please!!
David Corbett says
Thanks, Susan. Isn’t it interesting how the “sinner” can often be someone other than the “bad guys,” but a “good guy” who has failed to address some fundamental truth about themselves or their world.
Thanks for underscoring that. And glad I could be of any help whatsoever, given the utterly speculative nature of this post.
susan setteducato says
I love utterly speculative. The unseen world of energy and frequency and things-that-go-bump-in-the-unconscious is my jam.
James Fox says
Thank you for the post David. I hope you and yours are doing well.
Excuse the Freud, but sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.
In of itself, the line in your dream could have no meaning at all, but you can always derive meaning and inspiration from anywhere. I like what you’ve taken away from it, but I believe we are closer to describing the shape of smoke mathematically than we will ever be to understanding dreams with any precision. The nebulous subconscious, the source of a priori knowledge, may never be understood in a literal sense yet still influence so much of our literature.
I think that’s why they call it ‘the stuff dreams are made of’.
David Corbett says
Anybody every suggest you’re a real buzzkill, James?
Joking. Kinda. Sorta. Maybe.
Sure, I’ve had plenty of “junk” dreams over the years. I’ve also had some that were unignorably significant. The mind doesn’t really sleep. It keeps trying to puzzle things out. The subconcious uses a different methodology which can seem opaque to our conscious minds.
And not to rub salt in it, but you might have considered a better authority than Freud as your balloon buster. He did, after all, write, the classic text in this area, The Interpretation of Dreams.
Ciao!
James Fox says
I swear I’m fun at parties.
Sorry, should have wrote EVEN Freud said ‘sometimes a cigar is just a cigar’.
Buzzkill out!
David Corbett says
Well played, sir. Enjoy that cigar!
Vijaya Bodach says
Dreams are fascinating–what we’re working through. Often stories begin with a stranger coming to town, no? And the temptations he or she might bring. It’s interesting that you are thinking about sin. Isn’t that all about the greatest story ever told? He Who takes away our sin. All the best stories are about sacrifice, I think. That’s at the core (the couer) of stories, when we realize what we value the most. And yes, I have both a stranger and far too much sin in my current wip.
I sleep quite deeply and hardly ever remember my dreams though sometimes I wake up thrashing around or jumping out of bed. Apparently the shadows take on sinister shapes and I’m again a child trying to escape. My husband says sometimes I’m so lucid, he’s not sure whether I’m talking in my sleep or speaking to him. He says he tells me to go back to sleep and I usually do without any fuss. I do wish I could remember more dreams.
David Corbett says
Wow. Your husband is in the same position as I am, except it’s not my wife who wakens at the Hour of the Wolf, it’s the new pup, Fergus. I swear he sees ghosts. The fact you’re lucid but can’t remember anything is fascinating — and so sad.
The greatest story ever told — let me think… let me ponder… let me…
Got it! Godzilla!
The sin — man’s heedless faith in technology outpacing his wisdom and compassion.
The visitor — “With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound/He pulls the spitting high tension wires down”
Am I warm?
Seriously, the visitor can be the one who can take the sin away/forgive the sin, as in your example; or someone who represents the true consequences of the sin, as in Godzilla; or someone who can only watch helplessly as the sin consumes the sinner, as in Moby Dick. The intriguing part about this setup is its fluidity.
Thanks as always for commenting, Vijaya.
Tom Bentley says
David, I love that your subconscious murmurs evocative themes to you in dream’s hallways. (Though I think “an inquisitor and a grin” is equally picturesque.) Today I will finish the rough-as-sandpaper draft of my memoir of my high-school shoplifting business, where I am the visitor to my own sin(s).
A portion of the book will be looking at how and why a good, middle-class, Catholic altar boy could manage to spend some serious years afoul of moral and statutory laws. And how you shouldn’t steal a car from a stripper in Vegas. Shit happens.
David Corbett says
Wow, and I was just about to head to Vegas to…
Never mind. Where was I…?
You’ve brought up a fascinating possibility with this setup: that an older version of the sinner is the visitor. I love that. It’s sort of implied with the notion of the narrator as visitor. but this makes it far more personal. I like it. A lot.
Congrats on finishing the draft. Writing is rewriting — good luck. I really want to read this.
Beth Havey says
Ah David, the basement in a hospital took me back to the winding scary place where I had to find my way to my assignment as a student nurse. I almost turned around and left–but so glad I did not. And yes, your interpretation of that phrase has so many applications. There is a “ghost” in my WIP, the voice of my MC’s dead mother, whose words bring back memories but even in the present time, only continue to confuse and haunt. Will my MC ever discover the meaning of those words? Yes.