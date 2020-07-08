Please welcome longtime Writer Unboxed community member and author Melanie Conklin to WU today! Melanie grew up in North Carolina and worked as a product designer for ten years before she began her writing career. Her debut middle grade novel, Counting Thyme, is a Bank Street Best Children’s Book, winner of the International Literacy Association Teacher’s Choice Award, and nominated to four state reading lists. Her second novel for young readers, Every Missing Piece, published with Little, Brown in May, 2020. When she’s not writing, Melanie spends her time doodling and dreaming up new ways to be creative. She lives in New Jersey with her family. Learn more about her on her website, and connect with her on Twitter, Instagram, and Goodreads!
What About Book Two?
So, you’ve written and published your first book, which is wonderful! It’s a pretty amazing experience to watch your work enter the reading world. Readers discover your story. Some love it, some hate it, but it’s all good. Once a book leaves the nest, it belongs to the readers. All that’s left for you to do is write the next story.
On its face, this is a simple task. You have written one book already. Perhaps more than one. And yet, it is a very different thing to write a book after publication.
Suddenly, your work exists in the public sphere, rather than between your two ears, or within your critique circle, or in an email chain with your editor. As a published author, your work opens a dialogue with readers. Even if you avoid reviews, you will hear feedback. You will get emails from fans and critics. Whether you take in the feedback or not is your choice, but regardless, your private bubble of writerly solitude will be compromised.
Most authors find themselves in this position during the writing of their second book for publication. Suddenly, we are writing for an audience. There are other voices in our heads. We are not alone.
And yet, the work of writing a novel is largely done alone.
It’s not unusual to feel blocked after publication, as though the public sphere has overtaken your personal space, leaving you no room to write. I felt something like this in the year following my debut’s publication. I had a story in mind for my second book, but I knew it wasn’t “done” yet, and that was a somewhat terrifying prospect. Unlike my debut, my second book would have to be delivered to my editor. There were expectations. The story wasn’t ready, but I had a deadline. So I shared it. And readers, it did not go well.
My worst nightmare was to encounter feedback which left me nowhere to turn with my story, and yet, that’s what happened. In a way, I wasn’t surprised. The story wasn’t ready yet…but surely it had some merit? My editor at the time did not think so.
Following this exchange, I entered a low period where I really questioned my abilities as a writer. It’s one thing to receive criticism, but it is another to feel cast away. After some reflection and discussion with family, agent, and friends, I decided to move forward in a new direction. I walked away from that story and that editorial partnership, because it wasn’t the right one for me. It was pretty terrifying to make the leap, but it was necessary.
I stepped back from publishing. I changed agents. I allowed myself to explore and write in a private bubble again, without any thought toward publication. I fell in love with a story again. I wrote it just for me. I didn’t show it to anyone until I knew what I had was ready.
When it was ready, when I was ready, I sent that new story into the world, and it soared.
My second book turned out to be a joy to write, once I allowed myself the time and space to do the work. I learned that no matter what my publishing status is, it is my job as a writer to find this safe space within me to create. It is my job to give myself permission to create. It is my job to risk loving a story even if publication may not come to fruition. It is my job to actively set aside my own fears and ambitions and give myself to the creative process.
This is a conscious act.
I schedule writing on the calendar. I turn off my internet and my email. I tell my family that I am unavailable. I let the dishes go unwashed. I do not answer my phone. In this way, embracing discipline gives my subconscious permission to play again, to fall in love with words, to scribble ideas down as fast as I can write. I end writing sessions exhausted but fulfilled.
I am now halfway through the draft of my third book, and the process is much easier. That doesn’t mean the work is easier, just that I know what to expect from MYSELF this time. I can rely on my process, even if the work is uncertain. There is still plenty of crying and fear, but there is great joy, too, in feeling a story come to life. There will always be uncertainty and doubt, but I guess that is the price of making art.
While writing for publication is harrowing at times, I acknowledge that I have a great deal of privilege as a straight, white, middle class woman that makes it far easier for me to do this work than it is for marginalized writers. We need to look within ourselves for the space to create, but we also need to support each other in this work. We privileged writers must support organizations like We Need Diverse Books that make it possible for marginalized writers to have the opportunity to create.
Creation is a privilege. It is a gift. We can give it to ourselves, and we can give it to others.
That is how the next story is born.
What have you learned, between books or even beyond the first draft? Have things become easier, or just different? Share your challenges and/or your adaptations and strategies in comments.
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Finding the balance between striving for excellence and letting go of the outcome has been the trickiest part of the journey. There are days when it feels impossible. But you’re right: it’s our privilege, and our duty to ourselves, to continue to seek it.
Thanks for the reflections. Wishing you the best with book three.
Melanie Conklin says
Hey Vaughn! I tell you what, I wish creation was less of a privilege and more of a human right. In our modern society, access to being creative is so restricted that I have to acknowledge that fact, all while lamenting that the arts are treated so callously and available to so few.
Beth Havey says
During a time when my two older children were on their way and my youngest in college, I wrote three novels, all unpublished. The ability to sit down almost every morning and write was exhilarating and I learned so much. I couldn’t wait to get back to the keyboard. When life changed and we moved to California, my goal was to get an agent and publish. I did publish a book of short stories and excerpts, but the other dream has not materialized. Maybe that’s my writing life. I learn more every day about my writing process and those of others. Thanks for your post.
Melanie Conklin says
It is hard to maintain a writing life. I have periods of time when I don’t write at all, mainly because I have a family and sometimes those needs come first. 2020 has been really rough for me, as far as writing goes. It’s so hard to focus with the world burning around us, but I am trying to commit to small acts of writing. 10 minute increments. Making lists, making notes. Thinking. All of these things are part of my process, though it can be hard to give myself credit for that work.
Vijaya Bodach says
Lovely essay, Melanie. “I walked away from that story and that editorial partnership, because it wasn’t the right one for me. It was pretty terrifying to make the leap, but it was necessary.
I stepped back from publishing. I changed agents. I allowed myself to explore and write in a private bubble again, without any thought toward publication. I fell in love with a story again. I wrote it just for me.” It takes so much courage to walk away from what you know. Congratulations on your new book!!!
I took a leap into self-publishing after many years in the educational/trade world and although terrifying because I don’t have a team behind me it’s given such joy to bring forth a story of my heart. Marketing is the difficult part in this business but I’m here for the long haul. Definitely lots to learn still and I’ll probably die pen in hand. Feeling blessed to have this beautiful writing life.
Alicia Butcher Ehrhardt says
The question when you start is: ‘Can I do this?’
And then it doesn’t go away with having done what you did, because the question immediately becomes: ‘Can I do this again?’
When the second book is not just that, but also the middle book in a trilogy, the stakes are different.
Not only does it have to be better (each book should be somehow better), but there are expectations left from the first book, however ‘finished’ the story is at the end of Book 1.
I can’t walk away from it. I don’t want to walk away from it. But it comes preloaded with all kinds of expectations, including my own plot and characters.
I have just sliced through a Gordian knot right in the middle of Book 2, and what was despair a couple of days ago as I couldn’t quite figure out what I was doing with the next set of scenes, even though they were set out and plotted and crammed with notes, is now exactly the fever pitch of excitement that I was looking for – and it was all in there in potential.
I was right: what was there was necessary but pedestrian. Well, I just built myself a pedestrian overpass. It wouldn’t leave me alone, and I kept picking at it and prodding it and being unhappy to just write what I had set out – when the brain asked a couple of questions about motivation and how the three main characters would go into the crucible and come out of it, everything shifted a tiny amount, and the whole locked into place. I love it when that happens, and that I can worry it into being when I get to these knots.
The structure is sound. The plot knows where it’s going. And it’s going to be a kick to write.
I wrote in my production file for the first of the scenes in the arc: ‘Oh, I am so mean to all of them. Good for me.’ Wish me luck.