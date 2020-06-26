Writing Characters with Trauma

The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths it has its pearls too” – Vincent van Gogh
There’s no escaping the fear and fury these days. It echoes in every news report and flashes in the eyes of neighbors, our faces masked as we scurry about our strange new lives. From our DC condo, we sometimes hear downtown protest chants and helicopters zipping across the night sky. Two weeks back, we felt the stun grenades as forces cleared Lafayette Park several blocks to our south. Given all this and more, I suppose it’s no surprise that I’ve found myself thinking a great deal about trauma. With my work in progress nearly stalled, I’ve taken to crafting brief scenes, short stories, and snippets of dialog for story ideas that may never take shape. But no matter the format, inevitably the emotions captured are tumultuous, erupting from tightly wound characters longing to be heard, needing to be loved. Indeed, they are like the cries of damaged souls, individuals gripped by trauma.
One benefit of the exercises is they have given me a means to consider how injuries and injustices shape individuals, both in fiction and in real life. Along the way, I’ve also reflected upon my first novel, pondering what drew me to the story of a shell-shocked youth returning home from WWI. From the start, I considered it a coming of age tale, and at its heart it is precisely that. To my credit, I hit those marks well – the urgency to find one’s path, the hesitancy of first love, the bristling to break free. And yet, I wonder now, with the benefit of hindsight, if perhaps my protagonist’s wartime trauma, while present in parts, could have been more integrated on the whole. Perhaps I treaded too gingerly, rather than leaning into his painful battle experiences.
All of which has led me to some realizations, as well as ideas for developing characters coping with trauma. The following are ways I plan to approach my future works, regardless of whether the traumas within my characters drive the entire narrative or serve instead as threads within the underlying fabric.
Readings and Research
As you all know, writing fiction involves continual research. To craft a convincing historical fiction, I perused old train timetables, studied troop movements, and read countless wartime accounts from both stateside and abroad. And though the research topics vary, the same is true of other genres as well. Science fiction invariably relies upon a knowledge of existing technologies as a basis to imagine future ones. Even the wildest fantasy tales often have a basis in or make reference to existing mythologies.
While stitching together character backstories for my future writings, I intend to consider more fully the kinds of traumas, both large and small, that may have shaped them. Online resources are readily available. One I found in preparing for this post is a collection of materials provided by the National Center on Domestic Violence, Trauma and Mental Health. The point is not to create a color-by-number recipe for character behavior; I doubt that is even possible (and sounds horribly unimaginative). Rather, the idea is to identify and better understand the influences that may have shaped them. Think of it as giving your creative subconscious more information from which to draw. As an example, I was fortunate to have both of my parents in my life throughout my childhood. But if my character in a new story has lost a parent, then I should take some time to learn how such a loss might change a family dynamic or might impact how the character approaches relationships as an adult. It is simply another window into the mind of your character, another crayon with which to color them.
Personal Interviews
Of course, research doesn’t have to be a solitary mission. Perhaps you know someone who has experienced the same type of trauma as your character. I once interviewed a woman who organized political campaigns to better understand what all was involved and how it felt to travel into a battleground state to set up a get-out-the-vote operation. Depending on how personal the issue, and the level of trust, one could do the same to discuss traumas. In the case of a child losing a parent, I could talk to childhood friends. Even just a kernel from a conversation might change insights into my own character, fleshing them out a bit better.
For subjects that might prove too difficult to broach, professional resources may also be available. Just as crime writers often develop sources, you might want to seek out a resource to discuss the challenges, for example, of adults victimized as children.
Look within Yourself (Trust your Instincts)
Neither of the above suggestions is intended to replace instinct. As writers, we tend to possess keen observational skills and abundant empathy for the human condition. Moreover, we have a lifetime of our own experiences. We all carry bruises. They may not be the same, and some cuts are deeper than others. But characters come from our imaginations, and that irreplaceable instinct is a great compiler of experience and observation. Likewise, trauma doesn’t exhibit itself the same for every individual. I have great faith that, in due time, characters show you what you need to see of them.
But a bit more knowledge and reflection about trauma, outside the busy work of crafting the plot, settings and scenes, may help you to develop deeper layers and greater subtleties in your characters.
What do you think? Have any of your characters experienced a trauma that required extra research on your part? Are you consciously aware of the traumas of your characters, or are they simply understood? Do any particular stories stand out for you as an example where an author displayed keen insights on a character coping with trauma? If so, please share your thoughts in the comments — I look forward to hearing them.
Comments
Lynette Eklund says
My first novel has a protagonist who suffered a lot of trauma in his past. Not only did it affect the story itself, his guarded perspective even controlled how I was allowed to tell the story. His story comes from a combination of my own personal witness, sympathies and empathy, research, and interviews, topped off by my own (apparently) sadistic imagination.
John J Kelley says
Oh my goodness, Lynette. I knew exactly what you mean about the condition of your protagonist controlling how you could tell his story.
That was precisely the situation of my protagonist, a young man returning home who is locked off emotionally and burdened by a secret. In my case, the story really was of his attempts to overcome, or at least to start the process of finding his own direction again, rather than to succumb to what others expect of him.
Was your story centered on your traumatized protagonist as well?
Lynette Eklund says
The story is indirectly because of his trauma, but mainly because his cause-and-affect logic is so warped. When someone is living in denial so they can’t react to life in normal ways, almost everything they do or say is a lie.
Beth Havey says
In my forever-novel, a child is raped. And it is how that experience affects my MC (and of course how it has changed the victim’s life) that is the heart of the story. My MC is driven to help and care for others, believing that if she had run to discover the reason for a child’s screams, she could have changed an entire series of events. It’s a metaphor for the road not taken, which many of us have in our pasts. I read Bruno Bettelheim, a child psychologist, to try to understand how a child might grow up with this cloud of anger, fear and mistrust. Your sections of The Fallen Snow that dealt with the experience of war presented trauma in all its brutality. It’s life. It’s in the news, in film, in personal stories. And so we write. Thanks, John.
John J Kelley says
Thank you, Beth, for the observation on your own novel and your efforts to get it right. Yours sounds like a gripping and painful story, one that I’m sure is difficult to write at times as well.
Thanks, too, for the comments on my own. As I said, I think I got many things right. WWI was just such an atrocious war, and I know I could have described the battle scenes more savagely and starkly if I had chosen. It was a conscious decision at the time not to go too far with that, fearing it would deviate from his personal journey. I’m not one to look back, but these days my mind wanders. Ultimately, I suspect it is more of a recognition that I’m in a different place now, figuring out what my voice is now as I regroup on a new story.
At any rate, thanks. And I do hope your progress is sure and steady as your story comes together. Write On!
Thomas Womack says
A big thank you, John — all your insight here is helpful. My current writing endeavor (a trilogy of historical fiction) centers on someone who in childhood never knew the identity of his parents or his ethnicity. Only on the threshold of manhood did he discover that nearly all the adults he’d trusted most had schemed to prevent his knowing these things (and much more), and that the man he respected most had schemed to further his own selfish aims by essentially selling the boy into servitude to a despicable but powerful enemy. Nothing at all like my own childhood, so I’ve been trying to comprehend the likely lasting impact of all this in the young man’s adulthood. It has been a huge challenge. Your words encourage me to continue seeking to make the most of “irreplaceable instinct” but also to keep searching for additional perspectives, observations, and careful findings from those who better understand similar trauma.
John J Kelley says
Starting on a lighter note, it is good to hear your story doesn’t reflect your own upbringing … hey, we have to find laughter where we can these days.
As for your trilogy, it sounds fascinating. Be assured that, as you well know, writers have always written difficult stories about characters with vastly different experiences than themselves. Half the battle, I believe, is being cognizant of the long-term effects of some traumas and learning more about how they can alter perspectives, motivations and relationships. Sounds as if you are very much on the right path on your (daunting) work in progress.
Anna says
John, what a richness you offer. I especially appreciate the way you have thought through your first novel and come up with new and different ways to approach your next — all without beating yourself up, but in a useful reflective mode.
The traumas my characters have experienced? These people are waiting not-so-patiently behind my NF WIP, and their story keeps bubbling away. All of them, I realized long after meeting them, have lost something and are trying to make up for their losses; some constructively, some not. One was a nameless orphan, who grew up to take what he could get by any means possible. One lost her home, family, and culture by fire and finds partial refuge in her art. One is a young man whose father had to sell his ancestral land; he is stubbornly working to earn enough to buy it back while his father is still alive. One is a fading adjunct professor, chasing after tenure, which continues to elude him. All come together in an expedition that may or may not fill the holes in their lives.
To what extent is any of this personal? I’ve never been a professor but have known plenty. I did sell land, but it wasn’t ancestral. No fires burned any of my dearest; nevertheless, I have the most in common with the artist and have to be careful to let her be herself. The grasping grown orphan? Not me, surely, but heedful of Solzhenitsyn’s admonition about the line between good and evil cutting through every human heart, I don’t have to look far to go into that guy’s depths.
If I don’t stop now, my NF WIP will suffer….thanks, John.