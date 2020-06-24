Simon Stålenhag and Your Tales

‘You Couldn’t Put This in a Book’
In newsrooms, the weirder the news gets, the more frequently you hear reporters muttering, “You could not put this in a book, nobody would believe it.” And you don’t have to be a reporter to find yourself saying that this year.
Two weeks ago I got my first haircut in three months. Double-masked and so was the barber. Gloved, both of us. I even wore long trousers as well as long sleeves to be sure I touched no surfaces with bare skin. And for you good northern readers, that’s a signal of severity: Nobody moves to South Florida to wear long pants. Nobody.
If the public health emergency isn’t yet queasily intrusive in your sense of equilibrium, maybe the political outrages of the day are (we won’t go there), or the Twilight Zone of an economy in an induced coma, or today’s news that Europe may ban travelers from the United States. It just gets better, doesn’t it?
But when I had a chance to interview Simon Stålenhag, the author and artist behind Tales from the Loop, I realized that our current state of sometimes surreal challenges may be changing the standard for what you could put into a book. Or a film. Or a television series. Or your manuscript.
In the chicken or egg question, the art came first. Stålenhag’s images reimagined his boyhood in Sweden as a place and time full of casual suburban teenage hanging out – against a snowy landscape studded with the carcasses of big, abandoned techno-relics. “The Loop” is a CERN-like particle accelerator underground (and under-snow) in Mälarö. And what makes Stålenhag’s visual work so arresting is that residents seem at ease, at home with the otherworldly pieces of machinery that surround them, all somehow connected to the unseen high-tech explorations below ground, a source of jobs for the townspeople, of course.
Stålenhag discovered that fans of his art were online making up stories about what his enigmatic imagery meant. Initially, they didn’t have even as much information as I’ve told you so far. They were getting it wrong. So his first (of three) books, Tales from the Loop (Fria Ligan, 2014), was how he basically took control of his artwork, writing – fortunately, he’s good at it – a memoir of his youth that illuminated his visions of a population both empowered by and subjected to the uncanny impulses of subterranean energies.
Five years ago, filmmaker Nathaniel Halpern met with Stålenhag, told him that he could make a television series that would be faithful to the imagery and its intent, and would also build on Stålenhag’s text to develop what might best be called New Tales from the Loop. New, because the series – the eighth and final episode is directed by Jodie Foster – deepens and amplifies Stålenhag’s tales into ethereal, essential fables of human relationship in time.
I commend Halpern’s production to you, with Paul Leonard-Morgan’s music collaboration with Philip Glass – at 83 making his cinematic television debut. Jonathan Pryce and Jane Alexander headline the show. The series, which moves the work to Mercer, Ohio, is a meeting of two creative minds and hearts, Stålenhag’s and Halpern’s, in that it spins out the original ‘Tales’ in a new centrifuge of unsettling, lonely longing watched over by cowering, abandoned apparatus: social structures gone mute. Icons ignored.
And I commend this moment to you.
Because it’s all so enjoyable.
No, seriously, because I think there’s potential in these upheavals that have exposed so much evil and beauty. In us.
The Passion of Aunt Jemima
My provocation for you today has something to do with seas of young adults in streets and with Stålenhag’s third book (optioned, itself, for a film by AGBO). The Electric State is a road trip through an America ravaged by culture wars, a journey to a West Coast that’s become a junkyard of looming happy memes.
Is it possible that 70 years after the last genuinely successful civil rights action in the United States, these millions of peaceful protestors and countless yanked-down monuments to racism and oppression could change us?
As cameras roll and tear gas billows, we see so many white protesters leading the way – wisely dressed like Floridians, in shorts.
“We are gentle, angry people,” says the resistance anthem too old for many of them to know it.
“And we are singing, singing for our lives.”
Do 121,225 coronavirus deaths at this writing in the States give you a pause? How about the fabulous vote-fixated nonchalance of our politicians, the stark-staring warnings of public health officials, the white knees on black necks, Robert E. Lee face-down on concrete, and your fading memory of what a flight ticket looks like? Do these things mean that you can dare to bust open that chapter you always wanted to? – without, I mean, smartass critics like me saying, “You can’t put that into a book, nobody will believe it.”
Try us.
Even Uncle Ben is being recalled. And the CDC chief Robert Redfield said Tuesday in testimony on Capitol Hill that COVID-19 “has brought this nation to its knees.” If you don’t know what he’s saying yet, you will. By the power not vested in me, I order you to wear a mask in all public settings. Because I like you better alive than dead. And I’d like to know if you’re ready, you gentle, angry person, to write something nobody will believe.
Update: I’ve jumped back in to add “Singing For Our Lives,” in case you don’t know it. Holly Near wrote this after the assassination of Harvey Milk. If you’d like to know more, here’s the PBS American Masters piece. And here’s the song.
Linda Bennett Pennell says
Because I an author of historical fiction and am devoted to research, putting something no one would believe into one of my books is probably not in my future. I do agree, however, that we are living a dystopian novel at present. I look to history to see what may lie on the other side of this mess and I find hope. 100 years ago, the world went through a very similar situation with the Spanish Flu pandemic and what followed was the Roaring Twenties. Terrible economic mistakes were made during that period that led to the Great Depression, but it does show us that recovery and rebirth are possible. During times of turmoil and crisis, having hope and a determination to bring about a better future is the only sane strategy. Anything else leads only to despair and defeat. Have courage, my friends!
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Well said, Linda,
Hope on “the other side of this mess,” indeed is the goal.
And in historical work, your writings become all the more important for bringing periods like this forward with us. (It’s been especially disturbing to learn how little is taught in schools about the Tulsa massacre of African-Americans during those Roaring Twenties, hasn’t it?)
I think what I’m expecting here is that your history will become more fantastical than ever going forward. :) Get it all in there.
And thanks again, very much appreciate your reading me and commenting.

Stay safe,
Stay safe,
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
Linda Bennett Pennell says
I agree that it is disturbing that history curricula gloss over evils in our past. The Tulsa Massacre is not the only one during that period. Our own home state of Florida had one that wiped out an entire community, yet the Rosewood Massacre is rarely, if ever, mentioned in secondary Florida history classes. As a retired educator, I would like to see our high school study of US history taught fully, warts and all. It is when young people must discover the warts on their own that they lose faith. They feel they have been duped. If we teach the evils of the past along with the good, perhaps we will avoid what historians have warned against. “Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.” George Santyana
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
You’re totally right on this. And the appalling thing is that this is precisely a technique of totalitarian states, whitewashing educational curricula so that the sins of the past are hidden. In so many ways, what we’re watching now is perilously close to past pathways to authoritarianism. And I’m afraid that one reason it’s not better recognized as such is that our educational system has been sanitized.
Thanks again!
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
Susan Setteducato says
I am gentle most of the time but feeling fierce these days, and also not surprised by any of it. The Kennedys, King, Ohio State. Aids. This is ‘Something is Rotten in America, Redux’, only bigger, because now there’s some deep-level consciousness-raising going on and the young people have phones. So, yes, I’m ready. I’ve been ready for some time now. Chomping at the bit to write the things that nobody will believe. Until politicians and power-mongers andthe petty tyrants that lick their hems are revealed as the shape-shifting lizards that they really are. I stand provoked, Porter. Thank you, and stay safe.
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
Thank you so much for this, Susan.
I love your ferocity, don’t give up a bit of it.
It is time, you’re right, and it’s a much needed outcome of what we’ve been going through, too. But what you say about consciousness-raising is right. It may have taken such deep levels of evil to get a lot of people there, but so much of today’s news is showing us just how spectacular the awakening can be.
Stay provoked, we aren’t there yet and we can take nothing for granted. I’ll leave you with this, as I didn’t have it embedded yet when you read the post: Holly Near’s “Singing For Our Lives,” which I mentioned in the column.
Err on the side of anger right now, I give you permission. :) We’ve been gentle a long time.
https://music.peacefuluprising.org/track/singing-for-our-lives
-p.
On Twitter: @Porter_Anderson
Susan Setteducato says
Love the song and the sentiment. TY, P!
Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) says
My pleasure, Susan!
Donald Maass says
Porter, in my observation what readers willingly accept are the most unlikely story elements, not the least.
All fiction is speculative. No fiction is documentary. Story creates a feeling of verisimilitude, yet inherently shapes reality to make a point. This is most evident in SFF. I mean, a magic ring and telepathic dragons? But all kinds of fiction distort reality, if only to tidy it up, historical fiction included. (Apologies, Linda.)
What readers object to are not big plot stretches but small, human behaviors that do not match their experience of how people think, speak and act. “No one would ever do that!” “I can’t believe he said that!”
Willing suspension of disbelief will give you Panem, but not that Katniss does not choose Gale. Thus, to your provocation, I say pile on the crazy ideas, just be sure that no one stirs vinegar into their tea.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I’ve always been in awe of (and enjoyed reading/watching) Science Fiction, as it has always led the way for both writing what no one would believe (but potentially could be), and also delving into the human psyche and society’s many issues. Some of the most heart-rending stories I’ve read have been science fiction because, done well, they do show us the best and the worst of ourselves.
I think I’ve always tended to write what no one will believe, sticking wildly fantastical in with the mundane. It’s probably why I went for urban/alternate world fantasy for my first two novels, but then wrote with themes in mind that are more women’s lit oriented. Feedback I’d get from editors and agents, however, was “you can write, but what would we do with this?” So, I self-published and that ship has sailed. :)
But! I am hoping that this time of innovation may allow for more fluidity between genres in the future. I’m at it again, this time crossing cozy mystery with some darker, social justice-type themes and including bits from my own life as a social worker that nobody would believe actually did happen. I guess I just don’t learn. Maybe it’ll be okay…
James R Fox says
Good Luck on your cross-genre story.
I’d add that SciFi is based in literary criticism. In the 2nd century, Lucian of Samosata wrote ‘A True Story’. It included aliens, outer space travel, and interplanetary warfare. This countered the tales by Herodotus, Homer, and others. Lucian firmly stated that his tale was nothing but lies, and that fact made it the only truthful mythological story.
Writing stories that can’t be true help to expose untruths in our world. In my opinion, that is crucial in the world we live in today.
Maggie Smith says
In an interview I heard the other day with Salman Rushdie, when asked if this is the end of the world, he replied “It’s the end of A world.” (emphasis on the “A”)What we make of the world that’s coming will be up to all of us. And writers have a role to play. We need to rise to that challenge.
Christine Venzon says
Thanks for sharing that, Maggie. Activism takes place not only in the streets. Tearing down statues may make for impressive optics, but writing something that inspires lasting, positive change is at least as powerful.
Beth Havey says
Ah, Porter, there are no surprises anymore–as we have read for centuries about power and evil, have lived through wars that touched us and were so far off we simply folded the newspaper and got another cup of coffee–but now we have been touched in the tenderest of places, our own fragile lives. Wear a mask! You should see my hair. We have sold our home and are moving during a pandemic. Good planning right? If anything, I won’t fear writing about fear, creating a world that people might at first not believe, because we are living in crazy town right now. There is no hanging back–but in the end, may gentleness and understanding have a resurgence. And be well.