The Hack’s Guide to Writing while the Kids are at Home

Warning: Hacks for Hacks tips may have harmful side effects on your writing career, and should not be used by minors, adults, writers, poets, scribes, scriveners, journalists, or anybody.

You thought it was hard to focus during a global pandemic? You wondered how you were supposed to finish your book AND do your job (assuming you still had one!) AND supervise your kids’ education? Better gird those loins, friend, because summer vacation has arrived! While your kids’ teachers are getting some well-earned time to rest and panic about how they’ll survive another online semester, you’ve got to figure out how to meet your deadlines while keeping your kids from destroying your home out of boredom.

Will it be easy? No. But if you’re creative and resilient, you’ll be able to still meet your writing goals, be a good parent, and not catch a deadly disease. Here’s how to do it:

Set your boundaries. Tell your kids when and where you’ll be writing each day, and that they shouldn’t interrupt you unless someone is bleeding or something is burning. This has never worked for anyone, but maybe you’ll be the exception for some reason.

Write before the kids wake up.

Hire them as assistants.

Stay off social media.

Use them as beta readers.

Incorporate your book into your disciplinary process.

Have them write their own stories.

Give them a project.

Just give them screen time. Is this cheating? Yes. Are you too exhausted to think of anything else? Also yes.

And if none of these solutions can help you? Then give yourself permission to take the summer off. Tell your editor I said it’s okay.

What are your strategies for writing while the kids are at home? Share your advice in the comments!

About Bill Ferris After college, Bill Ferris left Nebraska for Florida to become a rich and famous rock star. Failing that, he picked up the pen to become a rich and famous novelist. He now lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and looks forward to a life of poverty and ridicule.