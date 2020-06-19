Writer Unboxed believes that Black Lives Matter, and would like to pause today to recognize Juneteenth.

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. – history.com

Rather than leave comments today, we’d love to encourage reflection, for America, and for one another.

Learn more about Juneteenth HERE.