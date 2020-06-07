Take Five: Catherine McKenzie and You Can’t Catch Me

Join us in welcoming back our beloved friend and accomplished author Catherine Mckenzie. Today, we’re celebrating the June 9th release of her latest title, You Can’t Catch Me.
Catherine McKenzie was born and raised in Montreal, Canada. A graduate of McGill in History and Law, Catherine practices law in Montreal. An avid runner and skier, she’s the author of numerous bestsellers including HIDDEN, FRACTURED, THE GOOD LIAR and I’LL NEVER TELL. Her works have been translated into multiple languages.
In 2019, I’LL NEVER TELL was a #1 Amazon Bestseller, a Globe & Mail and Toronto Star Bestseller, was shortlisted for the Hugh McLennan Prize for Fiction and was optioned for a television series by Paramount TV.
YOU CAN’T CATCH ME releases June 9, 2020.
“Readers will marvel at the author’s inventiveness as the action builds to a surprise-filled showdown in Jackson, Wyo. McKenzie knows how to keep the pages turning.” —Publishers Weekly
Q1: What’s the premise of your new book?
A woman meets another woman with the same name and birthday in an airport bar. A week later, all her money is gone. She decides to investigate herself when the police won’t look into it and finds a trail of identically named victims.
Q2: What would you like people to know about the story itself?
This is a fast-paced thriller with a lot of twists.
Q3: What do your characters have to overcome in this story? What challenge do you set before them?
The main character, Jessica, was brought up in a cult, which she escaped from when she was 18. She had to build an identity for herself outside of that world.
Q4: What unique challenges did this book pose for you, if any?
Having four characters with the same name was a challenge! I had to give them all nicknames to make them distinct on the page. It was also the first book I’d written in a while with one point of view.
Q5: What has been the most rewarding aspect of having written this book?
The story unfolded the way I wanted it to in my head. That doesn’t always happen.
Thank you for joining us today, Catherine. Congrats on the upcoming release of your newest title!
Visit her online at www.catherinemckenzie.com, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/catherinemckenzieauthor, and on Twitter at @CEMckenzie1 and on Instagram as @CatherineMcKenzieAuthor
Order your copy of her new release here.
About
Writer Unboxed began as a collaboration between Therese Walsh and Kathleen Bolton in 2006. Since then the site has grown to include ~50 regular contributors--including bestselling authors and industry leaders--and frequent guests. In 2014, the first Writer Unboxed UnConference (part UNtraditional conference, part intensive craft event, part networking affair) was held in Salem, MA. Learn more about our 2019 event, ESCAPE TO WuNDERLAND, on Eventbrite. In 2016, the Writer Unboxed team published a book with Writer's Digest. AUTHOR IN PROGRESS: A No-Holds-Barred Guide to What It Really Takes to Get Published has been well-received by readers who seek help in overcoming the hurdles faced at every step of the novel-writing process--from setting goals, researching, and drafting to giving and receiving critiques, polishing prose, and seeking publication. James Scott Bell has said of the guide, "Nourishment for the writer's soul and motivation for the writer's heart." You can follow Writer Unboxed on Twitter, and join our thriving Facebook community.
Comments
Anne O'Brien Carelli says
So glad you are promoting books released during the pandemic. This one is pre-ordered! TY