Take Five: Catherine McKenzie and You Can’t Catch Me

Catherine McKenzie was born and raised in Montreal, Canada. A graduate of McGill in History and Law, Catherine practices law in Montreal. An avid runner and skier, she’s the author of numerous bestsellers including HIDDEN, FRACTURED, THE GOOD LIAR and I’LL NEVER TELL. Her works have been translated into multiple languages.

In 2019, I’LL NEVER TELL was a #1 Amazon Bestseller, a Globe & Mail and Toronto Star Bestseller, was shortlisted for the Hugh McLennan Prize for Fiction and was optioned for a television series by Paramount TV.

YOU CAN’T CATCH ME releases June 9, 2020.

“Readers will marvel at the author’s inventiveness as the action builds to a surprise-filled showdown in Jackson, Wyo. McKenzie knows how to keep the pages turning.” —Publishers Weekly

Q1: What’s the premise of your new book?

A woman meets another woman with the same name and birthday in an airport bar. A week later, all her money is gone. She decides to investigate herself when the police won’t look into it and finds a trail of identically named victims.

Q2: What would you like people to know about the story itself?

This is a fast-paced thriller with a lot of twists.

Q3: What do your characters have to overcome in this story? What challenge do you set before them?

The main character, Jessica, was brought up in a cult, which she escaped from when she was 18. She had to build an identity for herself outside of that world.

Q4: What unique challenges did this book pose for you, if any?

Having four characters with the same name was a challenge! I had to give them all nicknames to make them distinct on the page. It was also the first book I’d written in a while with one point of view.

Q5: What has been the most rewarding aspect of having written this book?

The story unfolded the way I wanted it to in my head. That doesn’t always happen.

