Getting Comfortable With Failure

As writers and as people, most of us have been told over and over again to push ourselves. You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try! Reach for the stars! Writers often set ambitious goals — daily word counts, strict deadlines — to move our writing forward. On one hand, I’ve never agreed with the advice that you absolutely have to write every day. On the other hand, in certain stages of writing, I find it helpful to have a structure that forces me to the page on the regular, like NaNoWriMo or Jami Attenberg’s #1000daysofsummer. The writing may come out great or terrible — most often, a mixture of both — but I’m always glad to have words on the page that weren’t there before, even if they’re not the right words, and I can’t get there by only writing when I feel like it.
But we’re also living through particularly challenging times, with levels of fear and anxiety and anger that seem to rise by the day. In order to make it through, we’re often counseled to take it easy on yourself, lower your standards, acknowledge that you can’t do everything. Everyone’s challenges are different, but we’re all struggling, and in the struggle it’s essential to sort out the necessary from the nice-to-have. Writing can feel indulgent when there are so many matters worthy of our attention, literal issues of life and death playing out across the country and around the world. When you consider that, writing goals can feel frivolous — how could a few more words on the page even matter?
How do we balance these competing forces? Do we? Is the very concept of balance a luxury that got thrown out the window when 2020 came roaring in?
Every writer will have a different concept of how to go forward. For some, that means not writing for a while, focusing on other things. For others, especially those with writing deadlines that equate directly with getting paid, there’s no option to give up — and it’s the other things that, temporarily at least, fall by the wayside.
For me, for now, getting through these days means getting comfortable with failure.
So I set those writing goals, the words per day, the numbers climbing and climbing. I aim high. I force myself to the keyboard to make progress. And when I fail — because there will be times, I know, when I fail — I will be okay with that. I will treat myself as kindly as I would a friend, or better yet, a stranger.
It may not be the right answer for everyone, but for now, it’s the right answer for me.
Q: How are you redefining your relationship with writing these days? Have you found an answer that works for you, or are you still searching?
About Jael McHenry
Jael McHenry is the debut author of The Kitchen Daughter (Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books, April 12, 2011). Her work has appeared in publications such as the North American Review, Indiana Review, and the Graduate Review at American University, where she earned her MFA in Creative Writing. You can read more about Jael and her book at jaelmchenry.com or follow her on Twitter at @jaelmchenry.
Comments
Susan Setteducato says
One of the ways I’m coping is by reading posts like yours and sticking close to my writing community. Zoom meetings with other writers. Talking about how personal and universal this moment in time is. Discussions about balancing work with self-care, fear with hope. Letting go of keeping to together. I’m in mourning, I guess, for an ideal I’d been carrying around that the world was going to suddenly stop being such a cruel place. As a student of history, I should know better. But as a student of history, I also know that it is the storytellers and witnesses that have left behind glimmers of light for us to step into. I look for those and take heart. Thanks for this, Jael.
Benjamin Brinks says
Writing is frivolous?
If world events last week feel more important than what we are setting on the page today, then what we are setting on the page today lacks importance.
The urgency of a story…that is, whether or not it matters..is a daily choice. When we blame world events for our “failure” to write up to our expectations, we are not choosing courageously. We are saying, my writing does’t matter.
But it does. Without stories we do not have civilization. We do not have freedom. We do not have life. We have only existence, mere survival and helplessness in the face of the six o’clock news. We have a living death.
Writing is frivolous? Only if a story lacks meaning.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Jael, I’m with you in regard to getting myself to the keyboard and making progress. I feel like I need to push myself out of the events of the day, but as tragic as the last week has been, I’ve felt that need for over three years now.
I realized something this past weekend. My wife and niece share a birthday, and my wife’s brother’s family came our house to celebrate (we all sat outside at social distance; weird but ultimately lovely). My bro-in-law, a visual artist (painter and mixed-media) was kidding me about how seriously I was taking the viral precautions (hand-sanitizers abounding). He jokingly said that we’re all going to die someday, and if it’s this that makes it happen, so be it. I admonished him to not even joke about that. He kept on teasing me (as he’s wont to do), asking in Miracle Max fashion, “Hey, what’s so important? What you got here that’s worth living for?”
And as tempted as I was to wheeze out, “True love,” instead I blurted that I had a lot of work to do. Everyone seemed surprised. Whether by my vehemence or the fact that they had no idea what work I was referring to, I don’t know. But I went on to explain that I’d worked on my stories in my story-world for over 15 years (which also surprised them), and that I was’t about to just “let it go.” I told them I intended to see them through. The urgency I felt in saying it aloud surprised even me.
So maybe as opposed to getting comfortable with failure, I’m getting comfortable with persevering–in pushing myself out of the events of the day, and getting to the keyboard. I guess that urgency has been inside me throughout. I realize, today more than most, that I’m grateful for it.
Thanks for sharing the outlook, Jael. Wishing you all the urgency that pushes you to the page. As Susan and Benjamin say, stories matter.
Tom Bentley says
Indeed, stories matter. We all have a lot of work to do. Telling the right stories can make a difference; part of the events of the past few months and this past week are a result of people believing the wrong stories, the stories of division and fear.
Thanks to all of you, and to the thoughtful community of WU.
Beth Havey says
Writing is mine–my time, my space, what I love to do. But currently, it only happens later in the day. We have sold our home and are moving from California back to Chicago. In the middle of COVID19. Our plans happened before that of the pandemic. And so we are adjusting. Writing is not frivolous or a waste of time–it is everything to me, but right now I have to limit my writing time. Things will change, but wanting to write never will.
Vijaya Bodach says
Take joy! Writing, like praying, is essential. This is the reality. I posted a picture on my blog–St. Michael and St. Joan of Arc–to remind myself of it.
Alisha Rohde says
Since I’m not facing deadlines (other than general mortality, as Vaughn mentions), I’m finding right now that it works better to set a low bar: anything I get done is a win. I definitely seem to get my focus back more quickly if I let myself regroup–especially on days like today when I’m too focused on the world outside vs the still-evolving story world in my head. Did I read a chapter of research? Win. Did I free write several paragraphs of character notes? Win.
It’s not that persistence and determination don’t matter; quite the contrary. But I seem to do better when I give myself credit for anything I did accomplish, and when I don’t beat myself up over what I didn’t (which hasn’t been an easy lesson to learn). And then it’s that much easier to show up again tomorrow.
It’s really hard to stay present right now. I agree with Vijaya that writing (and praying–or in my case, meditating) is essential for staying present.