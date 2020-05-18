A Letter To My Inspiration

To: Professor John Roland Reuel Tolkien
The Undying Lands
Via The Grey Havens, Eriador
Dear Professor Tolkien,
I hope you’ll forgive the intrusion of this letter, but I feel a certain indebtedness and gratitude toward you. There’s a weight to these feelings that compels me to commit them to writing. Although I’ve felt them for some time, writing you about them seems like something that shouldn’t be put off. You see, back here in the mortal realm we’re experiencing a pandemic. Oh, I’m in good health, thankfully. But times like these make you realize that weighty feelings of indebtedness and gratitude shouldn’t be dawdled over.
Having said that, they are feelings that are difficult for me to fully express. Fortunately for me, writing is my best means for working things through. Unfortunately for you, this process rarely proves to be concise or tidy. I’m even having trouble figuring out where to start. I suppose I’d better go all the way back to the beginning.
The beginning is simple, really. It all starts with your stories, and my love of them. So yes, this is—in no small part—a fan letter. But as I hope you’ll come to see, it goes beyond fandom. I once wrote an essay that explains how my sixth grade teacher, Mr. Raymond, was responsible for my first reading The Hobbit, and then The Lord of the Rings, as well. It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy reading fiction prior to that. But your works captured my imagination in a new and exciting way. My immersion as a boy into the story of Frodo and the One Ring, and world of Middle Earth, became central to my reading life. Which ended up making your work foundational to my adult life.
Much of how this transpired is due to the fact that The Lord of the Rings left me longing for more. Please forgive me as well for saying that works like The Smith of Wootton Major and Farmer Giles of Ham did absolutely nothing to satisfy that longing. You must remember, we’re talking about the early 1970’s, several years before the posthumous publication of The Silmarillion. I’ve often told the story of how my father, who understood my ardor, handed me a copy of Time Magazine with a consoling look. He’d folded it back to the page with your obituary. I recall the moment with such clarity. What I experienced wasn’t just sadness for the passing of an author an ocean away. It was a sort of deep grief for the loss of a creator who’d expanded my imagination as no one else had. It was enhanced by the shock of the realization that there would be no more—no new stories of Middle Earth (of course I had no way of knowing how wrong I would be about this).
It was in that moment, at the age of twelve, that I first resolved to become a storyteller. It wasn’t so much that I imagined I might further your unfinished tales of Middle Earth. I wasn’t the sort of kid with the confidence to think I’d become the next you. It’s probably more akin to the feeling you get when, after you’ve lost your father, and become a homeowner, the hot water heater invariably blows. You’ve got a wet basement, no hot water, and insufficient funds, and you realize you can’t call dad. It’s a shock. You’ve got to pull down the Readers Digest Home Repair book he gave you years before, and figure it out. That was the kind of resolve that hit me—sort of like, “Well, I guess if I want a lifetime of hot showers and leisurely baths, I’m going to have to figure this out for myself.” In those days, figuring out how to become a storyteller meant aspiring to write fiction. (I occasionally wish I’d been inspired to master the craft of plumbing instead, but that’s beside the point.)
I’m going to take a leap in time here. There was a period when my aspiration went dormant, during which I went to college, got married, and my wife and I built a successful business. But throughout this period of a little more than two decades, you and your stories, and the lessons they instill, stayed with me. They remained at my core—an element of my truest self.
Sorry, but I’m now going to touch on what I presume will be a thorny subject for you. One of the primary things that nudged my storytelling aspiration from its dormancy was the premiere of Peter Jackson’s movie versions of your stories. No, don’t worry, I’m not talking about the abomination that became The Hobbit movie trilogy (I’m probably more outraged by that debacle than you). But, flawed as they are, I think the original LOTR movies capture the essence of your storytelling. Which helped to wake that slumbering part of me. They arrived alongside a few other major life-changes, and I finally took the plunge. I went from being an aspiring storyteller to an actual one. Although it took me quite a while longer to claim the title.
Oh how often I thought of you through those early writing years. I read biographies, reread the books themselves, pondered what I loved about them, wondered what inspired you, and reread them again. Because of you (albeit indirectly), I began researching Goths and Romans. Because of you I wondered how different history would be if it had been written by the Goths rather than the Romans. Because of you I sought to build a story-world with the solidity, depth, and history of Middle Earth. Because of you I sought to define the makings of legend and to trace the origins of myth.
Because of you, my stories feature rings inscribed with oaths. Because of you I named swords, named horses, and made those swords and horses secondary heroes in my tales. Because of you I have written poems and songs and parables in the context of the history of my story-world. Because of you I have chosen names with meaning (mostly utilizing a dead language—in my case Gothic). Because of you I have always loved maps, and utilize them in my storytelling. Because of you I consider my series of stories, which is an expansive multigenerational tale set in the same world, to be my life’s work.
We’re quite different, you and I. As are our tales. I mean, there’s the obvious stuff. You’re English and I’m American. As a devout Catholic, I’m guessing you’d be less than approving of my Deism and mistrust of institutional religion. Also, I’m not particularly scholarly. Nor am I quite as much of a traditionalist as you. I never served in the armed forces, let alone during a world war.
But there are things that I see in myself that I share with you. An affinity for nature. An enormous attraction to trees. An intense curiosity about, and deeply felt connection to, history. An admiration of virtues that seem to have become quaint, like honor and duty, friendship and loyalty, and an earnest belief in a soul-mate—one with whom we’ll both spend some form of eternity. These things are imbued in our storytelling. But it’s because of you—your example and inspiration—that I ever attempted to capture such things in story.
Because of you I have found my calling. Because of you, it’s through my storytelling that I explore what it means to be human.
Because of you, here near the end of my sixth decade on earth, I have become not just a writer, but—in no small way—the man I am today.
This is the source of my debt to you. By way of repayment, I hope to one day find the sort of connection with others that you found with me—to pass this gift forward.
I will be forever grateful. Thank you.
Namárië,
Vaughn Roycroft, Storyteller
Hey WU—have you ever written to a literary hero? Living or deceased? If not, do you have anything you want or need to say? Do tell.
About Vaughn Roycroft
In the sixth grade, Vaughn’s teacher gave him a copy of The Hobbit, sparking a lifelong passion for reading and history. After college, life intervened, and Vaughn spent twenty years building a successful business. During those years, he and his wife built a getaway cottage near their favorite shoreline, in a fashion that would make the elves of Rivendell proud. After many milestone achievements, and with the mantra ‘life’s too short,’ they left their hectic lives in the business world, moved to their little cottage, and Vaughn finally returned to writing. Now he spends his days polishing his epic fantasy trilogy.
Comments
James Fox says
Dear Tom Bombadil….
Vaughn, your acknowledgment here is awe inspiring. It shows off your deep passion for writing. I do have a question though. Since your genre is fantasy, if it hadn’t been Tolkien who would you have written to?
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey James, Good question. I’ve been pretty fortunate with living inspirations in the genre. Besides having written to, and receiving replies from literary heroes like (WU’s own) Juliet Marillier and Jacqueline Carey, I’ve actually subsequently had the pleasure of meeting them both. They’re as delightful and gracious as you’d expect. I’ve also exchanged emails with Robin Hobb, who has been a huge inspiration.
I guess outside of the genre, I’d write to M.M. Kaye and Barbara Tuchman, both of whom have been very influential to my work.
Thanks for your kind words… And about Tom–guess my big question for him would be, “Since you can make the one ring disappear, why didn’t you save the fellowship a whole lot of trouble and just leave it gone?”
James Fox says
Some say Tom’s inclusion was a mistake for that very reason, but I like to think his purpose is to show the power of the one ring can be overcome.
Donald Maass says
M.M. Kaye is an author who deserves rediscovery. As Joseph Campbell proved, epic stories are etched in our DNA. Out of fashion they may be, for now, but they will never leave us, evidence your beautiful tribute.
Vaughn Roycroft says
I can’t imagine my hero and heroine existing without the powerful inspiration of Ash and Anjuli.
Thanks Don!
Vijaya Bodach says
I’ve not heard that name since high school!
Keith Cronin says
What a beautiful tribute, Vaughn, and a fascinating look at what drives and inspires you. I haven’t gone through this exercise, but now it’s making think of how I’d approach it, and to whom I’d write.
I grew up with heroes who were musical rather than literary, and have had a couple of dream-come-true moments where I got to meet my idols and tell them what they’d meant to me. In both cases, my gushing was well received, leaving me with a pair of memorable encounters that I count among my happiest. And I shared the crushing blow of reading an obituary for one of those heroes, but consoled myself knowing I’d had that special moment of meeting him.
Also, as a person who never really got into Tolkein’s actual books, I feel relieved to find that I’m not the only one who was utterly captivated by the LOTR movies. Whew!
Thanks for an inspiring and thought-provoking read. You’re a good egg. (Egg? Great. Now I’m hungry for breakfast. Well, second breakfast anyway.)
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Keith, I think of you often in this regard. In fact, I mentioned you just last night. In their little “ask the Fallons” segment, Jimmy Fallon’s wife, Nancy Juvonen, was talking about first meeting and being blown away by Clarence Clemons–his kindness and enthusiasm (I guess she eventually ended up working for him). It’s wonderful to have those opportunities (even when you find yourself struggling to rein in the gushing–been there!)
I’ve so often heard people talk about the difficulty people have with Tolkien’s writing (the archaic language, the meandering and minutia), and I perfectly understand it. I think I read them before I knew anything different. So what I love about the movies is the level of accessibility they provided. And though a lot of hardcore Tolkien fans dismiss or even disdain the movies, I not only loved them, I honestly believe that they do capture the essence of the story.
Man, second breakfast is sounding pretty good right now. Perfect timing–it’s almost elevensies! Thanks much for sharing and for your kind words.
marcy says
Well. You pretty much wrote the letter I would’ve written , though far more succinctly. If not for LOTR and The Chronicles of Narnia who knows what I’d be writing?
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Marcy, Good to know I’m not alone on this. It’s an interesting question: What *would* I be writing? I guess the foregone part of that question is that it would be something, right? So we’ve got that going for us, too.
Thanks much!
Lara Schiffbauer says
It is a sad day when the stories stop. I think reading Lillian Jackson Braun in the early 90’s instilled in me the desire to write cozy mysteries. I didn’t try until now because I didn’t think I was up for the task, but how I loved the community of Moose County, Qwilleran and his special cats and how they unraveled the puzzle of each book. They still are like a comfort food that I gravitate toward when I’m stressed out. Unfortunately, Lillian Jackson Braun died in 2011 and with her, the series ended with no real end. It’s like the characters are stuck frozen in time, and sadly, the last book ended with the characters in not the best place. :(
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Lara! That’s so sad about Braun’s characters being left like that! It’s something that honestly worries me–not finishing the story I already have mapped out and getting it out there (published, one way or another).
I guess her inspiration works on multiple levels, then–for you to finally take on the form that first voiced your calling, and for both of us to get busy and stay that way. We each only have so many days to reach for our dreams. Thanks for sharing, Lara! Onward!
Cassandra Arnold says
So I just got the first in the series from our library ebook service! Looking forward to reading it.
Lara Schiffbauer says
I hope you like it as much as I did. They’re just fun, easy reading. :)
Ruth F. Simon says
I haven’t thought about the literary figures who made me want to write in a while. I’ve been focused most recently on the SFF writers currently publishing and where my work might fit.
If I look back at the writers from my childhood, I’d have to point to the Little House and Nancy Drew authors. And possibly James Herriot, Louis L’Amour, or Agatha Christie. (I read above my grade level and spent most of my childhood with adults and their bookshelves.)
In trying to identify something that they all shared, I’d say they were all storytellers who understood that small details and minor characters mattered just as much as the grand, sweeping themes and heroes (or villains) did.
I’m not sure my own work reflects that. Perhaps this would be a good time to re-read one of the Sackett or Poirot novels and dissect what works and what doesn’t.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hi Ruth – I’d say those re-reads would be hugely revealing. I’m willing to bet heavily that you’ll find aspects of influence that you hadn’t imagined.
My mom read the Little House books to us aloud, and my sister still has those original hardbacks. Just seeing the covers instantly transports me back to the 60s.
Thanks for enhancing the conversation!
Thomas Womack says
Dear Mr. Faulkner — I just reread “The Bear” — which so greatly captured my imagination numerous decades ago, and now I’ve found that it still does, even more greatly — those sturdy men, young (very) and old, and those thick cold woods of north Mississippi in early winter (hunting season), and their shadows and secrets and the bear — I can’t begin to give proper expression to the richness of emotion all this stirs in me, through your telling. Thank you for being so free to tell the overflowing story!
[And thank you, Vaughn, for warmly prompting my thoughts!]
Vaughn Roycroft says
Ah. See there, Thomas? You’ve already paid it forward. I was stirred and warmed by your earnest and richly delivered letter. Also, I don’t think I’ve read Faulkner since high school. Must remedy that.
Thank you!
Cassandra Arnold says
Vaughan, thank you for this. We read The Hobbit as the set text in class when I was twelve. I finished it in the first week, and listened in astonishment as so many of the others hated it. I must have read the LOTR at least 3 times in my teenage years. Back in the 70’s, there wasn’t so much available and, like you, it had a profound effect on me.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Cassandra! Pretty much the same thing happened to me. One of the girls in my reading group (Donna, I think she was called), couldn’t get over Tolkien’s use of the term “homely,” as in “the last homely house” in Rivendell. Even after Mr. Raymond explained to her that it was a quirk of British vs. American English, she wouldn’t let it go (to those who may not know, homely has come to mean unattractive to Americans).
Thanks for sharing! Here’s to the profound effect of storytelling!
Vijaya Bodach says
Vaughan, what a beautiful love letter! I’ve written a few to living authors, as have my kids, because they realized that stories are written by real people, sometimes in their pajamas :)
And the ones who’ve died–don’t laugh–I pray to them to guide me in my own writing journey and pray for them should they need my prayers to become a saint. Often, a particular story will have a specific saint attached to it. For my historical, it’s been St. Maria Goretti. For another, it’s been St. Joan of Arc. Others, Evelyn Ryan, Mary Flannery, Pope St. JPII, Lewis, Chesterton. It’s not something that I do consciously but a saint arrives in the middle of a project.
I am sure JRR Tolkein is immensely pleased with your letter and will be a guiding force for the remainder of your life on earth. How amazing it will be when you can finally meet him in heaven! That’s what I often think about. Heaven! Heaven!
Vaughn Roycroft says
Goodness, Vijaya, I would never laugh about such a thing. In fact, I’m positive that praying to those inspiring figures bestows inspiration and guidance. Not to mention solace and affirmation. Very cool that the proper saint steps up for each project (I can almost imagine them gathered in oversight, and the fitting candidate saying, “I’m on it.”
Such a lovely comment. Thanks, as always, for your kind praise and reassurance.
David Corbett says
Hi, Vaughn:
What a lovely idea, addressing your inspirational mentor directly. I imagine it was rather humbling to put these words down. They and the feelings they express probably became far more real and concrete and specific as you “said them out loud” to someone you admire. It’s got me thinking how I might go about doing the same, and how the embers of inspiration might glow all the more brightly for the effort. It’s also a great way to keep yourself honest, knowing your inspiration is staring over your shoulder–as long as you don’t let him intimidate you.
Thanks for this. Very touching and thought-provoking.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey David,
It’s funny, but you’re so right: Although I hadn’t felt self-conscious when the idea struck or during the early going of drafting it, I began to feel the weight of my words. It definitely demanded humility. In fact, I found myself second-guessing things like, should I have said that the two novellas did “absolutely nothing” to satisfy my longing? Is that insulting? Then I sort of figured, well, it’s already out there. And at least I read them, lol.
It’s funny too that only though listing the ways he’s influenced me did I realize the full impact of it. It makes me feel better about having stayed true to that 12 year old kid who vowed to keep the spirit of Tolkien’s storytelling alive. In other words, you’re absolutely right about the process making it real and concrete and specific.
Thanks much for weighing in, for your kind praise and keen insight.
Fredric Meek says
Thanks, Vaughn. I feel much the same as you about LOTR. My granddaughter is an avid reader and I have been trying, so far unsuccessfully, to get her to read the series. You spire me to keep after her until I succeed.
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Fred, I’m having the same issue with my nieces and nephews–I think I’ve only been successful with a couple out of ten. But I keep giving the books, darn it! Who knows when they might pick them up? After all, they’re very entertaining to folks of all ages.
Nice to know I’m not alone on this. Thanks for letting me know. And keep fighting the good fight!