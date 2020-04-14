HFAAC: Introducing Brooke Fossey and THE BIG FINISH

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Brooke Fossey and her debut novel, THE BIG FINISH!

WE LOVE that this book is about the elderly in such a positive way, especially at this time in our world’s history. And we’re so appreciative of Brooke’s tips for imbuing each character with their personal quirks. Thank you, Brooke!

Please help spread the word for Brooke by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets. Brooke actually names several at the end of her video, and so we heartily recommend visiting them to purchase Brooke’s book.