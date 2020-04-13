HFAAC: Introducing Christine Meade and THE WAY YOU BURN

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Christine Meade and her new release, THE WAY YOU BURN!

Please help spread the word for Christine by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.