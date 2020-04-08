HFAAC: Introducing Anika Scott and THE GERMAN HEIRESS

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling Anika Scott and her new release, THE GERMAN HEIRESS (which released as FINDING CLARA in the U.K.). Much thanks to Anika for taking the time to include some great tips for writers in her video, especially for debut novelists who’ll be experiencing the process of working with a publishing team for the first time!

Please help spread the word for Anika by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer.

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.