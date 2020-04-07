How are you? Check in, WU Community.

Everything can change in an instant. Most of us are living examples of that right now, as COVID-19 ravages the world and its people. So while I had another post planned for today–one about the essentiality of story at a time like this–I want to do something more personal. Something different.
I want to know how you are.
Where you are.
What you’re doing.
How things are different.
How things are the same.
I want to know if you’re writing.
If what you’re writing has changed.
If you feel inspired to write something else.
What that might be.
I want to know that you’re okay.
I want you to know that you’re not alone.
I want everyone who reads this to leave a comment, and for us to gather and share and know we have one another right now, even if it all feels so damned tenuous.
It is. Life is.
For me, my days haven’t changed overmuch, at least not on the surface of things. I spend my time at home, writing one thing or another, or reading one thing or another. But now I do that with my husband working nearby as well. I’ve been trying to connect more deeply to my work-in-progress, to use it for a dearly needed escape from reality. Results are mixed but I’m committed. When I start my day reading or listening to the news, I lose hours of productivity, and so I’m trying to make changes to my routine, though it’s hard not to seek those updates. There are more texts and calls from friends and family, too–checking in, worried, anxious. Sometimes I am bizarrely calm. Other times, filled with dread. But I’m okay, we’re all okay, and we’re being as careful as can be.
Before I turn things over to you, I’d like to leave you with this final thought:
Things will be different on the other side of this crisis, in ways known and unknown to us. We won’t be able to control much of that–most of that. But we can control some of that. The gift of chaos is in the ability to create a new order from its leavings. We can see from our place in the eye of the storm just what’s most important to us, and recommit to making those things a priority. We can choose not to return to the way things were, if the way things were wasn’t getting us where we wanted to go. We may think about our dusty dreams, and decide to dedicate ourselves to them wholeheartedly. It was directly after 9-11, when the message of life’s too short resonated most loudly, when I started to write what eventually became my debut novel.
Something wicked this way has come, but there will be an after.
Control what you can. Breathe though the rest of it. Be safe, stay well, write on.
Over to you, my friends.
Carol Baldwin says
So nice of you to ask us all to check in, Therese. I’m sheltering in Florida so able to write (finish tweaking my WIP a YA historical novel–I HOPE!) and still golf–by nature a social-distancing activity, particularly if you walk a course. I’ll probably never have this gift of time again to do two things I like. Safety to all!
Therese Walsh says
Stay safe, Carol! There’s been debate about golf courses here in NY. They were closed, then opened, and no one really knows what’s best; I think until we really understand everything there is to know about transmission, we have to take great care. So you do that, friend. And keep writing! Good luck with your YA historical!
Erin Bartels says
We are doing fairly well at our place. I have been able to get out in the gardens, which has helped my mood greatly. I already worked from home, so I continue with my 9-5 as usual and watch my colleagues get used to the work-from-home life. I have even done some writing, though had to pause for some research, which I will get to once I’ve read a few books for other people.
Like many others, I’ve had a lot of events canceled (I think we’re up to 12 now) and am hoping that most will be rescheduled, but I haven’t minded not being busy driving here and there and everywhere. So that’s kind of a mixed bag. I figure I’ll play catch up in the fall and/or next year when I have a new book coming out.
The one thing that I know will wear on me soon is just having everyone else AROUND all the time at home. It will be nearly six total months of my son home from school (summer vacation already felt long) and my husband is working from home more than usual as well. It makes it easy to plan mealtimes with no events or practices or evening meetings, but I am starting to feel that pull to just go to a restaurant…and alone time is really important to my mental well-being. I need time when no one is depending on me or asking me questions or expecting me to do anything.
My son started online schooling yesterday and he is rather self-directed, so that is nice. It will give structure to his days and it removes my underlying anxiety that he is wasting time and is going to fall behind.
My husband has been livestreaming church services (actually, it’s kind of a family production at this point, with me on sound, our 11-year-old son working the camera, and Zach pulling together recordings from various members doing readings and prayers, then delivering the sermon). We’ve done a “virtual narthex” over Zoom after the service is done, which allows us to socialize and see one another. And we’ve done similar things on Wednesday nights–prayer meetings or game nights. And I’ve been working my way through the church directory, sending cards to people who live alone or are separated from family.
All in all, we have it rather easy and I count my blessings. My anxiety is directed outward, toward others, especially those with small businesses and restaurants. Take out helps, but it’s not enough. Ordering books from my local indie helps, but it’s not enough. We will most certainly lose some places we love. And that really saddens me.
Therese Walsh says
Erin, what a gift to your community you’re providing with all that outreach, especially to those who live solitary lives. I hear you about feeling a little smothered by ALL THE PEOPLE, ALL THE TIME, and I hope you do find ways to carve out some solitude. It isn’t the same as dining out, but we’ve indulged in a nice dinner from one of our city’s best eateries–helps the city, helps us mentally too. And I’m sorry to hear about all of your cancelled events. “The Words between Us” sounds like a intriguing novel. Here’s to hoping you’ll be able to rebuild that momentum on the other side of this storm. Be well!
Jodi Lew-Smith says
I’m writing! It’s my escape and my grace. But I’m also an anxious stress case, feeling strangely triggered by things you’d never predict. I’m doubling down on connecting with people I really know–my family, my oldest friends–doing more checking in, more just touching base. At the same time I’m feeling oddly disconnected from the us on social media, where people’s fears and values come through in this crisis, and some of them I can’t really relate to. Let’s stand up and be heroic in these time. Let’s not be afraid of children coming too close on bicycles, or whether that clerk wiped the counter well enough. We have to be safe to keep others safe. But let’s look high, not low. One of the few places online that I’ve felt able to visit lately has been WU. So thank you, Theresa, for this post. I am grateful for the heart and heroics you’ve modeled for us all.
Ellen cassidy says
Amen! The things like people “reporting” kids playing basketball in the local park might drive me to the loony bin
Therese Walsh says
I agree with you that we need to take care not to let our fear make us ugly. I’ve heard a lot about people being cruel to grocery store workers and the like, which is just the worst. There’s a report out today about a rise in deaths in that group of workers, which while not surprising is a wake-up call for anyone who takes from these people and leaves them with nothing more than a sharp word. Best not to forge a whole new slate of regrets from this crisis, but rather to bring the best self you can do each day. Stay well and keep writing, friend.
Diane C McPhail says
The grocery store news has hit a nerve with me. I had been thinking about how hard they are working and under what conditions. I had been trying to determine what I might be able to do for them to express gratitude when the news hit that the first grocery worker had died. I live in a small town and my lungs are compromised already from pulmonary emboli several years ago, so my husband has forbidden me to go to the store. But he goes virtually every day. We live in a small town and so far have been isolated. But summer is coming and this town gets around 20,000 seasonal residents, so we have no idea what comes next. We only have one grocery. I love those people who are working there. I’m at a loss what to do for them, so if any of you have ideas, I would so welcome them.
Therese Walsh says
Diane, I feel for you. Small-town grocery shopping can be challenging if you aren’t able to shop for two weeks at a time. That’s the recommendation we’re trying to live by, but it may be a NY thing, and it may not be possible in smaller communities. One thing you might do is have your husband ask your friends at the store if there’s anything that might be done. They may have ideas and need help implementing them. Stay safe, and protect those lungs of yours.
Anna says
We’re doing well here in our seclusion. I have two kids whom I homeschool anyway, so there has been no huge shift, other than in our social life. I have found, though, that this time at home has left me with renewed focus on my novel-in-progress and a sudden urge to work on a new project. I have been able to look at this uncertain time as a blessing to navigate a new course in my creative life.
I’ve enjoyed these posts from WU; they help me to focus on my writer-self. Thank you!
Therese Walsh says
Anna, I’m so glad to hear that you’re recommitting to a creative life, and it’s great that you have a new idea, too. You are likely an outlier mama in terms of feeling in your comfort zone while home schooling. What are your favorite resources for those who might be new to “the gig”? Stay well, and all best to you re: your new project.
Anna says
Having maintained my freelance practice from home for many years, I can say that it has not yet changed, although there may be pandemic effects down the line.
Writing? Pandemic stress has nibbled away at my long project, but I’ve revived my beloved flash fictions and essays, one of which was published for the reward of an Amazon credit. Some almost-forgotten flashes crawled out of my fat file of old neglected stuff, begging to be revised. And I’m even generating a few new ones. The short-short form seems to be adapted to my present state of mind. It’s writing—it’s writing—and I’ll take it in any form.
Therese Walsh says
I love that you’re embracing short-form writing, Anna. Once upon a time, I was really into flash fiction, too, and I can see how a comeback might be the right balm for the times. Thank you for sharing.
mshatch says
Like a lot of other writers I know, I’m having a hard time focusing. There is the distraction of the news/internet, that dread and worry at the back of my mind that sometimes grabs hold, and minor panic attacks.
I have, however, managed to write 17k new words since this began, somehow.
I am also walking every day with my dog, who thinks this hole time off thing is marvelous, reading (just finished The Vine Witch and it was wonderful), and am thankful it’s spring rather than winter. I am safe, not alone, and there’s food in the fridge, and (YAY!) toilet paper in all the bathrooms. Things could be much worse.
Now, if only my double-u key would start working again (thank God for spell check and autocorrect).
Thanks for this.
Therese Walsh says
Hi, MsHatch, first, that is FANTASTIC about writing 17k new words since the crisis began! What is your genre? Also, hooray for toilet paper and food and walking and happy dogs. I do want to pass along a link to Head Space, if you haven’t heard of it/want to try it/think it might help. There’s a page there dedicated to New York right now, with some great calming clips. Worth a listen? It helps to not only remember to breathe but to set aside some time to focus only on that. (And trust me, I am trying to take this advice, too, so I hope I don’t sound preachy.) Here is the link, fwiw: https://www.headspace.com/ny
Also, so glad to hear you enjoyed The Vine Witch. I have that one in my queue, and look forward to it.
Be well!
Luanne G. Smith says
Thanks, Marcy! :D
Vaughn Roycroft says
Good idea, T. I hope a lot of folks respond to your call. I think there’s strength to be drawn from one another.
I’ve cut waaay back on my news consumption in the past week or so. I’ve found the daily spin makes this all the more Groundhog Day.
Mo and I were just talking about the sort of bright side of this, the “pause on the crazy” factor–particularly for her. She’s been able to do a bunch of continuing ed stuff and really get her systems in order–things she never gets the chance to even stop to think about when she’s got all of those plates spinning. And I know you and Sean are like we are: delighted to have the additional time together. We almost feel guilty about it, and like Erin, we recognize how lucky we are.
As for the writing, yes, every day. Lately even weekends. That hasn’t changed, as I was chasing down “The End” of this rewrite before this all started. The work feels fresh and vital and worthy, so that’s a blessing. Regarding the clarity at the eye of the storm you mention (brilliant metaphor), I’ve found myself thinking a lot about the big picture story. Like, the entire lives of both generations of my storytelling.
It feels important right now to really contemplate their meaning. It’s such a vast swath. I can see that it’s me struggling with so many themes and broader explorations of what it means to exist. One moment it all feels too big, and the next I perfectly see that, of course it is. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t be worthy of the meaningfulness its seeking.
Had a funny thought last weekend. There are only two characters who are there at the very beginning and the very end of all six books–a 50+ year era (Brin and Arnegern). It made me recognize the importance of their roles as witnesses–their curiosity, their reflection, their hopefulness. And then I thought how they both sort of reflect me as a witness. That’s my big picture. That’s my aspiration. I want my work to inspire curiosity, reflection, and hopefulness. Seems to be working for me. Maybe that’s enough.
Glad to hear you guys are still going strong (say hey to Sean). And I’m super glad that you’re still plugging away at the WIP, and are committed. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the world needs more T. Walsh storytelling. Thanks for all you do!
Therese Walsh says
“I want my work to inspire curiosity, reflection, and hopefulness. Seems to be working for me. Maybe that’s enough.”
That’s everything, V! Very interesting that there are two characters present throughout all stories, and I wonder if they each play a different role–if they represent a different way of thinking or route to the same end?
Like you, I’m off the news treadmill; it’s just too (clearly) tied to increased anxiety. There isn’t much any of us can do to change the big picture right now — just ourselves, just our now, just these tiny minutes. But then when you flip it, you see that these tiny minutes make up everything, and we can feel empowered with what we do with a block of time. I’m glad you’re doubling down on fiction and that Mo, too, is finding time to approach some of the things on her rainy-day list. We never have time for that, even on rainy days, but all progress is good right now, I think.
Stay safe, my friend.
Ellen cassidy says
What a caring soul you are, Therese. :) personally any lingering ADD I may have in my veins is soaring right now. I’m in the Corona loop…trying to find facts, addicted to FB, and almost completely blocked in my writing. Could be the story and nothing to do with current circus, haha. I try to get a few lines in a day at least. And I did complete a long neglected blog post, so that felt good. I am depressed not only that my live music has gone away, but cant visit my son and DIL in Nashville as planned, and I am watching my beloved craft beer industry in michigan slowly sink away. I hate that politics has to seep into this and further the divide. I have been volunteering, as have others, so that helps. Doing that has made me realize how many elderly, isolated people there are who have nobody to help them. So, the crisis has created some connections that will go on after. Probably the one bright spot in all this. I feel like I just made a diary entry with all this rambling. Thank you for all your support on WU!
Therese Walsh says
“The Corona Loop” is affecting many of us, I fear, Ellen, and I’m sorry it has you in its grip, too. It’s excellent that you’re volunteering so much, and still getting to your ms to put in a few new lines daily; that will help when we’re on the other side of the crisis, I’ll bet. I’ve let my ms “get cold” on one too many occasions, and it’s always difficult to get it warmed up again. I hope those craft beer distillers are concocting new brews in a secret, safe location in their basements, and will soon reveal new and exciting offerings; we’re fans here, too. Hang on to hope.
Laura Jane Swanson says
I got hit with some intense personal upheaval less than a week before my county’s first case of the virus, so I am dealing with two huge things right now. We’re still lucky, though—we’re as safe as we can be, all at home. The college student is finishing the semester online, and the younger kids are homeschooled anyway. We have enough space to get along pretty well most of the time. I haven’t been able to write much fiction so far, but I’m continuing my journal, and story ideas are starting to peek out around the corners of my mind. And even here, even now, eventually spring will come.
Therese Walsh says
Your comment is truly inspiring, Laura. Yes, spring will come, and those peeking ideas in your mind are a sure sign that it’s on its way. Stay well, friend.
Luanne G. Smith says
It’s tough. I’m fortunate to have work to do during these uncertain times, but writing on a deadline when it feels like the world is burning around you is a challenge, to say the least. There’s so much anxiety built into the day now, the writing can feel a bit frivolous in the face of such a life-changing event.
Therese Walsh says
Luanne, what you said about how writing can seem frivolous in the face of hard times is so very much what I’ve been thought and felt for months. Barbara O’Neal shared this great post with me called “Creating a tolerable world,” on Terri Windling’s site. It’s politically bent, but the part I want to call out is this quote by Anaïs Nin. She wrote this after WW2 ended, after surviving much upheaval:
Aren’t we lucky to be storytellers?
Luanne G. Smith says
Thank you. Absolutely the luckiest.
Paula Cappa says
New York. I am doing well and my family members are all doing well as we continue in this homesteading. With all this separation going on, it’s interesting to me that in some ways we are all connecting at a different level through phone, emails, Facetime. I am doing more spiritual reading, mostly Eckhart Tolle, which has been sustaining me. Today’s thought is “reality is one unified whole in which all things are interwoven, where nothing exists in and by itself.”
So, I’m thinking that while some of us are experiencing directly the pain of corona virus, some of us are witnessing it in others. Eckhart says that in our attention and consciousness of this event, this connection … “the perceiver and the perceived is joined in a field of awareness. It is the healer of separation.”
Therese Walsh says
Paula, first, I’m so glad you’re well and hunkered down there in the city, and that the curve is beginning to flatten there. Thank you so much for sharing those beautiful and comforting thoughts from Eckhart. Wow.
For anyone who’d like to learn more about Eckhart Tolle:
https://www.eckharttolle.com/
Stay safe, Paula!
Bernadette Phipps-Lincke says
I’ve always been driven. And the driven stabilizing force in my family of driven human beings. We are after all here for a limited time and we must make our mark, it’s our reason for existing. Now, with the world gone mad in the way of films and stories that gave us a view into what could be, we find ourselves all living some of those visions, and I find myself longing not for completed works, for the immortality of a lasting story, I just want to sow a garden, a real honest to goodness garden of flowers in pinks and blues and purple hues on a blissful day with pleasant sunlight and no storm brewing in the distance. I want to breathe unfettered by the sorrows that I know have shaped this moment but cannot overwhelm its beauty. I will never approach my writing the same way. I have learned that there is no such thing as a happy ending, because there is no ending, only moments, eternity is made of moments, moments and the promise of the soul of a garden.
Therese Walsh says
Bee, you’re such a poetic person; thank you for sharing your thoughts here and for checking in. Isn’t it interesting how so many of us are going inward, reconnecting with our centers and pulling back from all the “edge pushing” we are used to? I hope you have a beautiful garden this year, and share lots of pictures.
Al budde says
Alls well down here in Galveston, relatively speaking. I am rewriting/revising my WIP more than I otherwise would, which is a good thing, and I’m interested in the fallout from all of this. What will “normal” life look like on the other side? As writers this is fertile soil
Therese Walsh says
That is a silver lining, Al — we’re going to have a lot of new rubble to sort through at the end of this (about people, limits, our world) and all of that will empower our work.
You stay safe there in Galveston. I worry about my friends in Texas. Write on.
Kathryn Craft says
Hi to all. My husband and I are doing fine, as are my sons. We’re in SE PA, where the virus is closing in around us and we are told the peak will come soon, so no more shopping for us! Editing as per usual, only even busier since my husband was furloughed; he probably won’t have work until the school year starts next fall, so I must double down. The government $$ will be a cute gesture, like a tip at a bar—it will be gone in one partial mortgage payment. But all in all, thankful we can’t be evicted, that our freezer is full, and that we have our precious health. Being more vigilant than ever about exercise and fresh air. Off now, as there is a crack in my schedule and I intend to write!
Therese Walsh says
I’m sorry about Dave, but glad you are working. And I’ll just say that if I had need of a developmental editor, your name would be on my shortest of short lists. I also hope you’re making good progress on your wip!
Stay safe, my friend. One of these days we’ll be able to meet up for lunch again.
Barbara Linn Probst says
So lovely of you to reach out this way to our community and to create such a beautiful conversation on this page. I’ll add two small bits only.
One is how much I was helped by Queen Elizabeth’s speech in which she called on us to connect with, and hold fast to, the best parts of ourselves. Every gesture matters.
The other is how important it is to connect through joy and delight and compassion, not through outrage. Some days it’s all I can do to keep from posting responses on Facebook to say, “Yes, I’m as livid as you are, as full of anger and grief.” But then I remember what a wise woman I used to know said, when someone complained about how things were being handled (not in a political context, but the point is the same) and her reply was, “How have you helped?” You have helped, Therese.
Thomas Womack says
Yes, Barbara, I too appreciated Queen Elizabeth’s wise and steady-minded words. And that question you remembered from your wise acquaintance — “How have you helped?” struck me as the perfect response to this wide crisis, and to all.
Therese Walsh says
Good to hear from you, too, Thomas. I hope there’s an update from you somewhere in this… Be well.
Therese Walsh says
What a wise and kind person you are, Barbara. I’m sure many if not most of us feel layers of things and a push-pull of hope and fear. Trying to stay focused on what might do some good has helped me to feel centered. Hm, wonder where that lesson has been reinforced on the daily through 50+ writer friends over the last 14 years?
Thank you for sharing your thoughts on this of all days, YOUR PUBLICATION DAY! Congratulations to you on the publication of QUEEN OF OWLS!
WU’ers, be sure to check out the video the went live this afternoon featuring Barbara talking about her book.
Al says
Today I plan to start a short story reflective of the times. I’m thinking it will be love story. I’ve never written one but something inside me wants to try.
It is Spring in British Columbia and the run off is about to start, the snow pack is above normal but with cool nights a slow melt is feeling possible. Yesterday I saw my first butterfly and a chick-a-dee is making a nest in the honeysuckle bush at my front door. White tail deer have returned to birth their fawns, this is when they become dangerous and you need to carry a stick with you when you walk to make sure that they practice their social distancing. The bear are waking from their hibernation, hungry and groggy. I must learn from them and go into hibernation. Time to rest and use up the reserves that have been built up through the years and prepare to emerge in our new Spring.
Anna says
Al, thanks for the description of this season in your surroundings. My home town was in Southeast Alaska (similar climate and natural beauty), and this glimpse was a boost today.
Diane C McPhail says
Thank you for this beautiful description of nature. I especially loved the first butterfly. Being keenly aware of the world around me brings such miraculous surprises.
Therese Walsh says
Beautiful descriptions, Al! At the start of this crisis, I went for a walk through my neighborhood in upstate NY and saw several robins — my first sight of them this season. Felt like a sign of hope.
Deb (Delaney Green) Peterson says
Like Gary, not a lot has changed for me except I’m writing wayyyy less because I have been sewing hospital-grade filter face masks since this started (for my mail carrier, the neighborhood intern at cremation society, the gal down the street who runs an independent cheese shop, relatives, friends…and I even sent one to my editor in Sweden). Yesterday I sent 23 masks to a nurse friend in NYC who flew there to help out. Today I’m on mask duty again. My WIP will flow like water when I get back to it because it’s been percolating for three weeks.
Therese Walsh says
Deb, you’re an angel for helping. Thanks for what you’re doing.
David Duhr says
Hi Therese,
This line jumped out at me: “There are more texts and calls from friends and family, too–checking in, worried, anxious.” I’m getting that too, especially being in NYC. The odd (or maybe not?) thing is, the more calls and texts that come in, the fewer I answer. Even people I’m close to and *want* to chat with, I just stare at their texts or missed calls and take no further action.
I’m not writing at all. I even went two weeks without reading (from a book… I read from twitter all. the. time.), which I doubt has ever happened to me before.
On my own blog I have a bunch of COVID-related discussion posts that are really helping me stay sane, people sharing book recommendations, writing strategies, and their own experiences during this lockdown. Anyone reading this comment, feel free to share:
What are you reading: https://www.writebynight.net/coronavirus/pandemic-reading/
What are you writing: https://www.writebynight.net/coronavirus/pandemic-writing/
Writing strategies: https://www.writebynight.net/coronavirus/pandemic-writing-strategies/
General discussion: https://www.writebynight.net/coronavirus/pandemic-general/
Hang in there, everyone.
Therese Walsh says
There’s a lot of dissociation right now, I think. Maybe not being quite able to respond to friends and read as you are used to doing is a symptom of that. I’ve for certain felt a few steps away from myself throughout this ordeal.
Have we ever felt so human?
Love your resources, David. Thank you for sharing.
Ruth F. Simon says
I’m in Bergen County, New Jersey. We’re the hardest-hit county in the state, and a lot of people here have connections to NYC. So we’re getting lots of the doom-and-gloom reports for both areas.
My part-time job at the library is on hiatus until the shelter-at-home order is lifted. Fortunately, they’re paying all of us–even part-timers–while they’re closed. The down side is that we’re expected to do our jobs from home. Since most of my work involves patron interactions, it’s translated into “watch lots of training videos and track your time for the mandated reporting.”
I haven’t touched my urban-fantasy WIP in too long. Since even before this crisis broke out. But I re-read parts of it last week, and I found myself enjoying what I’d written. I’d like to get back to it, but I need to find better balance for my days.
My spouse is working from home full-time. I’m grateful she’s not trekking into Manhattan for work, given present circumstances. But, I’m finding it harder to concentrate with another person in the house.
I’m still volunteering as an editor for a e-zine, and we’re seeing an increase in submissions. I expected we’d get more submissions with folks sitting home. I’m just surprised how quickly we started getting pandemic-themed stories and poems. I’d have expected people to take longer to write on the topic.
Thanks for checking in, Therese. My best to you, Sean, and all the rest of the WU contributors.
Linda Rosen says
Hi Ruth. I’m also from Bergen County – Fair Lawn. Though as a snowbird I’ve been in Florida since October, only going back up north for UnCon in Nov. We’re planning on driving back at the end of April and hopefully things will have calmed down some by then. Hope you’re doing well. I have a book signing for my debut novel set up at the Fair Lawn library in May which I’m sure will be postponed. Stay well.
Therese Walsh says
It’s good to hear from you, Ruth.
Finding balance has been the hardest part of this whole thing for me. It’s come down to shutting off most of the news I’d been consuming, pretending all those shows are not available right now. And forcing myself to focus on something else. Anything else. At least I can think again.
It must be a lot more challenging to avoid the news while living in such a hard-hit area, though. I’m glad your spouse is staying at home; Manhattan is a place to be avoided for sure. (On a lighter note: “Spouse in the House” seems like a new rhyming story waiting to be written, doesn’t it?)
I hope you get back to your wip soon. Reading it and liking what you have on the page is a solid first step.
Stay safe, Ruth.
Donald Maass says
Hello from BC Canada too! (South Surrey. You, Al?)
A report from the publishing industry: at the editorial end, things are unchanged. New deal reporting is the same as before, true at my agency and apparently elsewhere. There have been a few layoffs but nothing at all like in the rest of the economy.
Bookstore closures and other factors will have a long term effect but for once the long lag between typing The End and book-in-stores is working in our favor. Publishers are acquiring for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As an industry we are already beyond the crisis.
Personally, I am finding minuses (kids at home) and pluses (dad at home) to the quarantine. My orange-olive oil cake was a triumph. Now, though, I am the household designated baker. Oh, well. Could be worse. Stay safe all and see you on the other side.
Anna says
Recipe! Recipe! *begging*
Mike Swift says
Heck, just send me a cake.
Therese Walsh says
I just printed out a recipe for olive oil cake the other day. We’re going to come out of this thing with new goals: to lose weight.
Thanks for reminding us of Normal, Don, and that it’s still there for us, even if it feels very alt-reality at the moment.
Stay well, and sane with the kiddos. Hello to Lisa!
Ali says
I’m still writing—trying valiantly to keep up with my “rewrite one chapter a month” goal (not so easy as it seems while working full-time + completing a grad English degree, gulp). I’m trying to remind myself that just because I’m now working/schooling from home doesn’t mean I should be able to accomplish ~more~ … I’ve noticed that burnout actually happens faster right now because circumstances keep changing every day around this pandemic, which makes it harder to maintain the illusion of a routine.
The writing is a joy and an escape when I get to it—trying to keep it that way.
Therese Walsh says
Ali, I hear you; everything step feels like it’s made in molasses. But you know this dance; you’ve got this–even if it feels harder.
Much luck to you.
Fredric Meek says
Alive and well in the Western suburbs of Chicago. I live alone and don’t go out much so life isn’t much different. I’m sure that will change if and when someone I know contracts the virus. I do miss the friends at the writing workshops I attended. We share and critique via email but it’s not the same.
Thanks for thinking of us this way, Therese.
Therese Walsh says
Fredric, it’s good to hear from you; thanks for checking in. I’m glad you’re hunkered down, especially in Chicago. Have you discovered Zoom yet? Good way to connect with those friends, perhaps?
Stay safe.
Beth Havey says
California. We are good, my husband has a compromised immune system, so we are INSIDE most of the time. Where we live we are able to take walks, keep our distance, wave at people who are also taking advantage of the sunshine. Actually yesterday we worked on taxes–life does go on in so many ways. And I am writing, yes, every day. Writing calms me, makes the day worthwhile–I AM DOING SOMETHING. And there is always the pleasure of a good book. We frequently check in on our three children–our youngest son had to cancel his wedding, but they are together in a new home, so after the tears, things are good. Wishing all of you peace and health, Beth
Therese Walsh says
Beth, I’m sorry about your son’s cancelled wedding; that’s hard, especially on the heels of so much planning. But good that they’ve come to terms and are doing well.
That’s excellent that you’re writing every day, and staying inside. What are you working on?
The taxes. It’s nice that we have until July, but then again, it feels like a reason to procrastinate. I think we’ll do as you have and just get it over with in the coming days.
Take good care!
Suzanna J. Linton says
I am at home in South Carolina. The university where I work part time has closed. I wish I could say I’ve been using the time to edit and write but I haven’t. Struggles over my novel continue and I’ve been stressed over everything. This is the holiest week of my faith’s year and yet I’m barred from celebrating it at church, which has been a big burden. But I’m doing the best I can amd trying to find joy where I can.
Therese Walsh says
Suzanna, I’m sorry for so much loss at once–your job (temporarily), your writing mojo, your religious community. Are there ways to connect online?
I hope things improve for you soon.
A random note: I always enjoy your tweets. What will you do with all of those saffron threads?
Mary Incontro says
Like T, I go from bizarrely calm to filled with dread. My husband and I are fine so far, but we’re over 60 and we view each day as a gift. Up until the shutdown in NYC and NJ, where we live, Tim was going into NYC every day on a crowded ferry. I was blithely going to the gym. How easily we might have caught the virus!
Now we’re home everyday, the two of us. He teleworks upstairs while I work on my WIP downstairs. Tim is a judge and at this moment, he’s conducting a hearing online. Bless his heart, he called a recess in the court proceedings to help me bring in the groceries.
I hope and pray that all of you are well and that someday we’ll be back to normal, where it’s safe to give you a hug when I see you.
Therese Walsh says
Tim sounds like a true gem. I’m so glad you’re both safe at home now.
The hugging thing is tough, isn’t it? I wonder if people will be afraid of friendly gestures like that for a long while. I hope not. I can’t wait to see-and hug–family and friends again.
Stay safe, Mary.
Vijaya says
Therese, thank you for this. It’s good reading how everybody is faring.
Daniel Island, SC. We are well and settled into a good routine of work and play and prayer. Our garden is growing, the bees are humming, and we have this unexpected gift of time with our adult kids. Luckily, I don’t have to supervise their lessons :) I am content to be home but I miss church since it’s such a big part of our lives and online services just makes me cry because I’m not there-there. But this too shall pass. I’m reading and writing and singing. God bless us one and all and protect us from all dangers.
Here’s a medieval chant that I love: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Mf-1A6YtE
Kathryn Craft says
Gorgeous chant, thank you Vijaya!
Mike Swift says
Yes, wonderful!
Tom Bentley says
That chant was soothing, Vijaya. I sing horribly, but got away with doing abbreviated versions of Kyrie Eleison in my parochial school kids’ choir because it was a collected joyful noise. We never sounded like the stirring stuff in the video.
Therese Walsh says
Gorgeous chant, Vijaya. Thank you for sharing. Are you in the choir at your church?
Reading, writing, singing, gardening to the hum of bees, reconnecting with adult children. That sounds like something to sing about, too.
I hope you’re able to reconnect with your greater community soon, friend. Stay safe.
Vijaya Bodach says
Thanks for listening. Yes, my husband and I sing in our tiny schola–we’re nowhere close to these medieval masters but we can pull off a High Mass with a simple Gregorian chant. I love it so and miss being able to sing for Triduum…but we’re practicing both a Byrd Mass and a Mozart Mass for when this madness is over. Soon, I hope. God bless, V.
LJ Cohen says
I’m currently at our farm in central Massachusetts, while my husband is working at Tufts Medical center in Boston. He and his hospital have been preparing for this for 5 weeks? 6 weeks? Time has gotten very stretchy, but I know I was already concerned enough by the first week in March to be considering cancelling a community event I help plan that takes place in August.
Sometimes it’s a curse to have a degree in public health – I studied pandemics as an undergrad. It gives the anxiety too much concrete knowledge to chew on.
3 weeks ago, Neil insisted I pack up the dogs and stay at the farm. At the time, we weren’t sure if he’d even be able to join me on weekends.
Like Therese, I vacillate between feeling fairly calm and then waves of despair crash over me. My inner border collie is anxious that she can’t herd all of her flock together. I worry about Neil and his safety.
I’m not writing any fiction, but I am blogging, trying to make a record of my thoughts and feelings before it all gets too foggy. You can read it at http://www.ljcbluemuse.blogspot.com
I’m trying to give my days structure. I created an email listserv for the small rural community here in Hardwick and we’re slowly growing a virtual common.
I’m also working with a virtual creative community to create a magazine of art created in response to the pandemic, called Isolated. That community can be found here: https://community.isolated.life/
I am utterly grateful for my WU family for the love and caring. Be safe. Be well.
Therese Walsh says
Oh, boy, yes: Time has gotten sketchy. It feels like this has been forever. On the other hand, maybe it’s teaching us something, or many somethings. Will we ever again take for granted being able to do something as simple as go to a park populated with lots of other people enjoying nature?
Wonderful efforts to create community, Lisa. I’m glad for you, and to hear about your busy-ness, especially because of Neil and your pandemic know-how. How is Neil doing? And how is this changing your physical art?
Stay safe, my friend.
Christina Hawthorne says
Hi, Therese, and thanks for asking after me. It’s hard to believe, but I’ve been isolated for several weeks already. I’m fortunate that, given my lung condition, I’m on paid, indefinite sick leave. On the downside, my isolation, outside online contacts, is total. It’s a good time to be an introvert, I guess.
One of the keys for me is staying busy, to keep my life varied. I setup a flexible plan at the start and have, for the most part, kept to it. Around the apartment I’ve been rearranging, deep cleaning, and doing redecorating. The biggest alteration was completely redesigning my home office. I also go for walks each day. One of the city’s main bike/walking paths passes virtually outside my door.
The biggest chunk of my time has been devoted to my blog and editing. Currently, I’m working on Torment Surfacing, but after that I have enough editing to carry me to November when I’ll draft again.
Much of the time I operate in a numb to neutral state, but there are times when my anxiety is high or I have to take steps to tamp down depression. I’m prone to both. Being ever vigilant is vital. When I am out, either walking or making my brief, early morning shopping excursion each week, I’ve noticed my awareness of other people is heightened despite the added distance.
My new normal is evolving simultaneously with the new normal outside my isolation. It’s difficult to predict the results. It’s heartening to know that, while we’re distanced, there are many of us who are all the closer for it. Thank you again.
Therese Walsh says
Christina, I very much appreciate what you’ve written here about the changes in your awareness of others. It sounds like you are self-aware, too, in very healthy ways considering the circumstances. I’m glad you’re getting out to walk, to feel less isolated. And it’s so wise to have a flexible routine and find ways to progress your life even when things feel the opposite of moveable.
And a new office sounds quite nice! How did you change it?
Stay well, and keep in touch!
Linda Rosen says
So wonderful of you to check in with us, Therese. Your words are beautiful. Thankfully the weather in southeast Florida has been beautiful so I can get out for walks and even, occasionally, with social distancing and no sharing, meet up with friends outdoors for happy hour. It keeps us feeling somewhat normal. Our beaches and pools are all closed, as are tennis an pickleball courts though I’ve found that not going has given me more time to spend on social media. Actually, right now, with my debut novel having released just before the onslaught of Covid-19, being on Facebook Twitter and Insta has been a good thing. The writing community has been so supportive, as has UnBoxed which means a great deal to this debut novelist. I’m revising my WIP (for the 3rd time) and keeping in touch with family and friends by phone and Facetime, and now Zoom. My writers group is actually still meeting weekly via Zoom We will get through this period and, at the end, hopefully be better for it. I always want to make lemonade from lemons. Stay well everyone . Read, write, daydream nice things that might wind up in another book. And watch news occasionally, just to stay informed, not to get depressed.
Therese Walsh says
We’re glad we could do something to help celebrate your release, Linda, in such trying times.
I watch almost no news right now, except for Cuomo’s press conferences, but I’m a NY girl, so… I still read a lot, probably too much, about what’s going on, but it helps in that “knowledge is power” kind of way, even though I feel pretty powerless at the end of the day, as I’m sure most of us do.
Enjoy that sunshine, and that lemonade, Linda, and stay safe.
Julie says
Such wonderful words, as always Therese.
I’m, like you, not terribly affected day to day except that more people are in my house. But at least I don’t have to worry about them being NOT in my house.
I’m striving to go nowhere near news until I hit my afternoon slump. And even then I try to limit myself. I find myself (more) enraged that we allowed ourselves to create a society that treats the most vulnerable, and some of the hardest working people, so poorly. I am encouraged that we can all pull together when we have to and fervently hope we will decide, after this, that maybe everyone working on the front lines of keeping society afloat deserves respect, an equal chance, protection, a fair shake. I choose to remain optimistic on this front because the alternative is unbearable.
Writing folks in my world were either leaning way in to the community or almost completely disconnected as they set up their “normal for now”. Now I’m starting to see people coming back to the community, and trying at least to journal or connect, or plan for the future. The panic is abating and weariness is the danger now. It really helps to connect with other creatives who are experiencing the same ups and downs.
Meanwhile I’m working on the launch of the 10th anniversary StoryADay May and I have no idea how that’s going to go over. But I’ll do my thing, and people who need the structure of a challenge will find me, I guess. I had big promotion plans for this year, but the world was a bit distracted. But May has become a pin in the calendar for a lot of writers, so I’m glad to have had this month to get everything realigned in my world.
Therese Walsh says
I applaud your optimism and share your hope, Julie.
Let’s talk about ways we can help you promote StoryADay May. it’s a GREAT way to keep connected to writing and community with small offerings this spring. Let’s email.
Stay healthy, my friend, and enjoy that family.
Brin Jackson says
As someone who isolates by nature, my loophole is FaceTime and video chats through messenger. I miss contact with my family and nine-month old granddaughter. I’m touched by friends who enquire after my well-being, and I in turn, connect with others. I limit Facebook to once a week. More, I’m thrown into overwhelm.
My shopping habits have, of necessity, changed. I am amazed at the variety and ingenuity of protections people wear. I’m sure I saw Daft Punk at my latest bi-weekly foray into the shops. Though humorous, this rankles me. If ever someone takes issue with religious headgear again, well – I’ll face that if, and when, it comes up. I think this is an opportunity for us to rise above many things.
I am less inclined to venture far to walk Roo, and opt instead to throw his ball while I work in the garden. It is in the garden, I find solace. The ducks add sweet, endearing entertainment.
Writing. The first daily paragraph or two are dedicated to whatever falls onto the page. The angst, raging shit, crap, bloody hell, f’ing eejit(s), balled mass of words then get deleted and I can move forward. The solution to my grasshopper brain is a contract with a friend. I send pages to her each Sunday.
I’m chugging along. I am grateful for connection with family, friends, and community, and with the WU Family and Community. Thank you, Therese, for your loving kindness and curiosity. As you say, It is. Life is.
I say, We Are.
Therese Walsh says
Ah, Brin, love you. And you cracked me up with Daft Punk masks; what is that all about? I’m glad you’re isolating with an eye on the good things — that dog, that garden, those ducks. And it’s good to rage on the page, get it out, exhale that angst and disappointment before we inhale something better if not pure. Not yet. I’m sure your granddarling will have hugs waiting for you on the other side of this experience, and will have no memory of this at all. What a gift.
Stay well, friend.
Ray Rhamey says
Virus cases are low here in small-town southern Oregon, but we (spouse and I) are physically distancing, and are well. Video visits (Zoom) with kids and grandkids and friends are great.
I’m working on three book-design and two editing projects, plus tinkering with a rewrite of a novel. Am launching a “street team” to get a little help in finding audiences for some books and building a source of beta readers as well.
Called “Ray’s Readers,” I just put up a website and have 8 volunteers so far. So glad that my work is internet-driven and at-home. I do the shopping. Looking forward to getting out in 70-degree day today for lawn work (argh! mowing), but welcome the outdoor activity.
Oh, and one of my game inventions, Flickers Madcap Minimovies, may be ideal for video interaction fun. I’m making up copies to give to friends for a trial run. It can be played as a game or just used for entertainment. I wish it were ready to go to market.
To all of you, write on, as Therese says. And thanks, Mama T, for asking.
Therese Walsh says
Ray, I love your busy-ness! Great projects, all around, and creative as ever. I’m glad cases are low where you are. It seemed like the west coast was going to bear the brunt of the virus at first. Now things there look mostly contained, which is great news. I would say “enjoy that lawn,” but…
Be well.
Tom Bentley says
Therese, good of you to ask, and nice to see the pipers of WU piping away. Me, I’m in Watsonville (in Central California, near Santa Cruz), and it’s a bright sunny day, after unusual spring rain of late. Both my sweetheart Alice and I work from home, and have done so for many years, so that’s not greatly different, though I read too much dyspeptic news these days.
I have been working as much as usual on nonfiction assignments for publications and have committed to at least a half-hour a day—this week and last, so far so good—on a memoir of my criminal high school years that I’d been neglecting. My fiction lies drowsing in a warm corner, dreaming of lunch.
We try to walk on the nice nearby slough trails several times a week, and are now wearing masks while outside (though I look better with them inside) and while shopping. It’s interesting to see how different people react, some showing visible fear and veering sharply away from you and others calmly distancing. We have hand sanitizer in the car and the house and use it after touching anything out in the world, which is a very small world these days.
(I went mad trying to use a gas pump the other day, with a paper towel on the handle and then forgetting about the trigger, trying to use two towels, and then forgetting that I had to use the buttons on the ATM and did so, so sanitizing after that, but not before I’d touched the car door handle, so sanitizing again. And so on. Just a normal day like all others.)
A scary time. I fear for friends, I fear for my mother in her assisted living home, where a resident on the floor below tested positive, I fear for my country and the decisions of its mad, deranged quasi-king.
But I see some spring flowers, I read good books, I hear from friends, I make fancy cocktails. My best to everyone.
Mike Swift says
Tom, you sound like me when I had to get gas for my riding lawnmower. I had a canister of disinfectant wipes and used about a beach towel’s worth. I love how the gas prices are finally low enough to travel across country on a dollar and nobody can go anywhere.
Tom Bentley says
Mike, I just drive around the backyard, over and over. Helps keep the grass down too.
Mike Swift says
Ha! And you made me snort on my phone screen, which I now have to disinfect.
Therese Walsh says
Dear Tom, I want to curl up in your sentences, they’re so good. I’m glad you’re writing, whatever the reason, but I do want to hear much more about this high school criminal. And though I think “dyspeptic” could be the word of the day until further notice, I love this sunny vision of sweethearts and flowers and good books. Bring on your fancy cocktail recipes, and I’ll share mine for margaritas.
Stay well, my friend. And write on, always, always.
Susan Setteducato says
I’m in NE PA, too, not far from Kathryn. I live on a farm (caretaker) and the owners are stuck (ha ha) in HI. Not much has changed for me (writing 7 days a wk) other than missing my grandchildren like crazy and taking more and longer walks. The silence is deeper here, too, with less traffic and no noise from the HS, deer, turkey, and geese everywhere I look. I’m feeling so many things, but as the days go by, the big one is a deeper sense of purpose. As others probably do, I tend to write to a theme, no matter what story I tell. Sometimes it’s obvious, at other times, buried. And it feels very relevant. The other big feeling is gratitude for the opportunity to witness the heroism, grace, generosity of my fellow human beings. The bad actors and bad behaviors often get all the press, but these days, we all get to bear witness to the better impulses of people, often very close to home. Here’s wishing everyone well. And thank you for this, Therese!
Thomas Womack says
Thanks so much, Therese, for reaching out for our own reach-outs! My work proceeds as normal (from home), and I’m grateful for now having my wife also home after she suddenly lost her employment because of COVID — though she’s stir-crazy here, having always been an out-and-abouter. Meanwhile I’m finishing work on making a submission to a very fine agent for my novel, having revised and polished it throughout in the months since UnConference in Salem. I’m so grateful for fulfilling work and for a supportive community in doing it. Thanks again, Therese, and my regards to Sean! I remember so strongly the good encouragement from you both in Salem!
Denise Willson says
As always, Mama T, your thoughts of us come from a place of compassion. Thank you for being you.
I live in Canada, between Niagara Falls and Toronto.
The few out for a walk are walking on eggshells.
No one really understands the rules of this game.
My dog is thrilled.
I still work from a home office. Only now I never leave.
My ass hurts. Literally.
Clients are dropping like flies.
Hubby’s boss is an asshole. No idea what tomorrow will look like.
Kids are restless.
Parents are lonely but alive.
We are forever changed, but smiling.
Hugs to all.
Dee
Stacey Keith says
What a lovely and thoughtful invitation, Therese. Thank you for asking.
I live in Italy. We are continuing to see appalling numbers here. The curve is flattening up north, but not here in the Lazio region where we live. Our numbers are slowly escalating. Sheltering in place is absolutely necessary, but it doesn’t eliminate the threat. The only thing that will eliminate the threat is a yearly vaccine.
I finished a women’s fiction novel called ITALIAN LESSONS on March 9th, thrilled by the prospect of finally getting out of the house again, going on walks, admiring the cherry blossoms. Italy went into a nationwide lock down on March 10th, so I’ve been in quarantine for seven weeks now, including the time it took me to put the finishing touches on my novel.
Like a shellfish, I can exist for great periods of time on my own moisture, but the walls of my office are still walls, and walls are a prison. It hardly matters. I’m alive. The people that I love are alive. My worst day is still the best day ever as long as that continues to hold true.
What I didn’t anticipate was the difficulty of trying to find a new agent in the time of coronavirus. I’ve never had this kind of trouble before. It’s just … crickets. Half the time I’m sending out queries and I don’t know whether the agent is dead or alive.
So, yes, the writing world has a David Lynch quality that I never anticipated.
The only thing that’s keeping me sane right now is the idea of taking it one day at a time. If everyone’s okay today, that’s a triumph. And I sincerely hope that everyone’s okay today. In a way, we introvert writers have the advantage when it comes to quarantine, but that doesn’t make it easy, just easier.
Stay safe, everybody.
Barbara Morrison says
Thanks for asking, Therese. Reading everyone’s responses brings you all nearer.
The virus is only just beginning in my part of Vermont, but I’ve been able to isolate for weeks–such a privilege! Still writing, working on the first draft of my WIP (thanks in no small part to my accountability partner), working on freelance editing jobs, writing my weekly blog, tweeting about poetry.
The writing classes I teach have been cancelled, so I’m just starting to move them online. Last week, I did a webinar for the first time, for writers who’d registered for a conference where I was supposed to present.
My critique group and at least one book club have moved online. Two real pluses for me are that I can now take exercise classes online that weren’t available here, and I can participate in many activities I sadly left behind when I moved here a few years ago.
I miss taking care of my grandchildren, though the 3-year-old and I Skype most days. And I worry about my grown sons’ exposure, one a day care worker, furloughed for several weeks but may be called back to care for children of health care workers and first responders; the other a primary care doctor. I’ve been sewing masks for him to give to his patients and distribute in the homeless encampments here in town.
Like Vaughan, I’m severely limiting my news intake or I’d spend all day at it. I made a schedule blocking out parts of the day for different activities so I can be sure to get in exercise, etc.
Love to all!
Sallie Wolf says
The biggest changes to my life are I’m cooking/making 3 meals a day–I used to eat out at least once a day. Lots of dishes to wash. But it’s healthy, tasty food, and I’ve lost some weight without cutting back on anything!
I’ve made 2 personalized alphabet books for my grandchildren, whom I Facetime with almost daily. It is hard not knowing when I’ll get to visit them again–I live in Chicago and have grandkids on either coast. The alphabet books required me to write a text, making it as relevant and personal to their lives as possible. This kept me occupied all day long for over a week, and I feel I learned about writing, page makeup and design, and I listened to music the whole time. Such a relief after being inundated with news. I try to avoid the news, especially later in the day.
Having my husband at home is a little smothering, but I have a studio I can retreat to–no one else is in that space so it is safe and secluded.
I have two related projects that combine art and writing that I intend to start today. And I have 2 more alphabet books to make and if I get totally hooked on this, I have lots of grand-nieces and nephews I can make them for as well. It’s nice to concentrate on what makes each kid special and unique and funny and fun and try to capture that in an alphabet book format.
Mike Swift says
Hello from the central panhandle of Florida — once, the last bastion of hope for our state’s uninfected, but… you know… Spring Break.
I had a severe respiratory issue the month of December, with recovery taking all of January, bumping into February, so I was already on a self-imposed lock down when the news of COVID-19 began circulating. I took notice and continued my new routine. Since then, I’ve only ventured out to stock up on supplies and groceries (not during the mad rush at the beginning, I had plenty of toilet paper), and when doing so, I’ve been practically bubble-wrapped.
For sanity’s sake, I quit watching any daily updates on television, and instead, seek information at my leisure from my own trusted, online sources.
We have six cases in our county now, which, according to an NYT article, suggests an 85% penetration. The county above us has 60 cases, and is home to the only two hospitals in the area. Models presented by the hospitals show an increase of hospitalizations beginning in May, spiking to almost 300 daily in June, and will overwhelm the system. I’ve not been out, but have learned from our county’s FB citizens page that, while measures are being taken by stores, people are still going about town as usual.
As you can see, I’ve been consumed with this, because I’ve needed to keep it at bay. I’ve also been consumed with worry about my loved ones. I no longer allow my twin sister to visit, other than in the yard, and well over six feet apart. She never gets out of her house except to come over here, but her partner goes out to stores and friends’ houses every day. I don’t think they’re being as cautious as they should be. And my mind sometimes wanders to the worst-case scenario that, if she gets sick, I won’t be able to be with her. I also worry about my other sister in the western panhandle, where there are more cases. My hair is literally falling out, and baldness doesn’t run in our family. I think it’s alopecia areata.
I’ve not been writing, other than tweets and posts that serve as my journal, of sorts. I’m still sifting through my parent’s estate, and my house is floor-to-ceiling full of furniture and boxes, even an extra refrigerator on the inside of my front door (theirs was bigger than mine, and I switched, but am waiting to sell mine until after the bug). I think that’s another reason for the hair loss. This clutter is driving me crazy! My mind easily wanders to all that needs to be done.
My saving grace through all this has been in keeping in touch with you all out there in the interwebs. Heather Webb had a funtastic Rear Window watch party on Twitter, and I’ve sent and received short videos to and from others. They help immensely.
And Netflix. Definitely Netflix. I’m too exhausted to read by nightfall.
Much love to you all.
Victoria Chatham says
Hi Therese, how thoughtful of you to ask after the writing community. Personally, as a retired senior, I am finding this time at home relaxing, peaceful and productive in unexpected ways. I’ve read more, I’ve had time to exercise and really watch my diet and accordingly have lost weight! I loved your take on chaos – The gift of chaos is in the ability to create a new order from its leavings – I know when we come out the other side that I will not go back to rushing here and there for no really good reason.
Heidi Lacey says
I live on a tiny island off the coast of British Columbia. Self-isolation comes naturally. Brin Jackson is my neighbor, save for the drift of sea between us. Sadly, we’ve had to cancel our weekly writing sessions. It’s my birthday in three days, my hair is going gray (although, oddly, it suits me), and my cat thinks I sleep too much. She could be right.
The book I just published (Road Trip, if you’re interested) is gathering dust on the Amazon bookshelf. I have yet to hold a copy. While KDP is still running, its rate of production has slowed considerably. I might get a copy by May. Seems a little anti-climatic.
In the meantime, I write—or try to. I’m easily distracted at the best of times, but the level of distraction has been upped considerably, between my obsession with the news and worry for family and friends out of my reach. I’m working on the fourth—or is it fifth? —rewrite of a book I started six years ago. I’m also working on two humorous books—one is about a vampire seeking a cure for his condition. The other is “Misty Morgan’s Guide to Happiness in a Post-Apocalyptic World.” So far, there are more words in the title than in the text. I swear I started both long before the current real-world crisis.
I wish you all good health and a measure of productivity.
Brin Jackson says
Perhaps we can come up with some sort of entertainment where you stand on your wharf and I at Brickyard Beach. Potato canon is already taken. If I knew how to build a trebuchet, I could lob designer cookies and delicacies to you!
Heidi Lacey says
I’m in! A drone would come in handy. Or a self-driven kayak. Or maybe a congenial sea lion. Can Roo swim? You could train him to deliver.
Brin Jackson says
Roo might be cajoled to swim across if bribed with treats. Drone sounds like fun! Wonder how much hand/eye coordination is needed to fly one? :D
Edward Pearlman says
Lurking in my mind is my neverending novel, but deadlines and circumstances pushed other projects front and center — a magazine column about the impact of covid on Scottish musicians, an online concerts series I put together, presenting 14 free online concerts in 14 days from 14 fiddlers of various styles, totaling over 1100 in attendance and many thousands raised in donation for the musicians, all of whom suddenly saw whole seasons of future gigs and income evaporate this past month. Today returning to a partially done project of turning a novella selfpublished in 2012 on Amazon into an ebook on Kindle; it involved time travel from the future back to 2018 when our country was to be run by a xenophobic right wing president, with reports from a future North America shaped by the desire to eliminate disease by controlling social contact (yes this was written in 2012, seems a bit timely now). Fortunately my daughter left a masters program in Germany after one semester and returned home not long before the pandemic began, and my son was ordered home by his college; my daughter engineered a 14-day quarantine for my wife and son because a dining hall employee at the college tested positive, lots of cooking and room service and sanitizing on our part, but that’s over; our older son is with his girlfriend across town and performed with my daughter and me in an online concert on Zoom as we swapped houses for different numbers or even different tunes! And the neverending novel lurks, and taps my shoulder often…
Skye Blaine says
Hi Therese,
I’m in my mid-seventies with underlying asthma, so I’m being very careful. I still teach four writing classes through Santa Rosa Junior College to older adults, and I’m running those on Zoom. Although I’m not required to teach at this time, and I am being paid, I feel a responsibility to keep our older community connected. My students range from sixty to almost ninety-two.
I’m having difficulty writing. After ten days of lockdown, I did manage to squeak out a little work on my novel-in-progress, and I try every night. In a different time, I’d write 300-500 words a night. Now? Fifty to 150. I have no judgment about that; it simply is what is. I wish I could use this time more profitably.
I also write poetry, and that’s been dead until yesterday, when a short poem about the current experience came. I’m working on rewriting it now.
Some days, anxiety eats at me, other days, I’m fine.
Thank you for checking in with us. I treasure this site.
Best,
Skye
Thank you so much for asking.
Marilyn Brant says
This line you wrote: “We can see from our place in the eye of the storm just what’s most important to us, and recommit to making those things a priority”
I love that, Teri. And yes, that’s the gift this chaos brings us. I’ve been trying to focus on that and have been surprised by how many things/activities, large and small, we can do without during this time. Like you, I’m used to reading and writing at home, but it’s been a new thing to have my husband joining me here during the work day. That’s been both a relief (he’s home & safe) and a distraction (“What were you planning on making us for lunch?”). *insert eye roll*
I wish I could stop constantly worrying about everyone I care about who isn’t currently living with me…my parents, my brother, my son, other family and friends…and every human out there who’s battling this virus or trying to save us from it. But I worried about everything before this outbreak, and that was useless then, too. :) So, I’m still reading and writing and cooking at least a couple of meals every day. I’m as bad at meditation now as I was before, but I keep trying, LOL. And I’ve been walking outside when I can, listening to music, and thinking about this new normal & the days ahead.
Sending good thoughts for health & calm to you and to everyone here. Hang in there! xox
James Fox says
Thanks for asking Therese.
Let’s see.
I worry about my kids.
I worry about my wife.
I worry about my folks.
And about my lot in life.
Times, they are changing.
But name a time when that has not been true.
Things take some rearranging.
To discover what’s most important to you
—An original poem from a guy sitting on a tractor who’s typing on his phone.
Vijaya Bodach says
This is beautiful. Times of trials can bring clarity.
God, family, writing–not much has changed for me–I hope to live well and die well.
God bless you and protect you and all yours.
Lester D. Crawford says
My daily routine is largely unaffected since I simply sit here every day and try to write. Although, knowing I’m at risk if I go out makes life feel different than all the years before when I simply sat here every day and tried to write.
I put a battery maintaining trickle charger on my car since it’s been sitting for weeks without being driven.
Lainey Cameron says
Thanks Therese for asking!
I’m down in Mexico (which is running about 2 weeks behind the US in terms of virus news and progress) and I’ll admit it’s scary, and a bit lonely, to be self-isolating in a foreign country. I struggled to get back here from Europe and hubby and I still discuss every few days whether we are still safest here (so far the answer is yes, and I’m so grateful we are both here together!).
I’m taking the most comfort from helping run writers’ meet-ups and connecting online, both for Women’s Fiction Writers (WFWA), connecting with the 2020 debuts, and also I’m running a all genre writers support group on Thursday nights (ping me if interested in joining -all writers welcome).
It’s hard to get my head around the idea that my own debut novel will be coming out during this time (in just a few months now). To be honest the concept of self -promotion just feels weird and kinda wrong. I imagine I’ll work through it, but for now, supporting other writers is helping me take the most comfort and helps me feel more connected. Writing – not so much yet (although I am doing final proofing edits). Hoping to get back to book 2 draft soon.. but also allowing myself compassion – as folks say, it’s okay to not always be okay.
Hugs from south of the border, Lainey
Wendy G. Rossi says
Hi Therese. Thank you for this. I’m moderating a sub-group for Women’s Fiction Writers Association (“WFWA”) on Facebook called WFWA Wribbles (Writers who Scribble and sometimes Write) and posted something similar today. I’ll snip my post and insert it below. It was both confessional and an invitation to our group to share how they are doing. We’re going to open the group up to people who are in the larger writing community, with approval by an admin. There will be another place to come for some creative inspiration, and to share how this unprecedented event is affecting us. If you’re reading this, please find us and request permission to join. Or private message me on FB for an invitation.
I think we’re all getting a little stir-crazy and upset by now. It’s taken me longer than some because I’m working from home, and so have economic security (for now) and a regular M-F routine. But as of this past weekend, I started feeling low and frustrated and trapped. Family and friends are, at this point, well and safe. Some are recovering from moderate or mild cases of COVID-19. Others are simply being ultra careful. Sharing what we’re collectively experiencing can help, I think. At the very least, we’ll feel less isolated.
::snip::
Hi everyone. WARNING: THIS IS A LONG POST.
For those trying to keep track, today is Tuesday. I know this because I’m still working M-F, doing my normal job, but going to my home office instead of a high-rise office tower. I think, maybe, that it’s taken longer for the self-isolation to hit me because of that. I still have a lot of routine in my life. I’m still accountable to others for how I spend my time. And frankly, it’s been a relief to have my daily commute gone, and get three hours of my day given back to me.
But it’s starting to get to me. My husband and 24 year old daughter are both home. And furloughed from their jobs. Having difficulty filing for unemployment and BORED. Sure, they both have plenty to do, but they are still bored. When they are bored, they bicker (and fight) about current events. That’s hard to be around. But my usual go-to of running out to the store for an ingredient isn’t an option now. It may sound whiney, but sometimes it’s the little things that make you realize that you’re really getting a little frayed around the edges.
One thing that I am doing, and I know many of you are struggling with this, is writing. Every day, before I “go” to work by firing up my secured company laptop, I write for at least an hour. This is something that I really wasn’t able to discipline myself to do before. It’s hard to impose that discipline now, too, but easier than when I’m hustling to make a train, or so braindead at the end of the day that I can’t even mumble coherent sentences.
I’m one of the lucky ones, fortunate to have relative economic stability and time to do things I normally couldn’t do. But I know many of you feel very differently.
Today, if you can, tell me how it feels for you to be a creative person right now. Tell me the struggles that you’re facing. Maybe, there’s something in how you’re feeling that I struggle with on a “normal” day. Or maybe we can all feel a tiny bit better that no matter how fortunate we may be, we are all still struggling.
::endsnip:
Janee Trasler says
I was just wrapping up final revisions to artwork on a book when we got the order to shelter in place. While working, everything seemed pretty normal except having my hubster working at home.
Now though, it feels tenuous. Working on ideas and drafts, and not knowing what the publishing landscape looks like now or what it might look like “after.” The excitement of working on something new is somewhat tempered with worry.
And as others have said, I’m wondering how to manage promoting my new books that publish next month.
I also miss people. Between music and writing dates, I spent a lot of time being creative with other people. I’m thinking Zoom chats would be good – but oh, my quarantine look might frighten my friends. :-)
Stay safe, writing community. Stay safe.
Kim Bullock says
Hi everyone,
I’m in Dallas, where we currently have about 1500 cases and 19 deaths, so it’s kind of scary out there. I don’t believe the numbers – we have very few tests here. I’m self-isolating and staying at home as much as possible – even getting groceries delivered now. Unfortunately. two of our dogs are sick at the moment, one with an easy to fix but annoying parasite, and the other with something the vet can’t figure out but appears to be cause for concern. Between them we’ve had about $700 in bills and six visits in the last few weeks!
My biggest worry is that two of the four members of our household have essential jobs. My husband works in the defense industry and his work is classified, so he can’t bring it home. The office is staggering shifts and he does wear a mask the whole time. More concerning is that my older daughter, who is desperately trying to save enough money to not have to take out college loans, just got a job at Target. That is, of course, essential, and they are understaffed right now. They pay very well and she’s just happy to still have a job. She’s out in public about 20 hours a week and this location is slow to roll out the masks and gloves. She’s young and healthy, but that is no guarantee she won’t get really sick, and she could bring it home to the rest of us. I’m having to go with the assumption that I have been exposed or will be, and adjust my behavior accordingly.
I’m also dearly wishing my parents, who live nearby, would get their groceries delivered instead of going to the store. They seem to think that they are fine being out so long as they try to keep their distance from people and they love to go out for drives, which means more times they have to fill up their tank.
At the moment we are all fine, though my mind so far has not been able to settle enough to write at all. I am reading a lot, and doing paint-by-numbers to try to relax. Watching The Office on Netflix. Trying to limit my time on social media and refusing outright to watch the briefings. I am also, though, enjoying the uninterrupted time with my teenage daughters, who are both stellar people that I am lucky to have in my life.
Julie Halperson says
It is so wonderful (wunderful?) to hear from all of you. Thanks, T, for providing a place to gather.
I am in the DC suburbs,(close to Keely and John Kelley) and work for an international organization – our work doesn’t stop. We are all working from home, and I find time is mushy (which day is it? how many work hours put in?) and the lines blur between work time and non-work time. Which laptop to open?
I am lucky that my immediate family is close by, but my parents are in their 80s, and I worry about them and being too isolated. One sibling is still going to her office – I dropped off a couple of homemade masks for her to use. We still spoke at an arms-length distance, standing by a 2020 white Ford Mustang in the showroom. I worry about my brother, who runs a small photography business, and how he will stay afloat.
More virtual sessions with writing friends -Yay Zoom. It’s so good to hear voices and to laugh together.
My writing stalled once we started self-isolating, but I am working to find ways to switch the work-brain off, so I can turn the creative brain on. It will surface, of that I am certain.
Be well, all!