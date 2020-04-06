HFAAC: Introducing Alison Hammer and YOU AND ME AND US

Welcome to the latest video in our “Helping Fellow Authors in the Age of COVID-19″ (HFAAC) series! Today we’re profiling WU UnCon alum and community member Alison Hammer and her debut novel, YOU AND ME AND US, which releases tomorrow! (If you missed her recent post “Launching a Debut Novel in Middle of a Global Pandemic,” you can read that HERE.)

Does laboring in the month of November with NaNoWriMo ever produce a publishable book? Alison is here to say YES, IT DOES! She shares that story, thoughts on why reading your work aloud is so important, and much more in the following video clip.

Please help spread the word for Alison by directing folks to this video, to her website, or to any book online book retailer. And join in her other release-day activities tomorrow on Facebook, where she’ll be, in her own words: “in conversation with singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg, who will interview me and sing a few songs.”

Comments are open for questions and a show of community support for Alison! And though we have included a longer book preview below that includes a buy link to Amazon, please remember that this is an ideal time to wholeheartedly support functioning indie outlets.