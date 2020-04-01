The Upside of Anxiety

Lately here on WU, there have been a number of generous and uplifting posts designed to keep us busy, boost our spirits and relieve our worry. I greatly appreciate those posts, don’t get me wrong, but let me ask you this: Doesn’t that strike you as ironic?
The fiction that we write, edit, represent and publish is designed to do exactly the opposite; that is, to fill protagonists—and readers—with many forms of anxiety. Indeed, anxiety is the essential fuel of plot, scene and micro-tension. It is the elemental state of main characters. Even theme can be expressed as questions needing answers or issues that oppress.
Alarm, fright, terror, horror, uneasiness, apprehension, disquiet, dismay, distress, panic, stress, agony, foreboding, misery, suspense, shivers, wariness, worry, doubt, misgiving, mistrust, suspicion, shock, confusion, disillusionment, upset, letdown, fear, consternation, trembling, revulsion, concern, pain, unhappiness, alienation, abhorrence, agitation, phobia, obsession, bad vibes, sinking feeling, cold sweats, quaking, dolefulness, hopelessness, surrender, nervousness, fearfulness, hatefulness, trauma, pity…and, hey now, my all-time favorite existential dread…are all desirable conditions. In fiction, I mean.
To be sure, the intent of fiction is not always so dire. We may wish the fiction that we write to delight, uplift and inspire. However, you cannot get to those positive effects without first putting protagonists and readers in a negative state. What causes delight, uplift and inspiration is emerging from fear, the relief of anxiety.
Thus, there is an upside to anxiety. It’s good to feel bad…in writing, and reading, fiction that is. Which, in turn, makes this period a boom time for us, right? I mean, worldwide contagion? Do the conditions for writing fiction get any better? During wartime, maybe? Okay, seriously, when the stress and worry in our lives is unbearable, we of course need to counteract it. We need to whistle in the dark, laugh at ourselves, toast to small pleasures, pray, appreciate every day, and draw together in mutual support as we do here on WU. All of that is psychologically and spiritually sound, but today I’m not talking about keeping ourselves together but taking our protagonists apart.
And really, for fiction writers what is more fun than that?
Anxiety comes in two basic forms: 1) the anxiety brought about by circumstances, and 2) the anxiety inside us. The first basis for producing anxiety is what plot is all about. The second basis for producing anxiety is what people are all about. And it is finding, pinning down and expressing that second basic form of anxiety that I want to look at today.
Being anxious isn’t necessarily bad. High functioning individuals with general anxiety disorder can be quite successful. They can get to work early, dress well, and arrive on time for appointments. They can be organized, focused, passionate, tidy, detail oriented, helpful, and they can appear outwardly calm. They are enviable.
On the negative side, high functioning anxiety types can be nervous, overthinking, repetitive talkers, procrastinators, or cold. They can be subject to insomnia, racing minds, overscheduling, and fatigue. They can avoid eye contact even while needing constant reassurance. They can be reclusive even while comparing themselves to others too much. They can fail to see a future for themselves even while being unable to live in the moment.
Basically, I’m describing many protagonists. Perhaps many writers too?
Now, while anxiety in life isn’t in all respects bad, in composing a page, realize that anxiety can become static. It puts us on alert, sure, but doesn’t necessarily propel us somewhere. Poorly handled, it can do nothing but turn a character in circles. In manuscripts, I see that in churning exposition; that is, in passages that do nothing but express already-obvious worry. What did it mean that…? What would happen if…? Exposition that merely restates worries is only looping around.
In contrast, dynamic anxiety is a condition of uncertainty. It leads not back into itself but forward to new possibilities. Think about fear. It is focused on a specific danger. Something can be done about it. Likewise, foreboding gets us ready. Suspicion puts us on the defensive. Suspense gets us moving. Concern makes us act.
Even existential dread—the hopeless awareness of death—can be motivating. We must do something with that most dire of feelings; meaning, we must make peace with our human condition, perhaps meeting it with strength and resolve. If you can’t do anything about dying, you can make the most of living.
Inside of us, we both know you belong with Victor. You’re part of his work, the thing that keeps him going. If that plane leaves the ground and you’re not with him, you’ll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life…We’ll always have Paris….I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world…Here’s looking at you kid.
Nothing against Camus, but for me you can’t beat the existential acceptance that Rick Blaine achieves at the end of Casablanca. I’m no good at being noble? Come on. Anxiety isn’t only for black-and-white movies and noir novels, of course. Every type of narrative, including comedy, is actually rooted in dread. Anxiety is motivation. It is drive. It is the challenge. It is what we need to face and what we conquer through story.
Ben Lerner’s highly-praised novel The Topeka School (2019), is a study in anxiety that makes us not want to give up, but to keep reading. While it shifts POV’s and timeframes, it is largely about a boy who would seem to have no problems, Adam Gordon. He’s popular and a champion debater. His parents are successes too: his father a renowned psychiatrist for “lost boys”, his mother a famous feminist author.
For all that, Adam is adrift…at the beginning of the novel quite literally. He wakes in a small motorboat in a man-made lake, believing that his girlfriend has jumped over and drowned. He motors to shore and goes to look for her, but because the large tract houses all look alike, he goes into the wrong house. It takes him a while to realize that and when he does, he experiences a profound sense of dislocation:
Along with the sheer terror of finding himself in the wrong house, with his recognition of its difference, was a sense, because of the houses’ sameness, that he was in all the houses around the lake at once; the sublime of identical layouts. In each house she or someone like her was in her bed, sleeping or pretending to sleep; legal guardians were farther down the hall, large men snoring; the faces and poses in the family photographs on the mantel might change, but would all belong to the same grammar of faces and poses; the elements of the painted scenes might vary, but not the level of familiarity and flatness; if you opened any of the giant stainless-steel refrigerators or surveyed the faux-marble islands, you would encounter matching, modular products in slightly different configurations.
He was in all the houses but, precisely because he was no longer bound to a discrete body, he could also float above them; it was like looking at the miniature train set Klaus, his dad’s friend, had given him as a child; he didn’t care about the trains, could barely make them run, but he loved the scenery, the green static flocking spread over the board, the tiny yet towering pines and hardwoods. When he looked at the impossibly detailed trees, he occupied two vantages at once: he pictured himself beneath their branches and also considered them from above; he was looking up at himself and looking down. Then he could toggle rapidly between these perspectives, those scales, in a relay that unfixed him from his body.
Yikes! Adam is experiencing dislocation, an almost out-of-body alienation, a detachment that is the first stage of existential dread. Pretty heavy stuff for a privileged teen, but rather than stopping the story dead in its tracks, this moment pushes us forward for two reasons, plot and person. First, the plot point: what happened to his girlfriend? (She hasn’t drowned in the shallows, she’s just shallow.) Second, what has happened to Adam to put him into such a condition? Adam’s attempt to alleviate his malady and connect leads him to befriend a loner, Darren Eberheart, a patient of his father’s, with unintended and disastrous consequences.
Anxiety, then, is not simply static, it is dynamic. True, there are dark moments of helpless despair, terror, horror, of being lost, no way back or forward, left only with one’s reflection in the mirror and with questions. How did this happen? What am I supposed to do now?
But notice: the questions that capture despair also demand unpacking. How did this happen? (Answer: take a look back.) What am I supposed to do now? (Answer: go forward.) There is tension in anxiety and tension is exactly what we want to create on the page. From big plot problems to line-by-line micro-tension, it is what keeps readers reading.
The best anxiety, of course, is yours. What you fear is what we will respond to. The particular way in which it’s experienced by you can be given to your protagonist. If it’s an anxiety born of an experience that you personally haven’t had, well, isn’t that what research is for?
Whatever your type of story, the anxiety of your protagonist will anchor us. We’ll all go through it together and can there be a more real-world affirmation of that principle than our world right now?
In what way is the protagonist of your WIP anxious? And where does that lead?
Comments
Vaughn Roycroft says
Hey Don–I’ve been thinking about how people process the anxiety born of this crisis. It’s becoming clear to me that many, many of us handle it by resorting to the ole’ dynamic duo of D’s–denial and distraction.
I think even a lot of this “I can’t stand to be cooped up” I’m seeing and hearing comes of resistance and avoidance. It’s the product of normally denying and distracting oneself by keeping busy-busy, rush-rush.
I guess for us writers sheltering-in-place is truly the “home turf” (literally and figuratively). This is what we do: sit with ourselves, apart from the bustle, and process anxieties and feelings. If we’re not digging into and examining the stuff most people deny and distract from, we’re not doing it right.
Indeed, I see my anxieties on the page, but I tend to find them in hindsight. They’re often highly distilled versions, and often have to be pointed out to me (I think you know this, having been one of the keenest pointers). Even my joys and sorrows are often like that–generally unrecognized as my own ingredients as they flow out, newly processed for me to absorb and digest. So who am I to accuse other of denial and distraction?
I suppose this gig is just my way of venting the building steam from the still. I hope the spirits that come of it provide more than simple intoxication. But then hope is a critical ingredient. And maybe even an essential component of the result.
Thanks for providing the fuel and for helping us vent the steam. Here’s to hope. Cheers!
Lara Schiffbauer says
“I’m not talking about keeping ourselves together but taking our protagonists apart.”
This made me chuckle. I’m a master worrier and must admit I recognized myself a little too much in your description of the negatives of anxiety. Sadly, I’ve passed the family worry gene down to my firstborn. :P On the upside, at this time my entire family recognizes that my hyper-vigilance is helpful to keeping us safe now. Perhaps that is where, as writers, we make that transition from useless anxiety to successful anxiety in our characters. As long as characters are not stuck in their anxiety, but are able to move through it and put plan into action, the story will move along as well.
In past stories my protagonist reflected my anxieties. Her dealing with some of her inner conflicts/anxieties was part of her character development. I admit, it was very easy to write! This current go round my character is more self-assured and I chose to make her relationships the location of her anxieties. Her history includes a car wreck and growing up as a middle child, so no major rejections but more a lifetime of perceived minor rejections. She knows, from the car wreck, that life can change quickly, and so she has decided to keep everyone at a manageable level of intimacy, including her family. That way she doesn’t have to disappoint anyone (another big fear) or be disappointed. The conflict comes in the form of her younger sister moving in with her, making her deal with their strained relationship, while also wreaking havoc in encouraging her to become romantically involved with the male protagonist. The plan is that it will lead toward Tacy (my character) learning to let her guard down and enjoy more meaningful relationships, to relax some of the pressure she puts on herself, and to learn to accept that some things are beyond her control, but she is able to handle them. All of this won’t happen in one book, though. Since it’s a series set up this will give me fodder for a lot of stories. :D
Erin Bartels says
Don, your descriptions of high-functioning anxious types is disturbingly on the nose. And my anxiety has everything to do with me personally. I am not anxious about the state of the world because there is little I can do about it. I am anxious about my personal behavior, my work (is this the best I can do?), and my relationships, because I can do something about those things.
This is a timely post (yours often are) as the MS I’ve started this year is about two young musicians who basically represent me in the past (a confident, decidedly un-anxious person who created without thought to what would or should be done with the results and who didn’t really care what others thought about almost anything–not in a “screw you” way but in an “I’m happily oblivious” sort of way) and me now (a person who is anxious about how things are received, both the things I create and myself personally). In the writing, I am very purposefully attempting to figure out why I became this way and whether there is a way to recover that person I used to be. (Though, since it is set in 1990, I can’t say anything about what I suspect is a huge part of this transformation for me: social media. I’ll have to find an analog equivalent for that.)
James Fox says
I am convinced you are psychic with the timeliness of your posts. One more thank you from me to add to your pile.
In what way is the protagonist of your WIP anxious? And where does that lead?
My 17 y.o. protagonist is anxious about a girl who has been coming over to do homework while their parents work nights. Their relationship is so new that neither one knows where it’ll end up. She likes him but is emotionally closed off. He likes her but finds her intimidating. They have dinner together where they decide to be (at the least) casual friends, but before they can relax to that level she asks him a question. The dynamic here is that she was born on Earth (made unpleasant with climate change), he on Mars where they’re at, so he feels that he has something to prove. He also promised himself that he’d be open to her in the hope that she’d be open to him. When she asks him about the worst thing that ever happened to him he brings out a box of toys from his room. He tells her about his father dying when he was very young and how he went to see him before his body was wrapped in a mushroom-laden shroud that would compost the body.
Lisa gave out a dismissive sigh. “I’m sorry you lost your Dad.”
“You didn’t want to hear about somebody I knew. You wanted to hear about me. About the worst thing that happened to me.”
I picked up the ring and put it in her hands.
“That was my favorite toy. I wore it every day. People were putting paper blossoms, origami on Dad’s chest. Beautiful designs. I felt bad that I didn’t have anything to give…to give to Dad so I took off my ring and I pushed it inside this little mushroom right where his shirt pocket used to be. Life moved on. I started school.”
The shakiness in my legs moved into my chest.
“Mom and I were sitting right here having dinner, laughing about something when I felt plastic in my mouth. I spit it out and realized I was eating the mushrooms that grew off my Dad. I realized it because I got my ring back.”
The ring went back in the little box which went back in the big box along with the other toys. I’m sure she saw tears form, but I didn’t let her watch them roll down my face. That happened in my room when I put the box away and I didn’t come out until I was sure I could keep my eyes dry. Lisa, for her part, did me the favor of not mentioning it again the rest of the night. We went to the couch and started reading the next episode.
Beth Havey says
Good Morning, Don. Maybe the best part of today will be that even though we are living during a pandemic and it is April Fools Day, your post appears right on time. We need some permanence in our lives right now. And if I were to relate what makes my MC anxious, it is baked into “that book” I am still working on, a kidnapping. But aside from that, my goal right now is to dismiss anxiety as best I can. To be a rock for my family: a wedding cancelled; children isolated; my husband’s compromised immune system. These could all be part of a new work–but I believe that writing often is born out of the most basic of anxieties and that the denouement is our way of coping–in both our creative life and our real life. Stay safe and thanks for keeping me calm: It’s the first Wednesday in a new month and here you are. Beth
James Fox says
I’ve got similar issues to yours. My brother’s wedding. My kids are turning feral. My wife’s immune system. By chance, both our jobs are deemed essential (she’s a 911 operator, I farm).
All I can offer Beth is Keep Calm And Carry On.
Mary Incontro says
Hey Don,
Thanks! I needed this. Like many of us, I suppose, I feel cautiously optimistic during the day but eaten alive by dread while lying awake at night. I can give these traits to my protagonist!
I find myself wanting another book by you that focuses on tension, showing anxiety and existential dread on the page. The examples in this post are helpful, but there’s nothing like a Donald Maass craft book to stimulate creativity.
Hoping you and your family stay healthy and well!
Mary
Carol Dougherty says
Don, this reminds me of why I went to Spain to walk the Camino last fall. I knew there was something I needed to learn if I wanted to finish my book, and that I needed to get totally out of my comfort zone in order to do that. I planned it meticulously, and after day one I realized my plan wouldn’t work and I’d have to rethink. I started over and two days later realized that plan wouldn’t work and I needed to start from scratch.
I punted and went to Ireland and crafted a new plan. In the middle of my new plan, Hurricane Lorenzo announced its impending arrival and since I was headed right for where it was making its first landfall, I had to change course again.
Every time I thought I knew the rest of the journey, things changed, and I was once again thrown on my own resources to improvise. Every time I thought I saw the path clear ahead of me, a boulder dropped and I had to change the path.
Anxiety-provoking? Absolutely. And exhilarating, even though there were times I just wanted to curl up in a ball and cry.
But in those nights in front of the fire in my hermitage at Glendalough, I sat in a rocking chair and faced myself in a way I hadn’t since I left Tassajara (the monastery). In that dark night of the soul, I did learn what I needed to finish my book, and at the Unconference a month or so later, you showed me how to do it.
Had I taken the safe route through all of that, it would have been very different. Not better, not worse, just different.
Thanks, Don. And I love the quotes you used.
Vijaya Bodach says
Don, what a lovely post! It reminds me of the seven sorrows of Joseph that turn into his seven joys. Here’s a link if you are interested: https://vijayabodach.blogspot.com/2015/09/seven-sorrows-of-mary.html
Given how many people are suffering, I feel a little guilty at letting go of all the outside expectations and drawing more deeply into my stories. I put my novel aside because it’s too dark and instead have been putting together a collection of easy-to-read stories. The anxieties and worries my little boy faces are all small–what happened to his fish, who’s eating the corn, will his cat come back–but they turn into joy as he discovers the answers. It’s been a blast. My kids are home from college and we have this unexpected gift of time together as we settle into a good routine of work and play and prayer.
May God bless you and protect you from all dangers.